DexCom's (DXCM) Presents at Canaccord Genuity Growth Broker Conference - (Transcript)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Canaccord Genuity Growth Broker Conference

August 09, 2017, 12:00 ET

Executives

Steven Pacelli - EVP of Strategy & Corporate Development

Kevin Sayer - CEO, President and Director

Analysts

Kyle Rose - Canaccord Genuity Limited

Kyle Rose

All right. Great. So we're going to continue on with the med tech track here. I appreciate everybody joining us during the lunch hour. I am very excited to have DexCom with us this afternoon. Again, I'm Kyle Rose, I'm the medical device analyst here at Canaccord Genuity. And we're very excited to be joined today by Steve Pacelli, the Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at DexCom. I think a lot of you are probably familiar with DexCom, but in case you're not, they're a leader in the continuous glucose monitoring space and how that we view as some of the best technology, and we think that now is a really interesting time to have the company with us.

So I would point investors to disclosures between Canaccord Genuity and DexCom. You can see them on our website or in the back of our conference book. But without any further ado, I'd like to kick it off here. And I think one of the biggest topics that I get questions from investors on is just overall market access in Medicare. I mean, a lot's happened over the course of the last 12 or even 6 months. So maybe just walk us through where you stand in the U.S. from a market access standpoint, including the commercial side? Type 1 and type 2? And then, also, more recently with Medicare in the type 1, type 2?

Steven Pacelli

Yes. Sure. Thanks, Kyle. Thanks for having me. Let's start with Medicare, actually, because I think between the 2 of us, we probably receive more questions about the status of Medicare than anything else. So many of you are aware, we've guided in January of this year that we expected to receive Medicare coverage. We were going to go through some very specific steps to obtain Medicare coverage by sometime in the latter half to the end of 2018, stood up at a podium in January, made that announcement, and we actually received Medicare coverage the next day.

So it's been a bit of a roll-in since then. We sort of went about the Medicare coverage process in a bit of an unorthodox manner. CMS actually issued what was akin to an executive order, basically authorizing Medicare coverage outside of the normal national coverage process, the traditional steps you would take to obtain Medicare. The problem was, and we took that to the MACs to start to negotiate actual coverage, and negotiate the particulars of coverage. They had no idea what we were even talking about. That they had no idea there was coverage. They had no idea what this executive order thing was. And so it's been a bit of a rough 6 months, really trying to sort this out together -- working, frankly, working together with CMS, working together with the MACs.

The good news is in July, as of July 1, there are now formal codes established for us to bill to Medicare. So where we sit in the process with Medicare, we have submitted what I would characterize as some test claims. We talked about this on our earnings call last week. We're basically in kind of a waiting period at this point, waiting to see that we've submitted the appropriate documentation to the MACs if we get those claims paid, then we kind of unleash and start working through the backlog. The positive here is that even in the absence of any real commercial promotion, we've developed a backlog of north of 20,000 patients who are interested, Medicare-eligible patients who are interested in the technology.

So we've got our work cut out for us for the back half of the year. Assuming that the processing begins in the next several weeks to a month and we're able to start getting these patients paid for. We got our work cut out for us to add, try to get these patients on board before the end of the year.

The other -- I mentioned type 2 coverage. The other beauty in the -- the MACs came to us with the coverage criteria and the scope of coverage out of the gate. CMS not only authorized coverage for our type 1 patients, they also authorized coverage for our intensively managed type 2 patients. So it actually -- there's a much broader scope of coverage than we see even with most of our private payers at this point. So quite pleased with the scope of coverage. The pieces are now finally falling into place, and I think over the back half of this year, we expect to start billing Medicare.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Kyle Rose

So you've got some testing going on now. I mean, I know that, obviously, this is your first foray into billing Medicare or -- for that matter. So how do we think about the typical timeline? I'm sure you guys have done -- looked at some analogs or some proxies. What have you seen historically? And should we get feedback by the end of the Q3? Or how will we view that cadence?

Steven Pacelli

Yes. I mean, certainly, we would -- we'll update you on the Q3 earnings call, if not sooner. I think we have another couple of investor conferences between now and that time frame. We don't want to do it in a public forum, because a lot of eyes are on this. But yes, once we're up and running, we're certainly going to want the investment community know. And I would caution -- when we start thinking about the Medicare contribution for the back half of the year, I think we've said this before, but keep in mind that the initial contribution from -- in Medicare patient is much different than the economic contribution from a traditional kind of private payer commercial patient. And the reason for that is, is Medicare has adopted, really, what we're characterizing as a subscription model. So the upfront contribution for a Medicare patient will receive around $250 for the receiver component, which is the durable medical equipment.

