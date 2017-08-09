Starbucks Is In Trouble

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is once again on our radar because it was just downgraded by BMO Capital, but it was part of the downgrade research that really caught our attention and was just on CNBC. Let us be clear. This spells trouble. This news adds to the fact that there is no justification to buy at these levels. Let us discuss the downgrade, the research findings, and recent performance.

BMO Capital lowered Starbucks down to a market perform rating from its previous outperform rating. Why? Well it has taken the view that the company is seeing a worsening of existing store traffic as it continues to grow. In addition, BMO also fears that contributions from beverage innovation may have peaked (think unicorn drink frenzies no longer occurring). When we saw the news we didn't think much of it as these upgrades and downgrades usually mean little. But when we looked under the hood we saw one point that stood out among all others.

In reference to declining traffic, there is a fear over cannibalization. When we initiated coverage we discussed the saturation effect. But the research from BMO shows that strong new store performance is a direct result of existing store traffic coming to the new stores. But that is not the key findings. BMO also measured the percentage of U.S. locations that have another Starbucks store within a one-mile radius. On top of that it looked into the average number of other Starbucks U.S. locations within that one-mile radius. The findings were fascinating. There are 3.6 Starbucks within a one-mile radius of the typical Starbuck location in the U.S. In addition, over 70% of all stores have another less than one mile away. This is pure evidence of saturation, and frankly you have to question growth on these findings.

In the just reported quarterly earnings a trend of growth continued, but we have to keep the aforementioned data in mind. The main question is are the growth in sales and earnings enough to justify the premium valuation? Well Starbucks delivered a top-line miss but a bottom line meeting expectations. Light sales are a concern. In fact, sales were up just 8% for the third quarter versus the prior year period, which was mainly a result of higher sales stemming from increased volumes. Higher volumes are welcomed news, but was this driven by more stores? What about same-store sales? Well, same-store sales increased markedly as did store count in both domestic and international markets, boosting sales. Revenues came in at $5.66 billion but missed consensus estimates by $90 million. In the U.S., same store sales grew 5% during the quarter versus the year-ago period. These comp sales were driven by an average 5% increase per ticket, implying pricing power drove this figure, and lending evidence to traffic cannibalization. International same-store sales grew but to a lesser degree. As far as store growth, factoring in closings and remodels, it had global net store growth of 575 stores in the quarter for a total of 26,736 shops in 75 countries.

To make matters worse total operating expenses were up 10% to $4.72 billion. Operating income was up just 2%. That said, turning to income, on a per share basis, income was $0.47, dropping 7.8% from $0.51 last year, as reported. This included special charges and impairments, so controlling for these, adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.55 versus $0.49 in the prior year quarter, rising 12.2%. This rise in earnings is far below what we look for in a stock trading at nearly 30 times earnings.

While Starbucks is a dominant player, we have to question if the growth is played out at this juncture. Instead, we should be looking from a more value perspective. Money can be made here if you pick your spots accordingly. As the company has lowered guidance, downgrades are coming. Let it come down. Under $50 we can reassess.

