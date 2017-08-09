Cavium (CAVM) Presents at Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Broker Conference - (Transcript)

Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAVM)

Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Broker Conference

August 09, 2017, 13:05 ET

Executives

Syed Ali - Founder, Chairman, CEO and President

Analysts

Richard Schafer - Oppenheimer

Operator

Richard Schafer

Okay. So I guess I'll go ahead and get started. Our next company is Cavium networks and I'm sitting next to Syed Ali, who is the CEO and Founder of the company. And we're going to do a fireside chat, but I think Syed wanted to say a few words at the beginning of the conversation. So I'll turn it over to you, Syed.

Syed Ali

Thanks, Rick. And what I wanted to do is just open up. We reported about 1.5 weeks or so or 1 week ago. And overall, I think on Q2, we had a strong quarter, a good sequential growth, good growth in EPS quarter-over quarter. It was like an 18% increase in net income. And we guided this - we guided The Street to - at the midpoint $250 million revenue a quarter, with again a very strong growth in net income to $0.73 to $0.75 from $0.67 the previous quarter which was - and then it was like in the 50's the quarter before. So we started to see some very nice net income acceleration over the past few quarters.

And obviously, the $250 million is a milestone for, I think, any company, especially a semiconductor company. It kind of gets you that magical $1 billion run rate which we think is kind of critical mass for companies.

Also, the trends in both the Enterprise service provider and Data Center were strong. We had roughly the same growth in both as a percentage, so it was a very balanced growth. Enterprise grew, service provider grew and our data center grew, so it was a very balanced growth across multiple customers, across multiple end markets.

And overall, kind of from the highest level, our baseline OCTEON III business which is our embedded processor business and networking communication's wireless infrastructure, is starting to accelerate our OCTEON III growth as more and more products go into production. We've had a number of our customers announced and launched products based upon OCTEON III in the first half of the year. And over time, they will drive a pretty nice tailwind in terms of growth.

Also, in terms of our new products, all of our new products are looking healthy. They're starting to grow nicely. And as we kind of move through the year, the visibility for us in 2018 has been increasing fairly quickly.

So I think, especially new products, you need to be a little bit closer to the revenue ramps and we're getting some really good visibility across ThunderX 2, LiquidSecurity, XPliant, LiquidIO, all of our new products, we're getting much better visibility now for '18.

So I think as we exit the year in Q4, I think we're very well positioned for 2018 growth, with much better visibility pretty much across all our market segments.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Richard Schafer

Okay, Syed Ali and with that, since you mentioned ThunderX, it's one of the topics I wanted to hit on for really a couple of questions. And it's obviously a big part of your growth story next year, particularly with ThunderX 2 starting to take off. There are some puts and takes in that market. I mean, it's certainly been sort of a long gestating opportunity, not just for you. You guys are the last man standing, though, at least today. Have you seen any impact from sort of X-Gene sort of, I don't know what the right word is, but being deemphasized or sort of going away or will they ever really there to compete? Maybe talk about Qualcomm's entry into the market, maybe later this year, if you're seeing them or what you're expecting there. And maybe as part of your answer, I'd be curious if some of the stuff that AMD is doing now in anyway alters sort of your outlook for that product.

Syed Ali

Sure. So when you take a look at our ThunderX 1, essentially what we're able to do with it is get them in smaller volumes and do a bunch of data centers, get a lot of the software ecosystem ready, operating systems, whether it's Windows server now with Microsoft, all the way through all the variations of Linux, kind of Red Hat, Canonical, SUSE, pretty much all the flavors of Linux. We've gotten the BIOS also matured. And what that is helping in is as we started to sample our X2, we've had - we're seeing much quicker time to get qualified, right? Because all the base work was done with X1. So having said that, when you kind of take a look at the competitive landscape, obviously, Intel with their Skylake is still the big dog, 99% market share or whatever that number is. X-Gene was never a factor. I think you've seen since their acquisition, their reported revenues were close to 0, so that is not really a factor. In terms of Qualcomm, they are a single-socket product - they have a good single-socket product, but most of the market we're targeting is dual socket.

