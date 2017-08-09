The Medicines (MDCO) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 09, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Krishna Gorti, M.D. - The Medicines Co.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

William Bernard O'Connor - The Medicines Co.

Christopher T. Cox - The Medicines Co.

Analysts

Jessica M. Fye - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Biren Amin - Jefferies LLC

Dae Gon Ha - Leerink Partners LLC

Chris Shibutani - Cowen and Company, LLC

Gbola Amusa - Chardan Capital Markets LLC

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ed Arce - H. C. Wainwright & Co. LLC

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

Joel L. Beatty - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to your host for today's conference, Mr. Krishna Gorti, Vice President-Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Krishna Gorti, M.D. - The Medicines Co.

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to The Medicines Company second quarter 2017 financial and operating results conference call. I'm joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Clive Meanwell; our Chief Financial Officer, Bill O'Connor; our President and Chief Operating Officer, Tony Kingsley; our Chief Corporate Development Officer, Chris Cox.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our discussion during the call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties is discussed under the forward-looking statements legend in our press release issued this morning, as well as in our periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be obtained from the SEC or by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website.

During today's call, we may also refer to certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in this morning's press release for explanations of the amounts excluded and included to arrive at the adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Clive. Clive?

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Well, thanks, Krishna, and good morning, everyone. Our financial results for the second quarter demonstrated our continuing focus on progressing core assets efficiently, reducing operating expenses and managing our cash position. During the second quarter, we also advanced key clinical, operational and strategic projects. This morning, we're going to provide additional details on a number of those topics including, first, our progress and plans for inclisiran including an overview of its development program, cost and timeline, as well as our conviction in inclisiran and its potentially dominant profile and resulting promise, and why we believe that's stronger now than it's ever been.

Second, we'll cover recent positive developments, trends and opportunities in the cholesterol lowering market. Third, recent developments in our infectious disease business and why, anchored by potential best-in-class Vabomere, we believe the business is positioned to become a leader in antibiotics, targeting the most serious, multi-drug resistant bacterial infections including so-called CRE. I will also update on our progress in advancing transactional alternatives for monetizing, in whole or in part, our infectious disease business.

Fourth, our partnering progress for inclisiran, which is ongoing and how that process intersects with the steps we're taking in aggressively moving inclisiran into Phase III and our management of the overall strategic development of The Medicines Company. And fifth, our cash and liquidity position and how we expect to fund our operations through the end of 2017, and the completion and data readout of the Phase III LDL-C lowering program for inclisiran, which we anticipate in the second half of 2019 leading to an NDA.

So, those are the highlights of what we'll cover during the morning's call. But before we jump into that, I'm going to ask Bill to summarize our second quarter financial results. And then Chris and I will deal with other points of the call. Bill?

William Bernard O'Connor - The Medicines Co.

Thank you, Clive, and good morning, everyone. Details of our Q2 financial data are included in our press release which we issued this morning. I'll focus on a few highlights. Net revenue for the quarter totaled $18.7 million, which included $5.4 million of royalty revenue from the authorized generic sales of Angiomax by Sandoz.

Revenues are down 66% year-on-year, driven by the loss of exclusivity in 2015 for Angiomax and increased generic competition. Net sales from our other products, virtually all Orbactiv and Minocin, increased 27% from Q2 2016 to $8 million.

Operating expenses of $83 million were 37% lower than the same period last year. The variance is driven by lower head count costs, a reduction to contingent purchase price resulting from the write-off of MDCO-700 and timing for spend for the infectious disease business, offset by increased investment in inclisiran.

On June 1, we discontinued and withdrew Ionsys from the U.S. market and ceased commercialization activities. Included in that loss for the second quarter of 2017 were net charges of approximately $277 million, of which $268.1 million was noncash.

In addition, we made a decision to discontinue the clinical development program for MDCO-700, our investigational anesthetic agent which resulted in a $27.3 million net noncash charge to the P&L. Net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2017 was therefore $397.3 million or $5.52 per share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $181.8 million or $2.51 per share in the second quarter of 2016. As you may recall, Q2 of 2016 included the gain on sale of the ACC business of $288 million. Adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2017 was $73.5 million or $1.02 per share, compared to $48.2 million or $0.69 per share in the second quarter of 2016.

We were paid the remaining $55 million of the 2017 convertible notes on June 1 and received $11 million from the exercise of stock options during the course of the quarter. We ended the second quarter with $334 million in cash and securities available for sale.

And with that, I'll turn the call back to Clive.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Thanks very much, Bill. We continue to transform the company and focus spending very aggressively in order to provide the flexibility to invest in our highest-value asset – highest-value core assets, most importantly of course inclisiran. That will continue in the near term as we take further decisive actions to streamline our organization and focus our operations.

At the beginning of the call, I outlined five major topics we'll cover this morning. So, let's get started on those. First, progress with inclisiran. In summary, the market for inclisiran is very large. A recent published Harvard simulation conservatively infers at least 5 million potential PCSK9 placements in the United States alone need a PCSK9 inhibitor.

Other studies have suggested a U.S. patient population of between 10 million and 12 million patients. Inclisiran has, we believe, the attributes of a class-leading blockbuster product in these and other patients. And we expect to unveil pivotal data for inclisiran NDA and MAA filings in the second half of 2019.

Clinical data are expected to cover LDL-C lowering in ASCVD or cardiovascular disease patients, ASCVD risk-equivalent patients and those with familial hypercholesterolemia. The total cost of development, including manufacturing, development and production of launch inventory and pre-clinical and clinical studies is expected to be approximately $110 million to $150 million. Approximately $90 million will be spent in 2018 and 2019.

In parallel, we expect to perform a cardiovascular outcomes trial in about 14,000 patients, for a total cost between $110 million and $150 million, including approximately $60 million spend in 2018 and 2019. This means that we expect to spend a total of approximately $150 million on inclisiran R&D in 2018 and 2019. Given the significant preparation work we've done to-date, we have a high degree of confidence in these cost estimates.

While sales of the PCSK9 monoclonal antibody products have been less than anticipated by the financial community, there are encouraging signs of improvement. We believe there's much more growth ahead and we project that the class will become substantial in size. We believe that fresh outcomes of FOURIER, data from additional trials such as ODYSSEY OUTCOMES and adjustment to effective prices will continue to drive adoption.

