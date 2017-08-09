Amplify Snack Brands - Better For Your Health, Still Not Healthy

The range of outcomes remains very wide as the positioning is quite solid and the valuation seems reasonable, while challenges remain very real at the same time.

The true disappointment is the sizeable cut in the full year sales guidance as further margin pressure is expected as well.

Amplify Snack Brands (BETR) issued a mixed earnings report for investors including solid second quarter results, but less impressive guidance for the entire year. This is concerning as competitive forces continue to pressure both growth and margins, after margins have come down a great deal already over the past year.

This means that leverage ratios are not coming down, in fact, they are going up which is a concerning situation. The combination of competitive pressure and high leverage can provide a dangerous cocktail if conditions deteriorate further. On the other hand, a strong positioning of better for you brands in combination with stabilizing margins and continued sales growth could create significant upside as well, if management can overcome the current headwinds. This creates a very wide range of potential outcomes as I remain constructive on the long-term business outlook, but reiterate my neutral investment stance.

Solid Momentum

Amplify reported very strong second quarter sales results, as revenues were up by 68.7% to $101.0 million. This marked an acceleration from the 60.5% growth rate reported in Q1.

While the slight acceleration in sales is encouraging, note that much of the growth is driven by dealmaking, although organic growth is still very impressive as well. On the conference call, management indicated that its revenues in North America were up by 16.3% to $69.6 million, outpacing their respective product categories, although the company has seen a slowdown in terms of growth throughout the quarter.

The issue is the narrowing of the very fat margins. Gross margins came in at 38.1% of sales, a massive 240 basis point reduction compared to Q1. This was in part offset by effective sales leverage as adjusted EBITDA of $22.6 million results in margins of 22.4%, a mere 70 basis point reduction from Q1.

While adjusted EBITDA might be meaningful to some, the reality is that adjusted net earnings came in at $6.0 million, while GAAP earnings only came in at $1.2 million. The huge discrepancy between all these numbers results from ¨one-time¨ charges and is reflective of the leverage being taken on by the business.

The accelerating growth rate comes largely from the resilient performance of the core US business and from SkinnyPop in particular. The acquired Paqui and Oatmega brands are performing relatively well, as they benefit from increased distribution. Nonetheless, CEO Tom Ennis calls the US food retail environment ¨challenging.¨

The international business is making progress following its leadership transition, after this business was acquired little over a year ago. Still there is a lot of growth and margin work ahead, as it is evident that the company overpaid when it acquired Tyrrell´s international portfolio of brands last year.

That $300 million deal added just 111 million Pounds in sales and given the challenges and the currency moves, has turned out to be a disastrous deal, as can easily be said. The international business, which now includes a non-specified contribution from sales of SkinnyPop in the UK, posted sales of $30.5 million in the quarter and reported an operating loss of $0.5 million.

Margins Are Collapsing

The single most important line in the second quarter earnings release is the comment about gross margins if you ask me. Gross profits came in at $38.5 million in Q2 of this year, just $6 million more than the same period last year. That means that gross margins have fallen by more than 16 percentage points year on year! This came as the company was largely reliant on its SkinnyPop brand this time last year, but it is shocking to see so much margin deleverage as a result of the lower margin profiles of the acquired businesses and the competitive impact on SkinnyPop.

As SG&A moved up from $14.3 million to $21 million, earnings have taken a big beating, certainly as financing charges have exploded. Following this observation, quarterly adjusted earnings were nearly cut in half, having fallen from $11.3 million in Q2 of last year to $6.0 million in the most recent quarter.

The company is clearly expecting increased competition in the second half. The sales guidance has been cut from $404-$420 million as outlined in Q1, to $385-$400 million by now, marking a roughly $20 million cut in the guidance. EBITDA is cut by $11 million to $92-$100 million, indicating that margins are seeing more pressure than has previously been anticipated. As a result, the adjusted earnings guidance has been cut by seven cents to $0.35-$0.43 per share, but please note that these are adjusted earnings.

The only good news is that net debt has fallen by $15 million on a sequential basis, now standing at $595 million. As EBITDA has been cut rather aggressively, leverage ratios have only gone up, with leverage now standing at 6.2 times projected adjusted EBITDA for the year.

In fact, the 77 million outstanding shares have fallen back to $8 per share, roughly half the levels at which they traded last summer. The $615 million equity market valuation is almost the same as the net debt load of the business, for a $1.21 billion enterprise valuation, or 3.1 times sales and 12.6 times adjusted EBITDA.

Range Of Possibilities Remains Wide

Leverage multiples have only gone up since I last looked at the prospects for the business back in March, on the back of the reduced sales and earnings power of the business, driven by competitive and challenging operating conditions. As a result, leverage is not coming down as the growth rate of the business seems really hampered. After all, revenues are seen at just $197-$212 million in the second half of the year on the back of the revised guidance, indicating that quarterly sequential sales growth will come to a full standstill given that second quarter revenues totalled $101 million.

While the profile of the business is appealing and organic growth is still far above the industry average, while valuations are not that demanding, the real issue for investors is the debt and competitive overhang. On the other hand, continued growth and a strong positioning could reveal strong upside as well if management can address the challenges.

This makes that the fair value range is rather wide in this investment case, as the range of outcomes is very diverse, ranging from potentially a disastrous competitive and leverage-driven outcome, to potential accelerating growth and margins as well. As I see few clues in the second quarter earnings report, which make me upbeat, I reiterate my neutral stance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.