And that's where, I think, the 70% of the overall server market is in dual socket. So at this stage in time, on the ARM side, we believe that we will - for the next couple of years till the next cycle comes that we will probably get 90% of the revenues of the on-server business, right? And overall, as we have moved together, we have some of our customers that have already announced. Microsoft Azure has announced. HPE has announced, right? And we have a bunch of other guys who are unannounced, if you will or there are people who are in very late stages of evaluation. So essentially, at our lead customers, our visibility is improving almost on a monthly basis, right, as we get closer and closer to it. So we expect ThunderX 2 revenues to start materially adding for us in the first half of '18. A little bit in Q4, but first half of '18 is where we think it's going to be much more material. Now regarding - that scape, so I kind of positioned the ARM side of the equation. Now AMD's, I think, server is another competitor in the space, but it's essentially a 4-chip solution, right? It's an MCM. It's not a monolithic solution. And many of the cloud instances, applications will have variable latency, if you will, depending upon which of the 4 chips that you're processed out off. So - and then the cloud, variable latency is a no-no. So essentially, for us, they really don't overlap the type of markets we're targeting.

Richard Schafer

Okay, okay. And you mentioned, ThunderX, I'm just - I'm curious, one part of my question is, how much growth do you sort of expect this year? And you had a pretty good year last year with Thunder original, Thunder 1. What kind of growth - or just is there a way to kind of catch up this year? And is there impact you're seeing like where you're - that kind of classic freezing of the market ahead of the new product? I mean, do you feel like there's sort of that pent-up demand for ThunderX 2? And do we sort of see a step function as we kind of come - as we're rolling it in 2018, do we sort of see that step - like a step-up? Or is it more linear the way it's going to grow?

Syed Ali

Yes, so the way there is there may be some small amount of potential growth for X1 that will be reduced because people are moving to X2, but the numbers are pretty small. The interesting thing is that the opportunity at the X2 on a per platform basis is significantly larger than we ever had on any one X1 platform. And that's why there is a potential of it getting to meaningful revenues much quicker.

Richard Schafer

Okay. And you mentioned Microsoft and Azure. I think you said this publicly that basically, Microsoft being imported to ARM, drive something like a $2 billion TAM.

Syed Ali

Yes, so overall, when you take a look at the server market today, roughly 60% is Microsoft Windows and kind of give or take 40% is Linux. So today, Microsoft Azure, what they have talked about is only for internal workloads, not for external shipment. So that's their internal TAM, whatever the TAM is. But in terms of Linux which is 40% of the market, we believe that products like our X2 have a potential to address roughly half of that 40%, so which is roughly 20% of the overall market.

Richard Schafer

Okay, okay. And maybe just one more question on Thunder. I mean, what are some of the primary areas that you see ARM server feeding the most traction? I know you talked about storage as being one obvious area, but any...

Syed Ali

That was more probably more on the previous generation. In this generation, the single-core performance and the single-socket performance, as you'll see when we kind of release it out there, we'll have benchmarks published by third parties. Comparing it to kind of both Skylake and EPIC, that this is a very, very competitive platform. So we expect the application base to be pretty wide, anything from search to databases to AI to storage, pretty much. Once you are kind of at par, if you will or competitive plus or minus, right, that opens up kind of the whole basket of applications.

Richard Schafer

Okay. You mentioned AI, that was going to be a question further down, so I'll just throw it in now. It seems like it really plays to your strengths. You're kind of known for multicore processing and maybe you can talk about any plans. I know it's early, so I don't know how much you want to tip your hat. But any color you could give on what your plans are for that space, where your guys applications and products might play?

Syed Ali

Yes, I think I did kind of mentioned that in the Q&A last - in the previous quarter's earnings call. So overall, when you take a look at this market or the IT that is required for this market, it fits in very well with our core competencies, in multicore processing, a lot of data throughput, a lot of memory bandwidth, large caches, and right? And essentially, when you take a look at AI, there's a huge number of algorithms, right? And coming in from kind of a security deep packet expansion and antivirus background, we have built some pretty nice IP to be able to look for the needle in the haystack, right? Where there's a lot of information and you're trying to kind of figure out - find out what that important piece of information that you can glean from it is.