And then, we ship a 1 month bundle, which includes their transmitter, a month's worth of sensors and some strips to calibrate the system. Over the course of a 12-month period, the Medicare patient, from a contribution perspective, will look and feel a lot like a private-payer patient. We're going to receive around $3,000, $3,200 a year for that patient. But it's just important to note that when you guys are looking at your models and the upfront, as we work through this backlog of 20-plus-thousand patients, it's not going to be the contribution like a typical private pay patient, where you might see $1,000 or $1,500 upfront, based on the purchase of the starter kit and maybe one to 3 boxes of sensors. So just an important thing to note in the back half.

Kyle Rose

Yes, and so kind of dovetailing off that. I mean, when we talk about 2017 guidance, I mean, obviously, when you gave the first numbers at the beginning of the year, 7 10 to 7 40 when Medicare wasn't in those numbers. It was a bit of a headwind when we think about the first half. You lost the cash pay Medicare patients in Q1, and again in Q2. So is the right way to think about it, into Q3, maybe we make up a little bit of that headwind because at least you're doing some of this test billing? And then, I think, on the call, Kevin talked about somewhere potentially even get $10 million-type contribution in the Q4. Is that the appropriate way to really think about that?

Steven Pacelli

Yes. I mean, I think what we would look to do is, certainly, there's a handful of patients -- more than a handful, frankly, who were previously cash pay patients who, once we received Medicare approval, we were prohibited by law from billing. We've obviously been taking care of these people. We haven't lost them, but we need to get them back into the system. So we would probably target those patients first to get them up and running through the Medicare payment process. And then, we'll start working through the backlog. I think from a guidance perspective, what Medicare -- the reason -- and frankly, the reason we've kind of stuck with our initial guidance is twofold. One is that the contribution element that I just described, while we have a whole lot of patients in the pipeline, the upfront contribution, initial contribution is not as significant as a private pay patient.

But I would tell you, Medicare has created a significant amount of disruption in the clinics. We really -- we haven't done any commercial promotion. We've not done any direct-to-consumer promotion for the Medicare opportunity, and yet we built this pretty incredible pipeline. That's because there's a significant amount of pent-up demand. The challenge though for our field sales force is when they go into the clinics now, the docs and the CDEs, they don't want to talk about your traditional commercial patience, they only want to talk about Medicare patients. They want to talk about the Medicare patients they've already put into our pipeline and how are we going to get them through, and when are going to get them through, and they want to continue to add Medicare patients. So it's caused a little disruption. The U.S. business is still, from a new patient perspective, is doing great. But it's put a strain on our field sales force in terms of adding non -- adding, frankly, non-Medicare patients.

Kyle Rose

And I want to touch a little bit further on the demand you've seen in Medicare thus far. I mean the 20,000 leads with 0 marketing. We've done some survey work on our own end, and they came back very encouraging as far as what the potential pent-up demand can be, the type of patients that might come on in the first 12 to 18 months. Our work indicated upwards of potentially 20% of those patients might be interested. How do you think about the market adoption in a Medicare [indiscernible] patient relative to a standard commercial pay? And -- or how does market really segment based on the user needs there?

Steven Pacelli

Yes. It's just a little -- I mean, obviously, the initial demand has been outstanding. A little too early to tell how we think beyond this initial bowl as what that's going to look like as we start to roll out some direct marketing campaigns to these books. One unique thing we talked about in the meeting earlier today, if you think about the seasonality that's pretty typical in our business on the private pay side, where deductibles in the U.S. reset at the first of every year. And we often have difficulty adding new patients, particularly in the first quarter, because patients that are new to the system coming on to the system are faced of and with a $1,500 or $2,000 DME deductible before they see dollar one from their insurance company. That won't be the case in the Medicare population because of the subscription-bundled model.

They still have a $50 co-pay on a monthly basis, but there's not that concept where there's a big overwhelming deductible. So we could see a lot less seasonality as we think of how we expand and rollout this business. I could envision us doing some aggressive, direct -- assuming -- again, assuming the pieces are all in place from a processing perspective, I could see us doing some aggressive direct-to-consumer campaigns early in the year, whereas we probably wouldn't receive the same thing for our bucks -- from a private payer perspective, the Medicare population, we probably would.

