Snap Vs. Instagram: A Tale Of Obsession

The camera company’s biggest challenge has been competing against Facebook (FB) that is a little more than 30 times its size.

Snap will disclose its second quarterly report for 2017 on August 10 where its ad revenues, user, and product growth will be up for scrutiny.

When Snap(SNAP) made its market debut, it was a star.

Considered to be the second-largest tech stock IPO ever, behind only to Facebook (FB), Snap’s IPO was one of the few unicorns that went public.

But Snap's stock price soon went in a downward spiral, falling below its IPO price of $17 per share. Adding to this mayhem, Deutsche Bank recently downgraded Snap to $20 even though it maintained the stock’s ‘buy’ position.

Amidst all this chaos, the buzz around Snap’s second quarterly earnings is only natural.

In its first quarter, Snap’s revenue climbed from $39 million to $150 million but failed to meet the market estimates. The second quarterly earnings will provide a clearer picture as to the growth engines that will eventually drive Snap’s business model.

Ad Growth

One of the key growth features to look out for in second quarterly earnings would be the ad revenues and a comparison with Snap’s closest rival is inevitable.

Instagram has been cloning most of Snap's features (with no apologies), beating Snap at its own game. Its parent company, Facebook has mostly received good news in its 2017 second quarterly earnings.

The share price of FB climbed 37% from $125 per share last year to approx. $172 per share. Its ad pricing has grown 24 percent over the past one year in comparison to 14 percent in the first quarter.

Clearly, Instagram’s storytelling feature remains a driving force behind the ad revenues that continually add value to Facebook. With more than one million advertisers using Instagram, the most viewed Instagram stories comes through businesses using Instagram to promote and advertise. The photo-sharing app currently ranks No. 7 with over 700 million monthly active accounts and has become a living nightmare for Snap.

The social media juggernaut, Facebook managed to beat market estimates in its second quarterly report, showcasing a 47 percent increase in advertising revenue of $9.16 billion over the same quarter last year. Interestingly, its mobile users made up 87 percent of the company’s overall ad revenue, up by 3% from the second quarter of 2016. Facebook has already hit 2 billion monthly visitors in June but has also warned that ad-load growth could slow down, with FB’s spending increasing and ad impression growth slowing.

But even with FB’s slowdown, Snap may nowhere be close to that number. Having said that, even a slight growth in its ad revenue in the second quarter could provide a sigh of relief to its investors.

According to a report by Recode, the average revenue [generated] per user or ARPU is a key metric to look out for. Snap’s revenue per user or ARPU is an important measure to gauge at when looking for Snap’s revenue growth. Last quarter, Snap’s ARPU fell 14% consecutively to less than a dollar. Improvement in this metric could remain crucial to Snap and its investors.

But Snap investors may not be completely disappointed.

Snap had some positive news on advertiser’s side this year. In June 2017, Snap got a fresh revenue ad stream through Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) through a global partnership. Even though the companies are yet to disclose additional information, a report by TechCrunch pointed out that the deal could well be valued at $100 million across two years. So far, Snap has worked with major media companies that include NBC, BBC, and Discovery Networks.

In a recent announcement, the world’s biggest ad buyer, WPP also announced that it will double its ad spending on Snapchat. Last year, the ad behemoth had spent as much as $100 million on Snap. Interestingly, WPP also spends on Facebook. The spending on Facebook was about $1.7 billion last year and will be "well over" $2 billion this year according to CNBC.

Earlier this month, Snap had also confirmed with TechCrunch that it had acquired a startup called Placed- that would help in tracking the offline success of digital ad campaigns. Placed has partner platforms like PayPal and Pandora attached with it. The association could boost the confidence of advertisers that use Snap as a primary advertising platform. Like Zenly, Placed is said to run independently.

User Growth

Another metric to be on the watch list of Snap’s second quarterly earnings is the user growth through Snap’s Daily Active Users (DAU). Snapchat has a relatively unique user base, with 35% of Snapchat's users in the US not on Facebook and 46% not using Instagram. But even with its devoted Millennials, the total number comparatively stands small in front of Instagram or Facebook.

