Premier Gold Mines' (PIRGF) CEO Ewan Downie on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK:PIRGF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Ewan Downie - President and CEO

Steve Filipovic - CFO

Brent Kristof - SVP, Operations

Analysts

Rob Chang - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good morning. My name is Jody and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Premier Gold Mines' Q2 2017 Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Mr. Ewan Downie, President and CEO, you may begin your conference.

Ewan Downie

Thank you. And thank everybody for attending our Q2 2017 operational and financial results conference call.

I'd like to first go to slide two, which is the standard disclaimer statement -- or sorry slide two -- the presenters today will be myself, I'm Ewan Downie, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Filipovic, the company's Chief Financial Officer. We also have Brent Kristof from our Operations Group on the line for any questions about operations that may arise following the main part of the presentation.

Slide three is our standard disclaimer statement. This presentation contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking information and I urge everybody to read this statement along with the presentation.

Slide four, Premier, as being, having a great transition from being an explorer to a producer. We just announced quarterly income -- record quarterly income since operations of CAD14.6 million or $10.9 million. The strength in our operations has given us a good -- very strong treasury. We're in the best financial shape that we've been in the company's history.

Currently, we have cash in equivalence of nearly CAD157 million and we also, at the end of the second quarter, carried an inventory of over 17,000 ounces of gold and 47,000 ounces of silver.

Our guidance was recently increased for the year to 130,000 to 140,000 ounces of gold, that's owning primarily to the strong performance continuing to be realized from the South Arturo operation in Nevada. And we've also increased slightly our silver guidance on the year to 340,000 to 365,000 ounces of silver.

Our all-in sustaining cost guidance for the year has been maintained between $660 and $690 an ounce, which would make Premier one of the lowest cost producers in our peer group.

We are a company that is really implementing very disciplined spending and we have a low debt load which gives us good flexibility to continue to advance our significant portfolio of advanced stage projects and exploration projects and you'll see from our financials that we had a very big month in terms of exploration and near-term development expenditures.

Moving on to slide five, Premier provides a very strong growth profile going forward owing to our multi-asset portfolio approach to our company. We currently have eight active projects in North America; two producing gold mines, one in Nevada, one in Mexico; five projects that are in the advanced stages working towards development including Diluvio at Mercedes, the El Nino and Phase 1 open pit opportunities at South Arturo with Barrick; a McCoy-Cove project, a 100% owned property in the Battle Mountain of Nevada; and Hardrock or the Greenstone project in Northwestern Ontario.

We do have multiple partnerships. At Greenstone, we are partnered with Centera. In Red Lake, we have a partnership with Goldcorp. In Nevada, we have partnerships with both Barrick and Kinross. So, we do employ the partnership approach and we believe that's a big part of our future going forward as it allows us to have the multiple projects and multiple opportunities for growth in the future.

We operate in some of the top mining jurisdiction or districts in the world, including the Red Lake camp, the Battle Mountain and Carlin Trends of Nevada and Sonora, Mexico. And we believe these are some of the safest places to be mining in the world.

Moving on to slide six, Steve Filipovic will take over this part of the presentation and present our financial results. And then I'll come back on and give a bit of an operational and exploration update as well.

Steve Filipovic

All right. Thanks Ewan, and good morning, everyone. So, again, we're just referencing slide six, it's our operational and financial highlights for the quarter.

From a production standpoint, during the second quarter, we produced 37,617 ounces of gold, that's 21,893 from Mercedes, and 15,724 from South Arturo. In addition to that, we produced 89,474 ounces of gold -- or silver rather.

Our cash costs during the quarter, we realized cash cost of $481, that's in reference to our guidance of $580 to $610. Our all-in sustaining cost we achieved during the quarter were $607 versus guidance of $666 to $690.

During the quarter, we generated cash from operations of CAD17.8 million, that's around from CAD0.09 per share and that's after CAD10.7 million in exploration expenditures. Our free cash flow for the quarter, CAD10.1 million or CAD0.05 per share and that's after taking into account just over CAD7 million in capital expenditures and around just under CAD3 million in debt service interest and related costs.

Free cash flow for the quarter came in at CAD0.05 per share and we finished the quarter with CAD156.8 million.

Turning to slide seven, we sold a total 43,212 ounces of gold, realizing average price of around $12.56, CAD16.77. From that, we generated revenue of $74.6 million and net income of the CAD14.6 million or CAD0.07 per share and that -- again, that's after taking into account charges to income of CAD10.7 million for exploration and around just under CAD3 million for finance-related charges.