Kyle Rose

Okay. All right. I appreciate that. And then, I want to transition to OUS for a little bit too, because I mean, that's been a major growth driver, year-to-date, and something that I still think as somewhat underappreciated by some of the investors I speak to. And I go back a couple of years, you made some investments there ahead of some of this reimbursement, but that's turned around over the course of the last year. So maybe talk just about the OUS infrastructure you've built out and what you're seeing in the international markets, particularly the ones where you're competing against some of the competition that's out there?

Steven Pacelli

Yes. I mean, OUS has been a shining star for us, particularly, as we've seen reimbursement ramp. We made the decision middle of last year to buy our German distributor, because we were fairly certain we were going to see broad reimbursement come online in Germany, which we did several months later. Germany has been a great contributor for us, OUS as has the U.K. the Nordic countries, where we've had reimbursement for some time has been a great contributor. Canada is becoming an important market. Even Australia, where we just received reimbursement, is becoming an important contributor. With respect to competition, I mean, the question most investors ask is, how are you competing against Abbott? Abbott seems to be doing quite well OUS, and I'll acknowledge that Abbott is doing quite well OUS. But what we've seen, as we've expanded reimbursement in these markets, is that we compete very favorably.

I don't think you'll find many clinicians in Europe or elsewhere who would argue that the Abbott product from a performance perspective is in any way close to matching what we provide in terms of accuracy and/or alerts and alarms and proactive real-time CGM. But Abbott was competing in these cash pay markets on basically just on price. And so, what we've seen is in these markets as we've expanded reimbursement is patients are getting it paid for. We're actually seeing patients convert from the Libre over to a true CGM, based on the performance attributes.

Kyle Rose

And then, just remind us where you at as far as cover lives in Germany, specifically? And then, what's kind of the target for exiting this year?

Steven Pacelli

So just to make it clear, patients across Germany can get reimbursed today. In terms of what I think you're asking is contracted covered lives, to make it more streamlined. We're probably at 20% to 25% today. We've committed to get to somewhere between somewhere north of 50% of covered lives in Germany under contract before the end of the year. And keep in mind, just like the CMS coverage policy, the German coverage policy also does include intensively managed type 2. So it's a much bigger -- in terms of patient base, it's a much bigger patient opportunity than we would see on most of the private payer patients here.

Kyle Rose

Okay. And I just want to pause for one quick second and see -- pool the audience, if there's any questions, before we hop in to more of the product pipeline and the competition coming. Great. So I want to switch gears to the product pipeline, which I think, I view as compelling as I think it's ever been. But there's a lot of moving pieces, and you're going to be entering new market segments over the coming 12 to 18 months. So I mean, can you just maybe remind us of what some of the key timelines and catalysts are for the products currently in development?

Steven Pacelli

Yes. So first and probably foremost priority within the company right now is Gen 6. So we've committed to file Gen 6 with the FDA before the end of this quarter. So before the end of Q3. As a reminder, Gen 6, we take the sensor from a 7-day sensor to a 10-day sensor. We reduce the need to calibrate the sensor from 2 calibrations a day down to a single calibration per day. We've produced some preliminary pre-pivotal data at a diabetes conference late last year, which showed, basically, equivalent performance to what we see with our current commercial product. But the goal here is, again, reducing calibration while maintaining that level of performance. So we're really excited about the Gen 6 as really being that core sensor technology being both the platform for then some additional iterations. So the first one that people ask about is the collaboration with Verily, the Gen 6 sensor the actual sensor probe, is the same sensor that we will use in the first Verily product. At this point, still targeting sometime in the latter half of 2018 for that product to become a commercial reality. But I think we also are taking a little bit of a wait and see approach. We want to get Gen 6 before the FDA and get an initial -- kind of an initial read on the data and where we think that's headed. If we expect a reasonably rapid approval on the Gen 6 time frame, I think that kind of helps accelerate the Verily products as well. And then, beyond that, the goal for our product pipeline, we've always said that we have a goal of eliminating fingersticks altogether. We're taking a very cautious approach rather than try to jump immediately to a calibration-free sensor. We're taking this measured approach because we believe that's the appropriate path with the FDA. So Gen 6 goes to a single calibration. And then we'll look to go to, at some point down the road, after we've maybe FDA comfortable with our data and with the performance of our system, look to get to a calibration-free sensor. But keep in mind, as we go to a no calibration sensor, we also need to maintain our industry-leading performance in terms of our accuracy and reliability. So it's a real challenge to be able to maintain the MARDs and the percent 2020s that we've been able to achieve with our core platform, while at the same time eliminating and ultimately reducing calibration.