Guidelines and instructions for treatment are emerging which will help payers to lower current reimbursement hurdles in the right patients. Now I would like to provide additional details regarding the development of inclisiran. Inclisiran continues to demonstrate unique potentially market-leading attributes and clinical performance. Phase II data from the ORION-1 trial of 501 patients remain exceptional both for safety and efficacy.

At the upcoming European Society of Cardiology meeting in Barcelona on August 26, investors will present new data at a late-breaking trial session, this time follow-up of all patients in ORION-1 for one year. The data showed durable effects with predictable linear return of both PCSK9 and LDL-C levels towards baseline.

Importantly, there have been no new adverse events over and above those presented at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions and published in the New England Journal of Medicine in March of this year. I would note that 500 patient years of exposure on most drugs is considered a good sized data set on which to predict the safety profile.

Many subjects from ORION-1 have now been entered into the ORION-3 long-term extension study in which inclisiran 300 milligrams given every six months is compared to Repatha 140 milligrams given every two weeks, both of course by injection. We believe this study will provide important comparative data including patient preference information.

Initial patients, with homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia or HOFH have been enrolled in the ORION II pilot study and shown good response with no adverse events. Our Phase III program is in advanced preparation. During the second quarter of 2017, we consulted and reached agreement with regulators at the FDA and the EMA in Europe regarding the design of inclisiran Phase III clinical trials.

We have co-opted leading experts in the field to partner with us on inclisiran development. Today, we announced that the principal leaders of our Phase III trials for inclisiran are Professors Jim Braunold (12:22) and Marc Sabatine from Harvard; Rory Collins from Oxford University: Bob Harrington from Stanford University; John Kastelein from University of Amsterdam; Frederick Raal from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, Carls Ray (12:35) from Imperial College London, Frank Schwartz (12:38) from Colorado, Evan Stein (12:41) from Chicago; and Scott Wright from the Mayo Clinic.

We've also included integrated health network leaders from the United States and Europe and obtained input from a range of payers and intermediaries. We've applied recent experiences, data insights and expectations of these stakeholders who have been instrumental in most of the major recent trials of dyslipidemia including FOURIER, SPIRE, ODYSSEY OUTCOMES and REVEAL. We then – we will conduct studies which we believe will demonstrate the unique and valuable performance of inclisiran and generate compelling data to demonstrate real value to patients, clinicians, health systems and payers.

Phase III trials for the ORION project are expected to begin patient enrollment as planned on a rolling basis this fall and we anticipate data readouts for the pivotal LDL-C lowering trials during the second half of 2019. Obviously, the OUTCOMES trial will take longer since adequate follow-up is essential as shown by others including FOURIER.

Manufacturing and other non-clinical development steps are moving forward on schedule to enable NDA and MAA submissions.

We believe we can conduct the inclisiran development program with unprecedented financial efficiency. The anticipated total cost as summarized earlier including manufacturing, product launch, supply, non-clinical and clinical studies to compile an NDA and MAA is between $110 million and $150 million spent between now and 2019, with a small proportion of those expenditures occurring during subject clinical (14:18) regulatory review.

In parallel to the NDA and MAA development work, but not required for approval according to regulators, we also plan to perform the ORION-4 cardiovascular outcomes trial in high-risk patients as announced previously. Estimates for cost of ORION-4 which is expected to enroll up to 15,000 patients are being refined but we believe the total cost will be between $110 million and $150 million spent evenly between 2018 and 2023.

We expect to announce shortly that we will host an Investor Analyst event during which we will review our product portfolio and strategy, deliver a detailed discussion of inclisiran, its development plan and related financial strategy, and update the competitive landscape.

Key outside experts who are members now of the ORION project coalition will join us for the inclisiran review.

We and the experts we're working with believe that inclisiran has the potential to transform the management of patients with high LDL-C and clinical risks. We also believe that we have the capabilities and track record in cardiovascular outcomes trials to develop inclisiran efficiently, generating the robust evidence necessary to drive use among potentially millions of subjects who need more than currently available treatments given in ways more convenient and more preferred.

Second, there have been recent positive developments in the cholesterol lowering market. The slow start of commercialization for the PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies has caused concern among the investment community about the ultimate market size for these products. We believe there are encouraging signs of progress and that patients will be rewarded.

Since the FOURIER trial was reported at AHA in mid-March, clinical experts, clinical societies and others have had the opportunity to review the data and discuss appropriate potential use. Providers and payers have also weighed in.

In brief summary, we believe the prevailing opinions include that LDL-C or bad cholesterol causes atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Lower LDL-C is better, and most believe that the relationship between lowering LDL-C and reduced risk of major cardiovascular outcomes holds true even at very low LDL-C levels, which cannot be achieved with established therapy.

Lifestyle changes, generic statins and (16:57) are each and all effective, they're all safe and are certainly low cost ways now to reduce risk in LDL-C levels. But they're not infallible or taken reliably by patients who might otherwise have no discernible symptoms. We believe that inclisiran can solve that.

Major impacts on LDL-C and on health outcomes are achievable when PCSK9 inhibitors are added to current therapy in patients with ASCVD who need secondary prevention and most likely also in patients at high risk who need primary prevention. Clinical trials to demonstrate improved outcomes need to focus on modifiable endpoints studied for sufficient time in high-risk patients. We will perform our trials that way.

PCSK9 inhibitors are regarded as too costly to give to everyone right away and a self-injection every two to four weeks may not improve adherence compared to oral statins. We believe inclisiran will also provide a compelling solution to that. With these points in mind, review guideline and policy authors are beginning to advise use of PCSK9 inhibitors based on both LDL-C levels and risk characteristics of patients.

As mentioned earlier, a simulation by the Harvard group recently suggested that assuming a 100% adherence to lifestyle and oral therapies, which of course is not the real world case, 14% of secondary prevention ASCVD patients will need a PCSK9 inhibitor to achieve even an LDL-C below 70. That computes to more than 5 million patients in the U.S. alone. But since adherence is not nearly that good and the total at-risk patient population is even greater, we believe the number could be considerably larger provided the economics makes sense to payers.

While payer hurdles remain, there's also encouraging evidence of PCSK9 market development. Based on the reported second quarter data and assuming no significant special sales conditions, total net sales of PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies showed a run rate of $500 million to $600 million per year.

