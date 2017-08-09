Westar Energy's (WR) CEO Mark Ruelle on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Westar Energy, Inc (NYSE:WR)

Q2 2017 Results Conference Call

August 09, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Cody VandeVelde - IR

Mark Ruelle - President & CEO

Tony Somma - CFO

Greg Greenwood - VP, Generation Construction

John Bridson - SVP, Generation Marketing

Analysts

Chris Turnure - JP Morgan

Michael Lapides - Goldman Sachs

Brian Russo - Ladenburg Thalmann

Paul Patterson - Glenrock Associates

Ali Agha - SunTrust

Cody VandeVelde

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning and welcome to our second quarter call. Last night, we filed our 10-Q along with the earnings release and supplemental materials which can be found under the Investors section of our website at westarenergy.com. Some of our remarks will be forward looking. So, I remind you of uncertainties inherent in our comments this morning and in some of the statements found in the earnings release and accompanying materials. Factors that could cause our future results to differ from what we discuss today include those listed in the 10-Q under and in the 10-K under forward-looking statements and risk factors.

We encourage you to read the full disclosure in the 10-Q and in the earnings materials as well as of the 10-K, all of which are available on our website. The earnings materials also reflect how we reconcile our gross margin presentation with GAAP earnings.

Commenting this morning will be our President and CEO, Mark Ruelle; and our CFO, Tony Somma. We have other members of our team available to respond to questions.

Tony will offer highlights on the quarter and comment on 2017 plans. Mark will share observations about our business, and our pending merger with Great Plains Energy.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Tony.

Tony Somma

Thanks, Cody. Good morning everyone. I'll start with the quarter and then move onto year-to-date results. Last night we announced second earnings of $0.50 a share, results were down a penny when compared to the same period last year, due to primary to lower retails sales mostly caused by weather. Gross margin also decreased for the same reason and was down 2.5% compared with Q2 of last year. Weather hurt retail sales in the second quarter about $0.04 compared to the same period last year and a penny to normal. Adjustable kilowatt-hour sales were up a bit due to increases from our largest lower margin customers who experienced improved global demand for their products.

In March of this year, we put into service our new 280 megawatt Western Plains Wind Farm which caused some variant compared to prior periods primarily higher depreciation, O&M and production tax credit, though it won't be in race until maybe late 2018 or early 2019. Factors other than sale that contributed the lower results for the quarter included an almost $10 million increase to depreciation expense due primarily to the new wind farm which is depreciating at a rate of around $20 million annually, a $4 million increased interest expense due in part to issuance of the $350 million in bond June of last year and $3 million less in other income resulting from a decrease in equity AFUDC.

Partially offsetting decline are income tax reductions of $5 million due primarily to the new wind production tax credits as well as lower taxable income reflecting the effects of weather. Also we saw lower O&M and SG&A largely because merger expenses were negligible on the quarter, which meant they were $7.5 million lower than last year. Let me detail what we recorded for merger cost to-date and we expect pay on a Westar side as the deal was consummated. Last year in total we recorded around $10 million of merger expenses. This year, expenditures through January were only about a $1 million, but we incurred around $7.5 million in July. Upon closing the transaction next year, in total we expect merger expenses to be approximately $45 million.

Moving onto year-to-date results, for the year gross margin was down $22 million reflecting lower sales caused by milder weather. We estimate this cost us about $0.04 compared to 2016 and $0.06 to normal. Year-to-date we also experienced lower O&M and SG&A of around $10 million primarily from lower merger expenses and having fewer employees as we started to make our operations more efficient. In the first half of last year, we recorded $6.5 million of cooling proceeds; however, this year we've had no proceeds resulting at about a $0.05 per share delta.

