MedEquities Realty Trust's (MRT) CEO John McRoberts on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MRT)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 9, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Tripp Sullivan - Investor Relations, SCR Partners, LLC

John McRoberts - Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Jeffery Walraven - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Kathleen Morgan - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Bryan Maher - FBR Capital Markets

Brian Hawthorne - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Tripp Sullivan

Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to the MedEquities Realty Trust conference call to review the company's results for the second quarter of 2017.

On the call today will be John McRoberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Walraven, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our results were released yesterday evening in our earnings press release, along with our supplemental package furnished with the SEC on Form 8-K and the Form 10-Q, all of which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of this call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through August 16, 2017.

The numbers to access the replay are provided in the earnings press release. For those who listen to the replay of this call, we remind you that the remarks made herein are as of today, August 9, 2017, and will not be updated subsequent to this call.

During this call, certain comments and statements we make may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning prescribed by the securities laws, including statements related to our 2017 guidance and related assumptions, the future performance of our portfolio, our pipeline of potential acquisitions and other investments, future dividends and financing activities.

All forward-looking statements represent MedEquities' judgment as of the date of this conference call and are subject to risk and uncertainties that can cause the actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Investors are urged to carefully review various disclosures made by the company, including the risk and other information disclosed in the company's filings with the SEC.

We will also discuss certain non-GAAP measures, including but not limited to FFO, AFFO and adjusted EBITDA. Definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release, which is available at ir.medequities.com.

John McRoberts

Thanks, Tripp. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the call. This has been an eventful and productive several months for MedEquities and the healthcare industry in general. We've executed on our priorities to grow the portfolio in a disciplined manner, with experienced operators that meet our high standards and to manage this growth with prudent leverage and flexibility on our balance sheet.

I'll start with some updates on our acquisition activity and portfolio metrics, then finish up with a few comments on some of the recent legislative developments and recent pronouncements coming out of CMS.

We were very active during the second quarter, sourcing new investment opportunities and we've seen that pace continue since the end of the quarter. We closed on or signed definitive agreements to acquire seven facilities, and have funded one mortgage since our call in May. This activity was a combination of small portfolio of single-asset transactions in the SNF, behavioral and integrated medical plaza space, and has provided some additional operator and geographic diversification.

Year-to-date, we have closed on or committed to fund $80 million in new investments. A $10 million transaction for Prospect Medical's would like SNF facility in Connecticut, a COM [ph] state, is one that we would describe as a starting point for a new relationship with Prospect.

We were able to acquire a three-star SNF facility, which has four stars in the quality metric, that is within Prospect's a network of three hospitals and outpatient service centers, plus other providers in the Northeast Connecticut market. Prospect currently has presence in five other states and we would like to work with them on the future capital needs.

The tight integration of their facilities from these states between acute care behavioral hospitals, physician networks and other integrated healthcare facilities is a great example of the operators we've selected and their ability to navigate today's healthcare challenges.

The $15 million Magnolia acquisition is another example. The two SNFs both hold a four star rating from CMS, with strong facility level coverage. Stuart Reed, their CEO and owner is a very experienced a well-known operator in the State of Indiana, having been very active in the state's trade association for many years. With 27 skilled nursing facilities throughout Indiana, Magnolia has been able to forge the requisite strong hospital referral networks and relationships that we look for in an operator.

Now, regarding the $25 million transaction with American addiction centers that we announced Monday afternoon, its management team is well known to us here in Nashville. We're pleased to have a definitive agreement and look forward to closing the transaction soon.

As the largest publicly traded pure-play provider in the highly fragmented substance abuse treatment space, they have experienced rapid growth since their IPO several years ago and recently recapitalized the balance sheet to fund future growth. The four facilities we will acquire, two freestanding outpatient centers and two accompanying sober living facilities in two separate markets, directly support their flagship residential treatment facilities in both the Las Vegas and Dallas markets. The integration of residential, outpatient and sober living facilities as a business model has been very successful for them in those two markets.

We look forward to finding other ways to work with AAC as well as expand our presence in the broader behavioral space. We still expect to meet our previously reported investment target in 2017 of approximately $150 million. While the places are bit behind where we have originally anticipated $80 million in new investments and funding commitments today compared with the $100 million by midyear that we had originally indicated, we are achieving a higher weighted average yield than expected and projected.

