AMD: Barclays Overstates Downside

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was slammed Tuesday in a bearish analyst note from Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis who reiterated the stock at Underweight with a $9 price target, or downside of 33%. The basis of the rating is the expectation that a looming bust in cryptocurrency prices, specifically Ethereum, will hurt the sales, ASPs, and margins of AMD's GPU business and knock down the share price. I think these concerns are overstated, mainly due to the greater maturity of cryptocurrency this time around and the lower risk of a massive bust, as well as AMD's recognition of the market landscape and factoring that recognition into Q3 guidance, and the rich product pipeline AMD has introduced and will introduce.

Curtis' note is similar to one from Goldman Sachs' Toshiya Hari who in June reiterated a Sell rating and a price target of $10.60 on AMD due to fears of a cryptocurrency bust. I wrote an article attempting to refute Hari's arguments, which can be read here, and some of my points apply to Curtis' arguments as well.

First, cryptocurrency in general is in a much more mature state than it was during the last boom in 2013. This means that during this boom, higher prices are being driven more by real value and practicality rather than speculation, which was the primary driver of the last boom. However, this applies more to Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, and has less bearing on Ethereum, which is fairly new and has had an exponential rise in price. While "maturity" might not be the right term to describe Ethereum, I think "stability" is accurate enough.

The reason for Ethereum's stability is that its rapid rise was not just spurred on by speculation and a correlation with Bitcoin, but rather by fundamental demand due to certain characteristics of the cryptocurrency and by developments surrounding its adoption. For example, a group called the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance ("EEA") was formed in order to get companies linked to and use the cryptocurrency (the alliance includes companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), JPMorgan (JPM), Intel (INTC), Cisco (CSCO), and many more). Governments such as Russia and Singapore have engaged in meetings or trials using the Ethereum blockchain, and the cryptocurrency was made for applications in smart contracts, a technology in which many corporations are interested. These demand drivers are more fundamental and stable than what shot Bitcoin up in 2013, and therefore, I think it's fair to expect that an Ethereum bust, if one were to occur in the near future, would be of a much lower magnitude and severity than the cryptocurrency bust of 2014.

The second reason I think Curtis is overstating the downside is because AMD management seems to understand the market landscape and the potentially ephemeral nature of mining-driven GPU demand. On the Q2 conference call, in response to a question about expectations for Q3 and Q4 earnings results, CEO Lisa Su had this response:

Yeah. So yes, John. Let me answer that. When you look at our typical seasonality, as you said, we tend to be down in Q4. Now, semi-custom is still a large, large piece of our business, and semi-custom will peak in Q3 and it will come down in Q4. I also think that we want to be cognizant of the fact that some of the graphics demand that we see might be temporal. So we're not counting on that staying through the full year. We'll see what happens. Frankly, I think we'll see what happens with the whole mining stuff.

It seems very apparent that Su and AMD understand the potentially "temporal" nature of some of its GPU strength and are forecasting conservatively in accordance with trying to accurately project results for the coming quarters. What this means essentially is that, even if cryptocurrency prices were to bust horribly, which I just posited was unlikely, AMD's guidance for Q3 and for FY2017 appears to be allowing leeway for some drop-off on the GPU front. And keep in mind, guidance for Q3 was very strong as I argued in a post-earnings article that can be read here.

Further, AMD is taking, in my opinion, the correct approach of segmenting the market, as Su explained in another response:

We're being conservative in our estimates for what will happen as we get in the fourth quarter. I think the visibility is it's not – it's anyone's guess at this moment. However, I think what we are doing very clearly is prioritizing sort of the core customer set so that we're segmenting the market . . . And my expectation is that there will be a leveling off of the demand at some point. And as we fill the channels, that will become clear what the level-off point is. But right now, as we said, the channel inventories are very low. And so it's hard to call the absolute demand, and we're ensuring that we're not over-calling the demand.

Two important points to glean from this quote are the segmenting of the GPU market and the emphasis on underestimating demand. Regarding the former, AMD and Nvidia (NVDA) have both announced mining-specific graphics cards, which should help to segment the consumer GPU market, effectively separating gaming and cryptocurrency mining demand. This will insulate non-mining GPUs to an extent from any ASP depression that may occur from a cryptocurrency price bust and will simplify inventory planning.

Regarding the latter, AMD has been content to keep inventory tight, thereby keeping ASPs high and supply low. This reduces sales while keeping gross margins high, and has the added effect of insulating AMD from the risk of oversupplying the market and crashing GPU prices should cryptocurrency-driven demand drop off sharply and unexpectedly. Due to the uncertainty surrounding mining demand, this is the correct strategy to pursue and will help AMD remain relatively protected should a cryptocurrency bust occur.

Lastly, I would like to emphasize the potential of AMD's products outside of the consumer GPU sub-markets of gaming and cryptocurrency mining. While these areas are in contention for the company, they are arguably not even close to the most important markets for AMD. I've written articles on pretty much every AMD product on the market and those coming to the market in FY2017, most recently on Threadripper CPUs that can be read here, and my conclusion is that desktop Ryzen CPUs (both high-end and low-end), Ryzen Mobile APUs (Raven Ridge), Vega-based Instinct GPUs in the datacenter, EPYC server CPUs, and the combination of Instinct and EPYC in the datacenter, all come together to make AMD stock an attractive opportunity at its current valuation.

I discussed in a recent article my skepticism about RX Vega's odds of success in the consumer GPU market, but even without the gaming GPU market and the mining GPU market, AMD has many catalysts going its way in the coming quarters.

Ultimately, I think Barclays' focus on the cryptocurrency demand led them to overstate AMD's downside potential. The stability of Ethereum relative to Bitcoin of 2014, AMD's recognition of the potentially temporal nature of mining demand and the resulting conservative guidance and cautious inventory strategy, and the promising slate of non-mining GPU products are my counterpoints to the bearish cryptocurrency-based argument leveled against the company on Tuesday. Despite concerns over Ethereum prices and the potential effects of a bust on AMD's sales and margins, I continue to rate the stock as a Strong Buy at current levels.

