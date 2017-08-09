Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Presents at Jefferies Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

Laurence Alexander

So, good afternoon. So to start off the afternoon session, it's my pleasure to introduce Peter Huntsman, who is Chairman and CEO for Huntsman Corporation. One more of the companies presenting at this conference that's going through a fairly dramatic transformation.

So without any ado, I'd like to pass it over to you.

Peter Huntsman

Laurence, thank you very much. And it's very nice to be here today. I probably should just say that I am not the Chairman of Huntsman Corporation. My father is still alive. So I am the Chairman of Venator, the TiO2 business and we just closed on that IPO, the proceeds coming in yesterday. So my knowledge of TiO2 is gone with that. So - is there a clicker?

Joining me today is Ivan Marcuse, who is the fair hair gentleman here at the end of the table. And if we get into the Q&A, when I - I kind like go through this quickly so we can get to Q&A. I am excited. But I'd find these presentations are far more exciting when we concentrate more on the Q&A. But let's go through a couple of the fundamental if we can.

And I think as we look at the presentation, this is one of the most important Slide, Slide number 2. And we came out about a year ago and we said that here are the priorities of our business and we added obviously the Clariant-Huntsman merger at 22nd of May. But our priory as the company was debt reduction, there are margins, see 2017 is a recovery year particularly in our Performance Products business that we continue to move further downstream in Polyurethanes. We see a buildup in 2017 and I would say that as we look at a 2018 very preliminary view going into 2018, we continue to see this positive momentum of margin expansion that we are less cyclical on TiO2. And point number 2 and the accomplishments of the company over the course of the last couple of quarters including the proceeds coming in from the IPO and form the dividend, pay down the debt that we put on Venator.

We paid down $2 billion in debt over the course since the beginning of last year. And truly I that's the base we got up last year. And I was talking about far more conservative outlooks of generating free cash flow, the market was quite skeptical about. And I think that is we look at the second half of this year being able to generate another $150 million without the benefit of TiO2 cash flows and margins in the business any longer. We're going to continue to have a focus on debt repayment.

The separation of the Venator asset, the TiO2 asset obviously we closed [ph] the deal this past week, a great milestone for the company. I was really happy with the IPO and the initial response from the market. On that we still have a 75% ownership in Venator and we have about six lockup would be in vision then after that six months lockup that we will be selling the remainder of those share as we can in an orderly manner. Again, it's our intention to sell 100% of that ownership. And at this point, our number one priority will be to pay down debt with the proceeds of the remaining 75%.

Obviously, I'll be making some comments into every end but as we looked at kind of shifting into the futures, where do we want to take the business, obviously the merger we closed with Clariant is a tremendous opportunity to further grow shareholder value. The $400 million in synergies, 2% added transactional revenue on an ongoing yearly basis, $25 million a year on tax savings on an ongoing basis. We look at the opportunities and growth and being able to build on the platforms of urethanes and catalysts and so forth. The combination of Care Chemicals and Performance Products and Natural Resources, Oil Field Services and Mining Chemistry and so forth. Tremendous opportunity here to continue to create value.

And as I said recently, I think that when we look back on the Rockwood acquisition of three years ago, and the opportunities that ensued from that acquisition is the time there were some that were in the market that were critical about. And I think as we now look back on what we've been able to accomplish, that will give the Clariant opportunity before us. This is great, it's a deep opportunity for us and one that we look forward to tackling here.

As we look at the overall business again just in the matter of time, I am going to assume that most of you are quite familiar the four divisions we have from Textile Effects, Advanced Materials, Performance Products and Polyurethanes, what we've seen in the performance of the business over the last couple of years, I think that as we tried to draw the focus of our investor base into what we consider to be our core strategies of continuing to create value going forward. Obviously in our MDI business, there's been some talk in the industry that this is enjoying a peak of its earnings right now and so forth.

I think if you look at in the upper left half corner here on the EBITDA, on MDI, I'd hardly call that a deep cyclical, highly cyclical volatile businesses some would have you believe. And as we look into 2016, as we look into 2017, we continue to see the volatility of the component side of the business again which were explosive about 25%. Most of our MDIs consumed internally. We're moving it further downstream. Moving into formulations. Moving into where they is a greater consistency. As you see on the upper right hand column, over the course of the last near 15 years, you'll see a much less volatile and eroding margin in the formulation downstream.

