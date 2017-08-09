Weekly Oil Storage Report - Bullish Storage Draws Continue

Gasoline saw a build of 3.424 million bbls thanks to higher refinery throughput and higher gasoline imports.

Summary

Overall: EIA reported another stellar storage report bringing crude storage and total oil stockpile lower by 6.451 million bbls and 4.605 million bbls, respectively.

Gasoline storage saw a build of 3.424 million bbls, and the increase came from a combination of higher refinery throughput and higher gasoline imports.

Distillate decreased 1.729 million bbls bringing YTD storage draw to 14 million bbls, one of the largest in history.

US crude production decreased 7k b/d led by a reduction in Alaska oil production from 400k b/d to 378k b/d, a drop of 22k b/d. While Lower 48 saw oil production increase to 9.045 million b/d, an increase of 15k b/d. The rate of increase has noticeably decreased.

The report continues to illustrate the bullish oil market rebalancing we wrote about earlier in the year. We expect further storage draws ahead.

Crude

Crude saw a drop of 6.451 million bbls in storage w-o-w.

This brings YTD build to negative.

And overall storage continues to rebalance quickly as demonstrated through y-o-y difference.

Total US Oil Stockpile

The same trend is also seen in total oil stockpile. This week saw a drop of 4.605 million bbls w-o-w.

This trend is set to continue as shown through the y-o-y difference:

US Oil Production

This week saw Lower 48 production increase by 15k b/d, while Alaska production decreased by 22k b/d.

On a yearly comparison basis, here's where US oil production stands today:

There are signs that lower 48 production growth is stalling:

Recent positive adjustment factors have offset the negative adjustments prior. With Total US oil production at 9.423 million b/d, we think that's likely the right oil production figure today.

Gasoline

Gasoline storage built 3.423 million bbls w-o-w. The built came from a combination of higher refinery throughput and higher gasoline imports.

YTD, gasoline storage trend remains in place and will draw more as seasonality picks up where refinery slow throughput.

Distillate

Distillate storage dropped 1.729 million bbls bring YTD storage drop to 14 million bbls.

Conclusion

US crude storage along with global storage continues to rebalance, and we expect the trend to continue. Saudi's exports for September is expected to fall further, which will help storage rebalancing continue in the face of refinery maintenance season coming up.

The trend continues to illustrate that the global oil markets are currently undersupplied.

