Real Industry's (RELY) CEO Kyle Ross on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Real Industry, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 09, 2017, 10:00 ET

Executives

Jeehae Shin - Vice President

Kyle Ross - Chief Executive Officer

Mike Hobey - EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Terry Hogan - President of Real Alloy Holding Inc.

Analysts

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities

Joshua Nichols - B. Riley

Andrew Shapiro - Lawndale Capital Management

Du Xu - HPS Investment Partners

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Real Industry Fiscal 2017 Second Quarter Financial Results Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference my pleasure to introduce your host Jeehae Shin, Vice President of Real Industry. Thank you. You may begin.

Jeehae Shin

Thank you, operator, and good morning. For anyone who is not able to listen to today's entire call, an archived version of the call will be available shortly. Please visit the Investor Relations section of our website under events in order to access the replay. Additionally, we've posted a new presentation on the website relating to our second quarter earnings that contains new information and maybe discussed or referenced on our call today.

Before beginning our discussion, we want to make you aware that our prepared remarks and responses to questions may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results could differ materially from any forward-looking statement made by us. The words believe, expect, anticipate, estimate and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements may be found in the company's SEC filings under the Risk Factors section.

Please be advised that the contents of this conference call contain time-sensitive information that's only accurate as of the date of this live broadcast. Real Industry undertakes no obligation to revise or undertake any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call except as required by law.

Now that we've covered the cautionary comments, I'd like to turn the call over to Kyle.

Kyle Ross

Thanks, Jeehae. Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us. On our first quarter call in May I described our vision for value creation reviewing both our long and short term initiatives. For those of you who are new to our story thank you for your time today I would encourage you to read that transcript of our first quarter earnings call as I'm not going to review those matters here today. Of course feel free to reach out to us at any time for a copy. I do want to begin by reiterating to everyone that we remain committed to our long term strategy of diversifying our cash flows, creating a sustainably profitable enterprise and unlocking the value of our tax assets for the benefit of our shareholders which we expect to come from a disciplined M&A initiative. As the corporate team works on our M&A strategy the Real Alloy team is driving value creation within our existing portfolio and as you've seen the Real Alloy team did a very nice job this quarter. We've been pleased with the progression throughout the first half of 2007 in a highly competitive market environment.

The market plays an important role in our buy, sell business when our Alloy prices rise at a faster rate than scrap metal costs a trend that we have experienced since the middle of Q1, our business performs better. We're pleased to see the more favorable market and pricing trends impacting Real Alloy that we discussed during our Q1 call continue here into the second quarter. These trends help drive a nearly 40% increase in segment adjusted EBITDA sequentially in both our North American and European segment.

Our management team's objective is to proactively drive the business for optimal performance no matter where the market is and importantly to position for where it is going. Europe continued to deliver strong performance in Q2 with significantly improved EBITDA per ton both quarterly over quarter and year over year thanks in part to efforts that we started several quarters ago. In particular the team has kept a close eye on detail planning with customers to drive high plant utilization, delivering high quality levels and metal recoveries for customers and reducing operating costs. In North America where we have more than three times the number of plants as Europe we believe that the opportunities for management to influence the business or even greater and our productivity efforts year to date have shown very good results.

Admittedly we have experienced a few operational challenges with implementing some of these productivity initiatives in North America but we believe that most of that is behind us today and are moving ahead to optimize our operations to meet our evolving customer demands. While alloy prices and scrap spreads have improved considerably since the second half of 2016 we still aren't back to recent historical averages so we'd certainly like to see more progress there.

In our outlook we noted that we expect a similar market price and scrap spread environment in North America to continue for the near term with some tightening in Europe as we come off some very good recent market conditions. On the volume side we're expecting a return to normal summer and holiday slowdowns from our auto customers as has traditionally been the case in the second half of the year even though we haven't experienced it much in the past two years. Before turning things over to Terry to give a more detailed report on Real Alloy I wanted to add just a few comments on our capital structure. As we discussed last quarter we are paying close attention to opportunities to refinance our debt namely the $305 million of senior secured notes due in January 2019. Even though we are currently in a non-call period we have had and we will continue to have discussions with existing and perspective investors so that we are best positioned to have attractive financing optionality for our business and it's long term prospects. We are being proactive and will move forward when and with a structure that we believe to be the most advantageous to our shareholders. With that Terry? Thank you.