So, if you look at Advanced Materials, again the growth, the opportunity in this business over the next couple of years is going to be the continued growth, we're going to see in automotive, we're going to see in aerospace. The red line I would just note some people continue to ask, why doesn't the business seem to be growing volume metrically. Well we're getting out of our base liquid resins businesses and we really see that that full closure that full likes that taking place about you know through the first half of this year and we ought to be seeing and expecting in 2018 to see a more robust growth in this business.

It's nothing the business isn't growing as much where we chose to get out of the less profitable into this business and we'll continue to see advanced materials moving along at a better than 20% EBITDA to sales.

And as you look down at our amines side, this last year 2016 was a first year out in many years that we saw, our year-on-year performance of our amines businesses was down from the prior year. We had an inordinate amount of new capacity that came into the market, we saw slowdown in some of our end use markets and applications and so forth. And we said the 2017 would be a year of recovery and indeed it has been thus far in our Performance Products business. I think of all of our divisions that's been the business that we've seen coming back firing on all cylinders if you will this year.

In our Polyurethanes business again, we think that we're uniquely positioned a great geographic footprint, a very strong downstream business and you'll see the business is profitable as it is today, we're having the best year that we've had in the last couple of years with virtually zero contribution coming in from MTBE. Does MTBE get any worse than today? Highly doubtful. Does it get better? It certainly should get better, absorbing a lot of new capacity. I would just note when you look at the MTBE - excuse me look at the MDI in the Polyurethanes business, 75% of this business is downstream, 23%, 25% of that portfolio from the EBITDA is coming from these bolt-on acquisitions.

Something I don't think that our investor base clearly sees the at least the feedback I get, the questions I get, virtually non-existent. When you think about all of these downstream acquisitions most recent one which is closed on here few months ago in the UK. This is a great end of the business, we're going to continue to take our MDI especially with the new MDI plant we have coming on in Caojing, in China coming on the 1st of next year. Again these downstream system houses for us are going to be very important. Great global footprint, applications in each of these locations are very unique and we have the ability to take applications learned in one and spread them globally very quickly. This is going to continue to be a very strong focus and it's going to continue to be a very strong core of our business.

Our Performance Products like I said, recovering from 2016 going into 2017. You'll see that uptick in profitability in the second quarter. In Performance Products, we went from a 15% 2016 margin upwards of 18% on this last quarter, again that's not an LTM basis, that's just for the second quarter. So again a nice recovery taking place, that business is going back to what I would consider to be more normalized sort of run rate.

As we look at the downstream end to this business kind of the three pillars of this business are Amines business, were in Huntsman is the largest in the world, Maleic Anhydride one the largest in the world in Maleic Anhydride and certainly one of the lowest cost producers in Maleic Anhydride, and then in Surfactants these are our businesses that for us continue to be strong money makers. We're well integrated. Going all the way back to ethane based ethylene production, we consume 100% of our own ethylene. We're also buying ethylene on the open market in North America and being able to take either our own raw materials and moving into the amines and surfactants piece or taking our own technology in our own catalysts in the case of Maleic Anhydride. We have full scale and technological advantage in the side of the business.

Looking our Advanced Materials, again a little bit of a slowdown that we've seen earlier this year. I would not again say that is the slowdown that we're necessarily seeing in the industry per se as much as in timing and some of the components going into the aerospace industry and so forth. Remember that a lot of what we're producing in aerospace today will actually be assembled a few quarters out. This is not a 30 or 60 day, we're making that - we're making the raw materials that are going to the [indiscernible] they aregoing to the composite producers that are making the, fabricating the wings in the fuselages and so forth for the 787 for the 350 Airbus and so forth.

As we look further into this, we're going to continue to see growth in this area around the light weighting in the adhesion and joining in the composite areas around aerospace transportation when these are going to continue to be profitable better than GDP growth engine for us. The electrical and electronics industry is going to continue to be a strong one for us, but again it's not going to have near the focus for growth and the investment and so forth that you see in the upper left hand quadrant on Slide number 10 here.

Now I would say that the Coatings and Construction business for us 15% of our EBITDA again you've got some decent volume that helps base load the plants and so forth help cover some of the fixed costs, that's going be an area we're largely going to be running that for margin.

Looking at our Textile Effects again, we said publicly that this is a business that did it will be carrying its own way, that will be having a double digit return on a return on net assets and on an EBITDA the sales basis which you can see a couple of years ago this business was literally emerging money we chose not to sell or we chose to turn it around and to change a business and improve the business. I would expect this business, and I believe this business sometime over the next two years will be pushing $100 million, $90 million to $100 million EBITDA level.