That leaves us another $70 million to sign and close during the second half of the year. With a roughly $600 million pipeline of similar transactions that range from single ambulatory surgery centers, integrated medical facilities and acute care assets to small SNF portfolios and behavioral facilities, we expect to be active over the next several months.

The composition of this pipeline continues to evolve as we've remained patient and disciplined in our underwriting. For instance, the current pricing on many acute care surgery center transactions is below our targeted yields. And, we have pulled back on a number of potential transactions in favor of highly targeted short stay and select acute care skilled nursing and behavioral health facilities.

With the recent AAC transaction, we reinforced our commitment to growing in the behavioral space. It's a sector that has been highlighted for being generally insulated from the ACA [ph] discussions. And politicians from both parties as well as providers have agreed that more care and funding is needed to fight the addiction crisis.

We will also continue to focus smaller portfolios of single asset transactions with local and regional operators across the acute and post-acute sectors, similar to the opportunities that we've closed so far.

One other point I would make is that we had some success in securing access to future opportunities with mortgage investments that provide a pathway to future ownership of the underlying property. We expect to see more of these opportunities in the future as operators seek to tap into strategic markets.

We continue to see solid consistent performance from our portfolio for the most recent quarter. These are all experienced healthcare operators who've been through multiple cycles and we're confident their plans in place to remain flexible to respond to reimbursement trend.

The new transactions we've recently announced which will begin showing up in our metrics in the next few quarters are with the equally skilled operators and should benefit from the local and regional focus. For the trailing 12 months ended March 31 2017, we had patient occupancy of 84% for our stabilized single tenanted portfolio and 85.3% in our SNF portfolio.

Non-Medicaid revenue represented approximately 73% of total revenue for our stabilized single tenanted portfolio. Q-mix of the SNF portfolio of 61.2% and for the entire stabilized portfolio, EBITDARM [ph] coverage was 2.18 times at the guarantor level and 1.55 times at the facility level.

The consistency in our portfolio and among our operators is in more contrast to the legislative environment at federal level. Weeks-long effort over the summer to push through repeal and replace an ACA and then a Skinny repeal failed in late July. There are a lot of theories on what happens next, but we will stay actively engaged with the operators we've chosen, who we believe can navigate any potential legislative changes.

There have been a lot of focus on SNFs this quarter. And a few of our peers have already responded to various reports on the SNF industry. As with most components of the healthcare ecosystem, the SNF sector is very diverse and localized. We believe SNFs are now and will continue to be a significant part of the healthcare services delivery system.

The top tier operators, which we believe we are aligned with have developed the networks and relationships with hospitals and other providers to work closely together to improve outcomes, while maintaining tight control of expenses.

Just this past week, CMS issued their final rule for fiscal 2018 for both SNFs and ERFs [ph] with a 1% increase in rates. Fiscal 2018 is also the first year where SNF operators could see a penalty for not meeting the requirements of the quality of reporting program.

CMS also finalized requirements for the value-based purchasing program that begins with fiscal year 2019. With this rule, the SNFs ranked in the bottom 40% on readmission measures will be paid less than they otherwise would have. And final CMS rules were consistent with what we saw in April, and our operators have noted there were no surprises in any of these final pronouncements.

A managing risk for picking the best operators in achieving appropriate risk adjusted returns on our investments were disciplined underwriting on what we do every day. And the same approach extends to our balance sheet. We remain conservative in our use of leverage with the constant focus on improving our cost of and access to capital.

The continued execution of our investment strategy should allow us to deliver strong AFFO growth was expectations to continue that momentum through the rest of 2017, and into 2018.

So Jeff, why don't you walk us through our financial results and guidance.

Jeffery Walraven

Thank you, John. I'd like to remind everyone that consistent with the last two quarters any comparisons of the current period results to the same period a year-ago are not yet meaningful, because of the effects of the IPO and the resulting simplification of our capital structure.

So as a result, my comments today will focus on the sequential comparisons in our operating results, both net income attributable to common stockholders and FFO increased approximately $300,000 from first quarter to $4.8 million and $8.3 million respectively. AFFO decreased slightly about $60,000 compared to the prior quarter to $8.5 million.

On a per share basis GAAP EPS was $0.01 higher at $0.15, and both FFO and AFFO are consistent with last quarter at $0.26 and $0.27, respectively. These quarter results were not affected by the company's recent announced investment activities, since they have occurred at the end of the second quarter and early this third quarter.