Terry Hogan

We were pleased with the quarter over quarter improvement that we had at Real Alloy from a result standpoint in the second quarter. The improvements were largely driven by the more favorable pricing in metal spreads that we spoke about in Q1 and that Kyle just mentioned which continued into the second quarter. Our European operations had an excellent second quarter with consistent volumes, improved margins and a positive impact for productivity initiatives producing the best results that we've seen since 2011. In North America, overall results were more than 35% better than the first quarter again driven primarily by improved metal spread and significant reductions in SG&A cost. As we mentioned before there's a lag between when pricing and margin changes show up in our results due to the nature of our customer arrangements. It also is worth noting that the second quarter like the first quarter scrap prices continued to increase at a slower rate than published sales indices which generally leads to higher scrap spread in the following quarter. Somewhat offsetting that positive trend as we look to Q3 is a normal seasonality of the business related to scheduled automotive summer shutdowns, all the North American customers that took shutdowns are back up and running at this point and we're in the midst of our European shutdown season which we will wrap up over the next two weeks. Overall we expect third quarter volumes to be flat to slightly down when compared to volumes in the first two quarters.

For the second quarter of 2017 Real Alloy North America segment adjusted EBITDA was $8.7 million up from $6.3 million in the first quarter. Overall volumes for the quarter were down about 2% year-over-year but a higher mix of buy sell volumes including the volumes acquired with the Beck acquisition offsetting lower tolling volumes. The year-over-year decrease in scrap spreads as well as the product mix changes impacted our margins for the period, but strong productivity initiatives continue to play a key part in buffering that lower margin environment. Some of these work led to the reduced SG&A expenditures of $1.1 million for the quarter compared to the first quarter of this year and $1.3 million less than the second quarter of last year. Real Alloy Europe continues to deliver outstanding results throughout the second quarter with 8.5 million in segment adjusted EBITDA improving upon both year over year and sequential quarter results. Volumes were essentially flat while the revenue mix stayed about the same as in the second quarter 2016 with 56% tolling and 44% buy/sell. The scrap spread environment remained strong and showed improvement from the prior period and that combined with the effect of some of the productivity initiatives resulted in the year over year increase and EBITDA of $19 per ton.

Looking a bit closer at the pricing environment, in the second quarter you can see from slide 7 of our investor deck the P10, the P1020 price in North America for primary aluminum rose slightly averaging $2110 a ton in the second quarter up $47 a ton from the first quarter average. Flat metals weak price for 380 material also continued to rise from the first quarter up 64% a ton from the first quarter average and as in the first quarter pricing in Europe with LME duty paid Rotterdam premium and the metal bulletin of 226 prices also showed significant year-over-year improvement although they were relatively flat to first quarter numbers.

Since the end of June we have seen LME, NASAAC and metal bulletin 226 prices all increase as of this morning's prices while flat metals decreased slightly as have North American scrap prices. From a scrap availability standpoint material flow has been quite good regions over the past few months and at this point we expect that to continue. We've also seen significantly less volume for of foreign NASAAC qualified material coming into the U.S. as a result of higher prices in Europe and a weaker U.S. dollar in relation to the euro. I think the big news recently has been on the headlines front and things there been quite busy. There's been a lot of news recently about U.S. auto sales being off of prior year numbers largely driven and impacted by lower car sales, however the larger aluminum containing SUV and trucks have remained quite strong. Ducker also published a new report in the past couple of weeks it calls for a continuing increase in the volume of aluminum content in vehicles through 2028 which appears likely to more than offset any projected falloff in vehicle production rates in the foreseeable future although they did also note that the mix of aluminum used throughout the period is expected to shift to more wrought and high purity alloys than it currently is.