Our net income of CAD14.6 million compares to a net loss in the corresponding period of last year, CAD9.4 million what recalls to the loss per share of CAD0.05. We continue to see strong performance at each of mine sites. At South Arturo, mining was extended into the second quarter and the result of that was an incremental increase in ore from Phase 2 pit at Mercedes. We continue to focus on cost reduction initiatives. We continue to look at maximizing our mining phases and we're able to maintain a mill throughput through a quarter just -- or just under 2,000 tonnes per day.

And from that on a year-to-date basis, we produced 88,596 ounces of gold, 178,000 ounces of silver and we sold 94,806 ounces of gold and 17,190 ounces of silver and we generated revenue of just under CAD160 million and from that net income, about CAD21.3 million or CAD0.11 per share.

So, we remain focused on improving all aspects of our operations and we believe that we're going to be on-track to meet our guidance -- our full 2017 year guidance as we finish off this year.

So, I mean that's it from operating and financial perspective. Ewan?

Ewan Downie

Thanks Steve. If you can move forward to slide eight, a brief introduction on the Mercedes mine. As most people on the line know, we acquired Mercedes on September 30th of 2016, a large property package, an existing producing mine in Mexico.

The quarter was very strong, we had a great second quarter, especially, in bringing the cost well below where we're guiding. We're currently guiding all-in sustaining cost on the year of $810 and $840. We're down in the low $700s for the quarter.

We have a large exploration program and resource delineation program going on the property this year. Currently, have nine drills active and expect to do -- or we're hoping to do about 50,000 meters of drilling, which will be one of the largest drill campaigns at Mercedes since it went into production.

During the second quarter, we completed our drift into the Diluvio deposit. This is a parallel deposit to one of the existing operations. This is a project -- one of the deposits in adding the working phases that we're working towards to filling the mill, it's a concept that we acquired this mine, Mercedes working under capacity in the mill and our 18-month goal is to be filling the mill.

I think we're well on our way to achieving that including also being close to accessing the Rey de Oro, which is another vein close to the Klondike mine that we are drifting into right now. We expect to be completed drifting into that zone late in the second -- third quarter or early in the fourth quarter.

The average mill throughput in the second quarter was 1954 tonnes a day. So good increase from the fourth quarter of last year when we took over the mine in terms of tonnage and we continue to implement measures to hopefully continue to increase that over the next several quarters.

The project worked, as I said, very well in the second half towards the end of the quarter and early in Q3. We did have some small impact on operations to a large forest fire in the area where we had to also participate in containment. But we continue to be on track to meet our guidance in terms of cost and production for the year despite that bit of a setback earlier this month or early last month I should say.

Slide nine, a good picture of Mercedes, one of the reasons we went into this transaction acquiring the Mercedes was it was de-risked already operating mine. This is the first mine that Premier has been operated. Our early goals for the project were to fill in the mill and reduce costs. So far we've done a I think an excellent job.

Our team in at Mercedes has done an excellent job at reducing costs and in QT -- Q2, our cash cost of $577 and all in sustaining at $707 producing nearly 22000 ounces of gold was right on target for production and under target for cost. So I really commend the team down in Mexico for the great work they're doing at improving operations.

Slide 10, a bit of an introduction to the property as a large property package. In red are the primary areas currently being mine. We currently mine out of five portals and there are seven zones being mined Diluvio that you can see in the upper right of the image is besides the Lupita mining working and that's the zone that's been accessed Rey de Oro is parallel to Klondike.

We are currently putting in access for that deposit and we're started initial planning and development work getting ready to drift on strike from Barrancas and Lagunas towards the Marianas zone, a high grade prospect on trend with the original are main Mercedes's mining area and that will be a large focus of our late 2017 and throughout 2018 program. At drilling and hopefully adding resources and reserves or at least replacing what we've mined over the years since the acquisition.

The 50,000 meter drill program currently is aimed primarily at definition and expansion drilling on several target areas and hopefully, later this year, we'll move on to testing some new exploration targets on the property in search of new veins at Mercedes.

Slide 11 is an image of the current resource blocks, Marianas Zone, Marianas is currently not part of the mine plan and not part of reserve. There is an indicated resource based on surface drilling of just under 3000 ounce of gold inferred just over 88,000 with over 500,000 ounces of silver. You can see in the text box in the upper right portion it does carry some very strong grades up to over 20 grams per ton in surface drilling.