A range of data sources have shown that underlying physician and patient demand for PCSK9 monoclonal antibody drugs is considerably more than this with estimates for rejected prescriptions of between 50% and 80%. With this in mind, that $500 million net revenue run rate probably translates into more than $1 billion in annual demand.

Barriers to adoption and growth are well understood. And in the light of accumulating outcomes data and expert opinion payers are gradually amending reimbursement requirements and step by step reaching agreement with manufacturers, prescribers and providers about a measured, but yet ultimately major step forward in medicine.

We believe that inclisiran is building on the learnings and successes of the monoclonal antibodies will demonstrate leading attributes within the class. We look forward to working with the ORION coalition members and with regulators to bring inclisiran to market efficiently, generating robust clinical and economic data and a highly competitive profile.

Let me now turn to recent advances in our infectious disease business. Our work in multi-drug resistant bacterial infections addresses a large, growing and costly global healthcare problem. Multi-drug resistant bacteria particularly around negative infections such as carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae or CRE are a significant and growing problem which according to both CDC and WHO represent an urgent threat. Various estimates indicate CRE is diagnosed in 50,000 to 100,000 patients in the U.S. and other carbapenem-resistant infections such as Acinetobacter and Pseudomonas are even more prevalent.

Mortality rates for CRE are 20% to 50% despite best available therapy. CRE requires intensive and costly treatment in hospital including ICU care in 56% of patients, mechanical ventilation in 36% and a long average length of hospital stay of around 17 days. There are very few options and no consensus treatment.

In our published survey of 256 CRE patients, we found 69 different combination regimens, most often on a backbone of meropenem, but also including aminoglycosides, polymyxins, tigecycline, fosfomycin and penicillin.

For CRE, these regimens have limited efficacy, increasing resistance and quite specific and serious toxicities including renal and ototoxicity. The median cost of a CRE infection is $22,000 to $66,000 for hospitals, and $10,000 to $31,000 for third-party payers.

Current and emerging treatments are limited in effectiveness and safety. Recently launched Avycaz encountered bacterial resistance even before launch. Plazomicin is a promising new agent, which may be used on multi-drug combinations, provided drug level monitoring and renal toxicities are managed carefully.

We believe that Vabomere, a novel fixed-dose combination agent comprising of vaborbactam, a beta-lactamase inhibitor, and meropenem, the leading carbapenem, will become available in the U.S. later this year. The compound is undergoing priority FDA review with a PDUFA action date of the 29th of August 2017.

On July 25, we announced positive results from a planned interim analysis of the TANGO-2 trial of our fixed-dose investigational combination. In this case, Vabomere was compared versus best available therapy.

Randomization of the trial was stopped early following a recommendation by the TANGO-2 DSMB based upon an analysis of 72 patients, including 43 patients with microbiologically evaluable CRE infections, which affected the blood, lung, urinary tract and abdominal organs. DSMB concluded that the benefit risk analysis of available data no longer supported randomization of additional patients to the best available therapy comparator arm.

The data demonstrated higher clinical cures at test-of-cure and end-of-therapy. Higher clinical cure rates across all infection types, lower all-cause mortality particularly in high-risk situations such as HABP-VABP, bacteremia and immuno-compromised patients, and a superior safety profile including fewer serious treatment adverse events, treatment-related – treatment-emergent adverse events, I'm sorry, lower rates of sepsis and septic shock, and lower rates critically of renal toxicity.

The FDA review of Vabomere is largely based on clinical data from the pivotal TANGO-1 trial, a prospective randomized blinded active control comparative study of Vabomere mono-therapy in complicated UTI and acute pyelonephritis.

In that TANGO-1 study, Vabomere achieved pre-specified endpoints including demonstrating superiority over piperacillin-tazobactam for the FDA-defined endpoint. The safety profile of Vabomere is similar to that of meropenem alone.

Extensive market research on Vabomere has demonstrated to us that the attributes in profile are attractive given current challenges in the hospital sector. Prescribers and other stewards of antibiotic care note the high level of potency, spectrum activity, in particular in CRE, which is caused by Klebsiella pneumoniae carbapenemase or KPC which represent more than 90% of U.S. cases of CRE at present.

They're very comfortable with both meropenem and the use of a beta-lactamase inhibitor, in this case vaborbactam. They like the attributes and the pharmacological matching. Prescribers (25:46) have also noticed the attractive safety profile of Vabomere relative to other alternatives either available now or possibly available later.

Of course, unlike many companies developing new antibacterial products, we have an established organization already commercializing antibiotics in the U.S. and capabilities which span anti-infective drug discovery through development and commercialization. Our R&D for antibiotics is offset by public-private partnership contracts including a BARDA transaction for $132 million in place and an IMI contract for another $10 million in place. We believe that the regulatory and pricing environment for innovative in antibiotics supports attractive growth and margins. And as a whole, the business is a valuable element of our firm and an attractive asset.

Earlier this year, we publicly announced that we intended to explore options to monetize our infectious disease business, either in whole through an outright sale of the business or in part through the sale of an interest in the business or one or more of its assets, and we also said we'd do that before the end of 2017. Working with our financial advisors, we're advancing with these alternative – various alternative transactions, any of which would have achieved that objective.

While we're not at this time going to disclose specific details regarding transaction structures, we believe we're on track to complete well before the end of the year a transaction that will result in a monetization of the ID business.

I want to emphasize that we don't currently contemplate the spinoff of the business to our shareholders because it's neither efficient nor would contribute to the overall strategic solution we're aiming for. Rather, we believe that each of the transactions we're pursuing will generate substantial cash and liquidity for The Medicines Company while eliminating our need to fund the ID business on go-forward basis. We'll obviously keep you updated on developments for the ID business as we go forward.

Now we need also to talk about our partnering process for inclisiran. And for this, I'm going to hand it over to Chris Cox.

Christopher T. Cox - The Medicines Co.

Thanks, Clive. We know many of the shareholders have been keenly interested in updates on our partnering process for inclisiran and how that process might intersect with other steps we're taking such as advancing inclisiran into Phase III and managing the overall strategic development of the company.

To be clear, The Medicines Company, our management team, and our board of directors are aligned and we're fully committed to maximizing the value of our assets for our shareholders. That includes being open to all pathways for achieving that objective.