In addition there has been a lot of focus on potential regulation that could impact both the United States and Europe. In the U.S. the focus of the industry has been on regulatory changes that could possibly impact the flow of aluminum and aluminum products into the U.S. You may have seen yesterday's announcement of the Commerce Department issued a preliminary determination related to some. Aluminum foil products being imported from China. There's also been a lot of attention paid to the possible restriction of scarp material exports to China by the Chinese government.

In Europe there's been some recent headlines related to new restrictions on diesel and gasoline engines and the promotion of electric vehicles. At this point we're watching all of these various carefully to see if they happen and if so what form they will take. Our general view is that both U.S. related cases any action being discussed would likely have a positive impact on our business in the near term if they were implemented.

As it relates to Europe the overall impact remains to be seen as things get sorted out however we are being told that the overall aluminum content in the electric vehicles is expected to be higher than internal combustion models currently on the market. So stay tuned as things develop.

With that I would like to turn it over to Mike Hobey. Mike?

Mike Hobey

Thanks, Terry. I'll give a brief update on our financial results for the second quarter and welcome any of you to review our filings or reach out to me directly with any questions.

On a consolidated basis for the three months ended June 30, 2017, Real Industry reported sales of $3503.2 million, an operating loss of $6.2 million and a net loss attributable to Real Industry of $6.5 million. Loss available to common shareholders was $0.25 per share. Our revenue is derived almost entirely from our Real Alloy subsidiary, which generated segment adjusted EBITDA of $17.2 million during the quarter on 289,900 invoiced tonnes. Second quarter volumes were essentially flat with that of the first quarter decreasing approximately 2000 tons on a global basis. Year-over-year volumes were down 4000 tons with buy/sell volumes driven by the Beck acquisition and commercial efforts replacing most of the decrease in toll volumes.

Revenues were higher sequentially by approximately $13 million and increased year over year by approximately 29 million due to the higher metal price environment and increased mix of buy/sell volumes. Real Alloy's mix of tolling versus buy/sell was 48% and 52% of total volume which was a 1%^ change from the prior quarter and a 3% change year over year. Adjusted EBITDA per ton of $59 increased 40% from $42 in the first quarter of 2017 with both region showing sequential improved, a decrease 17% year over year as a result of tighter scrap spreads during the quarter primarily in North America. The relationship between sales price and scrap cost progressively improved throughout the second quarter. In addition productivity improvements continue to augment the businesses performance. CapEx in the second quarter was 4.9 million compared to 5.8 million year over year and year to date CapEx was 10.5 million versus 11.1 million year-to-date 2016. As of June 30, 2017 on a consolidated basis Real Industry had approximately 18 million in cash and 380 million in total debt. Liquidity remained strong with the company maintaining 71 million in liquidity with approximately 67 relating to Real Alloy from a combination of cash on hand and available borrowings under its North American AVL and German factoring lines.

Outside of Real Alloy, operating costs of corporate and other were down 1.1 million versus the prior year and prior quarter and we think Q2 represents a reasonable run rate going forward.

This completes the second quarter financial report and I will pass things back to Kyle.

Kyle Ross

Thanks Mike. In summary I believe that our Q2 results largely echo what we reported in Q1 with pricing in the metal markets continuing to improve and volumes remaining stable. We remain focused on positioning Real Alloy for optimal performance regardless of the macro environment all the while actively working to execute on our longer term M&A diversification strategy.

With that Operator we can open things up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Daniel Moore with CJS Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Daniel Moore

Kyle just trying to triangulate a couple of the comments you had made during the prepared remarks, you mentioned spreads and Mike mentioned spreads improved in North America as we went through the quarter and that they typically you see a bit of a lag between change in fundamentals and when it shows up in your P&L. So should we expect North America spreads to maybe get a little bit better in Q3 versus Q2 or you know it is kind of flattish better way to be thinking about that?

Kyle Ross

Dan, I think and I will let Terry add to this. I think from an overall market standpoint we would expect that the environment will improve as it rolls into our P&L. When you get to actually though the full results for Q3, a lot of that and the reason I'm hesitating excuse me part of it drives up volume. So where we don't have that guidance out just yet in terms of where North America is going to be from a volume standpoint you know you're going to have better environment with higher volumes it's going to lead to a stronger P&L of course and so that's where I think about the balance, the overall spread dynamic I think is going to be positive and it's going to ultimately translate into the financials once that's also matched with how volume comes through.