The lower right the lime green color is the current Lagunas mine working. So we are initiating a drift off the end of Lagunas mine. In green is what we're hoping to get started and put in place in 2017. And in blue completing the drift in 2018. Most of the drilling in this target will be completed in 2018 and going into 2019, we hope that this will be part of the reserve at Mercedes and this deposit does remain open on trend.

Slide 12 is an introduction to our South Arturo project our operation in Nevada. This is a partnership between Premier and Barrick. Premier owns 40%. We purchased this property in 2015 and participated in building the operation with Barrick. Barrick has done a fantastic job at South Arturo operating as a satellite deposit to their gold strike operations. I believe that this project provide some of the lowest costs in the industry.

Our guidance on the year is for $450 to $480 an ounce and our production guidance has recently been increased to 45,000 to 50,000 ounces, plus an additional amount of gold that's expected to be on a long-term stockpile. The Phase 2 open pit mining is now completed. However, there is a significant stockpile still on site and we expect that stockpile to be processed throughout the balance of 2017 and potentially into 2018.

The production here has been above our expectations resulting in the increase in guidance. This is being primarily owing to the actual mining grade being above 10% or 11% above the modeled grade in the deposit or process through the Goldstrike Roaster, exclusively instead of blend through roaster and Autoclave has resulted in the lower cost.

And we also did and the pit went a little deeper than initially planned and there were some rerouting of the some of the roads down into the operation and an additional pit was pushed back on and one small area to access more ounces than we originally planned and that has helped to result in the beat in terms of production.

We are currently continuing to support permitting to advance the El Nino underground project towards hopefully development. Following our full permitting, we expect to be able to backfill in the pits like slightly in order to complete the drilling required to move to an underground scenario. We hope to initiate that part of the program later this year or early in 2018.

In addition to the underground opportunity, we’ve recently announced that the Phase 1 pit, one of the original plan mine has been added to the draft plan and has been submitted for approval within Barrick. We're hoping that goes well and that this will be a next part of the growth that Mercedes. If we go ahead with Phase 1, open pit we would expect right now construction to begin in early 2019.

This year, South Arturo, we will continue to test other targets. There is some drilling on a parallel structure that will be completed here in the second half of 2017 and we eagerly await results it looks like a very prospective target and we hope to see something later in the current quarter or early in the fourth quarter regarding what we're seeing in that in that program.

Slide 13, this is an early image of Arturo. Arturo as I mentioned was -- is operated by Barrick. Barrick as I mentioned earlier has done a great job at ensuring that this project has an exceptional cost. The Q2 operational cost, our cash cost at $332 an ounce sustaining it $451 is one of the lowest in the industry and a lot of that is because it is as I mentioned mine is a satellite operation to Goldstrike and run by the Goldstrike team equipment that you see in the pit often moves back forth between the operations depending on where the earthworks is resulting in limited downtime on equipment as it potentially when there's blasting going on the arterial pit instead of the trucks waiting for it to be completed Barrick can sequence those back into working in the Goldstrike pit and we don't get charged a wait time for that.

The production during the quarter of 15,700 ounces put us right at our initiates the high end of our initial guidance for the project. So we have increased guidance owing to that production exceeding our original expectations and guidance

On slide 14. One of the reasons we really wanted to be in this opportunity is the project location. You can see we are right in the core part of the Carlin Trend. The Gold Quarry mine of Newmont, Carlin, Leeville, Genesis open pit, the Betze-Post which is the Goldstrike open pit Meikle these are deposits are famous.

They've helped make Barrick and Newmont the companies they are and essentially the South Arturo project in the northern part of the Carlin Trend was -- is about the only piece of ground up there that Goldcorp and Barrick -- Newmont and Barrick didn't own 100%. We were able to do a deal with Goldcorp. So, the location is in one of the most sought-after gold districts in the world.

We are mining now where the arrow points at South Arturo, B, is the Phase 1 put opportunity and to the left or to the west of those are in the heart of the Trend is where we are drilling a new exploration target this year.

And as I said, looking forward to results, we have had, I believe, built a good relationship with Barrick through this process and we hope that the partnership will lead to additional opportunities either in our ability to process or the companies working together and other opportunities.