The partnering process itself is ongoing. It's been ongoing since earlier this year, it's continuing and we believe it will continue until we successfully identify and close the transaction that maximizes value. In the meantime, we've been very clear from the beginning. If we don't have a partner when it's time to advance inclisiran into Phase III development, we won't wait. Therefore, we, together with that coalition of world-class outside experts that Clive mentioned earlier in the call, are finalizing preparations to commence the Phase III LDL-lowering trials as well as the concurrent cardiovascular outcomes trial and execute on those trials effectively, rapidly, and with unprecedented efficiency while at the same time continuing to run the inclisiran partnering process. In our view that's the highest probability way in any scenario to drive the value of inclisiran and to maximize our competitive position, our negotiating leverage and therefore the value of our assets for our shareholders.

In the meantime, the most challenging dynamic that we faced in our partnering process to-date has been the slower than expected sales performance of the PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies even in the face of strong underlying position and patient demand for these products. This disappointing performance has been largely driven by the high effective prices for those products and resulting payer reimbursement barriers.

However, as Clive outlined earlier on the call there are encouraging signs that the market's starting to improve. We're confident that new data analyses from FOURIER and other studies such as the ODYSSEY OUTCOMES, downward adjustments to the effective prices of the monoclonal antibodies and the emergence of new guidelines and treatment instructions will continue this trend and ultimately will drive substantial growth in the class.

Now, I want to make one point. We've heard from certain of our shareholders that the lease that the commencement of the Phase III development program for inclisiran will somehow by itself impede the partnering process or otherwise make any transaction undoable until we complete the program and read out data.

We disagree with that belief, and we expect that absolutely nothing about commencing Phase 3 development for inclisiran will materially impede the transaction. So, we'll continue the partnering process, at the same time we'll aggressively advance inclisiran's development which we believe will also create significant value for shareholders. Of course, those two activities are related, and we believe that the best way to drive maximum value for shareholders in either of those scenarios is to execute on both, particularly at a time when the market for the PCSK9 monoclonal antibody appears to be showing signs of life. We believe that potential partners are watching closely the evolution of the market as well as our execution.

Finally, going forward, we will not be providing further updates on the inclisiran partnering process or otherwise commenting on the status of the process unless and until we announce the transaction. Clive, I think that brings us to our last topic, which is cash and liquidity.

As Clive just outlined, we're advancing alternative transactions to monetize the ID business. While we're confident that we'll complete one of those transactions in the near term, we don't know at this time which one will deliver the most favorable terms and which one will ultimately close. Therefore, because each of the transactions would have a very significant but materially different positive impact on our near-term cash balance, we won't at this time affirm or otherwise provide new cash projections for year-end 2017.

I'll turn now to the financing strategy and touch on it briefly for inclisiran. Earlier in the call, Clive summarized the full inclisiran development plan and its anticipated cost and timelines. What I think should have been clear is that the company has the expertise and the track record to successfully develop inclisiran and to do so rapidly and with great efficiency.

I then walked through the robust process we're pursuing as did Clive to monetize ID and a strong financial foundation, cash and liquidity that we believe would result from a transaction. We anticipate that as currently contemplated each of the ID monetization transactions we're currently pursuing will, when combined with our existing cash and after giving effect to the implementation of the concurrent company-wide restructuring, provide cash and liquidity that will be sufficient to advance inclisiran development through data readout and the submission of an NDA and MAA in we believe the second half of 2019 while leaving the company with a strong cash position at that time.

We currently believe that we'll close one of the monetization transactions before year-end. Therefore, on that basis, we have no present intention and we have no present need to sell equity in The Medicines Company.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Clive for final remarks.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Thanks, Chris. Look, in closing, as we sit here today, our conviction in inclisiran, its potentially dominant profile, and its significant commercial promise is stronger than it's ever been. The one year follow-up data on inclisiran from ORION-1 that we expect to present at the upcoming ESC congress provides yet further evidence showing durable efficacy with predictable linear return of both PCSK9 and LDL-C levels towards baseline. And of course the continued impressive safety has strengthened that result.

We're confident that we have the capability and track record in cardiovascular outcome trials to develop inclisiran effectively, rapidly and with unprecedented efficiency, successfully generating the robust evidence necessary to drive use among the potentially millions of patients who need more than currently available therapies administered in ways that are more convenient and are preferred.

Our recent exceptional data from the TANGO-2 trial of Vabomere versus best available therapy, data which we believe demonstrates Vabomere's best-in-class potential when combined with our ID businesses' established scalable organization and valuable and growing marketed products provide what we believe to be an attractive turnkey investment opportunity. Therefore, we believe we'll complete one of the alternative ID monetization transactions we are currently pursuing well before the end of 2017, enhancing our financial and operating flexibility and providing us with a strong financial foundation to deliver on inclisiran's enormous potential.

Finally, we've noticed that the circumstances and events that some financial investors seem to be attuned to as they speculate on our progress don't match up to the milestones and events that we and that we believe potential partners are focused on in considering the inclisiran opportunity.

Therefore, as I outlined earlier in the call, I would encourage our investors to follow two areas quite closely. First, our progress in moving inclisiran through Phase III development and toward regulatory approval more rapidly and with greater efficiency than expected.

Secondly, the encouraging progress in the commercial market for the PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies which we believe will continue as various clinical, regulatory and legal events unfold. We will, of course, continue the inclisiran partnering process as Chris stated. We will at all times remain focused on and committed to strategies that maximize the value of our assets for our shareholders.

Again, I want to thank you for joining us on today's call. And with that, let's open it up for questions.

Operator

Our first question comes from the line of Jessica Fye with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Jessica M. Fye - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey, there. Thanks for taking my question. First, looking ahead to ESC, can you tell us a little bit more about that update? What else will we learn about the profile of inclisiran in there? And then second, just coming back to the kind of cash on the company. I think you previously guided to year-end cash balance of $275 million to $300 million.

So, recognizing that you're not updating that today, I guess bottom line, given your comments about an ID transaction providing run rate through data (38:16). Can we expect your year-end cash balance or your cash balance shortly thereafter will be higher than that old number?

And then lastly, I appreciate the additional color on the cost of the Phase III program for inclisiran. I guess, outside of the inclisiran R&D spend at this point, should we be thinking about any other R&D in 2018 or is it generally going to be that number you talked about? Thank you.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Thanks, Jessica. So first of all, we've said we're not going to give any update on end of the year cash and sorry I won't go back on that right now until we have moved forward with these ultimate transactions, we're not in a position to give that update.

