3M Company's (MMM) Management on Jefferies 2017 Industrials Conference -Transcript

3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Jefferies 2017 Industrials Conference

August 9, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Nick Gangestad – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Laurence Alexander – Jefferies

Nick Gangestad

All right, good morning everyone. Thanks for being here and I am Nick Gangestad, the CFO of 3M. And I am going to take a few minutes telling some parts of the 3M story and then Laurence will be opening this up for questions and answers. I think one way to understand the 3M story is just to share a little bit about what’s happened in the last five years in 3M.

And I would characterize 3M as a very strong company and one that over the last five years, we’ve been building on that strength of how do we make our company even better and better positioned for growth. Started in 2012, as we articulated a vision for 3M in six strategies we’d be following as well as a new and robust approach to managing our portfolio.

3M’s in a variety of product lines and businesses and a new approach a way in how we manage that portfolio. 2013, we then laid out what we consider our three key levers that we are going to focus on in creating value in the coming years as well as announced a change in how we are deploying capital and in our capital structure. Then other things changed in 2014 and 2015 as we internally laid out, these are the behaviors we want 3M-ers to be showing on a daily basis and defining what we call our fundamental strengths.

And then ultimately, last year, business transformation has been one of our key levers for creating value. We announced an accelerated plan around business transformation deployment. And we also laid out a new five year plan for 3M that I’ll share a little bit about in a few minutes. So that’s a little bit of our journey over the last five years. Many of those things culminate in what we call our playbook.

And part of that playbook is what’s our vision, what’s our strategy, how do we operate as individuals in 3M and what are the behaviors we have, but our playbook also focuses on the levers and the actions we’re doing to generate value into the future. And those you find on the right hand side of this Slide managing our portfolio, investing in innovation and business transformation.

That playbook has resulted in a portfolio that we think of as very successful. We have a number of businesses that we are in 3M. We have five business groups ranging from healthcare where we’re providing solutions into a healthcare setting to improve clinical outcomes and ultimately to reduce the total cost of healthcare. We have a Safety and Graphics business, which is providing solutions to help employers keep their employees safe also focusing on transportation safety as well as ways for companies to enhance their brand.

Our biggest business is our industrial business where we have a number of products and technologies, things like adhesives, tapes, abrasives, filtration solutions as some examples that we sell to industrial use in the manufacturing processes. We have an Electronics and Energy business that provides components into consumer electronics as well as solutions into energy and other infrastructure product lines such as telecommunications. And then we have a consumer business where we take 3M technologies and product lines and we create products that can use those technologies at a consumer setting. Post-it, Scotch Tape, Command hooks, Filtrete filters are all some examples of what we sell in our consumer business.

So it’s a portfolio of a number of different products and businesses and that portfolio is not random. That portfolio is built around businesses where we think 3M can leverage what we call our four fundamental strengths. When we evaluate our portfolio, we are often looking at that portfolio through the lens of these four fundamental strengths.

The first one is technology and I’ll talk a little bit about this. We have a number of technologies. We look for parts of our portfolio to be able – all of our portfolio to be able to leverage 3M technologies. The advantage that gives us is we can invest in a technology that we can then leverage across multiple business segments. So, for example, our investments in adhesive technology, we can leverage across virtually all of 3M’s five business groups.

We also have a fundamental strength around manufacturing where we are – we’ve invested in a manufacturing footprint and technologies, often with trade secrets to enable us to be producing high quality products what we think of as best-in-class manufacturing costs. We have built global capabilities to be able to sell and market our products around the world.

We have built an infrastructure around the world that can take our products and quickly commercialize them efficiently around the world. And then our fourth fundamental strength is the 3M brand and the promise it means to our customers around our quality and the value that that product represents. Our portfolio is built on businesses and product lines that we see is leveraging these four fundamental strengths.

That portfolio and those fundamental strengths also allow 3M to compete in various economies. We have a portfolio that grows and evolves with a country’s economy as it develops. Often as we enter a country, what we are bringing to – bringing into that country at first are solutions that that country needs around infrastructure and we’re bringing in those solutions.

As the economy matures and that economy becomes more interested in manufacturing products, we have a number of supplies that our – and technology that our products can use to help our customers produce high quality products. Often economies become start to put more and more focus on protecting workers as they develop, we have a number of safety solutions to protect workers.

As it becomes more and more middle-class in an economy, we see a retail business often flourish and 3M products going in and penetrating through the retail channel. And then ultimately many of our higher-end healthcare solutions as that economy really matures we see that there’s more and more appetite for 3M’s healthcare solutions. Part of the beauty of this model is that it’s not just one direction, we often see as economies evolve and they’re buying across the spectrum of 3M products there then becomes renewed interest in that economy or country, renewing their infrastructure or renewing manufacturing, thus continuing the cycle of growth for 3M.