Now turning to our recent regulatory activity. To begin the year we updated our FERC TFR and made the corresponding annual state TDC update, which reflected in rate starting in April. While some of the increase was offset by higher SPP expenses, in total we expect transition margins to increase by about $18 million for this year. In June and as planned, we settled our rebate rate case which became effective the same month. If you recall, this ticked and tied loose ends on CapEx that wasn't getting rates from the following areas, $40 million at La Cygne and Wolf Creek, $23 million at environmental spend that would have been recovered through the environmental cost recovery rider and our $50 million grid resiliency pilot, which captured spending through February of this year. And we would expect these investments to add about $16 million of margin.

Next up, on a rate counter will be a general case we expect to file late this year or early next year targeting new rates eight months after filing. We have a couple of drivers behind that case. The addition of Westar Plains adding about $30 million of revenue requirements and exploration of legacy wholesale contracts that for last decade has served as an offset to the retail cost of service, but when they expire will cause a $40 million retail revenue shortfall and the PTC roll off for the first wind farms we had in 2009 which is about $15 million.

Now, let me turn things over to Mark.

Mark Ruelle

Thanks, Tony. Good morning and thank you for dialing in. It's good to be back on these calls and updating you on our business. Most of you know that the pending, the initially proposed transaction which stood down much of our IRR last year. I assure you nothing has slowed or stopped in regard to our business. I’ll update you on the new merger agreement with Great Plains Energy, but first let me give you the Westar business update.

As Tony mentioned, in February we commissioned our latest wind farm 280 megawatts of what we are calling Western Plains near Dodge City. The $400 million investment is a big addition to our clean energy portfolio which is now close to 1,700 megawatts. This addition is very low cost and provides renewable energy at roughly the same or slightly lower cost than the marginal cost of energy from our fossil plants which as you know based on our location enjoy some of the lowest cost of their own. We couldn't have imagined such costs for renewables even just a few years ago.

The new farm uses 2.3 megawatt Siemens turbines, key components of which are manufactured right here in Kansas. It’s operating an impressive cliff. This spring we saw capacity factors north of 50%. With this addition, we now have renewables equivalent to a third of our retail sale and combined with nuclear emission free energy, equivalent to half, not bad for a company most maybe still member as primarily a Midwest coal company.

In Kansas, wind dominates with renewables but it’s not exclusive. Last month, we unveiled our first community solar project. We have developed a solar customer choice option with no upfront investment and with guaranteed long-term prices. It provides a nice and lower cost option for those wanting solar but for whom owning or leasing their own panels might not make sense.

With these low cost renewables, we can retire more of our aging and less efficient fossil generation. We retired the first of these in late ‘15 closing about 370 megawatts of coal and gas steamers. With the combined Great Plains Energy and Westar fleets, we can accelerate additional fossil plant retirements. We expect to retire in 2018 or so an additional 780 megawatts of generation we placed in the service in the 1950s and 60s. Coincidentally these plants are about the same vintages as many of our baby boomers who are also retiring throughout the Company. So we can retire the plants without laying off folks as we need their skills elsewhere.

So not yet game changer, let me share with you some of the technologies our folks are working on that we think might become important. We owned advanced unmanned aerial vehicle program drones with some unusual applications. For example, in our big fossil boiler it takes a while to cool them down for maintenance. Drones can take the high attempts so we can send them in for tube and expansion joint expansions -- inspection excuse me, right after pulling the units off line while the equipment is still far too hot for people. We also use them for transmission inspections. Nobody likes to weigh through swamps and sinks to get close look at insulators, ground wires, cross-arms et cetera. We are great for scanning the leading edge of wind turbines blades to inspect for crack to lighting damage.

We have launched our first big data mining project. We are using early detection 24/7 monitoring an algorithm in our power plants to detect earlier signals of future problems. Our first success was finding a cooling tower drive shaft that was previously had imperceptible signs of coming problems, saves us about a $0.25 million and paid for the first pilot. We are also piloting augmented reality tools to improve the efficiency safety and accuracy of some of our more complicated but infrequent training and maintenance evolutions on our electrical equipments.

