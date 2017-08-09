The Real Winner In A Sprint/T-Mobile Merger

The affiliate agreement between Sprint and Shentel provides for very favorable terms to the latter in the event of a Sprint/T-Mobile merger.

That prize goes to Shenandoah Telecommunications, a little-known Sprint wireless affiliate that has a long track record of outperforming other large US telcos.

As rumors surrounding a Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) merger keep the market on its toes, most investors seem to be missing the real story behind a potential transaction - neither Sprint, T-Mobile nor Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) will be the main beneficiary of a merger. Instead, it's a little-known telecoms company that most Sprint speculators have never heard of - Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN).

Shentel is a wireless affiliate of Sprint, which means they own and operate the wireless assets and physical infrastructure required to service Sprint customers in a certain geographic area. Sprint provides the brand and spectrum, and Shentel provides wireless services with associated functions like sales and billing. In return for the spectrum and brand, Shentel pays a Management Fee and Net Servicing Fee to Sprint.

Shentel's footprint covers rural Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland, serving nearly 720,000 postpaid subscribers and 250,000 prepaid subscribers. Although this figure represents only 2.2% and 3.0% of Sprint's total subscriber base, Shentel is an important partner because they have a long track record of robust subscriber growth, lower churn, and a higher porting ratio against Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) in the areas they operate. Over the years, they have expanded their footprint through amendments to their affiliate agreement with Sprint, and most recently added to their subscriber base by purchasing nTelos.

As it stands, Shentel has the most to gain from a Sprint/T-Mobile merger, because the terms of their amended affiliate agreement specify a waterfall of events that are extremely favorable for their valuation.

The contract provides that, if Sprint and T-Mobile agree to merge, Shentel waives its rights to sue or take any associated actions with the intent to stop the merger. In exchange, the following waterfall of events occurs in the event that Shentel and MergeCo cannot reach a consensus to amend the contract on mutually agreeable terms:

Within 60 days after closing, the merged entity (''MergeCo'') has the option to acquire Shentel. However, the process of valuing Shentel is complicated - two investment banks will be hired and will value Shentel on a DCF basis on the assumption that they own both the spectrum and the brand. If the two independent valuations are within 10% of each other, both parties split the difference and the average will be the purchase price. If the two valuations are more than 10% apart, a third independent bank is called to perform the same process, and the average of the three valuations are taken as the purchase price. If MergeCo elects not to purchase Shentel, the latter will now have the option of acquiring all of T-Mobile's customers within their footprint for 75% of fair value. In the agreement, fair value is calculated on a "Cost per Subscriber basis", which takes the total enterprise value of T-Mobile divided by the number of postpaid plus prepaid subscribers, excluding any resellers. If Shentel is unable to finance the purchase of these customers, the MergeCo must then provide seller-financing at their cost of debt for up to 80% of the total purchase price. If Shentel does not elect to purchase T-Mobile's customers within their footprint, the MergeCo must then shut down the network within 2 years of the merger closing.

This process is very favorable for Shentel because it essentially guarantees a good deal whichever choice the company makes. The valuation process systematically provides a higher valuation because the assumption embedded in the methodology is that Sprint's brand and spectrum are worth little, whereas more weight is put on the value of Shentel's operations.

When the investment banks engage in the valuation process, the methodology specifically calls for a DCF model under the assumption that Shentel owns the underlying brand and spectrum. After reaching a total business value (''TBV'') the banks then discount it by 10% because Shentel does not actually own the spectrum and brand. Hypothetically, this means that if Shentel owned Sprint's spectrum and brand within the area it operates, its value would only be higher by 11% (base is 90%).

Given that wireless spectrum has become drastically more expensive in recent years, it has become a vital asset for wireless operators. By attributing only an 11% benefit in valuation to the value of owning spectrum in Shentel's footprint, the process is designed to arrive at a higher valuation. Moreover, given that investment banks are typically paid fees based on a percentage of the deal size, there is an added incentive for them to present higher valuations to ensure a smooth closing and bigger payday.

However, the acquisition scenario is unlikely to happen because it would cause the MergeCo (which would already be highly-indebted) to take on additional leverage without a correspondingly attractive benefit. Currently, Shentel pays Sprint a 8% cut of postpaid revenue, 6% cut of prepaid revenue and 8.6% of all postpaid fees processed through the Sprint billing system. This income stream has extremely high margins due to very low associated additional cost. Thus, it is unlikely that MergeCo exercising the option to acquire Shentel.

Shentel's management agrees with this conclusion, citing that Sprint and T-Mobile do not have a strong rural strategy compared their current operational model, and the elevated execution risk associated with executive departures following a buyout. This makes an outright acquisition improbable.

Instead, it is more likely that MergeCo will pass on acquiring Shentel, at which point Shentel will elect to acquire all of T-Mobile's customers within their footprint at a 25% discount. This would be immediately accretive to free cash flow based on the prevailing ARPU and profitability in their region. Moreover, the MergeCo has an obligation to finance this acquisition at a lower cost, which enables Shentel to avoid additional indebtedness given that they recently took on significant debt to acquire nTelos.

This outcome would enable them to weaken regional competition whilst growing enormously at a very cheap cost. Moreover, as spectrum rights become more expensive, Shentel gains a larger financial advantage in effectively 'leasing' the brand and spectrum at a low cost.

Whichever way one slices it, Shentel will emerge very favorably from a merger scenario, either by getting bought over at a large premium or by buying a large number of subscribers at a discount. Although Sprint and T-Mobile also stand to benefit from greater operational leverage and synergies, the benefits accruing to Shentel will be realized quicker, with the positive financial impact being far more significant relative to the size of their company.

Hence, most investors buying Sprint because of merger probabilities are betting on the wrong horse. Shentel not only stands to gain the most from a T-Mobile merger, they have a far superior track record in terms of subscriber growth, churn, bottom-line profitability, shareholder friendliness, with added catalysts to realize value.

Therefore, whilst both entities may stand to win, Shentel has a greater degree of asymmetric upside without the associated risk of a failed merger. Given their superior operational model, the company will continue to compound returns under usual business conditions even if a Sprint/T-Mobile merger does not close.

This is a classic case of market watchers caught up in the headlines, while missing a more lucrative (albeit obscure) perspective that offers a path to higher returns and lower risk given that the same event materializes.