Our three key levers, we are using to create value now and into the future for 3M. And we’ve been focused on those for the last four years. The first is portfolio management, the second is investing in innovation and the third is business transformation. Portfolio management to us means several things. First in its most basic simple level, it means prioritization that we as a company are diligent in aligning our resources within the company to where we see our best resources that often means pulling resources away from where we see less than optimal opportunities.

It also involves how we deploy our M&A capital into where we see our best opportunities and where we see businesses that we don’t think we are the most logical owner that can extract the most value. We will as part of portfolio management divested those businesses. In the last few years, you’ve seen us do a number of actions on this front.

First of all internally we have realigned our businesses. We’ve reduced the number of businesses we have in 3M to increase our relevance to our customers and create more efficient models. We have in the course of five years moved from 40 business units in 3M to 24 business units. We’ve also been made progress in prioritizing different parts of the 3M portfolio, part of our portfolio management involved classifying some of our businesses as either Heartland or Push Forward businesses we either – that we see as increased opportunity for growth in the company.

And finally, we have been buying businesses that we think fit well into 3M can leverage our four fundamental strengths. And at the same time, we’ve been divesting of businesses that we no longer see ourselves as the most logical owner. Another aspect of portfolio management for us has been our own internal resource allocation. We have been in – at the end of 2016 as we laid out our plans for 2017, we took a new action where we intentionally targeted incremental investments and in this case $100 million in 2017 that we felt we could invest in to accelerate our growth as a total company.

Halfway through the year, we are right on track in progressing on this that we – both on the spending of incremental investments as well as the 50 basis points to 100 basis points of growth that we’re expecting through this added investment. The last component of portfolio management that I’ll talk about is our own manufacturing supply chain footprint.

We have over 200 manufacturing sites around the world. The vast majority – the majority of them are efficient and on a scale that we think is right for 3M, but we have a number of them that are what we think of as sub-optimized either too small or not efficient. And so over the course of the next two or three years, we are working on optimizing our supply chain footprint. What we shared 1.5 years ago is that we expect to invest between $500 million and $600 million in optimizing our supply chain footprint to create by 2020 between $125 million and $175 million of annual operating income benefit.

We believe we can do this in a way that improves our ability to service our customers as well as drive the operational sufficiency benefits that that I just talked about. The second key lever that we focus on in 3M is investing in innovation. We invest approximately 6% of revenue in research and development. And that’s a shift up from where we were five years ago. We’ve been moving from 5.5% of our revenue invested in R&D up to 6%. This is really how we create value for our customers by taking our technologies and investing in research and development to create new solutions for our customers.

At the same time, we’re increasing our investment. We’re also focusing on how do we improve the productivity of our R&D engine in 3M, how do we get more out of the same resources. Our approach to innovation has multiple aspects. First of all, we strive to get as much insight into our customer and their needs as possible and we have different methodologies we use. In many cases, our customers come to us saying we have this problem. 3M, can you help us solve this problem.

We have 46 technology platforms that we continually invest in and these are corporate assets that all of our businesses can use and we use those technology platforms to develop products and solutions to solve those customer problems. And the way we do that, sometimes, they are just – not just, they are extending what we currently do, making something that we do better or meeting a new performance requirements that a customer has. That’s an important part of our strategy.

It helps our growth as well as helps protect the margin that 3M enjoys. But another part – another way we invest in research and development is building new growth platforms, something that we’re not currently doing and investing in technologies to enter what we consider new high growth areas. Some examples of those are automobile electrification, where we think there’s a number of technologies 3M has that can enable the rapid movement to electrifies vehicles.

Also, in that same space, intelligent infrastructure. As vehicles become more autonomous driving, how can our solutions help make the infrastructure around these vehicles more safe? Connected safety is another area where we’re investing and scaling new growth platforms. We sell a number of safety solutions. We see a world in the future where more of those solutions are integrated and connected digitally and investing in the technologies to provide more, more inclusive solutions for safety for our customers. So, those are a couple examples of new growth platforms we are investing in.

Our third key lever is business transformation. It’s not a new one. It’s one we’ve been talking about for several years. Business transformation, for us, means several things. We are investing and developing new global processes in 3M. We are deploying a new ERP system, which I’ll talk about in a minute. We are consolidating many of the back office work activities we do into global service centers and we are moving to supply chain centers of expertise that manage our supply chain around the world.

All of these activities, in combination, we anticipate will add between $500 million to $700 million of operating income by 2020 as well as give us the ability to take $0.5 billion of working capital out of our company. We have focused first in our deployments around business transformation and our ERP rollout in West Europe. We are largely complete. We expect in 2017 to be completing the vast majority of our West Europe deployment and in the second half of 2017 we are shifting our focus to the United States for our next stage implementation of our ERP rollouts within 3M. We are very pleased with how these deployments and rollouts are going.