So I still see the upside, I still see opportunity to transform this business and to improve this business better than just prodding along at sort of the GDP growth. Lot of our business as well, I would just note that this business in last couple of quarters we've seen - we're seeing 6%, 7%, 8%, 9% and 10% year-on-year quarter, quarter-on-quarter growth in this business, that's not because people are necessarily buying more textiles is much is it is that people are shifting away from for environmental purposes and so forth, and this is all about sustainability of all of our businesses this is probably the one that's been affected most by legislative environmental changes in China and in India, where a number of our competitor facilities and so forth have been shut down and we're seeing some of the similar actions in TiO2 as well. So again this is an end of the business where we will continue to see value creation and value growth.

Maybe just before I get to Q&A just like to make a comment or two on what we're seeing on the timeline for the Huntsman Clariant merger, we're still targeting December shareholder vote for the Clariant shareholders and the Huntsman shareholders, I continue to be very confident that will be vote with a positive outcome targeted closing will be the end of December year end perhaps early January sort of time basis.

I would just like to just comment perhaps and try to preempt maybe two of the more common asked questions here in the appendix is to what do you see the operating business overlap. I would just as in we've said publicly that there's about a 2% revenue what I call a transactional revenue that is coming as it is a direct resulted of this transaction. May not sound like a lot, but you're talking about close to $300 hundred million a year of 20% sort of EBITDA business coming out of this.

And I would say again this is a preliminary basis, when I say preliminary I'm not trying to protect myself and this may go down, I believe that this number will increase as we have an opportunity to get in and look at the various opportunities and so forth the formulation. But I think that this demonstrates quite clearly, in North America where Huntsman has the largest combined EO/PO position, one of the largest facilities in the world where this much tonnage sits on a single facility both ethylene oxide and propylene oxide production. These are components that Clariant is limited in their availability to buying them on the merchant market and so forth and we see this very strong platform for growth for Clariant North America.

Likewise in Europe were Clariant has just over £0.5 billion of ethylene oxide. We've been very limited in our European business. We've been very limited on further downstream manufacturing in the sourcing of raw materials and having that that supply chain competitiveness for us fact so far Amines businesses. When you look at these businesses you have roughly this represents roughly 35% of the combined businesses between Huntsman's Performance Products, Clariant Care Chemicals & Natural Resources division. I look at our Amines businesses and going downstream further in our Amines business in oilfield services in mining and so forth. Where we have dozens of people that are working and trying to develop these markets further downstream, I look Clariant down this area. They've got over 500 trucks alone in North America that are servicing to oil field industry with formulations that they contain amines.

And so where we are just hoping and trying to get that that pushing 20% margin business to go into the oilfield services they're already there, and they're trying to get the amines availability in the amines chemistry to further enhance and further grow that into the business. So a very keen opportunity here to be able to expand to be able to grow, I look at in the surfactants areas where again we have many complimentary not necessarily competing, but complementary products that are being built off of the EO/P O formulations and so forth or again we have a very strong global supply, now bringing the chemistry, the manufacturing all of this together. The $400 million of synergies that we're talking about here does not include any of the transactional revenues, the added EBITDA anything that comes from these things, some of these will be able to have greater specificity on this as we get closer to the end of the year, because of the antitrust issues and so forth that we're having to go through at this point there were some of the regulatory things riding to be obviously we haven't had an opportunity to sit down and compare prices in some of the finished products and customers and so forth.

But as we look at just within the Huntsman portfolio today, we ask ourselves if we had access to Clariant service to formulation or reputation or products, how much more could we be selling, not double counting, not going to customers that are already buying Clariant products and so forth, but we look at those products and where we would have opportunity to move further products that is what's making up the vast majority of that that 2% of added revenue. So, again as we have an opportunity to go in and look at this on a wider scale basis, I do believe that we're going to see plenty of opportunities.

We're also going to see plenty of opportunities and it's not part of the synergy number as we sit here today. Think of the R&D capabilities, think the R&D synergy, I just got through talking about our Maleic Anhydride business, our Maleic Anhydride technology, Maleic Anhydride catalyst business, Clariant has got one of the best catalyst businesses in the industry. I think one of the biggest areas in our polyurethane is our building materials business and insulation materials and so forth. I think of the recent headlines we've seen, the tragedies we've seen in Dubai, and tragedies we've see in London around building materials and polyethylene fires and so forth.

