Key Energy Services' (KEG) CEO Robert Drummond on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Kayla, and thank you all for joining Key Energy Services for our second quarter 2017 financial results conference call.

I’m going to turn the call over to Robert Drummond, Key’s President and CEO, who will provide some comments regarding Key, and trends you’re seeing the business and in the market; then Marshall Dodson, our CFO, will review our financial results.

I’ll now turn the call over to Robert.

Robert Drummond

Thanks West. Good morning, everyone.

We continue to make incremental progress with our plans to rebuild Key’s earnings capabilities. We are seeing profitability improvements in all of our business lines while taking a long-term approach to further improving our overall support cost structure.

I’m pleased that the progress we made this quarter with all four of our U.S. segments reporting positive adjusted EBITDA and with our adjusted EBITDA in the U.S. overall crossing over the breakeven mark. We also completed steps to further improve our liquidity and exited non-core operations during the quarter.

We saw continued recovery in all of our segments with gains in our completion-oriented services outpacing those in our production-oriented services. Historically, we have seen a consistent relationship between our customers capital spending increases and increases in cash flow allocated to production services spend.

At this point in the recovery though, our customers have allocated more of their incoming cash flows to growth-oriented new well drilling and completion rather than production maintenance spending.

Additionally, due to the continued near-term suppressed ore price outlook, many of our larger customers have not deviated from budgets set out last year, which balanced overall corporate cash needs with production maintenance activities. Others have deferred plans to increase activity or slightly cut back on hours a oil price wavered during the quarter.

We believe that when our customers operating cash flows increase, they will increase their spending on production maintenance activities. Revenues from production-oriented services average about 75% of our total sales, so we expect to benefit greatly when the spinning trend change occurs.

Meanwhile, we had spend the past year making the company more cost efficient in order to be more competitive and ready to grow when this increase in well maintenance spending occurs.

Early in Q2 with an oil price north of $50 per barrel, we saw customers increasing production maintenance activity and we were fielding inquiries about further increases. As oil prices fell back in the mid-40s, the level of interest in the increasing activity fell accordingly.

And while we still expect to see improvement in activity over the back half of this year even in today’s prices, our customers will need to feel confident that oil price will remain over $50 per barrel, our activity will likely not be as robust as we had originally expected.

No surprise that the Permian Basin is experiencing the most activity increases, but it is also the most competitive market. All of our services there experienced sequential activity and price improvement, but intense competition for jobs and people is holding down discount recovery to low to mid single-digit levels.

We are holding our own on the people front, but scarcity and qualified labor could drop labor inflation. Our Coiled Tubing business is benefiting nicely from the robust completions activity and we are continuing to deploy additional fleet to meet the increasing demand. Service rigs like Coiled Tubing are also used to drill out plugs during the well completion process, and we are benefiting from increased completion activity making up about 18% of our rig activity in the Permian in Q2 versus only 11% in Q1.

Our rig business in the Rockies experienced sequential growth with revenues up 9% quarter-on-quarter. This is an area where we are already benefiting from the impact of the ageing horizontal wells. So far in 2017, our rig activity in the Bakken is just under 90% of the peak levels that we experienced towards the end of 2014 and early 2015, as compared to the rest of our rig business which is just over 40% of 2014 levels.

Demand continues to grow in the Bakken for work on horizontal wells, and as we’ve stated previously, we expect to benefit greatly from this trend as the age wells requiring a rig to perform maintenance continues to increase. Not just in the Bakken which is about 15% of the horizontal well market, but across all the basins with horizontal wells in the U.S.

Our Gulf Coast region saw revenues up 20% sequentially, driven by strength in the Eagle Ford coil tubing where revenues almost doubled sequentially. We are preparing more units for deployment and will be adding cruise here as demand and prices increase further.

Our central marketplace is also improving on the strength of gas driven activity, and was up sequentially excluding the frac stack and well testing business that we sold during the quarter. We returned to adjusted EBITDA positive in Q2 in this region for the first time since Q1 of 2016.

California though, their current oil price continues to be a challenging market. This is a market dominated by majors and have not yet seen any change in the tempo of their activity and in fact it moderated a bit more in the second quarter. This is a market where we need stronger commodity prices to spur activity, both in terms of customer well economics and their overall cash flow needs.

As I mentioned, we took the opportunity this quarter to divest our non-core frac stack and well testing business and our Canadian subsidiary AMI in order to improve our liquidity and are to redeploy the capital within our core business lines.