That said, we do expect that the cash yields from these new investments less the estimated resulting interest cost to fund the acquisitions, would contribute approximately $0.02 in incremental AFFO per diluted share for the third quarter from the respective dates of acquisition.

Before turning to our portfolio results, I would note that based on the company's quarterly performance, the company's Board of Directors declared a $0.21 per share dividend to common stock holders, which represented a well-covered dividend with an AFFO per share payout ratio of approximately 78%.

Now turning to the portfolio results we remain pleased with the near and long term prospects of our tenant operators and related parent guarantees. We have regular communications with each of them about the state of their operations and their perspectives on the risks to their operating environments, including the high profile attempts at regulatory reform that have dominated the news cycle for an extended period.

Now while our tenants operating results can fluctuate on a sequential period basis, these discussions have fortified our evaluations of their past experience in successfully navigating significant changes to the industry landscape will be a valuable asset at this time around. And each have the ability to sustain their delivery of quality outcomes in patient populations they serve.

For more in-depth details, I would refer you to our Q2 supplemental information report furnished last night that contains the relevant data on certain number of tenant operators in our stabilized property portfolio. Additionally, I'd like to expand John's comment on our entry into the behavioral space. We believe the sector of healthcare complex will continue to grow to satisfy the variety of unmet needs of the youth adolescent and adult populations, which will create many opportunities for us to partner with behavioral specialty providers that are focused on improving and expanding these now recognized critical services. As with all of our investment relationships, we will be diligent in our pursuits and the underwriting of specific transactions within the space.

Now moving on to update on our current debt profile. As of June 30, 2017, our net debt to gross asset value was 27.4% compared to 26.6% last quarter. In the ratio of net debt to consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the quarter annualized was 3.2 times compared to 3.1 times for the first quarter.

On a pro forma basis, assuming our recently announced investments and related borrowings have closed on the first day of the quarter, our net debt to gross assets value would have been approximately 32%, and net debt to consolidated adjusted EBITDA would have been 3.7 times.

Total indebtedness under the amended credit facility was $164.5 million at June 30, 2017, and is currently $205.5 million, which includes $125 million outstanding on the term loan and $80.5 million outstanding on the revolving credit facility. The stated revolver balance reflects the draws to fund the majority of the recent investment activities.

And finally as a reminder, we hedged our exposure to the floating interest rate on $125 million term loan with swaps that were forward starting effective April 10. Our all in interest rate under the term loan is currently 3.59%, which includes the spread over LIBOR of 175 basis points. Based on our current debt to gross assets leverage has calculated under the terms of our credit facility.

Weighted average interest rate on all borrowings under the credit facility was 3.4% this quarter compared to 2.6% last quarter. And as we disclosed elsewhere the interest rate spread over LIBOR fluctuates in 25 basis point increments as quarterly leverage changes in accordance with credit facility pricing grid. The next increase occurs when leverage reaches 35% debt to gross assets level, which we would expect to occur, we fund additional investments.

Now discuss our performance relative to our published guidance. And once again, we reaffirm the guidance ranges for the full year 2017 that we've previously published and then included in our earnings release and supplemental information presented this quarter. We have updated the discussion of certain of the assumptions to incorporate company's activities and results year-to-date.

The annual assumption of $150 million of investments for 2017 remains unchanged with approximately $80 million funded or committed through the date of this call. Also unchanged is the expected range of initial cash yields on the new investments of 8.5% to 9%.

The expected range of our cash G&A being $8.7 million to $9 million and the weighted average diluted share count of 31.76 million shares. But based on the timing of acquisitions and investment closings, we have been funded - that have been funded from our credit facility, we have tightened the range of the estimated annual interest expense for 2017 at $7.8 million to $8.4 million as compared to our original estimates of $8.6 million to $9.1 million. Both included approximately $1 million of non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs.

Now in conclusion, we are highly confident in the long-term fundamentals of the healthcare industry and the resiliency of our targeted asset classes, despite the ongoing uncertainties that continue to persist. We believe that within this uncertainty our existing portfolio provides a secure foundation upon which to further our prudent growth and diversification strategy.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question will come from Jordan Sadler of KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Kathleen Morgan

Hi, this is Katie Morgan on for Jordan. And I believe last quarter you had mentioned, you had $100 million under letter of intent for your assets. And I was wondering, if you could update us on the status of the $100 million, please.

