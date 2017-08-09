GCOW: Still All About That Cash

Please Note: This article was first published for Income Idea subscribers complete with more detailed analysis and actionable investment ideas.

Back in February of this year I wrote about the recently introduced PACER Cash Cow ETFs in the article, "COWZ-GCOW: It's All About That Cash."

As the underlying fundamentals of the economy and the publicly traded companies become ever so questionable while their valuations continue to grow it is important to focus on quality.

I have recently written about the Janus Henderson Global Quality Income ETF (SGQI). As we know, the fund and the underlying index focus on selecting companies with the strongest underlying fundamentals, then weighted and sorted by yield.

The Pacer Cash Cows series also seeks to find those high quality companies but it does so in a different manner, focusing on the free cash flow instead.

Today I would like to do a follow up on the Pacer Global Cash Cows ETF (GCOW) to see if it deserve a look or a place in your portfolio. While in this fund we are going to focus on the fund to see where it is today, please take a look at my initial article for the details of the fund strategy.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Pacer Financial

Index: Pacer Global Cash Cows Index

AUM: $93.6 Million

Investment Objectives: Seeks quality, high-yielding global equities designed to deliver consistent dividend income.

Number of Holdings: 100

Current Yield: 2.46% TTM, Quarterly

Inception Date: 2-22-2016

Fees: .60%

Source: YCharts and Pacer ETF Website

Fund Updates

At the time of our initial article, GCOW yielded 3.31% and was trading at $27.33 per share. Today the fund yields a 2.46% distribution yield and is trading at $29.81.

Looking next at the top 25 holdings, we can see household names such as Gilead (GILD), Procter & Gamble (PG), Pfizer (PFE) and Intel (INTC). Notably missing are the names you find in most market cap weight stocks like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG), Facebook (FB) and Tesla (TSLA).

Source: YCharts

Even though the fund has 100 holdings, the top 10 holdings make up about 21.02%. This tells us that more of the fund is made up of smaller weighted stocks. The Janus ETF that we looked at on the other hand was made up of only 79 names yet the top 10 holdings make up only 14%.

Looking at the sector breakdown, we can see that the top sector is healthcare at over 18%. Like the Janus fund however, Telecom makes up a meaningful 13.21%. The different sector focuses of the ETFs point to the fact that high quality fundamentals does not necessarily mean high cash flow yields.

Source: PACER ETF GCOW Fact Sheet

Looking at the country breakdown we find that only 40% of the fund is US domiciled, higher than what we typically find in global type funds. Knowing that the fund is focused on FCF yield, it is not as surprising however.

Source: PACER ETF GCOW Fact Sheet

Taking a look at some independent sources for fundamental data, we can look at some metrics such as the underlying average P/E, Price to Sales and Price to Book.

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

As we can see, the fund's holdings are relatively cheaper, trading at an average P/E of only 17.23 compared to 21.84 for the SPY. Furthermore, both the Price to Sales and Price to Book metrics are significantly lower. By all accounts, this portfolio is "cheaper" or a better "value" than the S&P 500.

To look at the health of the fund, we look at fund flows.

Source: YCharts

The fund has also done a terrific job raising capital, more than doubling from $45 million to $93.6 million in just 6 months.

While being at $93 million does not make it big by any account, the fund is on the right path towards being profitable for the sponsor.

As we discussed in other articles, there are plenty of great ideas for a fund and a lot of them get launched only to be shut down when the sponsor was unable to make it profitable to run it. The fund's performance is not a big issue, particularly for traders, just look at all of the inverse and levered ETFs that perform horribly yet raise billions of dollars.

Performance Update

The fund is now a year and a half old so we are starting to get some meaningful numbers. Unfortunately, the real valuable numbers will come once the fund goes through a meaningful downturn as that is when I believe we will see the risk management side of the strategy. In any case, let's proceed.

Since our initial article on this fund in February, GCOW has achieved a total return of 10.64%, 9.17% coming from the change in price per share and a 9.23% change in the underlying NAV.

Year to date the numbers are slightly better at a 12.75% total return and an 11.25% gain in the price per share.

One thing that is starting to peak my curiosity is the relatively low percentage of the total return coming from dividends. Let's continue.

On a 1-year time frame, which included the elections uncertainty, the fund has achieved a 10.36% total return and a 7.52% gain in the price per share.

Finally, on a since inception basis, the fund has achieved a 25.27% total return and a 21.23% price percentage change.

Next, let's take a look at how this compares to both some indexes and competing products.

The fund compares itself to the FTSE All World Large Cap index; unfortunately, most of the ETFs out there are following the index ex-US. The closest I can find is the Vanguard All World ETF (VT), which follows the FTSE All World Index. We further look at the fund against the Janus Henderson SG Quality Income Fund, the S&P 500 (SPY) and two popular global dividend ETFs, the SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) and the WisdomTree Global High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DEW).

Year to date the Pacer Global Cash Cows ETF beat out both global dividend ETFs and the S&P 500. As expected, the market cap weight total world stock fund came out on top by a few percent. As history shows, during relative bull markets, money chases the largest holdings.

One thing to note is that the Janus ETF number looks "funky." By that I mean the total return number of 10.62% is lower than the YTD price per share number of about 1% higher.

On a 1-year basis, the fund does lag the broader market indexes but is in line with the dividend focused ETFs.

Finally, on the since inception numbers, GCOW does come in at the bottom of the pack but again in line with peers, achieving a total return of 25.27%. It is still in the ballpark with the WisdomTree Global High Dividend ETF and the SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF. All three however trail the two broad indexes.

Interestingly, on a price per share basis, GCOW outperforms the dividend ETFs, however, by only a few basis points.

Bottom Line

When we last discussed the fund, it had recently undergone a name change and a slight tweak to the strategy. Since then, the fund has done tremendously well, at least this year.

While the fund's .60% annual expense is cheap by mutual fund standards, it is still more expensive than the myriad of "cheap" ETFs in the 30 bpts and lower area. Unfortunately, those funds are mainly market cap weight funds without a strategy.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows ETF is in a different category as it is a "smart beta" fund where its 60 bpts expense ratio is in line and reasonable.

Has it performed as expected? More or less, I would prefer a slightly higher dividend.

Has it performed in line with peers? Certainly.

Would I buy it? I can certainly see a few ways to implement the fund.

The fund is worth a look if you are looking to add a core holding that is focused on free cash flow yield rather than a traditional market cap weight fund or index. It may also be a good diversifier for a traditional fixed income portfolio.

For more information about the fund, please visit the fund's website here.

