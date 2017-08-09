A Retailer With 11.5% Same-Store Sales Growth?!

The company continues to expand and grow into new markets, and is undersaturated in the US.

Who would've thought the most exciting recent IPO is by a largely mall-based retailer? With the depressed valuations in retail right now, we are able to get picky and find the best of the best at amazing valuations. A little-known Canada-based fashion retailer, Aritzia (OTC:ATZAF) is the best of its peer-group. The company trades at well below 10x 2017 earnings, with massive growth ahead and a strong balance sheet? I'm going to have to nibble.

Aritzia's July 2017 Investor Presentation

Not all mall exposure is created equal

Some investors are bound to find Aritzia's exposure to shopping malls a little worrying. However, it is important to remember that Aritzia does not operate in the low-quality malls that are really feeling the squeeze from e-commerce. Aritzia operates in class-A, flagship locations, that have held up very well. I discuss the difference in performance of mall classes in my Simon Property Group (class-a mall operator) article here.

Amazing balance sheet

Reading through Aritzia's quarterly reports brought a smile to my face. The company continues to execute better than any retailer I have ever seen.

1.1x Debt to trailing adjusted EBITDA

C$58 million cash, C$130 million debt

2020 EBITDA target ~C$200 million

I included the 2020 target EBITDA numbers as it paints a picture very different from other fashion retailers. Artizia is still in a massive growth mode, and it is showing up in their numbers. From fiscal year 16, through 18 the company will have grown their comp store sales 48%! This isn't an Amazon (AMZN)-style growth with no profit model, either. Aritzia has grown their adjusted EBITDA by a 35% CAGR and their Adjusted Net Income by a 60% CAGR over the past three years.



The valuation is amazing

Aritzia has cheapened up significantly since its IPO in 2016 (not that it was expensive at IPO).

HBC data by YCharts

Here is Aritzia with what I'd consider to be their major Canadian publicly listed peer, Hudson's Bay Company (OTCPK:HBAYF). While HBC carries its own investment thesis, the company's retail operations have not been strong recently. Bizarrely, Hudson's Bay and Aritizia move largely in unison. Aritzia does not face one of the operational headwinds faced by HBC.

Now that Aritzia trades at ~C$12.50, what are you getting for your money?

~20% EPS growth per year going forward

Full price sell-through capabilities (this is almost unheard of)

Attractive e-commerce growth, 25% of revenues by 2021

15x FY 2019 EPS targets

Discussing the downside

The main reason most investors skip companies like Aritzia is the cyclicality of fashion. Aritzia operates in a particularly nasty and competitive market, women's fashion targeting 14-30-year-olds. Bearish articles claim Aritzia will implode should there be a recession.

I believe it is important to look at the company's portfolio of brands, and their staying power do determine if Aritzia has what it takes to last.

Take note of Aritzia's FY 2009/2010 revenue growth. It continued to grow despite terrible macroeconomic conditions for boutique fashion retailers. Aritzia has a finger on the pulse of fashion trends, as shown in their staying power in the market. They've been able to keep their 20+-year-old brands relevant while adding new banners and brands that keep customers coming in the door.

Also, note how Aritzia launched two new clothing lines in 2009. It appears that the company has so much loyalty to its lines, that despite extreme economic conditions they are able to draw in new customers and grow revenues. Dually important, Aritzia is not competing with other retailers on the pricing of say, le fou cardigans. 90% of Aritzia's sales come from in-house brands, in which Aritzia positions the brand themselves and is as promotional as they need and or want to be.

Conclusion

Aritzia is simply the best fashion retailer in the business. The company has masterfully been able to execute and grow in a fast-changing retail environment. The stock is dirt cheap, yet the company's results remain fantastic. The retailer appears somewhat unaffected by recession, as shown in its valiant performance trough the '09 financial crisis. As Aritzia continues to expand its e-commerce offering, and open new stores and lines, now is an excellent time to buy one of the best retailer in the world on sale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ATZAF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long: HBAYF