In terms of Phase III costs, obviously if the company's main R&D project is inclisiran going forward, then the costs that I've provided and the rough timelines that we would spend them in would be I think a very solid basis for figuring out most of our R&D commitments going forward.

With respect to the ESC profile, Jess, it's a late-breaking trial, so we're not in a position today to give out any numbers. But 500 years, patient years of safety data is generally considered a fairly solid amount of data. If you compare that with most drugs that even come to market, you're in good shape if you have that much safety data. So, for example, the early introduction of hepatitis C drugs was based on less information than that when they were introduced to the market, I believe.

So, a good amount of data on safety. A lot of patients file for a long period of time, and no additional adverse events over and above those that were reported in the New England Journal paper I think is pretty remarkable because the compound still has its efficacy. And it's very good to see that that efficacy returns to baseline levels of LDL-C and PCSK9 on a measured and quite predictable fashion, which encourages us to believe that the dosing period is also predictable. So, that's an important element. And I think those are likely to be stressed.

Jessica M. Fye - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Can I....

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Yeah. Go ahead, Jess.

Jessica M. Fye - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Just one follow-up on the R&D spend. I think you mentioned $110 million to $150 million for the total cost of Phase III. And then a little bit later in the call, you said $110 million to $150 million and you're sort of talking about manufacturing, making product supply, et cetera. Were you just repeating that number or is that incremental costs associated with non-clinical work and manufacturing or is that – was it just all the same number?

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Yeah. Thanks, Jess. I'm sorry if that was unclear. That was repeating. So, just to go back to it we believe that the NDA and MAA development costs, which include manufacturing, scale-up, pre-clinical work and the necessary clinical trials to support an LDL-C lowering label can be accomplished for between $110 million and $150 million. The second element of R&D expense, of course in parallel, although taking expense over a longer period of time is the OUTCOMES trial which we're quoting around $4 million. The confusion is that's the same number, roughly $110 million to $150 million to complete that program over about a four or five year period also starting in 2018 in earnest in terms of expenditures. Is that clear? I'm sorry if that was a bit doubled.

Jessica M. Fye - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yeah. That's great. I appreciate that. And maybe just one more while we're at it. The $90 million of this free spend over 2018 and 2019. When do we see the rest of the spend to get into that $110 million to $150 million range? Is that annual, the end of 2017? Is that slipping into 2020?

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Again, again the way to think of it I think is that for the NDA/MAA work for LDL lowering indication, almost all of that $110 million to $150 million would be spent in the first two years that we're talking about. A small amount of that money would be spent during the review year, which would be probably 2020, but relatively small because by that time you've completed the studies, the manufacturing batches are made and you've got some cost but most of them are behind you. So, that was the $90 million.

In terms of how much you would spend on the OUTCOMES trial, if it's $110 million to $150 million spent, essentially linearly over five years including the close-down of the study and so on, then you can calculate two-fifths of it in the first two years or a little more than that perhaps would be reasonable. I hope I have...

Jessica M. Fye - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Great.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

I hope that's not completely confusing.

Jessica M. Fye - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yeah. No. That's great. Thanks, Clive.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

You're welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jay Olson with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Unknown Speaker

Hi. This is Silvan Chukin (43:38) on for Jay Olson. Congrats on the recent CARBAVANCE data. I just want to make sure I understand your plans to monetize that business. And so can we assume that you will not be spending on CARBAVANCE launch preparations or a sales force and you will think that you will close the deal by year-end for sure. Is that a good assumption?

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Well, I think the most important thing, that's a very good question actually, (44:05). One challenge here is that we have an incredible product about to be approved, we believe, and we have a really strong commercial organization working already on launch matters and sort of instructions to that team is run through the tape like in an athletic event, we shouldn't be slowing down the value of the asset and so we should aggressively finance the launch of the product up to and including the very last day we own the asset.

And so, I don't think we can suggest some sort of slowing down of spending or throttling back of operational efforts before a transaction is accomplished and I think any potential acquirer would want that strength to be demonstrated.

Unknown Speaker

That makes sense. Thank you. And then could you just please remind me of the dosing that you are going for in the LDL-C lowering trials for your Phase III, the schedule I'm looking for.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Yes, the dose schedule will be used in all of our trials going forward is 300 milligrams given subcutaneously on day 1 and then a booster shot on day 90 and then after that patients will be treated every six months.

Unknown Speaker

Thank you.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

You're welcome. Thank you for the questions.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Biren Amin with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Biren Amin - Jefferies LLC

Yes. Hi, Clive. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe if I could just start on the partnering process for inclisiran. Are you going to continue the process into I guess end of Phase III or the data or will you close it at some point – I think you said previously that you would close it while under patient enrollment. So, just wondering to get a sense of how long that process would continue. Thanks.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

I didn't quite understand. You were referring to the fact you thought we had said we would close it on patient enrollment. Was that it?

Biren Amin - Jefferies LLC

That you would close it if you've accomplished significant patient enrollment. I think that's what the statements were from the company previously on the inclisiran process. So, I just want to understand how long the process would run. Would it be a multiyear process? Would you give it a year and then close the process if the value isn't attractive to shareholders and to the company? So, just trying to understand the thought process and timing?

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

I'll ask Chris to comment on that.

Christopher T. Cox - The Medicines Co.

Yeah. Biren, I think what we said today is that there is no – we don't have a timeline for the process. We don't think there's a time limit. I'm not going to start projecting out years into the future. But right now, what I would say is exactly what we said on the – during the earlier part of the call, which is we expect the process to continue to run, and we don't have, at this point, any definite timeline or any ending date by which we would see the process closing. It will close if we enter into and consummate a transaction. Otherwise, it will continue.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

I think that, Biren, if things that we've said in the past, having said that we would stop talking to partners after enrolling a certain number of patients, that was not help pulling that (47:49). And I think we would see no limit on ongoing discussions. And as we said in the call, we'll continue talking to prospective partners until we find a partner. We can't imagine a situation, for example, of us commercializing this product worldwide ourselves.

Biren Amin - Jefferies LLC

Got it. And then how do you think about partnering U.S. versus U.S., Europe or versus Europe? Is there a preference on geography on when you're thinking and how you're thinking about partnering the asset?