You take perhaps I believe some of the best halogen free technology in the entire chemical industry today is Clariant technologies, Clariant production, Clariant know-how. I believe the best building material in the urethanes insulation is Huntsman, and we certainly are number one in that position today. You put these today and you come up with a fire resistant polyurethane building material from our perspective, we see that as something of a holy grail within the polyurethanes industry, that would open up a new multi-billion dollar downstream building materials applications that would be developed over the next couple of years.

So when we look in the areas of R&D and so forth and I'm mindful of time, I'm running out here, but just there's so many opportunities here that when you look on a manufacturing basis, procurement basis this is the last slide I want to talk about, and we talk about the $400 million I just remind you that $400 million is split, $150 million on what I would consider to be procurement, supply chain, packaging, all of the logistics and everything this involved a $9.1 billion that's 1.6% savings, a $9.1 billion of your direct and indirect costs of running your businesses and speaking to somebody who was the one who put together our purchasing 20 years ago in our company used to run purchasing within Huntsman that's doable, it's not easy, but it's extremely doable.

And we've got a great opportunity here where of our top 50 products, top 50 suppliers greater than 25%, 30% respectively being able to be the same people and same products and being able to negotiate some of the same transactions and so forth. $250 fifty million coming about through an improvement in our corporate cost structure within the business again when you're looking at everything from IT to human resources to finance departments to EHNS to all of your policies and sales and marketing organizations, think of the dual locations that you, dual labs, R&D technical capabilities and so forth. This is again I don't want to make it $250 sound flippant or that it is it's quick and it's easy, but certainly eminently doable. This will be a company that post-merger will be higher margins, less debt, stronger balance sheet, better platform for growth, better platform for opportunity, new market penetrations globally, then than either one of these companies are today.

As I said earlier I look at the opportunities of what we were able to do to create by bringing Rockwood and Huntsman together in Venator this exceeds that my opinion many times over. So looking at this merger here, great opportunity and something that we really look forward to and I think from a Huntsman perspective we're kind of that next phase of opportunity and development as you look at the second quarter results both of these companies within one half of one percentage points to margin to EBITDA the sales, just it's a very clean, very efficient, very effective fit here.

So I believe what you have already burned through I think all my slides and most of my time here. So Laurence with that I'll turn the time over to any Q&A that might be available. Any questions

Q - Laurence Alexander

Let's start off with culture. I think you particularly more when I'm on the European side of the pond, there's a lot of questions around how the Huntsman culture can integrate with Clariant and I think there's bit of a misunderstanding of the whole Huntsman history and your geographic footprint and your experience, so if you can just talk a little bit about the cultural fit that you see between the two organizations?

Peter Huntsman

Yeah, it's a good question. Even post Venator spin, with Venator as of few weeks ago, Huntsman had the vast majority of our assets and people in Europe. We are more Europe than we are North America. I mean look at our DNA kind of as a Company and we're kind of made up of three very large acquisitions Texaco, it's happened 20 years ago, ICI that happened 16 years ago, and Ciba and that's where the textile faction advanced materials came from, Swiss Bags, we actually have more Swiss employees in Swiss manufacturing our company than does Clariant. So as you look at it from a cultural standpoint even with Venator taking out a problem you go back and we calculate this right, I believe that our headcount in Europe still exceeds that of what we have in North America.

So I look at the Clariant side largely made up of three different cultures of Sandoz, Hoechst. Hariolf Kottmann has been very successful and bringing these different cultures together making a Clariant culture. I think that we have been I'd like to think that we've been successful in taking ICI, Ciba and Texaco together and making a Huntsman culture. And as we now have our integration teams, I think this is very important equal to the number. These numbers are not some random number that two CEOs got together and just said these are targets that impress our shareholders. These are numbers that came together by Huntsman and Clariant managers getting together, looking at the businesses, going through details of the businesses, and now this week we have 100 people over in Europe, both Huntsman and Clariant people have come in around the world, last week we had similar numbers of people in North America. This is an ongoing process of being able to figure out how we're going to best achieve and exceed the $400 million, but also how we structure the business, how we bring the business together. And I can just say from a cultural point of view, I've been very impressed with how the business is, how the people, the ethics and so forth have been able to come together here.

So if anything I see that as an opportunity that their business has gone through a great deal of change, they've spun off a number of things, they've added, they've done a number of bolt-on acquisitions, they've reduced their debt, they've increased their margins, sounds familiar, it's exactly we've been doing over the last couple years. So we're today we have identically, virtually the same margins, spinning off assets, having reduced and pay down debt and so forth. So I think there's a remarkable similarity here.