Slide 15 is an image of the initial designs that were built around the potential underground opportunity at South Arturo. This is a high grade underground project situated immediately down-plunge of the current Phase 2 pit. The permits for the underground mine development were submitted in 2016, some permits have now been received, but not all of the -- we're pretty close to getting all of the permits in place to allow us to do some backfilling and then we'll start both core and Quebec's drilling from the pit, both to firm-up the deposit for underground development and also to Quebec's drilling to ensure that the proposed drifts don't trend right through the heart of the orebody so that we can plan where those should go.

Our drilling in 2015 from surface, you can see some of the exceptional intercepts. So, it is a good thick high grade deposit. It is open down -- differ down-plunge and there are some outlier intercepts proximal to the deposits that I believe deserve some additional follow-up, especially from underground that could continue to expand what we hope will be our future reserves and resources for this project.

Slide 16 is a newer image of what we're hoping to achieve long-term at South Arturo. We just finished mining Phase 2 which is the right Mickey Mouse ear as I call it. The El Nino underground deposit is situated immediately below a down-plunge of that pit. The Phase 1 pit is the one that has been submitted for future development and it is essentially expanding the historic deep pit and Phase 3 is the potential third open pit that we're looking at. If the economics look right on that, that would be a future development opportunity here.

So, there's significant upside at South Arturo. There's numerous additional exploration targets including the East Dee situated below the Phase 1 pit. There's another based on historic resources potential -- or historic drilling, another potential high grade underground zone that we -- I -- Premier is hoping that we start following up in 2018.

And as I mentioned earlier to the west of the Phase 1 pit is a new structural target that is being tested in the current year or potential additional deposits on the property and deeper drilling for targets like you'd find to the South in the Carlin Trend is another longer term exploration target on the property. So, a lot of opportunities on fairly significant land package to have long-term exploration success in one of the top jurisdictions for gold I think anywhere in the world.

Slide 17, a brief introduction to McCoy-Cove. McCoy-Cove is currently a 100% owned property owned by Premier in the Battle Mountain Trend, situated approximately 10 miles South of Newmont's large Phoenix gold copper mine. Very large land package, about 31,000 acres, very good exploration potential, but it is a large property.

Exploration, this year, has slowed down a bit in 2017 and we expect for -- in terms of pure exploration based on our desire to get underground and start the test mining phase at the main Helen and Gap deposits that exploration is slowing down on the property currently.

There is a lot of upside in exploration and we are looking at several options of what we do going forward.

A past producing mine in the center of the blue is a pit lake from the historic Cove mine that shut down in 2003 after the property between McCoy and Cove open pit operations, which were operated by Echo Bay produce 3.3 million ounce of gold and over 110 million ounces of silver.

We do have an existing plan of operation that could allow for near-term development and you'll see some of the some we've been doing in the upcoming slide. And we are just in the final permitting and work towards going underground.

In the second half, you should expect to see the full metallurgy results released. We're pretty close to completing that. We've completed the well drilling test -- for the flow test and are about to start the hydrological flow test to ensure that under the current permitting, we can deal with the water flow in our underground -- our planned underground program.

The preliminary economic assessment is expected in the second half of this year. We will be using obviously the metallurgy and the results of the hydraulic -- hydrological flow test in that PEA and if all goes well, we expect to be putting in the more infrastructure for the development late in 2017, starting the underground development initial definition drilling is expected to begin in the second half of 2018 and test mining assuming we hit the ore in 2018 will begin late in 2018 and proceed through 2019.

The deposit at McCoy-Cove right now between the Gap, the Helen Zones and the 2201 Zones amounts to approximately 228,000 ounce of gold indicated at 11.57 grams and 1.322 million ounces of gold at 12.17 inferred, making McCoy-Cove likely the highest grade undeveloped deposit over 1 million ounces sitting in Nevada and we believe is truly a world-class gold deposit with good expansion potential.

Slide 18 just shows our plan moving forward. The Cove pit you can see in the center part of the image, below that our existing underground workings, obviously, they are flooded right now from previous mining that was done right at the very, very end of the mining at Cove. We do have some resources around that called the Cove South Deep Zone.

But the primary area for development for us is the upper and lower Helen Zones and the Gap discovery that we made back in 2016 and drilled out in 2017 with some fantastic results.

The proposed decline, as shown in green, we expect to start that late this year early next year. The ramp will be used to definition drill the entire deposit to hopefully bring everything up to indicated and complete a feasibility study and the test mining will allow us to plan better for that feasibility as well and ensure that the project works before going ahead with a full blown production plan at this operation.

