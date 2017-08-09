Hold Amdocs, Don't Buy It

Like much else in this market, Amdocs is expensive relative to what you would be getting.

Product offerings in AI and IoT give Amdocs the chance to broaden this even more.

Once in awhile in the investing universe, you and I come across companies that if we previously knew nothing about them, a reading of the name would provide no clue as to what they do. Even with no prior experience of Coca-Cola (KO) or Hormel Foods (HRL), we could quickly gather a couple of things about their business models.

Amdocs Limited (DOX) is not one of those companies. Maybe it provides software so that doctors' offices can go paperless or make modular loading docks. Finally my curiosity got the best of me and what I found out has this interesting company in the bullpen of my portfolio.

Company Overview

Amdocs was founded in 1982 as an outgrowth of an Israeli phone directory company. After spending some time as a subsidiary of the old Southwestern Bell, Amcdocs IPOd in 1998.

In layman's terms, Amdocs provides a bevy of services for business and customer support as well as network operations, predominantly associated with the communications, media and entertainment industry. This manifests itself in a number of different ways, as Amdocs has varied product offerings. The telecom consulting firm Analysys Mason has rated Amdocs as:

#1 market share in Subscriber Management.

#1 market share in Postpaid and Convergent Billing.

#1 market share in Customer Care.

A few years ago, people would have only had an ancillary interaction with Amdocs due to their telecom's customer service representative using Amdocs software. However, with the integration of telecommunications companies, the move of media companies towards OTT (over-the-top) delivery options, and Amdocs' recognition that their software offerings could work in other service industries, too (banking, utilities, etc.), Amdocs is steadily becoming a more recognized software provider.

Their software helped enable AT&T's (T) merger with DIRECTV and its expansion into Latin America.

They are behind content and OTT for BBC Worldwide, the NBA, the NFL and vimeo, among others.

Their mobile banking platform is used by BNP Paribas and State Bank of India.

What is particularly encouraging about this is that this company that got its start predominantly catering to telecom service providers is steadily diversifying its revenue stream. Amdocs' customer base is now over 300 in 90+ countries.

It appears that Amdocs' reputation precedes it, as their project backlog consistently averages an impressive ~80% of fiscal year sales, leading to future revenue visibility.

However, the first real chink in the armor of an investment thesis of Amdocs is that they are still inextricably linked to the telecom industry. As an example of this, their ten largest customers provided 73% of fiscal 2016 revenues. 33% of its revenue came from its relationship with AT&T alone. Clearly there is substantial risk of a significant loss of revenue if one service contract is not renewed.

Preventative Measure

Amdocs believes one of its latest initiatives is the answer to the question of next generation customer service software. Aia, developed in a partnership with IBM and utilizing Watson, is Amdocs' artificial intelligence program that promises to (among other things) give telecom customers a personalized customer service experience, by using real-time data processing and interactions to predict the reason for the call, detect emotions, and present customized product and service offerings to them, ideally without interacting with a "real" human being. Ostensibly this would lead to more satisfactory customer service at a cheaper cost.

Amdocs' thought is that customer service at telecom companies is in need of a serious upgrade over the eternal VR loop. If we were to couple this with the impatience that modern convenience has brought humanity, this product offering is ripe for adoption by major telcos. Moreover, in Amdocs' view, the early adopters of its technology will be the first to close a significant customer service loophole.

Connected

Another new initiative for Amdocs is in the ballyhooed IoT (Internet of Things) space. In the event you're unaware, what if your washer and dryer could send you a notification when your clothes were finished, or could order laundry detergent for you when it became empty? Or, what if your refrigerator could text you when that soda became cold, or could keep an exact inventory of its contents? What if you could use your phone to preheat your oven?

For the dreamers among us, the possibilities are endless. In Amdocs' world, this new connected home needs a lot of support - network activation of devices, payment processing, device registration, and a whole host of things for original equipment manufacturers.

Amdocs Connected Home currently supports over 100 devices, allows video monitoring, security, automation and energy management solutions.