The last piece that I’ll share with you in strategies that we’re doing in 3M is capital allocation. The way we deploy capital is, of course, an important decision we’re making every day whether it be in capital expenditures or research and development, but returning cash to shareholders is another part of our capital allocation strategy. We have increased our dividend for 59 consecutive years. I show here on the Slide what our dividends have been over the last five years.

Going forward, we expect our dividend to increase in line with our earnings share over time. And at the same time, we have been deploying capital into repurchasing our own shares. For 2017, we now expect to repurchase between $2 billion and $3.5 billion worth of our stock. All of these things that I’ve talked about led us to share last year what our new five year plan and a plan where we think even in a lower economic growth world, one where the economy is growing somewhere between 1% and 3%.

3M has the capability of growing organically 2% to 5%. And with what we’re doing around our own efficiencies, business transformation, supply chain optimization, capital allocation, we believe we can grow our earnings per share between 8% and 11% per year. We believe we can continue to generate 20% or higher return on invested capital and approximately 100% free cash flow conversion per year.

So that was the five year plan that we – the financial targets that we laid out a year ago. In the second quarter of this year, as we announced our second quarter results, it was our third consecutive quarter of positive organic growth exceeding IPI growth, which is one of our external benchmarks. Our organic local currency growth was 3.5%. For the first half of the year, it put our growth at 4% organically.

Our earnings per share, while up substantially, had a couple of moving parts in it. We sold one business, which created a substantial gain. We also announced a number of plant actions, a part of our footprint optimization. Stripping those things out our earnings – underlying earnings per share grew 8% in the second quarter. Our margin stripping those things out as well as, stayed flat at - in low 24% in the second quarter and we did this at a time where we returned $1.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks and generated in an 85% free cash flow conversion.

So that’s the end of my prepared comments. Now, I’ll turn it over to the Q&A time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Laurence Alexander

So any questions? Okay. I guess maybe just start off – can you talk a little bit about – I mean, we’ve chat off and on over the years about sort of the impact or the lack of impact that lower rates have had on your thinking around M&A multiples and capital allocation? One of the themes so far of this conference has been the number of CFOs talking about sort of shift in their mindset towards lower-for-longer kind of rate assumption. Can you sort of refresh how you are thinking about this?

Nick Gangestad

Yeah, we – I have come to the – a similar conclusion, Laurence, that I think there’s a very good possibility that we could be in lower rates for a longer period of time. Does that, however, have a substantial impact on our capital allocation strategy? Probably not a large impact. Most of our capital allocation is really focused on how do we build our organic business, investing in research and development, investing in our manufacturing capability. And that continues to be our first draw on capital.

As far as more discretionary uses of capital, whether it be M&A, we continue to look for where are the businesses that we think will fit well with 3M’s fundamental strengths. Over the last five years, 3M has become more and more selective about prioritizing the markets where we think our M&A capital dollars should be going. Now in terms – in regards to the rate aspect of it, that does have some impact on multiples, but probably not as much as you might think.

We do we evaluate this on what we see as our total weighted average cost of capital over time. And we look for things that we become quite confident we can generate value over that time frame. Part of how we look at it, I do have a classic view of just looking at what’s the net present value given our weighted average cost of capital as we acquired companies. I do have some secondary metrics of how quickly can this particular acquisition get to achieve at least our cost of capital. We typically do not want that to go any longer than the fifth year, getting that in the third or fourth year is a very positive sign for us.

Laurence Alexander

And so in Q2, your European volumes, or EMEA, was down about 2%, 2.5%. Can you talk about what happened there? It was a bit of an outlier within the companies I track.

Nick Gangestad

Yeah, we started the year with an expectation that we expected West Europe to grow low single digits. And then we started the year off hot with – I believe it was about 4%, 4.5% to 5% growth in West Europe. It was a very good start. It also was assisted by a shift in when Easter fell in 2016 versus when it fell in 2017 that juiced up that number in the first quarter for us. That juice we saw the opposite impact of that. When we’re looking at West Europe results, we find it very helpful looking at the first half of the year. West Europe, for the first of the year, right around 1.5% organic growth. And that’s very consistent with how we’re seeing and it’s very consistent with how we’re still thinking about West Europe for the total year.

Laurence Alexander

Okay. So a few years ago, there was a bit of a scare about Chinese competitors coming in at the lower end of different value chains undercutting you potentially. And I guess right now, there’s a bit of a persistent question around the Amazon effect, which is basically the same question, different technology. Can you talk a little bit about what you’re seeing, the portfolio actions you’re taking? And you make rationalization on the call about it being voluntary rather than forced on you. And can you just elaborate on what that distinction is?