Laurence Alexander

So can you talk - but can you talk a little bit about you vertically said over the years of vision of you know there needs to be especially chemical consolidation, and there's advantages to scale in diversity in these businesses?

Peter Huntsman

I think that there's a lot - it does matter in this industry. If want to be a global competitor and you want to be effectively operating in China, and we have in China today, over a thousand Chinese national employees that are working in product development, marketing, sales, business services, customer service and so forth. We're not just in China, distribute - working through distributors and third parties and hoping that people can call an 800 number outside of China.

If you're going to be in India, get in India, have a base in India, have your R&D, your technical support and so forth. You really want to thrive and be a competitor in Southeast Asia. You've got to have a base in Singapore. You've got to be able to compete. And same thing with Latin America, you can't just run it out of test. And so you look around the world, I think the size does matter and this is an area where we have a real opportunity for both consolidation and building a platform to be able to compete more aggressively.

Now as you think about de-consolidating and we're just seeing this right now with Venator, I think if Venator is an amazingly competitive low cost business, they will add 70-ish million dollars of cost to their bottom line, new Board of Directors, new IT systems, new HA, EHS and all those things I just said that we're going to be saving money by combining these businesses. Venator is having to add those costs back and separating out the business. And so you look at some of these mega-mergers where there are people advocating, break it up 4, 5, 6 times over, you're adding probably $50 million to $100 million of cost in each one of those individual standalone legal entities. When you do that, you may get a half term better multiple because you're smaller, more focused, I'd argue that one as well. I don't think it's enough to offset the added cost and the major challenges [Technical Difficulty] and trying to take advantage of the growth opportunities around the world.

Laurence Alexander

And so, if you look at the assets that are coming available or potentially coming available over the next few years and you have a stronger balance sheet, you have more scale, you have more flexibility. And - are you going to be able to advantage of those or is really the focus for the next three, four years just on integrating these assets?

Peter Huntsman

I think the focus for the first year or two is integrating these assets. I don't think that's a three or four year process. Again look at our projects in the past, I think if you can't do it within two years and you don't leave an organization and people and so forth, kind of been limbos, who's going and how long it takes and so forth, sometimes it is - well not sometimes, I kind of my experience is always better, act quickly, act sizable even if you have to pay more in severances and so forth.

What we did with Rockwood and virtually all of that restructuring was European. The vast majority of them, 90 plus percent of the people that whose positions were eliminated, they went voluntarily and we paid a little bit more for that but we achieved the savings that much quicker. We were able to get on with life and we were able to build a great business. And I think that for the first year or so that's going to be a priority of this. But we're still going to have to grow the business. So we are going to have to look at downstream, I believe that the fastest way to grow the business short of a great asset coming on the markets they can be add at a reasonable price.

The best opportunities are going to be doing what Clariant has been doing last couple of years and frankly we've been to the last of couple years smaller bolt-on acquisitions in biomed 6, 7, 8 times EBITDA, you integrate them, you integrate the cost, you take in your raw materials and so forth and on a pro forma basis, you're buying these business of 4, 5, 6 times EBITDA and they're immediately virtually immediately accretive to shareholders and if anything you just have more opportunity to be able to do that going forward.

Laurence Alexander

All right. Just at all M&A you'd consider probably longer term, you expected to be a creative and disciplined. And then I was going to ask longer term, do you expect that we'll see a steady and ongoing share repurchase plan with the free cash flow generated from the business?

Peter Huntsman

I would say, well first of all, those report that was published here a couple days ago, Huntsman is going to be - Huntsman Clariant is going be successful getting huge amounts of capital and then overpaying by assets with that huge amounts of capital. To me it's just it's a silly report, I mean to think about that for a minute. Just go back and look at the history of either one of these companies, I don't think either one of these companies can be accused of overpaying for assets, it's just not in our DNA, it's a reason why we're doing a merger of equals it's because we don't want to be leveraging balance sheets, we want to be able to have that flexibility to be able to move decisively, move quickly when there are opportunities are out there.