Terry Hogan

I'm typically Dan, the summer months there's better flow, better weather means better scrap flow typically. So normally the spreads are going to be better in the third quarter than probably any other quarter historically.

Daniel Moore

And then in terms of volume the other part of the equation you just touched on. You referenced the more normal seasonal auto shutdowns but I assume that's more on a year over year basis because you did say overall you expect volumes to be relatively flat kind of sequentially from Q2, is that the right way to think about it?

Kyle Ross

Yes, we say year-over-year the shutdown were a little more expensive this year than we've seen in past couple of years and I think the volumes will be flat to slightly down I think they are not likely to be up I guess I would say but I don't expect them to be way off of what we have seen in the first two quarters.

Daniel Moore

Sequentially, got it. Okay, and then maybe just look at North America and Europe separately in terms of scrap flows you know help us talk about the overall macro environment what the drivers are, demand for steel, how things are turning back on and what your expectations are for - to the extent that you have visibility for now and the rest of the year.

Kyle Ross

Yes, I think from a European standpoint the flow has been quite good, demand has been good and the spreads have been good. So I mean I think you saw on our second quarter numbers we had a great second quarter in Europe with the market situation being positive and just some great execution by the team there.

On the North American side certainly the flow has picked up dramatically from what we were seeing in the first quarter which again is pretty normal from a seasonality point. I think the steel mills have been ramping up and so as a result, it is driving some additional non-ferrous scrap through the marketplace. And so, again, I think that's - we would normally expect to see improved flow, which we have and I think that the fact that the steel industry has gotten a boost is a positive to that whole dynamics.

Daniel Moore

Just in terms of discussions around refinancing, I know your bonds not callable until early '18, but given the current environment, is it possible potential for you to think about starting to think about refinancing those ahead of that when that non-call period ends, just talk about the gives and takes there?

Kyle Ross

Yes, Dan, I don't think we are looking at the non-call period of thing, we wouldn't do anything and we talked a little bit about this on the last quarter call. Certainly, we know that there's been pretty good demand in the metals and mining sector and so that's why we believe it makes a lot of sense for us to be out discussing and meeting with people, telling our story, so that the right opportunity was there and it makes sense that we would go after it. So we're not trying to look at that date and sort of creating a sort of waiting environment. We want to be ready. This business is all about opportunistic strategy that includes on the financing side. So, that's sort of our objective there.

Daniel Moore

And are there any smaller tuck-ins in terms of M&A that you could or would execute ahead of that or are those mutually exclusive?

Kyle Ross

Yes, as far as the tuck-in side and this is something that we generally talk about, each quarter there is generally a question, I mean we again don't have an overall plan of attack to grab any sort of additional capacity at this time for capacity sake, it would be opportunistic, and so I do think we look at how that opportunity fits in with their current capital structure. So, I don't think it keeps us from doing anything, but I also don't want to suggest that that's where we're targeting our efforts right now. We'll be ready if the right opportunity showed up.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Josh Nichols with B. Riley.

Joshua Nichols

So European operations have obviously been doing quite well, and could you help quantify what exactly it is you're seeing that you think - makes you think spreads might tighten a bit in Q3 and could you help frame the level of tightening that you are expecting?

Kyle Ross

Josh, maybe I'll start and Terry can echo. I think what we're just trying to be is reasonable with guidance, as we look at Europe, quarter-over-quarter, the last several quarters it's continued to outperform and we're at levels that from an EBITDA per ton standpoint that we haven't seen in 5-plus years. So we have the normal summer slowdown activity that we're sort of expecting to see out of Europe. I think we just wanted to be mindful of our commentary there. I don't think there's anything - any dynamic in the market that is changed, that's giving us any cost for concern more just as we consider the business in the environment, one of those things where you just say can it continue to get better and better, we'd rather be a little more conservative from that side of thing. So, that's why we've got in the way we have with them again. Nothing that, I think, we've seen that directly is giving us that feel. Terry?