Kyle Rose

I absolutely understand that. And I guess, for me, you're launching the G6 mid-2018. You've got Verily coming before at least year-end. But that's also against the backdrop of Abbott coming with Libre, Medtronic with Guardian Connect at some point, and then, Senseonics coming to the market with an implantable at some point as well. I guess, how do you think -- how do you view the market segmenting when you think about those different products? Obviously, a lot depends on labeling and reimbursement, but as far there's just the general use case of each product, how do you see the market evolving in the different market segments?

Steven Pacelli

Yes. I mean, I think, we're -- this is -- we're coming in to real competition, I would argue, for the first time, but as I mentioned when we were talking about Europe, we've competed quite favorably against Abbott in a reimbursed environment. So I think a lot of it does hinge on the labeling. I think a lot of it hinges on, if it were approved, what is this label? What does this label look like? And what reimbursement are they able to obtain at the private payer level? If Abbott doesn't obtain a non-adjunctive or dosing claim, they wouldn't be Medicare eligible. My understanding is that Medtronic has made public statements, that they're not going to seek that claim for the Guardian connect. So for some period of time, assuming there's not another dosing -- therapeutic dosing sensor, we would have access to a significant number of patients by ourselves, so that's a big benefit for us. We'll have to see. I mean, Senseonics is a bit of an unknown. They've added a few patients in Europe.

We don't have that much visibility. I still question some of the parameters around their business model about the insertion and the explant and things like that. But we're keeping an eye on that one as well. And absent that, I mean, most of the other sensor technologies that we see, really, I would characterize as science projects at this point.

Kyle Rose

That's fair. And I think you've historically characterized the Verily product, the first generation is kind of the foundation to understanding what the -- maybe the type 2 market looks like, and then, the real step function comes with a BAND-AID product in the second gen. But it has the success in the commercial adoption. We've seen OUS from the Abbott Libre kind of changed how you think about first-generation Verily product and what you're going to do between 2018 and 2020, when the next gen BAND-AID comes?

Steven Pacelli

Potentially, I think, we're still, I think, the Verily products would be initially targeted at that non-intensive type 2 market. The question is, is always, how does that relate to -- when people see the first Verily product, they're going to love it. I mean, the form factor is smaller than the Libre. I mean [indiscernible] it's also a full-fledged CGM so it has all the features and functionality or could have all the features and functionality of our core product offering. The question is whether, from a cost perspective, it makes sense to try to risk of cannibalizing some of our premium priced products. So we're still evaluating that. I think it's going to be a great form factor.

We're certainly going to target that non-intensive type 2 market. We're already running some studies and really doing some real analysis on what that business model look like. It looks like we know it's going to be a different business model, but our kind of real time all the time where that we'll see in the intensively managed population. We know there's subsets of those patients who greatly benefit from the technology. You think about some of these type 2 patients are on, 4, 5, 10 compounds, right, because they've been reluctant -- their doctors' reluctant to put them on insulin. Using CGM, using some of the analytics that we're developing, we're going to find out that these patients may not need to be on always -- or they may need to go on Lantus. You might want to get rid of a bunch of these expensive drugs and just put them on a long-acting insulin once a day. So I think, again, business model is very much evolving, but I think you're going to see some exciting things coming out of us by the non-intensive side over the next couple of years.

Kyle Rose

That's an interesting point because, I mean, we had a KOL call with a physician out of the L.A. area about one month ago, and she characterized some of the on-demand CGM and what you guys could potentially do with a professional use product that's saying everyone over the age 50 needs to wear this once a year. Where do you see it from a long-term vision as far as use -- maybe outside the non-intensive type 2s and the broader general population?

