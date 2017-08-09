The Hidden Side Of Airline Profits

Judging by the tremendous profits that airlines are earning today, it is hard to believe that just 15 years ago many of the largest U.S. carriers were facing bankruptcy. Over the past five years, airline stocks that previously wiped out investors have smashed the performance of S&P 500. Even Warren Buffett, who railed against investing in airlines for years, recently reentered the industry after a 20-year absence.

Selected Airline Stocks vs. S&P 500 Performance (Morningstar)

Most investors and commentators focus on the changes that are very obvious, such as better reliability, more passengers per plane, and lower fuel costs. However, the business of transporting people from Point A to Point B is only one half of the company, and perhaps not even the part that generates the most profit. There is a lot of evidence to suggest that a secretive side business, often tucked into financial statements under "other revenue," is probably responsible for driving much of the bottom line. These subsidiaries come in slightly different forms, but most people know them as frequent flyer programs (FFPs).

Dissecting the Profit Structure

According to the "Pareto Principle," 80 percent of effects come from 20 percent of the causes. Although not always exact, a general rule of thumb in business is that most of your profits will come from a minority of customers. While researching movie theaters, I found that "frequent moviegoers" make up half of all ticket sales, despite the fact that these individuals comprise 11 percent of the total theater going audience. A similar story can be seen with airlines. In 2015, the CEO of American Airlines (AAL) admitted that half of the company's revenue in the previous year came from 13 percent of customers.

Frequent flyers, of course, have tremendous incentive to save as much money as possible, and loyalty programs are structured to "lock in" these customers and keep them coming back to the airline. Customer retention is critical in the industry because there is little to differentiate one airline from another. Everybody knows from experience that air travel has become highly commoditized, and most people care more about price than anything else.

To an ordinary observer, it is difficult to see how exactly airlines make any money from rewards programs, since they always seem to give away much more than they receive. But behind the scenes, shifts in consumer behavior along with partnerships involving banks and credit card companies have made these programs extremely lucrative. Here is a visual model that I created to represent these relationships:

Understanding the role of credit cards here is key. With the exception of American Express (AXP), companies such as Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA) merely provide processing services and earn revenue by charging various fees to merchants. The card issuer, usually a bank, is the entity that provides the actual "credit" to the consumer. The issuer sets the interest rates, decides the rewards structure, and handles marketing and administration. Revenue is earned mainly through interest on unpaid balances and sometimes through annual card fees.

Since the year 2000, U.S. credit card purchase volume has exploded in value, and competition for new consumers has become fierce. Rewards programs are mostly a marketing tool designed to both entice new users and encourage current users to swipe their cards as much as possible. Although card users like to think they can "game the system," the reality is that most do not. Few ordinary people have the time or inclination to understand the arcane rules that govern many rewards cards. Indeed, an astonishing 31 percent of card users never redeem their rewards, so card issuers can afford to be generous.

So how do airlines fit into all this? First the airline enters into a partnership with an issuer to create a co-branded card that can be used to earn points and/or miles. As part of this arrangement, the card issuer buys a huge chunk of miles from the airline's frequent flyer program (an important technical distinction, since not all airlines own their FFPs). The issuer parcels out these miles as part of the card's rewards plan, and the airline receives a bonanza of free cash flow. Of course the airline is obligated to redeem earned miles, but the company knows that a certain percentage of rewards will never be used. Eventually those expired miles turn into pure profit.

Just How Big Are FFPs?

The short answer is that nobody really knows for sure. Airlines and banks are reluctant to reveal details for competitive reasons, and backing into the financial statements can get rather complex. The issue of accounting for frequent flyer revenue takes up several verbose paragraphs in Hawaiian Airlines' (HA) 2015 annual report, which explains that the company records a liability for the expected cost of the rewards that will eventually be paid out. Revenue from the program is deferred and only recognized as "passenger revenue" over an appropriate time period. Revenue received "in excess of the transportation's estimated fair value" (i.e. expired miles) is eventually recognized as "other revenue."

In Hawaiian's case, that "other revenue" category amounted to $291 million in 2015, or 12 percent of total operating revenue. Some of that figure consists of baggage fees, onboard meals and other revenue streams-unfortunately there is no breakdown, so no one knows how much profit the FFP contributes. But since total operating income was $426 million, it is likely that the high margin "other" category is a substantial portion of pre-tax income.

At least one analyst thinks the figure could be as high as half. Stifel's Joseph DiNardi notes that when United Airlines (UAL) went bust in the early 2000s, it revealed during bankruptcy proceedings that margins on its FFP were 45 percent. A recent report from IdeaWorks came up with similar figures, suggesting that Southwest's (LUV) popular FFP was particularly successful in 2016. So far the airlines have staunchly refused to confirm the speculation, and DiNardi thinks that this is causing the market to substantially undervalue airline shares.

Takeaway

Airlines have undoubtedly benefited from several crucial industry changes beyond their control. Fuel prices have come way down and planes are much more reliable and efficient. Technology has also made booking easier and scheduling far less prone to human error. The capacity glut that plagued the industry for years has also abated, and the devastating effect on air travel from the September 11 attacks has largely faded from the public mind. Behind the scenes, a societal shift away from cash and into credit has buffeted the high margin rewards programs that are so critical to the bottom line.

Of course, the success of the FFPs still depends on the underlying transportation business. Airlines often make their profits on the last few seats sold, which means that any sudden reduction in demand for air travel could wipe out earnings. Even a few days of bad weather can generate huge losses for airlines. I suspect this is why the market values airline stocks at relatively low levels, because extreme weather or a terrorist incident could happen any time.

However, the frequent flyer programs should provide a cushion in the event of a major slowdown. The associated rewards cards are often owned by affluent businesspeople with high credit, making them a pretty sure bet for banks and airlines. More than 30 percent of all transactions in the U.S. are still made with cash, so credit card companies still have a lot of territory to conquer. Frequent flyer programs are really in a different business altogether, so investors should value them accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.