And I can't say more clearly, this is not going to be comment, it's going to be going up and leveraging up a balance sheet and all the years of hard work and discipline is can go out the window, because we want to go out there and just really know we be able to out there buy an asset for the sake of buying an asset. As we look at our priorities on the cash flows, it's going to be generated first and foremost particularly in the first 12 to 18 months. I want to make sure that we get to an investment grade credit. And I would say that that investment grade credit on a company like this is about 1.5 times at normalized EBITDA. And we have to be fairly close to that in time of closing, but certainly as we have an opportunity to sell off some of the secondary shares of Venator, the cash flow that's going to continue to keep coming out of the business. We have to be there fairly quickly. I think a second priority we want to make sure that we maintain the dividend that we will be paying the amount of dividend that Clariant has been paying which is slightly higher than what Huntsman has been paying. We'll be paying the dividend on a quarterly basis instead of a yearly basis. Clariant been paying our yearly basis, Huntsman pays on a quarterly basis.

So again a good measure I think the best of both policies and we want to be dedicated to that. To the extent that we can buy in shares in the right price and right value, again look back at our history, I think a little over a year and a half two years ago, we took $100 plus million of cash out of Huntsman at the time when we weren't generating a great deal cash and bought in shares that I think it was $13 or $14 a share.

So, we certainly wouldn't try away from doing that. The value is compelling and the cash is there and we don't have the better place to put it. Yes, I would say that would be something that this Board of Directors should be considering and it's ultimately their decision I might add that something this Board of Directors should be considering very strongly.

Laurence Alexander

Any other questions? And then I guess maybe just lastly as you think about Polyurethane, a lot of debate right now about what the impact is of the Middle Eastern capacity coming on stream in the markets. And so can you in near term perspective, a more important as you think longer term about European customers who are interested in sustainability, will they start to have a bias towards an asset where there's not as much of a population around it?

Peter Huntsman

Yeah. Well I think that the operating rate of the European based MDI facilities has been exemplary. And I think that the operators that are operating MDI in Europe I think it can - Huntsman, Covestro, BASF, though sometimes it's tough for me to compliment competitors. I mean they have an exemplary operating record. I think they've got a great legacy and I don't see that being a problem in Europe. I could potentially see a problem with new grass roots facilities being built in Europe where you have any get permitting and so forth. I think that may take perhaps a longer time than expected.

As I look at the impact of the Dow, Sadara, MDI facility, again I don't want to - saying that's not - well I don't know anything that's not public knowledge with that project. I would remind you that two things; one, MDI plants don't start up overnight and look at our last facility, look at BASF recent chunking, look at the AMPYs [ph] recent startups. These are all great operators. I'll tell you anyway from Huntsman and anybody else, it takes a long time to start up an MDI facility, especially when it's single train technology that the technology has never been built to that scale. It's going to be a learning curve and something that most likely will take months, if they do it overnight, good for them butI think it's probably most likely going to take months.

Secondly, I said two things I mean I said three things. Secondly, I would just remind you that these larger facilities are being built 300,000, 400,000, 500,000, 600,000 ton lines, single line, you get a single impurity in that plant and it's down, the whole facility comes down. So people are saying MDA, Polyurethanes seems to be playing a lot with a lot of outages recently. I'm not sure that there anymore outages and there have been over the last 20 years. It's just that the lines are so huge that when a single line goes down especially when these 400,000, 500,000 ton lines, it will literally impact the entire industry. I don't see that necessarily fundamentally changing as on how you operate the facility it's what you bring into that facility.

Lastly, Huntsman will be bring on MDI facility first quarter 2018, that's it. After that, there are no new grassroots facilities that are on the horizon. And we sat in this room pulled our money and said we're going to start today to build an MDI plant, you're probably three to four years out. So when you look at MDI over the course of the next couple of years, what impact will the Sadara have in the overall market when those tons of brought on. Well I would remind you over the last two years here that is we brought on all the capacity, we brought on multiple millions in size and get some of the headache within, we brought multiple millions of tons, multiple millions of tons.

If I were to go back two years ago and look at the profitability right in this area here and I were to go back two years ago and say that the industry is going to be bring out over a million tons and we're not going to see a material, but we'll see more headwind through FX against our Polyurethanes business and we will millions of tons of new capacity come in. People would have said I was crazy. And yet the industry absorbed it, it absorbed in an orderly manner. I'm not going to say that we're impervious of course I'd rather not see than see but what - it's going to come in the industry, the industry is growing at 6%, 7%, 8%, 9% growth rate depending on which downstream applications you have. And that's been doing for twenty some odd years. I don't see that changing any time the near future. And you might see a bump in component margins for a quarter or two or three, but longer term fundamentally MDI's a great product, the pipeline is virtually empty after the first part of next year when Huntsman brings on our facility in China, and we're very excited about the downstream side of it.

Laurence Alexander

Okay.

Peter Huntsman

Thank you very much.

