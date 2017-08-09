Esperion's Triple Combo Hits A Home Run

Recently, Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) announced it had achieved positive phase 2 results for its clinical trial treating patients with high cholesterol (hypercholesterolemia). The company's lead clinical compound to treat high cholesterol is bempedoic acid, an oral, once-daily pill.

The results posted most recently are for the triple-combination therapy Esperion has been exploring. The company is treating patients with a bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combo, along with atorvastatin. The company announced highly positive results with this triple-combination therapy. This, in my opinion, means it is a major contender in the elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) space.

The positive triple combination results builds upon the company's current pipeline in high cholesterol. That is because it is in phase 3 studies testing bempedoic acid as a monotherapy treatment for high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease risk reduction. It gets even better than that, because it is also exploring a combo therapy of bempedoic acid/ezetimibe (two-drug combo therapy) in this same patient population. The key here is that combination therapies are certainly achieving superior results in high cholesterol compared to other therapies.

Phase 2 Study Data

The phase 2 clinical study, known as 1002-038, recruited a total of 60 patients with elevated LDL-C. Patients were split into two dosing groups. One group of patients received the drug combination therapy from Esperion (bempedoic acid 180 mg/ezetimibe 10 mg along with atorvastatin 20 mg. The other dosing group received a placebo comparator. The primary endpoint of the study is a percent change in LDL-C.

Before moving any further, there must be something to be mentioned here about some of the drugs in the combo therapy. The ezetimibe drug noted above is marketed as Zetia, produced by Merck (MRK). The last drug added to the triple therapy is atorvastatin, which is marketed as Lipitor and produced by Pfizer (PFE). The clinical trial met the primary endpoint of the study in that the triple combo therapy reduced LDL-C by 64% from baseline, compared to placebo. The primary endpoint hit statistical significance with a p-value of p < 0.001. Even more impressive was that 95% of the participants had a greater than 50% reduction of LDL-C. There were no serious adverse events noted in the study, which indicates the treatment is very safe for patients to take.

In my opinion, these results are really great. That is because Esperion brings about an alternative therapy that will be cheaper than a lot of the current competitors. In addition, many patients are either non-responsive or become resistant to statin therapy. Not only will Esperion's drug combo be cheaper than other drugs out there, it will be more convenient, because it will be given as a once daily oral therapy.

The company has four trial readouts in 2018, which will act as major catalysts for the stock. If all goes well, it expects to file two NDAs in 2019 for bempedoic acid as a monotherapy, and as a combo therapy (bempedoic/ezetimibe).

Competitors

There are two competitors in the space that offer alternative therapies compared to statin as well. One therapy, Repatha, is marketed by Amgen (AMGN); the other, Praluent, is marketed by both Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron (REGN). Both of these companies are in the same space but have received pushback by payors for their therapies. In addition, Amgen and Sanonfi/Regeneron have been in patent litigation with one another. The patent issue over the PCSK9 drugs is still ongoing.

When Amgen released a late-stage study named FOURIER in March, Repatha sales increased against Praluent. The study results showedAmgen's Repatha reduced the risk of heart attacks and strokes by 20%. From the time these results were released on March 17, 2017, to the week ending April 21, 2017 sales of Repatha were up 11% compared to Praluent up by only 2%.

The biggest problem with these treatment options are that they are expensive. Let us take a look at Amgen's Repatha, for example. Repatha costs patients $7,700 to $15,000. The problem is that insurers see a fair value for the treatment coming in at around $5,000. With that in mind, insurers have been blocking 75% of prescriptions written for both of these PCSK9 drugs. That's where Esperion comes in, because it carries the advantage of being given as an oral treatment as opposed to an injection.

It also will have a much lower cost for patients. Esperion wants to target more volume in sales but at at a lower price point. For example, the top selling statin drug, Lipitor, produces $13 billion in sales per year. A generic version of Lipitor can potentially cost about $10 per month. With bempedoic being an oral pill, it can lists its price similarly, IMO. As long as it is able to get its cost below Repatha and Praluent (not that hard considering the high prices), it can easily capture market share.

Road Block

Shares of Esperion haven't always been this low. Back in 2015, the stock reached over $100 per share as the company noted that the FDA would probably not require it to perform a cardiovascular trial for approval. That seemed rosy at the time, but in September 2015 the stock cratered 40% after the FDA noted the company might have to start a cardiovascular outcomes study in order to receive FDA approval.

