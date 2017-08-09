Market Gasps: Sanchez Energy Knows What It Is Doing

Those DUC's provide a return of more than 100% in most cases which will exponentially aid cash flow buildup and provide a very cheap way to evaluate the Eagle Ford.

The market had Sanchez Energy (SN) figured out. The company levered to impossible heights and was going to end up bankrupt. Problem is no one told Sanchez Energy management or Blackstone (BGB). So when Sanchez Energy did the impossible and reported $24 million income after taxes, the market nearly fell over. The market "knew" there was no accounting system in existence or operational procedures to save Sanchez. It was just impossible.

Anyone who has been in management knows the difficult gets done right away. The impossible takes a little longer but it still gets done.

Source: Sanchez Energy 10-Q, Second Quarter, 2017

The cash flow statement seems (click on the 10-Q) to back up the improvement. In 2016 there was $85 million of commodity settlements. That represented most of the cash flow for the period. 2017 only had $4 million in cash settlements. So despite the bottom line, operating cash flow improved dramatically from the previous year. The combination of better commodity pricing and the joint venture are helping the company. Remember that this is the first quarter including the joint venture. So there are going to be startup costs and one time items. That cash flow from operations is only going to improve. The fact that the company had any cash flow after making an acquisition that large is remarkable.

The bad news is that the income came completely from the commodity derivative contract gains. That $98 million gain overwhelms the $46 million income before taxes shown on the income statement. Without that non-cash gain there would have been about a $52 million loss before taxes. The loss per share after taxes probably would have been close to the $.30 shown above as income. But the market thought things were so bad that even the derivative contracts would not put the company into the plus column.

"As previously reported, based on available data for Dimmit County we believe our most recent Stumberg Ranch horizontal wells at Comanche are achieving record production levels, with the Stumberg Ranch 55H well showing a 24-hour initial production rate of approximately 3,800 Boe/d and oil-weighing of approximately 72 percent. Given the well's production results, the Stumberg Ranch 55H appears on pace to achieve payout in only 12 months at current strip pricing. On average, the four long horizontal wells at Stumberg Ranch achieved 30-day production rates of 1,950 Boe/d. These strong production results, combined with our focus on well costs, allow us to deliver solid rates of return on our drilling activities, even in today's challenging commodity price environment" Source: Sanchez Energy Second Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

So while the market focused on the Catarina problem, management had other places to more than make up for that particular experimental failure. The market never ever paused to think management had spread the risks the way any reasonable management would. As previously documented, well results overall are running strongly enough that this company will do just fine with a lower capital budget. On the latest press release, the company has 155 wells to complete. So completions will not be slowing anytime soon. The market focused on the slower drilling.

Source: Sanchez Energy Comanche Acquisition Presentation, January, 2017

Here is the other thing that the market (click on presentation) does not consider. Those DUC's represented most of the purchase price as shown on the first slide. That makes this a highly unusual purchase. Management essentially purchased a bunch of wells that were halfway done and used petty cash for the land. This has to be one of the few purchases where much of the work to get the leases producing was done.

Management has since modified the completion design so that the costs to finish the DUC's may approach $2 million. But not many competitors in the Eagle Ford, the Permian, or anywhere else can drill and complete a well for $2 million with the kind of flow rates these leases achieve.

Source: Sanchez Energy Comanche Acquisition Presentation, January, 2017

As shown above, in both cases the rates of return (click on presentation) are attractive even if the company has to drill the wells. But for 132 wells, the company only has to complete the wells for about $2 million. The rates of return on those DUC's is going to be phenomenal. So as the one time and startup costs of the acquisition fade, cash flow is going to climb tremendously over the next few months. The latest press release shows that despite the widely advertised Catarina failure, other efforts are succeeding.

A fair amount of both costs (have been locked in for two years) and production (has been hedged) are now extremely visible. So cash flow is definitely going to grow. An exit rate of more than $100 million in cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter is very realistic. Since the percentage of oil produced is climbing and absolute production per well is increasing phenomenally, that forecast may prove conservative. Management is not going to stop with that either because they have stated that they will redeem the preferred stock in the joint venture ahead of time and they want to delever.

Probably though the largest issue by far is leverage. Management got a tremendous deal on this acreage. Blackstone, the partner, is not known for overpaying on deals like this. In fact, they are known for being downright miserly before they get involved. So the leverage risk is considerably lower than what might be assumed by the market. One of the ways Blackstone minimizes leverage risk is to pay a cheap price at the start. Therefore the assets will be worth much more than the purchases price. This gives the buyer a margin of safety that is used to increase financial leverage.

Management has stated that they are going to try some horizontal wells in the Austin Chalk to try and duplicate the success of neighboring operators. There are still more intervals to explore after that. So long after those DUC's are gone, this acreage could have tremendous future potential. Those DUC's provide a very cheap (and nearly guaranteed profit) way to find out about the Eagle Ford. So this stock will surprise operationally and probably profitably for years to come.

Sometimes the visible book leverage is not what it seems. The company does need another quarter or two for the market to realize what can be done with this acreage. In the meantime, the pessimism is way overdone. As leveraged speculation, the stock is probably more attractive now than it was before. My original positions got stopped out (starting at) about a dollar higher than where the stock is now. But I have every intention of getting back in once the market settles down.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.