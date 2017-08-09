Natural Gas Rallies As Bullish Weather And Short-Covering Moves Prices Higher

Traders we talk to have taken advantage of the recent sell-off to build long positions.

Welcome to the rally edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices are moving higher today led by September. As the price move reverses the weakness we saw last week, traders that we talk to have been bullish since prices traded in the low $2.80/MMBtu, but most have been long November 2017 contracts which are back above $3/MMBtu again.

In our flagship daily natural gas reports, this is what we wrote to readers last week (from Natural Gas Fundamentals 8-1-17):

September contracts (UNG) are up slightly today trading around $2.808/MMBtu. Price recovered a bit since yesterday's drop below $2.80/MMBtu as some of the traders we talked to today think some liquidations took place yesterday. With November 2017 trading at just $2.928/MMBtu and Dec 2017 trading at $3.088/MMBtu, traders are increasing long exposure there instead of buying September contracts. For readers that trade UNG or UGAZ, this might be difficult to do, and only access to futures trading will suffice. One trader told us the market is underestimating the risks of what low storage could do to prices. Take for example the 2016-2017 winter he said: "Last winter, we saw total storage draws close to 2 Tcf. That was with very bearish weather. This year we are going into winter with something around 3.8 Tcf. If we just get a normal winter, I think we draw something around 2.5 Tcf. November will have to be priced higher if early winter forecasts show that it's much cooler." The market seems to complacent now that natural gas will remain rangebound forever that some traders point to the complacency in pricing winter month contracts. "A few years ago, if you told me that storage was going to end around five-year average, and Nov was below $3, I would've laughed thinking you are an idiot. That's not the case today." The latest sell-off brought traders opportunity to go long Nov at $2.928/MMBtu, and some are positioned only long this month. Overall, traders increased gross long exposure from 40% to 65% with most of the increase going into buying Nov 2017 contracts.

As we have written over the last week, physical flow has been bullish with power burn rising despite bearish weather backdrop. Total natural gas exports however have also fallen since the record 7 Bcf/d to just over 6 Bcf/d. The drop is due to Transco Lighthouse Interconnect issues reducing LNG flow. Lower 48 production has also been risen and so far in August, production has not fallen below 73 Bcf/d. But despite lower exports and higher production, the physical balance still remains very bullish, and was part of the factor for why traders were so bullish on prices during the sell-off.

