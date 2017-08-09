RAIT Financial Trust: RAS (Run And Sell)

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) is a REIT specializing in commercial real estate lending. The thesis for the sell call on RAS is simple; My calculations show that RAS now has a negative common stock book value and financial REIT stocks are generally priced off of book value. Based on RAS' first quarter 10Q, they had a common stock book value of $1.26 per share prior to the announcement of a $1.38 per share loss for the 2nd quarter.

From 1st Quarter 10Q:

Total Assets + $2223 Million

Total Liabilities - $1792 Million

Liquidation Value of Series D Preferred Stock - $88 Million

Liquidation Value of Other Preferred Stock - $227 Million

_____________

Total Common Equity + $116 Million

Divided By 92.6 Million Shares + $1.26 per share common stock book value 3/31/17

Taking the $1.38 GAAP loss for the 2nd quarter, and adding to that the $.09 per share common dividend they paid in the second quarter, should give RAIT a book value of approximately negative ($.21) per share.

In the case of RAS, the trend is not your friend. Book value has fallen through the floor. Here is the trend in book value taken from the RAS 10Ks:

End of 2015 $5.60/share

End of 2016 $1.57/share

June 30, 2017 - $0.21/share

Even the secondary offerings that RAS did at $8.52 per share in early 2014 and again at $5.55 in mid-2015 have failed to keep the company from a negative GAAP common stock book value. Any technician who sees these RAS charts would certainly label the stock as "grim death" as it recently has hit new lows.

The earnings history also paints a dismal picture with large losses.

2013 -4.54 per share

2014 -3.92 per share

2015 .08 per share

2016 -0.11 per share

First half 2017 -1.71 per share

The huge write-downs in 2013 and 2014 clearly did not turn the business around. Although write-downs account for most of the losses in the first half of 2017, RAS is still not making a profit from operations and analysts are forecasting a loss of .03/share in the 3rd quarter according to Yahoo Finance. Resource Capital Corp (NYSE:RSO), another commercial lending REIT, said on their recent conference call that "it remains a very competitive market", so the future does not look bright at this time for RAS or its competitors. According to Yahoo Finance, analysts are projecting a loss of .18 per share for RAS in 2018.

RSO is the most similar company to RAS that I am aware. Unlike RAS, which sells way above book value, RSO currently trades well below book value, although management seems to really be turning things around there. RSO is selling off non core assets, improving liquidity and focus, should likely be able to cut G&A expenses as they exit other businesses, and RSO recently announced an asset sale that will generate around a $1.00 per share profit. RSO announced book value of $14.12 per share on June 30th, so this post 2nd quarter gain should put their book value near the $15.00 mark, well above their current $11 stock price. Thus, with a negative book value, it is hard to see how a similar company like RAS can be trading at the $1.68 per share or why anyone would choose to be in this stock given hugely better alternatives.

Like RSO, RAS has also been selling off non-core assets and trying to streamline their business, but these efforts seem to be generating primarily losses and showing the market that it has been greatly overvaluing this company. I just cannot find an upside catalyst that might turn this stock around, and if some readers out there can provide an upside narrative, I would certainly appreciate hearing their comments. The current price of RAS would seem to be a gift for anyone who still owns the stock and an opportunity to short this company should one choose to do so.

I have an .80 price target on RAS as RAS management still has levers they can use to keep the stock price from going lower than that in the near term. Management may decide to do a secondary offering while the stock still trades well above book value, however stocks generally sell off on secondary offerings and any underwriter is unlikely to undertake a secondary offering at a price so far above the current value of the company's assets. A reverse split, and then a secondary offering, is also a possibility, but reverse splits also tend to negatively impact a stock's price. Another lever management has is the ability to suspend preferred dividends to help keep RAS going, but the market would almost certainly treat that as a negative and desperate act causing the common stock to sell off. Additionally RAS may be able to generate some amount of profit, despite their negative GAAP net worth, which will continue to provide the stock at least some value rather than a market value of zero.

I don't see bankruptcy in the cards here as a large part of RAS' negative common stock book value is the result of outstanding preferred stock, and preferred stockholders cannot force a bankruptcy. For those owning the RAS preferred stocks, the company's equity still covers most of the $25 par on those, but they have certainly become riskier as the current price action has shown. The fact that RAS still chooses to pay a common stock dividend despite large losses is not good for preferred stockholders as it will continue to put RAS in a deeper hole. However, a secondary offering of common stock by RAS, which would be quite logical at this point, would be a major plus for the preferred stocks. I am short RAS and long RAS-A.

Conclusion

RAS is a sell or short with a price target of .80. If you want to keep a position in the commercial lending space, RSO is a much superior and safer choice.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RAS AND LONG RAS-A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long a small position in RSO