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Well, again, we've said historically that we're looking for global solutions here. So, rather than just saying that, I think, is enough for now, we don't want to pre-commit to one or any other type of deal. We've been asked by investors on more than one occasion to not do an ex-U.S. deal alone. And that may have come through in some of our comments before, reflecting investor wishes.

Biren Amin - Jefferies LLC

Got it. And then just on the clinical program, what's the rationale for running ORION-7 in renal-impaired patients? And, I guess, on ORION-3 extension study, I noticed that patient recruitment has not initiated. So I just want to understand timelines for that and when you expect to recruit patients. And is the gating factor the completion of preclinical tox for initiating both of those studies?

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Yeah. Let me see if can deal with those one by one. So, ORION-7 which is the renal impairment study, that's a sort of necessary special patient population for the NDA which is actually enrolling very nicely and will soon be completed. So, that's in good shape. You mentioned ORION-3, I think, which is the extension study. I think during the call I had mentioned that we are rapidly enrolling patients into that. People, of course, come off ORION-1, just to be clear, then invited to be enrolled into ORION-3 in which they can receive either Repatha given two-weekly or they can receive inclisiran and given six-monthly. That trial is really quite far along in enrollment now, and patients are beginning to be treated and so on, so it's well under way.

I'm sorry, I think there was a third component to your question, though, Biren.

Biren Amin - Jefferies LLC

Yeah. On the preclinical tox, so you said you anticipate it to complete in the fall timeframe and whether those are still on track.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Yes, they are. And I mentioned that some rolling start of Phase III trials, U.S. tends to want to have your toxicology package completed before you enroll in Phase III. European agencies are less concerned with that as long as they are aware of the status. And so it's quite feasible that you might be able to enroll patients a few weeks earlier in Europe than you can in the U.S. And that's our current plan.

Biren Amin - Jefferies LLC

Great. Thank you.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

You're welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from Joseph Schwartz with Leerink Partners. Your line is open.

Dae Gon Ha - Leerink Partners LLC

Hi, guys. This is Dae Gon dialing in for Joe. Thanks for the comprehensive update. I had two questions, one on the inclisiran and one on CARBAVANCE. So, one on inclisiran. I was just looking through the trial design and you mentioned the LDL lowering trial has the duration up until Day 510 with an 18-month observation. So, I was wondering can you remind us what the durations were for LDL lowering in the past and prior (51:50) studies and also what was the reasoning for the change there if any?

And then for CARBAVANCE, do you have any clarity on what medical meetings we can expect the CARBAVANCE data in the CRE that you disclosed on July 25. I know IDWeek late break their (52:05) notification was for today. But then there's obviously other meetings as well. So any updates on that would be great. Thank you.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Yeah. Thanks, Dae Gon. I have to confess, I don't recall the exact duration of therapy for the monoclonal antibody Phase III study. Do you remember that, Krishna?

Krishna Gorti, M.D. - The Medicines Co.

Three months.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

That was three months?

Krishna Gorti, M.D. - The Medicines Co.

Yeah.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Really? 12-week treatment?

Christopher T. Cox - The Medicines Co.

It was longer than that.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

I thought they had 52-week follow-up on their patients. We have an 18-month follow-up in our Phase III LDL programs. That of course allows for four doses to be given essentially. And that was considered both by our experts, ourselves, and the FDA, EMA as an adequate duration of study. Such where we are, four doses, as mentioned the fourth one given on Day 510, the total follow-up 18 months.

As far as CARBAVANCE and – or I should get you into the habit of calling it Vabomere if you don't mind is concerned, we will have a variety of publications at IDWeek and other meetings, I think ECAC (53:18) is also the week before or something like that. But I don't have a specific update for you on which meeting the TANGO-2 data will be presented yet.

Dae Gon Ha - Leerink Partners LLC

Great. Vabomere it is. It will take some time but I'll get around to it. Thanks.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Yes. Thank you very much, Dae Gon. Thank you. I assume... operator? Yes, I was going to say....

Operator

Our next question comes from Chris Shibutani with Cowen. Your line is open.

Chris Shibutani - Cowen and Company, LLC

With the infectious disease business, I think you've commented about how you've been sort of operationalizing that in a separate way, and in the event that we are able to get update from you that you did complete separation of that business by the end of this year, can you give us a sense for the underlying SG&A component there that we should be thinking about if that's no longer part of the core Medicines go-forward P&L from 2018 and beyond?

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

That level of specificity there that I probably couldn't give today to be honest. Just FYI in case it's helpful to people, we have about 200 plus professionals working in that area of the business. Obviously some cross-functional support for them from some areas of the firm. But I think the main element of the group is just north of 200 people, if that's helpful.

Chris Shibutani - Cowen and Company, LLC

Okay. Then if I could shift it over to – just for clarification on the inclisiran Phase III program. So the four doses will be delivered you mentioned at day zero at roughly the 3-month and then after that on a Q 6-month basis, which takes the fourth dose assuming 30 days per month at day 450. You'll have a day 510 or the 17th month point for measuring your primary efficacy endpoint and then you also said there's an 18-month observation period. Can you just help me with clarity in terms of how the 17-month point was achieved and what that means vis-à-vis 18 months of observation? Thanks.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

We're looking for – that is a very good question and a matter of detail. We are obviously trying to measure at a time point which is representative of long-term effect and that's why we picked 510 and then 30 days after that I think is the end of safety observation.

Chris Shibutani - Cowen and Company, LLC

Is there anything different between the NDA and the MAA requirements as far as the clinical data format that you need to include within an application? Thanks.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Yeah. There are often nuanced differences but I think our meetings with the two groups have been encouragingly overlapped. One thing to note is that in Europe, the regulators are quite comfortable with adding so-called ASCVD equivalent patients. Meaning, those who may not have had a heart attack, a stroke, or peripheral vascular disease manifestation are kind of welcomed into an MAA data set and probably included in labeling. The FDA, while I think they're very interested in receiving information about those patients, cannot and they've said to us that they're less likely to include ASCVD equivalence specifically within labeling. And I believe that's a very consistent position by both agencies that they've had with other drugs as well.

Chris Shibutani - Cowen and Company, LLC

(57:07)....

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Yeah. Other than that, Chris, I think the alignment between the European regulators and the U.S. regulators is quite strong and the result of a lot of dialogue, I think.