The problem with that is cardiovascular safety studies are expensive to run and take a lot of time. Therefore, there was a huge expectation that approval for bempedoic could be years out. Since that time, shares had been on a massive decline, up until January 2017. That is when the stock started its uptrend again. That was when Esperion announced the initiation of the three-late stage studies for bempedoic. In addition, it also noted that the long-term safety study was fully enrolled. Things were looking better, which is why I believe the stock ran higher. From January 2017, when the stock was at around $15 per share, till now, at the current price of $52 per share, the stock has gained 247%. What changed for the better happened in March of 2017, when the FDA laid out the pathway by which the company could gain approval of bempedoic without a cardiovascular outcomes study as a prerequisite.

Market Opportunity

The market opportunity is where it gets really interesting. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates 73.5 million adults in the United States have high LDL ("bad cholesterol") — an estimated 31.75% of the U.S. population. High cholesterol puts a person at risk for heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. Including PCSK9 drugs, and another class of drugs known as CETP inhibitors, the high cholesterol market is expected to reach $31 billion by 2022. It is a lucrative market for Esperion and many other players in the space.

Taking a look at the CETP inhibitor drugs, they haven't done well over the years. In 2016, Eli Lilly's (LLY) drug evacetrapib failed to produce statistically significant results in patients with high cholesterol in a late-stage study. It only saw a 37% reduction in LDL-C or bad cholesterol in patients. To make matters worse, Eli Lilly was forced to cut the trial early, citing "insufficient efficacy." And this was not the only big pharma going after high cholesterol. Even Pfizer's (PFE) drug torcetrapib (a CETP inhibitor) failed a phase 3 study, forcing the company to terminate its program.

Despite the lack of action with CETP inhibitors, if you want to call it that, Merck (NYSE:MRK) shocked the medical community by posting positive results in patients with high cholesterol using its drug anacetrapib, a CETP inhibitor. It achieved positive results by meeting the primary endpoint of the REVEAL study, which recruited a total of 30,000 patients. That means that Merck is another competitor that could eventually hit the market as well. That said, Merck has yet to file an NDA for the drug, so the results may not have been as robust as many had hoped. With Esperion only having a market cap of around $1.15 billion, there is still plenty of room for upside, in my opinion.

Buyout Possibility

I also feel that Esperion is a good buyout candidate. In my opinion, the company has everything going for it in a space others don't. For instance, Esperion's bempedoic is set to be marketed as a cheaper drug compared to others. Amgen and Sanofi/Regeneron drugs cost a lot, which is why they haven't gained traction. As you see, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Merck, and several other companies have not had much luck in the high-cholesterol space. Of course, Pfizer is doing well with Lipitor, but it wouldn't hurt to find another blockbuster drug in the cholesterol space.

That leads me to my conclusion that Esperion could eventually be bought out. What big pharma wouldn't want the next big blockbuster in the LDL-C space, given its prevalence in the U.S. population? That makes a company like Esperion, which is close to the finish line, highly valuable.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Esperion has cash and cash equivalents of $181 million as of June 30, 2017. The company anticipated that it would be able to last with the cash on hand until early 2019. In after-hours trade on Tuesday, the company mentioned that it would offer and sell $150 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The company will grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $22,500,000 of additional shares of its common stock.

Risks

There are a few risks investors should keep in mind, the first of which is that there are four trial readouts in 2018. Those results will make or break the company. If the results are positive, the stock should head higher; if not, the stock will dive much lower. There is no guaranteethe phase 3 results will be positive.

The second risk involves competitors in the space. Statins can take care of a lot of the high cholesterol population, but bempedoic offers itself as a backup therapy. There could even be some cases where the drug could be better for patients than statins, but that remains to be seen. For now, Esperion won't have to worry about Repatha and Praluent because of insurance pushing back on those therapies. That doesn't mean things won't change if and when bempedoic receives marketing approval.

The final risk is with respect to the cardiovascular outcomes study. While Esperion won't need that as a prerequisite for approval, it will still have to run the study. If any serious safety risks are found, the FDA has the authority to pull the drug off the market.

Conclusion

The positive triple-therapy combo results only enhance Esperion as a biotechnology company. In my opinion, the company presents a great investment opportunity. Multiple catalysts in 2018, along with so many other possible positive events, pave the way for success. The FDA has removed a roadblock for the company by not requiring it to perform a cardiovascular outcomes study. That gives it free rein to head to the finish line without having to wait two to three years to file for approval. The announced public offering of dilution on Tuesday removes near-term risk. I feel that the company has a huge blockbuster drug on its hand, which means I see this as a great investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.