Terry Hogan

Yes, I would agree, Kyle, I mean there is - just in general, there seems to be maybe greater demand value and the euro and the dollar is switched up some certainly from an exchange rate standpoint. And so as we look at it, we think that there is more potential that it gets squeezed slightly, but again we're not looking for wholesale changes and spreads, but I think the increases that we've seen recently are - probably should not be expected to keep bumping up.

Joshua Nichols

No. That's fair given the strong performance. And then do you expect for Q3 the mix shift to continue where you see more buy/sell volume and a little bit less tolling given that you're expecting volumes in Q3 to be relatively flat, but you're seeing a number of auto plant shutdowns, is this typical for the season?

Terry Hogan

I think in general, the mix would stay about flat. Most of the contracts in North America are done on an annual basis and so I would expect that mix to stay relatively consistent.

Joshua Nichols

And then last question from me, I was wondering you just mentioned expectations as far as CapEx for the back half of the year?

Mike Hobey

Yes, pretty consistent, Josh, with what we said in the first quarter, kind of high'20s is where we're targeting for the year.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Shapiro with Lawndale Capital Management.

Andrew Shapiro

A few follow-up questions if I could on what was just asked. With respect to the - around $20 million in the CapEx for the rest of the year, are there any major projects that entails or is this mostly maintenance CapEx?

Terry Hogan

Nothing, no large projects specifically, right. This business, it's a mix, it's not all maintenance, it's a mix of maintenance and productivity efforts. But generally this business innovate the projects are in the less than $1 million range - EUR 1 million range typically. So, it's a mix of maintenance and productivity-driven CapEx, but no substantial project.

Andrew Shapiro

And then has there been any progress in coming to a decision onto either restart or divest the idled Beck plant in Pennsylvania?

Kyle Ross

The Beck plant remains idled and it actually has a for-sale sign in front of it, so right at this point, we're not expecting to restart it.

Andrew Shapiro

And I was late to the call, so it might have been in prepared comments, but since the end of Q2 and into the current Q3, which we're in the middle of, what's been the trend in scrap prices and spreads and if you have any outlook for them going forward?

Terry Hogan

Hang on one second. From the end of the quarter, LME, NASAAC and Metal Bulletin 226 prices have all moved up since the end of the quarter while Platts 380 is down slightly. Much of the increase in LME NASAAC has come in the last few days. And on the scrap side, I think Platts is down about $22 a ton since the end of the quarter and this graph basket mix that we published is down about $45 a ton, so it's continued to widen slightly since the end of the quarter in North America.

Andrew Shapiro

And on prior calls, arguably secondary alloy output lost market share to primary because of the pricing movements and things have kind of reversed themselves, but things are - they set down on annual contracts a little bit later in the fall and I was just wondering if your views are whether or not secondary alloy output might gain back some of the market share from primary in the Can Sheet market as we come up to the annual contract roll-off in the next several months?

Kyle Ross

I mean I think as a general statement I would say that with the market dynamics the way they are, I think there definitely will be opportunities as we look forward that didn't - that haven't existed for the past 2, 2.5 years.

Andrew Shapiro

And when you do those kind of contracts, do they tend to be then buy/sell or the mix with tolling?

Kyle Ross

They really could be either. Andrew, it just depends on the customer and what the opportunity is as to whether their long units or al scrap units, then If they are in control of them, it typically would be tolling and if they just have a metal need, then with our capabilities, we'd be happy to go out and buy the scrap and then they'd come through the buy/sell.

Andrew Shapiro

And with the company's improvements in its operating results off the trough, where does the company stand with respect to its debt covenants, and any kind of covenant risk or mix measurement?

Mike Hobey

Yes, we're in compliance with all covenants as we stay in the queue, Andrew.

Andrew Shapiro

Well, that I would assume, because otherwise you'd have to state otherwise in current basis, but in terms of the room, what are the 2 covenants - what are the covenants that exist in our debt agreements that you're watching most closely?