Scale is a powerful competitive advantage and in the Snap-Instagram saga clearly, the winner is Instagram.

It’s rival, Instagram’s user base has only been increasing. Last week, Instagram celebrated one year of Instagram stories by highlighting a metric that Snap uses to gauge at its user retention and engagement.

Instagram, announced that its users under 25 spend “more than 32 minutes a day on Instagram,” and those 25 and above “spend more than 24 minutes a day” on the app. But while this may seem like a celebration for Instagram and Facebook, it potentially means trouble for Snap and can affect its user retention.

In February in its S-1, Snap had boasted of it's under 25 users spending over 30 minutes on the app every day while users 25 and older spent “approximately 20 minutes on Snapchat every day.” Amongst the associated risk factors, Snap mentions, “Falling user retention, growth, or engagement could make Snapchat less attractive to advertisers and partners, which may seriously harm our business.”

Snap stated that if users increasingly engaged with competing products instead of Snap’s and competitors mimicked their products then such actions could harm the user engagement and growth.

Obviously, Instagram seems to be doing just that.

Snap user growth faces competition from Instagram, which has a benefit of attracting users by integrated platforms like that of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

In the second quarterly earnings of 2017, Snap investors may want to closely look at the company’s North American subscriber growth since Snap uses the region to recruit new users at a rapid pace. The company added about 3.0 million new daily active users in North America in the first quarter of 2017, but only added about 1.0 million daily active users in the Rest of World region.

Product Growth

In S-1, Snap mentions,

“If we do not develop successful new products or improve existing ones, our business will suffer. We also invest in new lines of business that could fail to attract or retain users or generate revenue.”

Because Snap likes to call itself a ‘camera company’, a look at its camera related products may be a wise idea.

At 2017 Cannes Lions festival of creativity, Snap’s Spectacles won three golds for its youthful relevance, user experience, and aesthetic design. Spectacles connect seamlessly with Snapchat and create Memories because “they capture video from a human perspective”.

But the product has not resonated with the interests of many millennial – Snap’s largest demographic. According to Statista, 81% of US teens said they use Snapchat every month, compared to 79% for Instagram. But few may be using Spectacles.

As first reported by Barron’s, Aegis Capital's Victor Anthony had a bunch of millennials take an informal poll that reflected that Snap’s Spectacles may not be doing too well and may face the same fate as Google Glass. According to the survey, none of the respondents purchased the Spectacles nor knew of anyone who did.

The financial impact of Spectacles failure may create a significant dent on Snap’s revenue stream since Spectacles is a vital part of Snap’s business. In the first quarter of 2017, Spectacles primarily contributed in Snap’s reported income of $8.3 million under the company’s “other revenue.” If Aegis Capital’s surveyed millennials are a good reflection of Snap’s entire user base then, Spectacles may not be a key driver in revenue generation for Snap.

To stay ahead of the curve, Snap’s newly introduced features like “Snap Maps” and “World Lenses”, “Custom Stories” and “Limitless Snaps” which could be the key focus. Snap has added series of extensions to its existing products, introducing a search feature for stories on its messaging platform. SnapChat calling it Stories in Search allowed users to search through 1 million stories. In another recent announcement, it added 'limitless snaps' which made changes to creative tools by adding Magic Eraser and setting the viewing time to infinity.

But Snap’s fresh features also seem to fail in front of Instagram’s strategic positioning. After copying nearly most of Snap’s features, Instagram may now be a step ahead in introducing innovative features. It recently introduced a feature to a small percentage of its community that allows two friends to go live at the same time. The screen splits into two and another friend pops up. Other viewers can like and comment on such feature.

After a dull performance in its first quarterly earnings report this year, the second quarterly earnings may answer some important questions for investors.

If not, then it will surely simplify one thing: whether Snap’s comparison to Facebook is a prudent idea or just an unfair match!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.