The Gap deposit is open below the pit. There is the opportunity to drill there because of the -- where the pit is located, it's a difficult target to drill from surface. So that drilling will likely wait till the pit is either dewatered or the ramp is in place to test the on-strike extension of the Gap deposit and the 2201 deposit below the pit remains open in several directions. So, there remains pretty significant upside in the existing deposits going forward.

Slide 19, we just finished our 2017 drilling. The last three holes of the drill program are shown on this slide. These drill holes are meant to continue to confirm the continuity and also test some areas where there's gaps that could add small parts of resources. We do believe there is incremental potential by drilling the fringes of this, but owing to whole deviation, it's pretty tough to pinpoint holes from surface and be much better to do from the ramp.

But you can see our final three holes of the program into the Gap deposit, hole 24 hit 15.8 meters of 13.3 grams; hole 25, 8.5 meters of over 19 grams per ton; and hole 26, 12.4 meters 14.87. The two widths on these intercepts because that is a relatively flat line deposit and the holes were fairly vertical are not exactly true width, but pretty close to true width. So, you can see that a very high grade tenure and excellent widths that we're dealing with in this part of the deposit.

This won't be part of the test mining phase, but the main part of the underground work done here will be the drilling to tighten up this deposit to bring it into indicated resource at the end of hopefully 2018 and into 2019.

From looking at what we're doing on site, slide 20 is an image of some of the well drilling that we've done. We -- the main well and the monitoring wells are completed now for the hydrological flow test, piezometers are being implemented and we should start the flow test very soon.

Maybe, I'll let Brent Kristof step in and just say when we expect to officially begin the flow test.

Brent Kristof

Yes, good morning. We should be starting the flow test here mid-August and should continue along with the recharge for -- till -- near the end of September.

Ewan Downie

Thank you, Brent. In addition to the hydrological flow test or the well drilling, we constructed on slide 21, a 2.4 kilometer pipeline to the Rapid Infiltration Basin. This will be used for both the test mining phase and a Rapid Infiltration Basin would then hopefully be used in the future for future mining development as well. This was constructed during the second quarter.

We also constructed a 16-acre RIB, or our Rapid Infiltration Basin in preparation for the flow test and once we do time to go underground deal with water, this would be used for that part of the work as well. So, some of the capital spending and advanced exploration spending we had was preparing -- starting to prepare McCoy-Cove for the underground development.

Slide23, the next deposit that we are expecting to develop in our portfolio is the Greenstone project or the Hardrock deposit within the Greenstone project in North Western Ontario. We discovered the open pit zone in 2009 when Premier owned this a 100%. We brought the project up to a significant resource. It's a large open pit project and we decided to mitigate risk and to assist in the development and capitalizing of this project. It was prudent to bring in a partner. We brought in Centera as a JV partner. They still have, at the end of June 30th, approximately CAD123 million to spend to acquire their 50% interest. We did release a feasibility study in 2016 that now demonstrates for over 4.6 million ounces of gold in pit, that is the main Hardrock pit entirely.

Below that, there is both indicated and inferred resources, amounting to about 1.8 million ounces in indicated and 2.47 million inferred and that is the underground deposit immediately down-plunge in the pit.

The underground component was not factored into the feasibility study and represents a significant upwards upside opportunity at Hardrock. We also have the Key Lake and Brookbank deposits further to the west and we believe that with the central milling complex that those deposits could be moved towards development in the future.

Some important things completed recently was the submission of our EA/EIS to the federal and provincial governments of Canada looking for permits to proceed with this project and we are working closely with the local aboriginal communities and local towns such as Geraldton to ensure that we have full support for this project moving forward. And we continue to work towards having a long-term relationship agreements with the local First Nation communities. We started work on those and we'll be looking to continue to complete those during 2017 into 2018.

Some of the things -- what you can see on slide 24 is the conceptual layout of the Hardrock project, the open pit in the upper right waste rock pile and in the center and the tailings pond complex to the southwest. This is as I said a large project, long-term more than -- approximately 15-year mine life producing up to nearly 350,000 ounces of gold in some of the early years. So, a really good project for future growth for Premier and, I believe, Centera, and we look forward to working with the government and local communities and getting everything in place to be able to go ahead with this project in the future.

We do continue to do more detailed engineering on the project. There's been some changes from the feasibility study that we're working on that we believe will continue to improve the economics of this project including a redesign of how we'd phased operations here, redesign some of the pits and some of the North Wall extension, et cetera.

