ProLung Files For $8 Million Mini-IPO

We don't know the full details of the IPO, so I'll provide an update when we find out more.

The company has received CE Mark approval, but has to perform additional studies and resubmit its US FDA application, causing delay and increased costs.

ProLung is commercializing a non-invasive test that promises to speed up the lung cancer nodule assessment process.

Medical device and test company ProLung wants to raise $8 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Noninvasive testing firm ProLung (LUNG) has filed an S-1 registration to sell $8 million in its common stock in an IPO.

ProLung is commercializing predictive early stage lung cancer test that promises to ‘assess the risk of malignancy in lung nodules found in the chest by a Computed Tomography [“CT”] scan.'

The company is a good distance away from U.S. FDA approval due to several requirements for further testing and resubmission of its 510(K) application.

We don’t know specific terms of the IPO yet, but I will provide an update when we learn the details.

Company & Technology

Salt Lake City, Utah-based ProLung was founded in 2004 to develop a minimally invasive test to determine lung nodules malignancy at an earlier stage in the diagnosis process.

Management is headed by co-founder, President and CEO Steven Eror, who was previously CEO of firms MacroMed and Consonus.

Below is a brief overview video of the ProLung Test:

(Source: ProLung)

The test ‘acquires bioconductance measurement data by means of a patented probe and disposable diaphoretic electrodes placed on the patient’s back and arms. The ProLung Test registers and evaluates measurement data derived from 62 pathways through the chest and is processed by a patented predictive analytic algorithm.’

The company’s technology is potentially valuable as patients wanting to avoid an invasive biopsy typically must wait several months to undergo several CT scans over time to determine malignancy.

ProLung’s test is approved for marketing in the EU but has not been approved in the U.S.

Market and Competition

According to a 2016 Lung Cancer Diagnostics Report by Grand View Research, the global market is expected to reach $3.64 billion by 2024.

North America accounted for over 30% revenue share in 2015, however, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to reach a revenue share of more than 28% by 2024.

The imaging tests segment generated the largest revenue in 2015 with approximately 50% market share divided between CT scan, X-ray and MRI methods.

Major competitive vendors that provide lung cancer diagnostics include:

bioMerieux

Roche Diagnostics (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Qiagen (QGEN)

Illumina (ILMN)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Agilent Technologies (A)

Janssen (JNJ)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Sanofi (SNY)

The company also says that additional technologies are currently being developed and include ‘methylated DNA tests, micro RNA tests, panels of proteins and minimally invasive biopsy.’

Management says that the company has a number of competitive strengths, including its technology being ‘the only predictive analytic technology available for the long utilizing bio conductive measurement technology,’ and a patent portfolio of six US patents and 14 foreign and US patent applications.

Financials & IPO Details

ProLung’s recent financial results to-date are typical of a development stage medical device firm in that there have essentially been almost no revenues, significant R&D and G&A costs associated with development of the device.

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: ProLung S-1)

As of March 31, 2017, the company had $1.5 million in cash and $1.7 million in total liabilities.

ProLung intends to raise $8 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock but has not provided an expected share range or a proposed post-IPO market capitalization.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for the regulatory approval process, marketing, working capital and general corporate purposes… We estimate that the net proceeds from this offering will allow us to pursue our planned activities through June 2019.

In May 2017, the company raised $8.22 million The listed manager of the IPO is Maxim Group.

Commentary

ProLung is a tiny player in a multi-billion-dollar market that includes major pharma and technology firms.

It is developing differentiated technology that has already received CE Mark approval in Europe.

Furthermore, their approach is a non-invasive one, which will increase adoption by physician and patient alike.

It received a big vote of confidence in its recent financing efforts with a significantly oversubscribed round.

However, management has had a major regulatory stumble. In 2015, it submitted a 510((K)) application to the FDA which was denied.

As a result, the company will have to resubmit its application ‘with positive results of the requested study and resolve any remaining issues previously identified by the FDA.’ The company has been set back significantly in terms of time to market delay and the cost associated with additional studies.

The FDA is not an easy organization to successfully navigate, but it is critical that management get the resubmission of its application correct the next time through.

We don’t know the specific terms of the IPO nor its proposed post-IPO valuation, so my final opinion will need to wait until we have those details.

Hopefully, by then we will have more initial sales data from company efforts to market the test in Europe.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, insider activity, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.