Chris Shibutani - Cowen and Company, LLC

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Gbola Amusa with Chardan. Your line is open.

Gbola Amusa - Chardan Capital Markets LLC

Hi. It's Gbola Amusa, Chardan. Thanks for taking my call. I hopped on a little late, but I have just one question on inclisiran and partnering. Do you still think partnering the asset in the sense of giving up control but without selling the company is still a non-option?

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Gbola, that's obviously a good question. It's not one we really want to take on today, if you don't mind. I mean, we're open to a variety of ways forward, but we'd prefer not to comment on the process right now.

Gbola Amusa - Chardan Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thank you again for the call, for taking the question.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Thanks, Gbola. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tazeen Ahmad with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hi. Thanks for squeezing me in. Most of my questions have already been answered. But maybe, Clive, can you just give us a sense of what the near-term catalysts are for inclisiran? So, the start of the various ORION studies and enrollment will presumably keep chugging along. Are there catalysts from other companies that you think will have flow-through impact and what are your thoughts on the Regeneron Sanofi CVOT that's yet to read out and how results could be differentiated from what Amgen reported earlier this year?

Secondly, do you have any market data research about how doctors are using the results of the CVOT so far to decide how they're using the currently approved PCSK9s?

And then, lastly, if you could in any of your discussions with potential partners so far, short of seeing the actual Phase III data, what other bits of information do you think could make a near-term partnering results more attractive? Thanks.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Yeah. Thank you, Tazeen. We would never squeeze you in, believe me. We're very happy to have you as long as you need. Well, I think, you kind of present some very good rhetorical questions, one of them being what's going to be important in the coming short period of time. We agree with you that the ODYSSEY OUTCOMES trial will be very helpful because as frankly, now the dust has settled it's solid as the FOURIER data were, albeit perhaps not followed up as long as people would have preferred to get a bigger effect size, kind of smaller NNT.

The ODYSSEY OUTCOMES trial has obviously had longer follow-up, a greater opportunity for LDL-lowering effects of monoclonal antibody for PCSK9 to be shown. So, I think that will be helpful. I'm not sure that I know exactly when it's going to be presented but the last I heard was most likely ACC, I think the company might have said. So, that's going to be important.

Following FOURIER, to answer the second part of your question. I think the most important thing that's happened is people have said, okay, given that LDL-C lowering is an essential component of health now, given that some important papers have said LDL-C causes ASCVD, that's not something which many parts of medicine can say and I think the data surely support it.

FOURIER having shown a good reduction in cardiovascular outcome measures, certainly the modifiable ones entered into the sort of large amount of data that support the thesis here that lower is better. I believe we can also anticipate from FOURIER further analysis from the investigators which will show that the relationship between LDL-C lowering and cardiovascular outcome improvements is not only linear but it goes to very, very low LDL-C levels. So, I think it's really become a convincing element now.

Now, it takes a while for guidelines and the experts to digest the meaning of it all and write it up. And some may say, we need two trials, not one, hence the importance of the Regeneron Sanofi study. But I think doctors have embraced the notion that PCSK9 is not just a good lowering LDL drug but also a lowering of overall cardiovascular risk and that's being reflected in the conversations that are happening.

I'm not sure yet that prescribing physicians have enjoyed unfettered access to the drug. Payers are still pushing back on why it's produced where they can. But I think the progress is notable. Now, I'd like you to – would you mind just repeating your third part of your question about partnering? I didn't....

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Sure. Yeah. No worries. Your discussions with potential partners so far, short of the actual Phase III data reading out as being definite reason to engage in any sort of transaction. What do you think could make near-term partnering prospects more attractive? What additional information?

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Well, I think as we said in the call the principal issue that we've encountered has nothing to do with the drug. It's everything to do with market development. Obviously, people are watching the development of PCSK9 market very carefully as part of their deliberations. And I think that's been the major topic that is the big part of discussions are focused on.

There are several matters that make or don't make strategic partnerships happen, such as expectations on tax reform and things like that. I think those are things that are generally known, not necessarily specific to us as well.

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thanks, Clive.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Thanks, Tazeen.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ed Arce with H.C. Wainwright & Company. Your line is open.

Ed Arce - H. C. Wainwright & Co. LLC

All right, thanks for taking my question. So, Clive, I just wanted to touch upon the August 29 PDUFA date for Vabomere. I would imagine that given this is a very near-term event that potential partners are looking for the full label from that. And I'm wondering if you could discuss what you've come out of discussions are important for those potential partners and how could that further drive a conclusion to a potential transaction? Thanks.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Yeah. I probably won't speak for the partners but I'll speak for us because I think it's probably similar. Yes. PDUFA date is important and things appear to be on track at present for that date for the FDA to complete their review. As far as labeling is concerned, as we've said right from the beginning and as well as reminding here that the basis of the approval will be a – will be TANGO-1. There will be as there are with all of these important new drugs information, the label that is taken from other parts of the submission including preclinical animal studies, infectious models, a lot of microbiology of course and potentially information from TANGO-2 in various ways. But the label isn't yet final, I mean obviously one at this stage we'd expect to be in discussions with the agency and we certainly are. But finalizing it, let's see where we get to by the 29th, but it will predominantly be based and then the indication will certainly be based on the TANGO-1 trial.

Ed Arce - H. C. Wainwright & Co. LLC

Okay. That's it. Thank you.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Thanks, Ed. Thank you

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Umer Raffat with Evercore. Your line is open.

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

Hi, guys. Thanks for squeezing me in. I just – most of it has been discussed previously, but I just wanted to sort of confirm, Clive, the only thing actively being worked on right now is the antibiotics business for a potential divesture or a strategic alternative of sorts, and have the discussions on – or is there anything ongoing still on the inclisiran side as well?

And if you could comment just a bit perhaps on the timeline on PCSK9 Phase III initiation if that's somehow tied to the antibiotics as well, and then also finally just curious about your take on Novartis CANTOS data and whether or not that impacts the PCSK9 opportunity?

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Okay, Umer. I apologize if we weren't quite clear. We have ongoing processes for all of the above, certainly for inclisiran and certainly for infectious disease.

So, if we create an impression that we're only working on inclisiran and partnering, then we missed both. We certainly intended to kind of cross the fact that we're in ongoing processes for all of the above, both at the same time.