And we're also working on a more detailed model of dilution. I believe our dilution carried in our feasibility study outside of the main resource was very conservative compared to what you see in actual operations similar to this and/or other feasibility studies. So, we continue to refine that deposit and work with local and external groups at power options for how we would deal with power.

As most of you might know, we, in our feasibility study, did have a pipeline and power plant included in our capital and that's something we are looking to either work with other parties to build and/or work with parties to ensure that there's a power line brought in that would provide sufficient power to run our operation.

In addition to our advanced stage projects. We are very active in exploration. Our largest exploration projects going right now are of the Hasaga project in Red Lake where we are testing for potential underground deposits below the open pit where we announced our resorts in Q1 of this year. And that Gold Banks where we're targeting both open pit and underground potential of a known deposit in Nevada and particularly, we're following up on its epithermal potential where a historic Kinross drilling had intercepted high grades at what they call the Golden Devil target where drilling intersected up to 192 grams gold or 5.6 ounces and 316 ounces of silver in high grade narrow vein structures and we're doing additional drilling along those horizons to see if there is a potential epithermal vein. We also have some strong surface targets to drill later in the program as well.

We just completed drilling a property we have under option from Goldcorp in Mexico and we're currently analyzing whether we keep or give that property back to the Goldcorp.

So, as a summary, we updated our 2017 production guidance owing to primarily to the strong production coming out of South Arturo. We have three projects currently [Indiscernible] for future development, El Nino McCoy-Cove and Hardrock at Greenstone.

We are expecting to implement our advanced exploration program at McCoy-Cove in 2017 into 2018 with a PA completed in the second half. I believe that will be a big catalyst for us going forward. And we will continue to have a sustained exploration effort at other projects looking for the deposits in the future for Premier.

I thank everybody for attending today and we'd like to open up the floor to a few questions. We are going to take questions only for about 10 minutes owing to some desk presentations we have coming up. And with that go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Your first question comes from the line of Rob Chang of Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Rob Chang

Good morning gentlemen and congratulations on a fantastic quarter. Pretty well done.

Ewan Downie

Thank you, Rob.

Rob Chang

Two -- the questions are actually based off of the success you've had cost wise. You have pretty much outperformed the first two quarters of the year and it seems like costs need to be pretty high in order for you to hit the guidance. Would it be safe? Are you expecting costs to go up for I guess both assets for the rest of the year? Or would it be safe for us to expect low when the guidance to maybe a pretty decent beep coming up for the next couple of quarters.

Ewan Downie

While, I don't think we're going to necessarily say a pretty big beep, but we are not expecting a huge increase in cost, I think incremental at, both South Arturo and McCoy -- sorry, and Mercedes, McCoy -- South Arturo, primarily owing to lower grades being processed and that will make costs go up, but I wouldn't think that would be a major increase just slightly higher each time we go lower grade and probably a little higher cost in Q3 at Mercedes owing to some of the downtime we had in the past month owing to fire in some ground issues we were dealing with. But I'm expecting that we will come in at or below guidance in terms of cost on both sites for the year.

Rob Chang

I see. And I can ask just a quick follow-up question. With respect to the inventory, you have a pretty decent amount in there. Do you have a particular sales plan for those or is it really just opportunistic as you see it come.

Steve Filipovic

No, I think Rob, I think we're just selling as we go. We do have some forward contracts that were put in place -- that carry out through the remainder of the year and they've been settling in what consider to be very positive term.

So, there's -- quickness [ph] that are there with respect to those and then we'll continue to sell into what we see in terms of strength in the gold price, but we don't have any intention at this point to be carrying or building any sort of an inventory. It's really cold and it's coming in.

And as pointed out in the past, there is that deferral piece. I think that -- or not deferral rather, but the delivery timing when we have ounces coming out of Arturo, those ounces are delivered to us that month fall and so there's always that one month lag in terms of our ability to sell ounces that that come out of the year.

Rob Chang

Okay great. Thanks a lot guys.

Ewan Downie

Thanks Rob.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

There are no further questions in the queue at this time. I turn the call back over to the presenters.

Ewan Downie

Okay, thank you, again. We're pretty excited by the quarter that we just released and we look forward to the upcoming quarters and hopefully, we continue to provide good news for our shareholders going forward.

Thanks. Anybody has any additional questions, feel free to contact. We're always quite open at Premier to phone calls. So, we have a good team behind this, call any of the team you want and we will endeavor to answer any additional questions you might have outside of this call. Thank you, again, for attending our Q2 presentation.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.