Kevin Sayer

Yes. I mean, we've always said we're going to stick to glucose as our primary focus as a company. Certainly, as we love to penetrate the non-intensive market with -- I think, it will be more of a diagnostic, a professional use product. I absolutely believe there's applicability, though, in the prediabetes market, obesity is inherently linked. So the market opportunity in terms of numbers of addressable patients over the coming years is virtually limitless. But it also has to be something that dovetails into the payers, right? Because someone has got to pay for this. And we need to provide appropriate evidence to the payers that we're saving the money. We're going to put these patients on some diagnostic. You mentioned now putting every 50-year-old plus on a sensor every year as a diagnostic. That's great as long as we can show some return to the payer. Whether they -- plus the benefit there, are we going to reduce cost because of elimination of a particular drug or a couple of drugs or something like that. This is the kind of thing we're studying now. So it's in its early stages, but this is exactly how we're thinking about it.

Kyle Rose

And bringing it back towards, I guess, the G6 and what we're focused on now. I mean, obviously, I think, out of success OUS and the looming regulatory questions have I think drawn a lot of focus on the Verily pipeline, but we circle back to the G6, I mean, how do you characterize some of the big changes you're making to the product that's going to add 7, 8 to 10 days calibration from 2 times a day to one time a day, reduce interference? How do we think about that and I get -- I understand it's a different market set up than when the G4 launched or when you had the pediatric approval, but how do we think about this as far as a step function in technology that you're going to be bringing to the market with the G6?

Steven Pacelli

Sure. I mean, I can't comment specifically on the pivotal trial data. Frankly, I haven't seen it. But it's certainly a much more robust platform. A couple of other factors, right, it has a new receiver handheld. It has a new insertion system. One of the complaints, as we get into broader and broader I would characterize as more mainstream users of the technology. One of the things we hear all the time is it's kind of kludgy to insert. We've had the same inserter since our initial product launch back in 2006. So with Gen 6, we have a new fully automated single-button push insertion for the patient. So much more convenient for them. I think what Gen 6 does it's a much more stable -- it's a better performing platform, eliminating calibration. I mean, imagine now where we sit today with the patient able to use their smartphone, either Apple or Android, you can tell the patient, look, you can really basically eliminate the need to prick your finger. You can get up in the morning, take the calibration point while you're brushing your teeth and put into your phone.

You can leave your receiver at home. You're not required to carry your receiver with you, unless you're a Medicare patient, which you will be. Carry your phone, manage your diabetes for basically 24 hours without taking a fingerstick. That's pretty compelling, from a patient's convenience perspective. Comparing that to the Libre, where they have similar labeling in Europe. But it's a flash monitor, right? It doesn't provide -- it's not proactive. If a patient's going to go hypoglycemic driving home from work, the Libre is not going to warn them of that. If a patient is going to go low at night, risk a seizure, risk going into a coma. The Libre is not going to warn them of that. So having the full feature set of real CGM, we think, is going to be critically important going forward, and that's what will win out over time.

Kyle Rose

And then, I think I've got time for just maybe one to 2 more questions, but one of the things that kind of stuck out to me on the Q2 call and something that we try to get a better handle on over the past year just with the patient growth is we change -- as you go up the adoption curve, you got the early adopter patients and then you're coming in to more of the midstream of patients. I think Kevin talked about lengthening patient conversion curve. Maybe that's just because there's more products out in the market, but how do you feel about the time it takes to convert a patient from interest and lead to actually purchasing and using the product? And then, the retention and ongoing utilization of those types of patients who may have not been the evangelical CGM users of the past 5 years?

Steven Pacelli

Well, let's say, the biggest -- frankly, the biggest factors -- so when we talk about, and let's exclude Medicare for now, but when we talk about our patient pipeline, to become a patient in the opportunity pipeline, you have to have got some qualifications, right? We know your name, your doctor, your prescription and your insurance. The fallout -- we have a very high conversion rate of those patients. The fallout tends to come when it comes to what's my deductible? Or what's my monthly out of pocket on the co-pay side. So as we -- and I think what Kevin's referring to is as we move down that curve of two more mainstream users, they may become more [indiscernible] where some of the early adopters were willing to pay whatever they needed to out of pocket in order to obtain the technology, we may have some additional price sensitivity. That's why we're working to develop lower-cost products. I mean, the Verily is -- one of the core missions with our relationship with Verily, it's not only just a focus on the non-intensive type 2s. It's really to bring our core technology -- the cost of our core technology down, so that we can address a much larger patient population.

Kyle Rose

Great. Well, I think we're just running up to get to the end here. So I really appreciate the time this afternoon, and thank you very much.

Steven Pacelli

Thanks, Kyle.