So we've been working on - in the background now for a couple of years on this understanding the applications, profiling the applications. And doing some early work on the micro-architecture for potential products. So for the next few months, we're interacting with potential customers, are getting feedback, getting their inputs. So in the next few months, I would say the next couple of quarters, we will kind of make a decision on our direction in that field. But I think it's a good match for us and I think we can bring some pretty nice value into the equation.

Richard Schafer

And what do you think - I mean, you know the space. I mean, so what do you think the time line is a realistic time line where we start to see maybe more adoption of ASICs a little more broadly?

Syed Ali

Yes, I would say it's probably in the '19 to '20 time frame, right, where volumes - obviously, as volumes go up, you need much more cost-effective rather than general-purpose solutions. So that's where, essentially, we think that window, if you will, will start opening up.

Richard Schafer

Okay. Maybe shifting gears a little bit to, I guess, XPliant. The new XP60 and 70 switches really complement your XP80s and how much this - I'm trying to get a sense of how much TAM expansion with the new broader line of XPliant, what that kind of means.

Syed Ali

Yes. So what we did is we introduced the XP60 and XP70, with our more - which are more 10-gig targeted versions and some more optimized 25-gig lower end. So essentially, what is happening is the core is moving to 25- and 100-gig, right? But a lot of the 10-gigs essentially have only 40-gig uplinks. We don't have the 25 and 100, right? So the core is moving to 25 and 100 and if I'm going to factor a 40-gig uplink you use up [indiscernible] right? Like 2.5x more ports are burnt because you're running the link at 10-gig instead of running it at 25-gig. So essentially, these are line of switches that are 10-gig in the front and 100-gig in the back. So if the core becomes 100-gig, this can connect directly, right? So - and obviously, the - our lead customers for that are our existing customers of the higher-end product, our 3.2-terabits, because it's fully software compatible, right? And getting a product to production for those guys is very, very easy, but it also opens up. So the way I look at it, the 10-gig market is still the single-largest market out there, right? And we were addressing, primarily, the 25 and 100. 25 and 100 still is, I would say, 20% of the market. 10-gig still is a very big portion of the market. So addressing the 10-gig adds of few 100 million more TAM, if you will, to our addressable markets than just the XP80 that we have. And obviously, we're working on the higher-end versions, too, so that's kind of will be our next step. And I think we have some pretty compelling higher-end versions to where our high extenders right now that are targeted for first half of next year.

Richard Schafer

Okay. Maybe if you can comment or help us understand - I know you get this question all the time. What, if any, impact you expect to see or are seeing from all the Arista, Cisco back and forth? I noticed they've been a great customer for XPliant. So any impact from that, that you guys expect?

Syed Ali

It's very difficult to comment on that because it goes back and forth almost every month. But again, the way we're looking at it right now is irrespective of all that. We're the only second source and customers out there, the end customers who use the switches are starting to demand a second source, right? So that will drive growth for us. Obviously, if there are some patent-related issues, we could see some upside associated with that. But that's not something that we're building. There'll be an upside, essentially, if you will.

Richard Schafer

Okay. And have you seen a specific - I don't know if I've asked you this personally, but have you seen a noticeable competitive response from Broadcom?

Syed Ali

Again, that was exactly...

Richard Schafer

The success you're having.

Syed Ali

They are the big dog, right? So obviously, they compete hard. But I think it's good that we're the only real second source with a 100-gig switch level right now and that kind of helps drive the adoption irrespective of anything else because...

Richard Schafer

And part of my question there was, you guys were 100% programmable for SDNs. Have you seen them start to implement sort of fast follow some of the innovation that you guys brought.

Syed Ali

I think I know very little of it. It is very interesting, our competitors, when we launched the programmable, they said who needs programmable, right? And [indiscernible] the most programmable. So there's probably something that we did that was right. But essentially, there may be some, but I don't think there is anything even close out there from the incumbents that match the capabilities that we have.