I hope you also saw that Westar was once again a finalist for the Edison Award with what I would like to call our Swiss army knife of high voltage transformers. I am so pleased that our folks have continued to advance our business in midst all the merger matters which as you know have been ongoing for almost two years. Among all those distractions, we have also introduced new customer programs to improve satisfaction ratings and maintain first quartile safety performance as well. Again, one of our plant teams received the highest OSHA recognition for excellence in voluntary safety performance.

But no question, the merger matters have been a focus, so let me update you and I won't go all the way back, but let me rewind just a bit. It was late May of last year when we first announced a deal with Great Plains Energy. In April of this year, the Kansas Corporation Commission unequivocally rejected that deal sliding its concerns with price, premium, debt, financial concerns and jobs among other things. It was a lot of things but the order was not unclear.

We spent a lot of time in May and June confirming that there wasn't just a stop sign in the order but also a roadmap to approval. We revised the deal. We announced last month that -- and it's a deal that closely follow specifically the roadmap in the KCC's order. It produces a lot of value. It wasn't the course on which we first set out, but I am pleased which taken us and encouraged by the value it creates for our customers and our shareholders.

The KCC order was clear that a big premium deal was going to be problematic, among other factors the commissions merger standards gauged the reasonable mess of the premium in relation to the merger savings that can be generated. So here was the conundrum, the partner that could maximize merger savings for customers Great Plains also couldn't do the deal without leveraging transaction depth. Another party might have enabled to do the deal without the debt, but wouldn't have been able to create the same merger savings in relation to the premium.

That coupled with rising equity values generally meant that a lot of the earlier premium multiple was already reflected in the trading prices of us and our peers, which made another attempt that a premium deal less lucrative, not to mention the additional time, uncertainty and deal risks the trying that would have entailed. So that left us with evaluating the option of either going it alone with the consolation of a substantial break-up fee or negotiating a new more mutual agreement with Great Plains energy.

There was nothing wrong with our standalone plan, it's just that this passes better and a medium substantially higher dividend that does not come at the expense of creditor payout ratio significantly improved earnings outlook, improved credit and a roadmap to regulatory approval. It creates scale and merger savings without the leverage something in which the rating agencies have already opined positively. Our taxable holders liked the structure as a tax exchange.

We expect one of the higher earnings growth trajectories among our peers, 6% to 8% measured off of Westar's 2016 earnings of 243, much stronger than our last standalone growth target of 4% to 6% which was measured off of a normalized 2015 of just $2.21. The improvement in earnings outlook comes both from shifting the earnings curve upward with the buyback and recapitalization as well as improving the slope of earnings growth and this from a still very traditional, fully regulated electric utility.

With the merger savings, we'll no longer be as dependent on rate cases to produce earnings that doesn't be investing, however, we still target investment growth of about 3% to 4% including maintaining our transmission program, but with earnings growth of twice that. As we grow our business, close the gap between authorized and earnings return especially in Missouri without having to rely solely on rate cases, there is a lot of value on that for both customers and shareholders.

Let's talk timing. We plan to make required state filings later this month. We've been actively engaged with key stakeholders throughout and dialogue is constructive. There is no commitment but with all the earlier analysis and vetting, we're hopeful there is a chance to get the Kansas approval inside of the statutory maximum of 300 days. We're working on the joint proxy and expect to file it next month with shareholder meetings late Q4.

We still need FERC along with NRC, FCC and Hart-Scott as well. It’s kind of hard to imagine but even if the KCC had approved the first deal back in April, we’d still not be close as we would still have been waiting on the FERC even though they established a quorum again last week, we don’t know where we would have been in their six month backlog.

Let me remind you what the new company will look like, will have nearly 1.6 million customers, will have over 15,000 megawatts of generating resources in one of the largest renewable fleets in the industry. Retail operations will be limited to just two states, Kansas and Missouri. We will have a new name. We will have to get better and a new ticker before closing.

The Board will have equal representation from both Westar and Great Plains including both CEOs. My role will be as Non-Executive Chair. Terry will be President and CEO as well as the Member of the Board. Tony will become EVP and CFO. Kevin Bryant will move from Great Plains’ CFO to the new company’s EVP and Chief Operating Officer.