We are also continually evaluating our organizational structure in our processes, seeking ways to be aligned with the needs of customers in a more cost efficient manner. We took actions that incurred some severance and other costs in the second quarter, eliminating changes that we expected to generate over $10 million annual, direct and G&A cost savings.

Some of this benefit will be realized next quarter with the full implementation run rate being felt, as we reaching the year-end.

So now let turn the call over to Marshall who will review our results.

Marshall Dodson

Thanks Robert.

Consolidated revenues were $6.2 million or 6.2% quarter-over-quarter. Excluded our international segment revenues, in the U.S. improved by about $6.3 million or 3.6% percent over that quarter over that same period. Our U.S. rig services segment experienced a sequential revenue improvement of 2.5%, regionally revenues improved 7% in the Permian Basin and 9% in the Rocky Mountain regions as Robert mentioned.

Adjusted EBITDA margins in rig services improved to 14.6% in the second quarter as we move past the Q1 rig make ready and unemployment tax impacts which added approximately 360 basis points of margin sequentially, with pricing and operating leverage contributing to the remainder of the improvement. Revenue per rig hour improved 3.8% sequentially, and low to mid single-digit price increases and works mix with our completion hours which made up 11% of our Q1 activity and 15%of of our overall Q2 rig activity.

Completion activity started strong in the quarter at 18%, but we saw decline towards the end of the a quarter with delays and starting to work. So far, July is back up to 17% of our rig activity. Revenues in our Fishing & Rental segment fell slightly quarter-on-quarter due to the sale of our frac stack and well testing assets. Excluding the revenues from that business, the Fishing & Rental segment revenues increased about 2% from first quarter levels.

Margins improved 330 basis points quarter-on-quarter, when backing out the impact of those frac stack and well testing assets. Revenues in our Fluid Management segment improved 5% or just under $1 million quarter-on-quarter, as we saw improvement in activity with truck hours increasing 3% and a 2% improvement in revenue per truck hour as we felt the benefit of price increases.

Adjusted EBITDA improved in this segment turning positive for the first time in a year. Margins improved 640 basis points on pricing and operating leverage and an additional 1,300 basis points is the first quarter impacts of the SWD explosion and unemployment taxes did not repeat in the second quarter.

Our Coiled Tubing segment saw the strongest revenue growth of 71.6% or $3.8 million quarter-on-quarter on higher utilization and improved pricing on large diameter coil, particularly in the Eagle Ford and in the Permian.

Additionally, the gas storage work, which seasonally impacted us last quarter kick back off again in the second quarter with revenues there nearly – nearly doubling, but only contributed to about 15% of the improvement quarter-on-quarter, as it was overshadowed by the recovery and completion work.

With the higher activity in pricing, margins in Coiled Tubing improved to $1.7 million or 18.2% of revenue. We are currently operating about half of our large diameter units and we’ll deploy the remaining units as demand as demand continues to increase and market conditions allow.

Turning to our International segment. We completed the sale of our Canadian frac controls business in the second quarter and are now down to our business in Russia for which we signed an SPA for sale back in June and we expect the transaction to close in the third quarter for a few million dollars in proceeds. Revenue and EBITDA improved quarter-on-quarter on the start of the new contract in Russia.

G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2017 were $30.3 million, which included $1.5 million of severance, excluding these costs in International G&A of $0.9 million. U.S. G&A in the first quarter was $27.9 million, which includes $3.7 million in equity compensation from our NIM.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $20.9 million and interest expense was $7.9 million. We expect our run rate in these costs to be consistent with this for 2017. On taxes we’re not benefiting our losses at this point.

Cash flow generated in operations were $7 million for the second quarter, as compared to $13 million used in the first quarter. Capital expenditures for the first quarter were $4.8 million. Additionally, we generated $23 million from asset sales in the second quarter.

Previously we’d stated that our CapEx budget for the year was $10 million, but that amount could go up to $20 million depending on proceeds from asset sales. I wanted to clarify that our intention is to keep the net reduction and cash over the year from CapEx to around $10 million as we evaluate CapEx opportunities relative to our cash and liquidity profile.

In addition to the sale of Russia I mentioned, we have a few other discrete assets that are non-core that meet our criteria that we expect we may be selling in the future and I would expect over the back half of the year, we’d add another $5 million to $10 million in proceeds inclusive of the Russia sale. On liquidity, we ended the second quarter with $94.7 million in unrestricted cash and $26 million available under our credit facility, for a $120 million in total available liquidity. This is a couple of million higher than when we emerge from bankruptcy half a year or so ago.

