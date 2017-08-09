Avis And Hertz Can't Avoid The Used Car Pricing Massacre

This Monday and Tuesday, rental car companies Avis (CAR) and Hertz (HTZ) reported earnings for Q2 2017. While both companies admitted that the quarter was a challenge (Avis' earnings declined $33M compared to last year, while Hertz's earnings declined $130M compared to last year), both pointed ahead to the coming quarters, particularly during the Q&A portion of the conference call.

Essentially, the argument both companies put forth is that "the industry issues we've been contending with should be behind us" (Avis) and "the Company is encouraged by preliminary third quarter 2017 total revenue per day trends" (Hertz). Both companies pointed to an increase in revenues during July (the first month of Q3), and leaned on this as evidence of balancing fleet supply and keeping out of a price competition. During the conference call, both companies hit on these points (fleet supply, retiring vehicles, keeping price competition to a minimum), but neglected to mention the most important part of the puzzle: increasing depreciation of fleet vehicles, driven by falling used car prices.

Revenues aren't the answer

As both companies focused on signs of increasing revenues in July (and the coming quarters), one may assume that a decline in revenue was to blame for the decreased earnings during Q2 2017. However, that's not the case:

Thus, revenues for both companies were essentially flat (I've shown them above as % of 2016 Q2 revenue). So, what is to blame for the decrease in earnings?

Scanning the income statement of both companies reveals a remarkably similar story. For both, operating expenses, SG&A expenses, and interest expenses (the "big hitters") all decreased in Q2 2017 compared to Q2 2016. (see example of Avis below).

The only expense that increased this past quarter was vehicle depreciation, for both companies. In the case of rental car companies, which turn over their assets continuously, depreciation is a very real cost; used vehicles must be sold at auction (or other "alternative" methods) in order to make room for newer (more attractive) offerings. The increased depreciation reflects the very real (and very serious) decline in used car pricing that is happening across the entire car market. Here's how the comparison between quarters stacks up.

For an even more shocking look, here's the change in earnings from Q2 2016 - Q2 2017, and what proportion of that was an increase in depreciation. What you'll see is that more than 100% (!!!) of the decrease in earnings that both companies experienced was due to plummeting prices for used cars causing an increase in depreciation.

Put another way: if the rate of depreciation of these used cars hadn't changed during the quarter, Avis and Hertz both would've had improved earnings during Q2. It should be quite clear, then, that the change in earnings was driven by the change in depreciation, not revenues.

So, why should this all be concerning to Avis and Hertz investors? In short, because the used car price slump is just beginning. As shown above, a decrease in used car prices is enough to completely wipe out both companies' earnings (not to mention any minor improvements in revenue). With a record number of vehicles coming off leases this year and into the used car market, pricing was (of course) expected to be pretty horrendous. What's worse, however, is that this is just the beginning: even more vehicles will be coming next year...and the year after...and the year after (off-lease vehicles won't peak until 2020). This can only bode poorly for both Avis and Hertz going forward, as a slump in used car prices may wreak havoc on earnings for years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HTZ, CAR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.