It is rather exciting to see imminent innovations that seemed unthinkable a short while ago, thanks in small part to a company culture like Amdocs. As an example of this focus on innovation, every year Amdocs has an Innovation Week, where 4-5 employees are split off into groups in the hopes of creating another innovation to present to the company.

More Chinks

It would seem that with a company being laser-focused on innovation, with a broadening customer base, and with barely a $3 billion run rate on revenue, sales growth would be through the roof. However, over its past five fiscal years, Amdocs' revenue growth has compounded at 3.4%. Not only is this slow for the technology sector, but it even trails Southern Company (SO)!

More disappointing though is what I would call its margin profile. One of my most important wishes for an investment is that it possess a wide moat that is resistant to competition. The relevant margins imply this is not the case at Amdocs.

To compare with ancillary companies like IBM (IBM) or Oracle (ORCL) would simply be unfair. However, when compared to closest-but-nondescript competitor CSG Systems International (CSGS), Amdocs still gets trounced.

For those of you who are wondering how CSG Systems International could lead Amdocs in gross and operating margins, but yet still trail in net income margin, the answer is in Amdocs' more favorable tax treatment.

In fact, if we made Amdocs' tax burden similar to a standard 35%, its net income margin would look more anemic.

However, just as Amdocs deserves demerits for inferior margins, it is only fair to highlight the liability section of their 6-K.

There is no long-term debt. Matter of fact, Amdocs hasn't ended a fiscal year with long-term debt on its balance sheet since 2009. So even though CSGS has a higher return on equity, they are buoyed greatly by debt that Amdocs apparently refuses to have.

Taking all of this into account, it is actually Amdocs that consistently earns a higher rate on its invested capital, though by the slimmest of margins. And with no debt in the picture, although as a technology company there is a high risk of becoming irrelevant, there is a much lower risk of becoming insolvent.

Shareholder Return

With no long-term debt on the books, there is a grand opportunity to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

Amdocs has taken over a third of its outstanding shares off the market since 2007, with 21% coming off of 2011's totals.

Even though at current prices, the yield for Amdocs is ~1.33%, the dividend growth has been enviable. More importantly though, it is easily covered by free cash flow.

Income Boost

Since Amdocs on a historical basis is less volatile than the stock market itself, it is a prime candidate to write covered calls against to generate more income.

I am a big fan of Stock Options Channel (free registration). Since I am still a covered call novice at this point, the user interface for each prospective contract provides a little hand holding that I still need.

Consider this option chain for September 15.

Considering the two out-of-the-money [OTM] strike price options, the $67.50 strike price to me isn't a good option (pardon the pun). The premium isn't enough to account for the possible loss of shares in my opinion. The $70 is less than desirable as well, as even though it has a 90% chance of expiring worthless, quite a bit of capital needs to be committed before transaction costs aren't a meaningful hit to the premium.

However, with the aforementioned low volatility, along with a daily trading volume under 600K shares and a stock price that hasn't sniffed $70 in fifteen years, there is a fantastic opportunity to continuously repeat the process, providing a sizable increase to the income realized from the position.

Valuation

Assuming a 7% cost of equity (there is no cost of debt) and a 2% growth in free cash flow, the present value of future cash flows would be $84.12. However, when viewed in more ubiquitous and traditional valuation metrics, it suddenly looks remarkably expensive considering its revenue growth.

DOX PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts DOX Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts DOX Price to Book Value data by YCharts DOX Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Summary

Amdocs Limited is gradually making itself a better investment case. However, I would need to see improvements in a few metrics for to consider investment. First and most importantly, AT&T must become a smaller portion of revenues post-haste. This will happen over time organically, but 34% of sales coming from one customer is simply too high. Second, I would want to see an improvement in margins. Not only would this drive more income to the bottom line, but would prove they had the beginnings of a moat (brand and pricing power, etc.). Lastly, a valuation at 22x earnings is too expensive for a company that is only forecasting 3-4% organic sales growth for the foreseeable future.

For current owners of the stock, their shareholder-friendliness warrant a hold while these issues get worked out. Before they do though, I would recommend others as well as myself to stay away.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.