Our asset coverage ratio at the end of June stood at 2.11 versus the debt covenant minimum of 1.35.

Looking to next quarter with the market where it is, we expect only low single-digit revenue growth and slight like 100 basis points, 200 basis point improvement in adjusted EBITDA margins at the U.S. operating segment level.

With that, I’ll turn it back over to Robert.

Robert Drummond

Thanks Marshall.

All-in-all I was pleased with the dedication and efforts of our employees in Q2 to increase revenue and improved cost efficiency which enabled us to return each of our U.S. segments to positive adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. And improve approximately $10 m sequential adjusted EBITDA on $6 million revenue improvement. We made progress in exiting non-core operations this quarter and strengthen our balance sheet.

With many distractions behind us, my focus is on further strengthening our competitive position to take advantage of both the cyclical recovery we will enjoy as operate operators allocate, more of their cash flow to have return work over in well maintenance work and the secular benefit we expect to receive from the aging of the horizontal well population in the U.S.

I believe we have the best and most capable fleet to take advantage of these opportunities and most importantly, a great team of people and crews who will obsess over the service we are giving to our clients.

In the years just prior to the downturn, Key sell the horizontal well trend developing and added another 110 new Class IV fit for purpose rigs to our fleet, whether it is a big completion job in the Permian using one of the 30 plus of these Class IV rig packages that have a 116 foot derrick or a half horizontal well weren’t using anyone of our additional 364 Class IV rigs that can lift over 225 pounds or work on conventional wellbores, with these are the other hundreds of rigs that are in our fleet, we have the best asset people and recruiting channels in place today to meet all the needs of our customers as activity grows.

We intend to continue to make pragmatic decisions regarding managing of our balance sheet. However, we also plan to continue to make incremental improvements to – and pursue organic return accretive opportunities in our core businesses, while simultaneously looking for inorganic opportunities to partner with light minded companies that can create additional shareholder value.

So with that, this concludes our prepared remarks. And Kayla, we’ll turn the call over to you now for questions.

Matt Johnston

So Robert, I thought the comments that you made around activity in the Bakken were really interesting, and I was wondering if we could dive into that a little bit deeper, and to maybe, I’ll ask the question in terms of what kind of breakdown are you seeing up there between production services versus completion services? I think you mentioned for the big consolidated company, about 75% of revenue came from production services in 2Q, was it a similar type of a breakdown in the Bakken last quarter, are you seeing a greater mix from the completion site, and how do you see that kind of evolving over the next year or so?

Robert Drummond

Look, I think the mix region-to-region for us is relatively similar. There is only a few percentage points difference. When you think about the Bakken, the wells there are – some of the original horizontal wells were drilled there, so it’s not surprising to us that we would see a substantial portion of the reentry or maintenance activity occurring there, but they do use our rigs quite frequently in the completion process.

Marshall Dodson

I’ll also add, we’ve seen most of our work shift over the past couple of years from completion work to a much higher majority of production work in that market with also strong growth in our Class IV rigs fleet up in that market we’ve seen. Seeing the evolution that we’ve been expecting to take place, happening there first, because that is as Robert said, the area where we have the oldest population of horizontal oil wells.

Matt Johnston

And then maybe moving on to California, what kind of commodity price do you think we need to see to bring about some shift in the customer behavior out there?

Marshall Dodson

Often times the customers there are dealing with a differential, the price they actually benefit from being a bit less than WTI. So, personally – and they haven’t really communicated that to me directly.

I have asked a number of times, but I would say it’s a little bit north of 55 before you really see California get back on a track that they were kind of more accustomed to. I would say meanwhile, there is a significant backlog of opportunities build enough that, I think they’ll get - I also think that, it’s not just purely the oil price economics on those individual wells today, as it is a combination of where the main operators there are with their own kind of cash flow allocations within their international portfolio.

So, I could say that maybe what the oil price that would have triggered it is good active in 2017 might be different than what it would be in 2018 as their internal company cash flow dynamics change, if you follow.

West Gotcher

Thank you, Kayla. This concludes our call. A replay of this call can be accessed on our website at keynergy.com under the Investor Relations tab. Also under the Investor Relations tab, we’ve posted the schedule of our quarterly rig and truck hours. Thank you for joining us today.