Mike Hobey

Well, really on the bonds, where - that's mostly negative covenants. So, we - that's not much to worry about the - we pay attention to our availability on our ABL, and our fixed-charge coverage ratio.

Andrew Shapiro

And lastly, what are the upcoming conferences or non-deal roadshows, IR presentations for the next 3 to 6 months or so?

Kyle Ross

Andrew, we've got a couple of Leveraged Finance conferences we're going to be hitting up, so we'll give that out to sort of community when those dates are set. And then as far as on the equity side, we're just sort of actively out, taking meetings and taking calls at any time. So I'd encourage anyone that is interested or has questions to please let us know any time.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Cheney [ph], Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Question for you about the productivity improvements at the Real Industry business, all business. So, I think you've previously talked about productivity increases of about $15 million a year, is that still the right number?

Mike Hobey

Yes, the number is pretty close to that, I don't have it off the top of my head, but it's pretty much that number, plus or minus $1 million.

Unidentified Analyst

And how early are we in the game on that. So is it $15 million in 2017, and then something substantially different after that or you think it's $15 million this year or another $15 million next year and another $15 million in 2019?

Mike Hobey

I don't know what's the exact number, certainly year-over-year, but look with each year, different things happen that provide new opportunities to save. We're constantly fighting inflation, constantly looking for ways to combat higher operating costs that are natural in the business. And so I think it remains a pretty substantial number on a going forward basis.

Kyle Ross

The thing I'd add is, where - when we started talking about productivity, I think, come out 2 years ago after the acquisition was announced, there was a target of, I want to say $17 million, which was then followed in $16 million by a slightly smaller, but generally in-line number and $15 million. So, we've now sort of - this being the third year post acquisition, a teen sort of productivity target is something that we would look to try and implement each year.

Unidentified Analyst

And how much of that is cost decreases versus how much of that is avoidance of cost increases. So, if everything else was even, volumes were the same, the spreads were the same, your EBITDA would be $15 million higher or some of that is just avoidance of expected cost increases?

Mike Hobey

Yes, certainly doesn't all drop to the bottom line as Terry noted. You've got natural inflation in a business and so most industrial businesses are looking on a productivity side of the house to offset those natural cost inflators that are occurring and to beat that. So, the beat is really where the amounts drop into the bottom line.

Unidentified Analyst

How much of the $15 million do you think the beat is?

Mike Hobey

It's hard for us to put a number on that, each year is going to be a little bit different, so - and I don't have that number right here with me. So, we'll do some digging and we can follow up with you on that point.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Du Xu with HPS Investment Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Du Xu

Just one real quick one in terms of working capital. I think historically [Technical Difficulty] source of cash from the working capital perspective, they look like in the most recent quarter [Technical Difficulty].

Mike Hobey

This is Mike, the connection was bad, so I'm going to try to answer your questions best I can. You're asking - if I heard you right, you're asking about the increase in working capital. And that was primarily the result of the increased price environment. So, that was the typical work that was the working capital use that we saw in Q2. And generally, the way we're structured with the ABL and the factoring facility, ABL in the U.S. or North America and the factoring facility in Germany, our availability flexes with the needs of working capital.

Du Xu

And do you expect working capital to [Technical Difficulty] with regards to working capital, I was wondering you kind of talk about that a little bit.

Mike Hobey

I think without giving specific guidance, typically if you think about the drivers of working capital or the price environment and volume. And so you can do the math yourself, but I would assume that Q2 to Q3 would not be a major use of working capital, and possibly sourced depending upon volume.

Du Xu

[Technical Difficulty].

Mike Hobey

Yes, it does, the mix of toll versus buy/sell also attractive.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. That concludes our Q&A session. I'll now turn the floor back to management for any final remarks.

Kyle Ross

Thanks, again, to all of you for joining today. As I noticed in my response to Andrew, we are going to be actively out meeting with shareholders and investors - potential investors on the - for the financing side of the house. So, please stay tuned. And if you have any follow-up questions, you can hit our IR line or call Mike directly, happy to engage with you. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.