Greg Greenwood who might know some of you remember from his days as Westar’s Treasurer and Vice President of Major Construction, he will oversee strategy and regulatory among other things. I know this has been a long unpredictable path, but thanks to your patience and confidence throughout the twist and turns over the last year. Thank you especially for taking the time to understand how the new deal creates immediate value and positions the Company for growth.

With that, we would happy to take questions. Members of the media, we invite you to contact Gina Penzig. Gina's number is 785-575-8089 if you have questions. But Andrew would you open up the lines please.

Yes sir. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Chris Turnure with JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Q - Chris Turnure

I just wanted to go to one of your comments in terms of stand-alone growth. I think you're implying that rate based growth in total would be around 3% to 4% on a stand-alone basis. Could you give us, maybe, a little bit more color there and what would be driving that, the break out between maybe transmission and distribution, and any lumpiness over the time frame that you're thinking about for that 3% to 4%?

Mark Ruelle

So, I don’t think it’s very lumpy if I recall because as you know many of our transmission projects are fairly small rebuilds and such. They are not big greenfield ones that have a lot of risk and development uncertainty with them. What we said is we will continue invest whereas most reflected in rates. And so you shouldn’t expect it to necessarily be even across all jurisdictions, but you should expect it to not be lumpy in terms of individual projects of unusual size.

Chris Turnure

Okay. And then would you say EPS growth could be double that. Are you contemplating a pretty material lag catch up from the wind that's kind of already represented in the starting point of the rate base growth or is there something else in that like buybacks, that would help drive up that EPS growth number?

Mark Ruelle

Yes. We filed some slides with these remarks Chris, I will start refer to them. But basically the earnings growth happens from sort of three things. First of all, we have the initial rate cases for both companies. Second of all, we use the excess cash that was left over from the first deals to do an initial buyback. We have capture of the merger savings which improves the slope of the line and then we also show some additional recapitalization to balance out the capital structure. So the way to think of it is earnings growth comes from shifting the curve upward with some significant buybacks and then also steepening the slope and improving growth from the initial rate cases and then the capture some merger savings.

Chris Turnure

Okay. Got you. I missed your comment there, to refer to Westar stand-alone. I didn't realize that was on the pro forma basis, but I understand...

Mark Ruelle

Try to clarify that because I might have confused because Westar is the one to one issuer in effect, we're measuring the new companies growth off of Westar's 2016 standalone, but the driver of the new companies earnings are the things I just mentioned.

Chris Turnure

Understood. And then separately, you had success in this large wind projects getting it, I guess, kind of blessed by the Kansas commission before you did it. But you still have to wait for full, kind of general rate case processes to that the recovery there. Where did your conversations go, if anywhere with the regulators two years ago on rider recovery for wind investment?

Mark Ruelle

Greg you want to speak to it.

Greg Greenwood

Yes, this is Greg, Greg Greenwood. Our discussions with the regulators more recently is that they haven't been interested in expanding to new riders necessarily, but they have been very supportive of the renewable business generally in Kansas and so we've had a constructive discussions about how win can be and economic resource for customers. So, I think we're strongly aligned in that fashion but some rider mechanism is probably a step that they don't see as necessary and certainly we would love to have that, but I think they've given us pretty clear indication of the value they see in Kansas renewable.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Michael Lapides with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Michael Lapides

Couple of questions about the generation fleet. The coal plant retirements that -- are those new announcements, so can you talk about which plants are most impacted by their -- the retirements coming next year?

Mark Ruelle

Yes, let me have John Bridson address that. John is our Senior VP of Generation Marketing.