Richard Schafer

Okay. And what is - maybe my last XPliant question is, what is - I guess, there is the pending sale of that Brocade business to Extreme. Do you expect any ripple effect from that changing of hands of that customer basically, that business for you?

Syed Ali

I think, if anything, it's a little bit positive, right? So we don't see any kind of market change. The roadmaps are there. They're actually starting to ship in production already, right? And the interesting thing is, at the 100-gig level, we were the only source, the only second source. Normally, guys do dual source, they just went single source. So we're in a good position there.

Richard Schafer

Okay. So maybe switch gears to LiquidIO II. Any incremental color? I know you talked about having that second driving some business at 25G, so maybe some more color on the size of that customer. I know you probably don't want to identify who they are, but talk about the ramp there.

Syed Ali

Sure. So for LiquidIO II, obviously, our customer base is significantly wider than it was for LiquidIO I, right? There, we just had 1 main guy, 1 kind of second main guy. Here, our base is like 5 to 10 customers. So essentially, we can expect the LiquidIO II business, when it's in production, to be significantly larger than the LiquidIO I business, irrespective of what happens. So we think that they will have a nice - we've started to ship 25-gig ASPs on a port-forward basis, our 2x-plus of IO 1, so that also helps drive revenues. And our main focus there - we've brought 2 guys in production right now. There's a third and fourth guy that are probably getting close to kind of push them over the edge, if you will. So again, get them to support and take them to production. So overall, we feel very good that this business for us is going to be a growing business for the next several years.

Richard Schafer

I think you said 25G, you expect to be about 10% of units this year.

Syed Ali

10%, yes, of revenues.

Richard Schafer

Of revenues, okay. And then tripling, I believe, next year.

Syed Ali

Yes, roughly tripling next year of 25-gig compared to 10-gig. But the interesting thing is 10-gig is still growing, because many data centers in Asia today are still 1 gig. So they are moving from 1-gig to 10-gig. So 10-gig still is going in '17, it's going to grow in '18. So in the 10-gig side, we have a very strong position, right, both on the kind of the LiquidIO side, because the LiquidIO II also supports 10-gig. And also on the standard Ethernet NIC side which is the FastLinQ that we got from QLogic.

Richard Schafer

Okay. And to those growth assumptions and those percentage assumptions, do they assume that your existing big customer for LiquidIO I adopts and becomes a customer?

Syed Ali

No, the assumption is without it, right? So if anything incremental happens there, that'll be better.

Richard Schafer

Okay. Let's see. I guess, if we - oh, I wanted to ask you about the - you mentioned Nokia was a customer that you benefit from the - after your acquisition of [indiscernible] and even switching over for some Freescale product to your product. Is there any chance that Nokia starts to use Fusion in as well or...

Syed Ali

Yes, see, our current Fusion is a 4G. So the chances of that are pretty light, but our main run-up for the new customers for the modem is on 5G. So the next-generation Fusion will be 5G.

Richard Schafer

And where are you at in the - in, basically, the switchover from - basically, you're replacing Freescale product [indiscernible]

Syed Ali

So it is roughly about half the way through, I would say.

Richard Schafer

Okay. So it's still a driver for growth.

Syed Ali

Still a driver, yes. We had a good quarter last quarter from them, really strong quarter, a record quarter because of that.

Richard Schafer

I probably should've asked this earlier, but I know you've spoken about your 20% growth rate organic is roughly 1/3 core OCTEON and about 2/3 new products which kind of throws out a number sort of like around $75 million of new product revenues. If you are ranking those - that new product revenue from maybe 3 main buckets, would it be sort of XPliant would be first? Or how would you rank them out, if you will?

Syed Ali

I think they vary, obviously, from kind of the larger portion to the smaller portion. So each one actually is adding a material amount to the overall equation. Because many of these are still in the earlier stages of production, right? So as we go into next year, this should be a much stronger contributor and just because more customers - as most customers go into production, that drives the total revenue up nicely.

