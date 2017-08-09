Steady Development Into China's Water Supply Leader

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group (OTC:TNJIF, OTCPK:TCEPY, SEHK:1065), formerly known as Tianjin Bohai Chemical, was established in 1993 as Tianjin SASAC's water environmental protection enterprise. It was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1994 and the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 1995. The controlling shareholder of the company is Tianjin Municipal Investment Co., Ltd., which is a state-owned enterprise affiliated to Tianjin SASAC. This company is the pioneer and leader of the domestic water supply industry, with main businesses including water supply, new energy supply, and cooling. The water supply business is the main source of income. In 2016, the water business revenue accounted for 9% of the company's total revenue. Water supply business covers traditional sewage treatment, tap water supply, reclaimed water business, and extends to industrial wastewater, sludge, solid waste treatment and deodorant product sales. (Source: Company Website)

Steady development of urban water business

To the end of 2016, the company's water supply size is 4.83 million tons/day covering 13 cities, with Tianjin as a main hub. Sewage treatment capacity amounts to 4.39 million tons/day, with 3.8 million tons/day in operation. Recycled water business amounts to 24 million tons/day, water supply is approximately 200,000 tons/day (Yunnan Qujing), and new capacity expansions in 2016 amount to 590,000 tons/day. In 2016, Tianjin strengthened the city’s sewage treatment effluent discharge standards. Tianjin Capital’s four water treatment plants in Tianjin (Jingu, Beicang, Xianyang, Dongjiao) all currently have Class IV standard. Tianjin Capital plans to invest CNY 1.29 billion to expand and upgrade the Jingu and Beicang plants, while the Tianjin municipal government plans to upgrade and move the Xianyang and Dongjiao sewage treatment plants. The construction of all four sewage treatment plants are expected to be completed in 2019. Due to the higher standards, the sewage treatment fee will be raised to CNY 2.62/ton. This causes Tianjin Capital's main business to develop steadily as existing plants improve. (Source: 2016 Financial Report)

Entry into hazardous water treatment industry

In 2016, the company obtained a hazardous water treatment facility called Shandong Yishui Waste Disposal Center for approximately CNY 300 million. The disposal capacity of this plant is 40,000 tons/year, which includes burning, landfill, etc., to deal with Yishui Lushan Chemical Industry Park's hazardous waste. This is Tianjin Capital's first hazardous waste project, representing a rare opportunity to enter the supply-constrained hazardous water market. It is expected that Tianjin Capital will carry out technical operations upgrades, taking advantage of the huge potential space of the hazardous water industry. (Source: 2016 Financial Report)

Accelerate development with capital markets

Tianjin Capital is listed in both China’s A-share market and Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with the ability to attract financing from both the domestic Chinese market and overseas. Tianjin Capital has currently CNY 700 million of corporate bonds. It recently announced a non-public offering of A-shares has been approved by Tianjin SASAC, and will be submitted to shareholders in early July to vote. It is expected that this issuance consists of 285 million A-shares, representing 16.67% of the enlarged share capital. The controlling shareholder Tianjin Municipal Investment will own 41.78% after the issuance (Source: Bloomberg). If successful, Tianjin Capital will receive CNY1.84 billion through non-public offering of A-shares. The proceeds will be used to expand the Beicang and Jingu sewage treatment plants, with the remaining used to supplement working capital and deleverage. The current high valuation of the A-share market is a good opportunity to obtain additional equity financing, using low-cost funds to support the company's high-quality project expansion. These potential debt-to-equity conversions are conducive to long-term development, especially in the current environment when many Chinese local governments and corporates have very high debt balances. Furthermore, the company's environmental technology research and development arm, Kai Ying Technology, has been listed in China’s OTCBB market, creating further opportunity to attract equity capital. Kai Ying Technology has the intellectual properties of the whole treatment process, including deodorant, sludge treatment, heavy metal testing and many other environmental technology.

Potential Risks

Tianjin Capital's revenue in 2016 increased by 1% to 1.77 billion yuan, net profit rose 34% to 440 million yuan. According to Bloomberg consensus expectations, 2017 company net profit rose 11.5% to 434 million yuan. Its sustained and steady development of the main business, sewage treatment and water costs are expected to expand into the environmental protection and other sub-sectors. The market value of the company at the current price of HK$5.15 represents a 2017 forward PE of 13x (Source: Bloomberg). If the A-shares successfully issued low-cost funds to promote the development of the company, then performance is more than expected. However, if there is suddenly a debt crisis in China, then it’s very possible that Tianjin Capital will be financially constrained in the short term. Furthermore, Tianjin Capital’s accounts receivable period are very long. While this may be typical since its customers are local governments, any large-scale financial problems may lead to default on the receivables. To internalize this risk, Tianjin Capital can set up stricter receivables impairment provisions.