John Bridson

Yes, specifically about which plants will be effective, we'll retire the last coal fire unit as it comes to the energy center. It's a unit that is approaching 60 years old and it's just I want to use it fullness. It served the customers very, very well for a very long time. That's the only coal unit will retire. The other units are gas fired steam plants that are of 1950s and 1960s then it's the Gordon Evans steam plant and the Murray Gill Energy center.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Okay. And then when we think about your nuclear plant. Is there a nuclear cost savings that could be material post merger given I don't know instead of having two companies each own 48%, you'll have 1,096 is there a layer of costs to your efficiency that may be embedded in there. And when you look at your nuclear operating costs relative to regional peers, how do you think is stack up?

Mark Ruelle

Yes, it's a good question and yes there is opportunity there and we're pursuing that opportunity. We're a little bit on the high side, part of that is the particular size and configuration of our plant. It's not part on the fleet it's got three individual owners that has its own operating company. We're already working on the plans to streamline some of that. For example, they have their own accounting department. They have their own HR department. Those are the kind of things that there is going to be some opportunities on.

In terms of fundamentally, the operations costs of the nuclear plant are going to be pretty much on the same trend as the industry as a whole. But as you know, the industry as a whole has a substantial undertaking, it’s something called the nuclear promise, which is how to bring more cost savings to the operations of nuclear plants, so that they can continue to be competitive and provide a valuable source of carbon-free energy. So I would Michael when you think about it, it’s just how you kind of implied on the SG&A side, on the back-office stuff absolutely but on the operation side you probably shouldn’t expect us to be off trend from the industry. It’s not a fleet. It’s a single site, single unit. But you are correct that we will not have 94% consolidated ownership.

Michael Lapides

Got it. And one last one Mark and this one is really for you and may be Terry as well. How will the Board think about what changes if any to the management incentives and how the measurements of management success going forward will be evaluated?

Mark Ruelle

That’s a great question. And we look forward to dealing with that but we don’t have that resolved yet. The Board is still obviously a board for them and a board for us as opposed to a combined company board. But no question, this company and both boards today are committed to making this a high performing company.

Michael Lapides

Is there something in the management incentives and evaluation metrics the Westar today that you have currently at Westar that you would love to see carrying forward assuming Board agreement in the new company going forward?

Mark Ruelle

Well conceptually yes, specifically probably not because we are so unusual. I mean for example, my peers around this table, in our boardroom for this call, my peers around this table we have no short-term cash incentive that the equivalent of what our short-term and long-term would be is added together but it’s all unrestricted stock. So specifically that is so unusual I don’t think we should assume that goes forward. But I think you should assume that what does go forward is something that’s very closely aligned with our shareholders’ interest.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Brian Russo with Ladenburg Thalmann. Your line is now open.

Brian Russo

The 780 plus megawatts that you plan to retire that was addressed an earlier question. Will that be replaced with new capacity and just some thoughts on upside opportunities in renewables?

John Bridson

Well, this is John Bridson. We really won’t need to add any new capacity for quite some time. As we retire these units, we will still be able to meet our capacity requirements within the SPP region. As far as new renewables, we continue to evaluate on a regular basis and when it makes sense for our customers we will make a decision to make those investments.

Mark Ruelle

One of the things Brian that’s changed is with now about a decade worth of experience in the SPP, there is pretty good measurement of the availability of when -- I mentioned that extraordinary result of this new in fund the spring of north of 50%, obviously that’s not annual measure and it’s not that for plants across the footprint. But what is the circumstance across the footprint is there is a lot of diversity in the wind and the Southwest Power Pool has been much more comfortable assigning capacity credit to wind than they would have been, say five years ago.

Brian Russo

Got it. Okay. And then you referenced updated the proxy statement will be filed next month, will that include -- will you refresh that multi-year guidance for both Westar and Great Plains?

Tony Somma

Hey, Brian this is Tony. Yes, it will and I believe it will go on for next few years.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Paul Patterson with Glenrock Associates. Your line is now open.

Paul Patterson

When -- and I am sorry if I missed this. When are we going to get the state filing?

Mark Ruelle

We'll file in this moth. We'll file Missouri, Kansas and I think FERC this month. And Greg tells we will file NRC as well this month.