Richard Schafer

And I think you've mentioned that you expected about 20%, I think our stock brought that a lot, taking 20% of OpEx out of the QLogic deal. Where we're at in that process? I know it's over..

Syed Ali

Right now, we're probably - I don't have an exact number, but if I would take a stab at it, probably 80% of the way there.

Richard Schafer

Okay. And maybe if you can discuss some of the primary levers that you've been able to pull to get gross margins up. What, 200 basis points or something?

Syed Ali

Manufacturing, obviously, taking on manufacturing was a single biggest one that kind of gave us reduced costs. But the flip side of it is because of reduced costs, we're able to keep margins at a good level and grow market share much more aggressively. So if you remember, when we bought QLogic, we had talked about an 8% to 10% growth. So right now, we now look at '17 and think maybe it's really more going to be 10% to 12%. And the Ethernet NIC which we had said year-over-year from Q4 to Q4 would be 20% growth, is approximately at that number already in Q3. So pretty much everything that we said we're doing better than what we said when we took over the - over QLogic.

Richard Schafer

Are you already starting - I know it's really early days on this, but are you already starting to see revenue synergies from QLogic? I mean...

Syed Ali

So for example, at certain - of our Enterprise customers, QLogic did not have presence like that, Cisco or F5. So we're getting qualified there and they should start contributing to revenue. Plus some of our cloud customers, we started to get some early wins. They're small, but at least they're getting into those private clouds into the public clouds in maybe 1 SKU at the more volume standard level.

Richard Schafer

I think the only one I didn't ask is specifically about, on my list, is just on wireless spend. You've seen several of your competitors talk about a slowdown maybe there in CapEx. Is that having an impact on you guys at all? Or are you kind of in the right regions with the right customers that you're not seeing that as much?

Syed Ali

Yes. I think that we're at the right regions with the right customers which are really growing, right, like Reliance India, for example or some of the ALU-type stuff. So actually, wireless infrastructure, we're probably going to be the only company that will grow from last year to this year. And then kind of 5G and the fixed wireless, fixed broadband wireless should start in the back half of '18 and really become strong in '19 and '20. So I think wireless infrastructure, again, service providers always are lumpy. Quarter-over quarter, customers can be kind of up and down some. But as we go into kind of the 5G cycle, I think we're well-positioned to bridge that transition, for example, into 5G without having too many wild fluctuations.

Richard Schafer

Okay. I can open it up to the floor at that point, if anybody's got questions for Syed. I guess I could ask an M&A question. I think your play is pretty full with pretty recent QLogic deal. But I mean, are there any other areas you need to add to the quarter basically that obvious spots that maybe you like to strengthen?

Syed Ali

No, at the end of the day, I think in the markets that we address, we're pretty well covered, right? So we have our new product cycles. But obviously, we're opportunistic. QLogic was a very opportunistic acquisition for us. And that's worked out very well despite a lot of trepidation on The Street when that happened. But we'll always look for things that are good gross margins, that we can go ahead and improve the growth rates of, that if they have some structural issues, right or if it's in a good customer base. But frankly, with a lot of the consolidation that has happened, there's not too much remaining in the market.

Unidentified Analyst

We've talked about QLogic, high-single digit 10% type of growth, what's driving that?

Syed Ali

Sure. So when you take a look at it, initially, we have said 8 to 10, but we think we'll be north of 10 now. And if you take a look at QLogic's revenue piece, roughly kind of 60% of it was Fibre Channel HBAs, right? Roughly 40% is Ethernet NICs and storage controllers for all flash arrays or all the non-flash arrays. So essentially, 60% of the business is kind of flattish, kind of plus or minus 1%. It's almost like a steady-state type business. Very profitable, very predictable. And then that 40% of the business which is the Ethernet, is growing at 20% plus and the storage controllers which go into these non-flash arrays, is growing at 20% plus. So if you take a look at 40% of the business growing at 25%, that gives you 10% growth and the other one is flat. So that's how the math works out.

Richard Schafer

Okay, I think that might be it, Syed. Thank you very much for coming and getting all the questions.

Syed Ali

Thank you.

Richard Schafer

Thanks a lot.