I'm going to go to the Novartis point and then – because I'm going to ask you to restate the middle part of your question, sorry. Look, I think CANTOS is remarkable and very interesting because suddenly we have evidence that inflammation may be important in cardiovascular outcomes. Of course, we're looking forward to the presentation of the data. I think it's terribly exciting.

The point of all this though, and one of the reasons I stressed the very direct conclusions about LDL-C is that there is little doubt – no doubt actually, I'm going to stick my neck out even further, that LDL-C is the cause of ASCVD. There's a very, very strong paper written in the European Heart Journal some weeks ago reviewing the entire evidence base by a very strong group of authors.

I think it's important to know that because if you lower LDL-C, you take away risk. By the way, you also take away the likelihood of there being inflammation. So, while I think the CANTOS trial is great and we'll certainly be able to use a drug like that, assume it gets approved in patients who have existing disease and have got some form of inflammation, we should recognize that's a downstream problem. That's not the root of the problem. The root of the problem is LDL.

So, you're going to end up I think with both. We had a drug once called Angiomax which had a massive effect on mortality following myocardial infarction. It was statistically significant perhaps three years. And we know that's an extremely valuable thing to demonstrate and in many ways, CANTOS is in the same direction but obviously a totally different thought process to get to the same answer.

We know that reducing mortality from downstream events is very, very valuable and could be an important contribution. But we're trying to focus on the root cause of the issue which is LDL-C in the work we're doing. And that's how I would draw the contrast here, both very important, slightly different treatment paradigm.

Now the middle part of the question, and I'm so sorry.

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

I was just mostly looking to understand the Phase III timing. I recall initially though there was an expectation first patient could be dosed mid-year and then we had heard second half. So for year-end, is that tied to the conclusion of the discussions that may be ongoing on the other side?

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Yeah. I think mid-year is from February to November.

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

Okay.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

In all truth, we may have said mid-year and did that mean the 1st of June, the 1st of July? I'm not sure we necessarily thought in those terms. The gating factor as I mentioned to Dae Gon a moment ago, for U.S. startup is to complete our preclinical program which is well on track.

And that allows for enrollment of patients probably in the U.S. starting in the November timeframe. In Europe, we don't need to wait for that piece of toxicology information and we'll start earlier. Hence my comment about enrolling starting the fall and so, if you'll forgive me, I'll put September as kind of mid-year but if it was July 1, you were looking for June 1, then that's already passed.

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

Got it. And Clive, if I may, I remember last time, we had a more detailed discussion on this. I remember you mentioned the goal was to have some sort of end to the ongoing strategic discussions by midyear timeframe or so. So, I guess, based on – and, again, obviously it's impossible to handicap some of these things, but based on where things stood earlier in the year versus now, from your perspective, what is it that you can share with us on what has happened, what has transpired, what are the options that are definitely not on the table anymore, et cetera?

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

I'm going to sort of restate what we said earlier this morning and if it sounds repetitive, I'm sorry. We have ongoing discussions for inclisiran ID, and the process is going to continue. I think that where some of the confusion probably arose here is that people wanted to read in and I think Chris mentioned this in his comments, at the moment we enrolled the first patient in the trial somehow magically we would stop any discussions with partners or that the process would somehow come to an end.

I don't think we ever stated that in that way or ever meant to state it in that way. So, that's sort of a confection that's been created, I think. Perhaps some people would need an event to bet on. We are confident that we should be moving the asset forward and we've said that from day one. We're equally confident we should continue the process of partnership discussions and we're going to do that. There is no moment where they sort of intersect and one stops the other because that doesn't make sense when you have such a big asset.

I mean, you've really got to aggressively move valuable things like inclisiran forward because they erode in value over time. So whether it's from our point of view or from our future partnering point of view moving the asset forward aggressively is what we've always intended to do and what we'll continue to do. But it doesn't signal – and we haven't ever launched it to signal although I realize people have maybe read that in that we would – that one obstructs the other.

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

Got it. Thank you very much.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

You're welcome.

Operator

And our next question is from Joel Beatty with Citi. Your line is open.

Joel L. Beatty - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi, good morning. And thanks for taking the questions. The first is regarding the monetization of the infectious disease assets. Would that involve just the agents themselves or could there also be additional value to be gained from including the hospital-based sales force that you have established? And then a second question is, how do you think about the potential for a transaction involving Angiomax? Thanks.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Well, let me deal with the Angiomax one first. If you're making me an offer, let me know and I'll gladly trade it to you, Joel. The Angiomax story is – we're very proud of it. It's been an important journey for the company. And frankly Anigomax or bivalirudin as it now is continues to be a major part of hospital medicine with well north of 400,000 or 450,000 patients a year receiving it. But not really helpful to our business' future. So, we don't particularly see it as an asset we can profit (01:14:16) on now. And I don't think we have any particular plans to do so. But as I say, if you've got an idea, give me a call and we'll entertain it. I don't mean to be facetious, it's just that right now Angiomax is not an important part of the business anymore. Although we're very proud of its history.

Chris, you want to talk about the monetization?

Christopher T. Cox - The Medicines Co.

Yeah. Sure. So, Joel, we're running, I think as I said, we're running alternative transactions, advancing them forward, and for the most part I think we even said what kinds of transaction that those might involve. For the most part, those are for the entirety of the infectious disease business, whether that be a complete monetization through a full disposition or through some partial monetization by way of a stock sale that would involve selling an interest or the entirety of the business or an interest in the entire business.

So, we're not really looking to kind of carve out assets from the business as we move forward. And as far as we're concerned, the sales force and the management team and the entire team of professionals that are in the ID business are part of that business and therefore they're part of the transaction.

Joel L. Beatty - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Got it. Thank you.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Thank you, Joel.

Operator

I'm not showing any further questions so I'll now turn the call back over to Clive Meanwell for closing remarks.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Well, thanks very much. We appreciate you hanging there for what was a longer than usual call but I think there's a lot of important things discussed and some great questions. We hope we've clarified for you what's going on. We're extremely excited about inclisiran both in terms of its potential in the marketplace and of course potential for strategic partnering and the infectious disease business continues to go from strength to strength and represent a remarkably strong asset which we believe can help the company in its future plans as well.

We'll continue to focus our business on the essential core now we're driving assets that the company owns and look forward to updating you as we go along and thank you very, very much for attending today's meeting. Bye-bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude the program and you may now disconnect.