Nick Gangestad

Yes. Let me describe pricing just a little more broadly at 3M. So our basic business model that you just heard me talking about, we’re investing in technologies. We’re investing in R&D to be creating new solutions. Those often get rewarded with premium price because we’re solving problems that in many cases can’t be solved in another way. That’s been our business model. It is and is going to continue to be our business model to keep innovating in that way and generating value in that manner for our customers.

So with that as a backdrop, what we’ve seen over the years when it comes to how we price our products, generally when we strip out FX, we see, on average, in our portfolio that we get between 30 and 50 basis points of price growth. Now on the last couple of years, we’ve been publishing numbers north of that. We’ve been publishing both in 2015 and 2016 price growth of approximately 1% each of those years.

That really does not represent a change from the pace we’ve been on. It’s really been a function of – that extra has been a stronger U.S. dollar. We’re in many developing parts of the world where we’ve raised price in order to keep a somewhat equivalent U.S. dollar pricing for our products, particularly for ones that are imported from the United States. So that’s been our backdrop. Now we come to the second – well, I’ll say the first half, and in particular, the second quarter of 2017, where we’re posting negative price growth.

There’s two most significant developments there that have changed from what we had been seeing in the past two years. One is the strong U.S. dollar stabilized against the Latin America currencies. And much of the price growth that we had been seeing that was FX related, that went away in the second quarter. The second is our most – the business in 3M that is most susceptible or most prone to price declines is our electronics business.

The electronics business model is typically we work to get spec-ed into a product and then in the coming – then there’s typically a price-down that occurs and then we work to get spec-ed into the next model. So that’s been for at least a couple decades a model that we follow in consumer electronics. That – in second quarter of 2017, Electronics was a significant grower in 3M and was an out-contributor to 3M’s total price growth.

When we pull out the electronics impact on 3M’s growth, the first – second quarter are virtually identical at flat growth for total – for 3M, excluding electronics. Now that said, if I just isolate into the U. S., that’s no longer a currency issue. That’s no longer an electronic story because that’s largely in Asia. We had our prices down slightly, maybe around 50 basis points in the first – in the second quarter. And that’s actually not too dissimilar from the pace we’ve been at for now several quarters in the United States. In the – what we have faced in the U.S. for the last two years has been a pretty low-growth environment.

And in the case of some of our distributors and channel partners that we work with, in the last two years, we almost always have rebate incentives to – for our channel partners to grow the business, the 3M volume that they’re doing. The last two years, this has been a very challenging environment for them to be able to do that. Hence, we have given much less rebates in 2015 and 2016 in light of low U.S. growth. Now the good news is in 2017, we’re seeing quite a bit of volume going through our U.S. operations now and particularly some of these channels. That’s great. That’s part of our business model.

But it also does manifest in higher rebates that we are paying as those volumes go through, and that’s probably the single-biggest dynamic that we’re seeing change in the U.S. from 2017 versus what we’ve seen the last two years.

Laurence Alexander

Any other question?

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk about your [indiscernible] business. There seems to be lot of opportunities to make acquisitions in that group, expand and things like others are looking to that area [indiscernible] consolidation. Can you talk about where…

Nick Gangestad

So frequently, when I’m asked where are we focusing our M&A dollars into the future, there’s three places I’ll say: safety, and you have seen us make a couple announcements in the safety area; parts of industrial, where we’re looking to add other platforms to complement what we currently have; and the third place is Health Care, where oral care business resides. So we do see Health Care as an opportune area for 3M to be investing M&A dollars. As you know, multiples are high there. So looking for something where we see the right value is a continued challenge for us as we’re investing. But yes, of course, there are – there’s always things in Health Care that we’re looking at. And oral care would not be an exception there.

Laurence Alexander

And I guess just one last one. As you’ve aggregated your segments, but within each segment, you have multiple sub-businesses. And each of those actually have several businesses within those. So you think down at the actual markets you’re competing in, roughly how much of your sales are markets where you are clearly like the1 market leader in that small niche sort of about two third roughly? I tried doing the exercise.

Nick Gangestad

Yes. That type of analysis all comes down to how we define our market. I mean, you’ve seen almost anyone do that. But we – one of our six strategies is we don’t want to be in something where we don’t see ourselves as relevant. And sometimes relevance to our customer means we are the one market share. Sometimes, it means we might be lower in market share, but we’re a very important player in it.

So, Laurence, it’s a little hard to answer that question of what percentage. But we are – our strategy is we are striving to be relevant everywhere where our customers care deeply about what it is we’re selling and the technologies and the products. And cases where we have divested, often they have been ones where we do not see a clear line of sight to where we can be relevant.

Laurence Alexander

Okay, thank you.

Nick Gangestad

Thank you, everyone.