Paul Patterson

Okay. Areyou engaged in any discussions with the interveners in the states prior to your filings?

Mark Ruelle

Yes, you bet.

Paul Patterson

Do you think that there is a -- how would you discuss the potential for the response to new merger proposal, just generically you haven't actually filed, I realize. But and the potential for maybe having this thing happened a little bit faster than it's taken so far, if you file? In other words, one might think that the second go around little faster, is there any potential for that?

Mark Ruelle

Well, as I indicated in my remarks, we've had no commitments on that and there wouldn't be time for that even. But our conversations have been constructive, we're hopeful that with other vetting that's already been done perhaps we can shorten on a schedule. But we haven't yet had our procedural schedule and what's most important is that the procedural schedule gives the staff and interveners the time they firm recommendations to the commission.

Paul Patterson

Okay. And when do you think the procedural schedule will be coming out after your filing?

Mark Ruelle

It will. Yes, I'll let, yes. Greg said a month or two after filing it's kind of typical when you'd have it.

Paul Patterson

Okay. That's it. Thanks a lot.

Mark Ruelle

It'll be late this month. You shouldn't expect it this week. It will be late this month but we expect to have those filings in August.

Operator

Ali Agha

My first question, Tony, when you look at the combined company, it appears that the bulk of the regulatory lags resides in Missouri but the bulk of the synergies will come in Kansas, which has the biggest overlap. You can any concern as you are picking through this and looking out forward that the Kansas literally end up overearnings their authorized ROEs given how the synergies may play out?

Mark Ruelle

Ali, this is Mark. I'll take the first half and then let Tony correct me, if I am wrong. You shouldn't assume because the adjacencies in Kansas, so that's the bulk of the savings. The bulk of the savings will be essentially the corporate allocations to the whole company and so they are not really skewed. You probably have to look at them on the basis of customers, rate base or something, but you shouldn't assume that their disproportionately Kansas in any meaningful way.

You're correct that because Missouri doesn't have the interim adjustment factors that Kansas does that under earning the further you get away from the rate case in Missouri has been problematic and the fundamental value proposition of this transaction is it gives us the opportunity to run closer to our allowed rates of return in all jurisdictions without having to realize fully on the frequency of rate cases. That might have a disproportionate benefit in Missouri for the matter of fact they don’t have interim adjustment mechanisms.

We are not seeing any circumstances where -- and this business plan does not depend on us overrunning anywhere, but it does depend on and expected to allow us to run closer to our allowed rate of returns without having to go back with our hand out frequently.

Ali Agha

Okay. But is it fair to say even if you allocate it across rate base that just given the geographic portfolio that the rate base is more skewed towards Kansas and Missouri?

Mark Ruelle

Sure. Today -- but in response to the earlier question I think it was from Chris, we’ll also -- we’ll invest proportionate to where it’s most valued.

Ali Agha

That makes sense. And then on the CapEx front again when you look at the mined company, is there again a scenario where because now it’s one company as opposed to two investing separately there may be some reduction in CapEx that otherwise would have been spent and may be that puts some downward pressure on rate base growth, is that also a potential scenario?

Mark Ruelle

Yes, may be a little bit like computer systems and things like that but not fundamentally. It’s not fundamentally in terms of how we are investing. We still see rate base growth of 3% to 4%, but the difference is we no longer depend on just rate base growth to produce earnings. It’s a little bit of a thing we have noticed is we have conditioned the industry and our investors to equate earnings growth to rate base growth and they certainly have high correlation but they are not the same thing and this transaction will show that.

Ali Agha

Right and the 3% to 4% Mark just would good that the combined company growth going forward that you guys would project.

Mark Ruelle

Yes.

And I am showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back to Mark Ruelle for any further remarks.

Mark Ruelle

Thanks Andrew. Hey, thanks everybody for joining us. We appreciate your time this morning. If you have follow up questions, please give Cody a call. Cody VandeVelde is our Director of Investor Relations. His phone number is 785-575-8227. Thanks and have a good day.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