John McRoberts

Well, we have some of those that were under letter of intent, have since been closed. There are a couple of those that have yet to be closed. And we have added to that list. So now I would say we're roughly kind of - we have letters of intent or very active discussions of around $90 million dollars that would be pursued and closed, or at least - funded and/or closed for future fundings by the end of the year.

Jeffery Walraven

If you look back to our prior comments, when we had referenced at that point five LOIs, three of those five LOIs for the first quarter were the ones that closed. Two continue on and are continuing to be worked. And then there is the $90 million just John referenced is comprised of six specific transactions at the moment.

Kathleen Morgan

Thank you. And then just another follow-up, you had touched upon this about little bit in your prepared remarks. But I was wondering if you could provide any additional color on the transaction market and like what you're seeing in the market today. Thank you.

John McRoberts

Well, I would say it's similar to what we've seen throughout the year. We did mention in the prepared remarks that we've seen some acute care hospital transactions and some smaller surgical centers, kind of go off with the seven handle or low eight handle, which we're not interested in pursuing. But - and we're very targeted in those asset classes to try to maintain our yields that we're looking for.

But if you look at the behavioral space and the skilled nursing space, we're still seeing activity in those markets and we're still seeing an ability to maintain that 8.5% to 9% initial cap rate or lease rate.

Kathleen Morgan

Thank you.

The next question will come from Smedes Rose of Citi.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Abhishek in for Smedes. So just looking at the acquisition of the AAC, so how do you think about having a highly levered healthcare operator? And then how do you weigh the pros and cons of having a publicly traded tenant?

John McRoberts

Well as you probably know, that space is highly, highly fragmented. And there are a lot of very small operators in the space. So if we're going to be in that space, we want to deal with more institutional type credits if you will, who have the capital, the infrastructure to deal in today's world, dealing with payers and dealing with referral sources and the likes.

So we have very good coverages at the guarantor level on these transactions. And the assets that we're invested in are critical to their business model in these two markets that we're in. So we feel good about this transaction.

Jeffery Walraven

And when you translate those through the coverages, so you know at the guarantor level that coverage translates to 6 times plus at the guarantor level. And so, even with the leverage that they have, they have a very good coverage metric and a solid and stable fixed charge metric that underlies.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got it, and then just on your comment saying that the competition increased for SNFs and that's caused you to push back on transaction activities, do you think that that can persist and would that be a potential risk to closing on the $70 million of transaction for the remainder of the year?

John McRoberts

Actually, I think what we said was, there was - the competition was related to acute care and some smaller surgical - ambulatory surgery centers, where the pricing just got too rich in certain transactions for us, so we're not pursuing those. But in the SNF side of the equation, we see kind of a similar competitive layout that we're seeing all year long. We don't see much change there.

And we feel confident that we can continue to close on these assets that we have under LOI and very far along in discussions.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

The next question will come from Bryan Maher of FBR Capital Markets.

Bryan Maher

Good morning, guys. Can you give us a little bit more color on how big and deep that behavioral space is in the United States? Who tends to own those assets? How fragmented is it and are there any major operators there that we should be aware of?

John McRoberts

Well, as I've said, it's very fragmented, it's getting a lot of attention now, there's a lot of private equity companies out there they are funding entities that will be attempting to rollout a lot of this fragmented business. You've got AAC, you've got - and when we look at behavioral, I mean, you can expand that the psych as well. There's Acadia here in town and Nashville as well. Signature out on the West Coast…

Jeffery Walraven

UHS has a material behavioral portion.

John McRoberts

So there are handful of what we would call sort of more sophisticated institutional type companies out there, but as we speak there are being formed a lot of other companies, who we think will emerge in terms of their having the capital available to roll up this industry and put the infrastructure behind it - it really need.

Bryan Maher

Okay. Thank you.

We will now go to Brian Hawthorne of RBC.

Brian Hawthorne

Hi, can you guys talk a bit more about the SNF coverage ratio and the prospects of - it going up in the future?

John McRoberts

Well, we have the benefit of having very positive trends in our SNF portfolio in the past, there's been a little bit of softness in the census levels over the last quarter. We met with our clients and our tenants, if you will to discuss the issue. But it's not going to go up forever it kind of goes up some, it goes down some, it kind of pops around. So we're on top of it. We're not that concerned about at this point in time, our clients are focused on it, a lot of it has to do with various markets, and if you've paid attention to a lot of them hospital companies in their earnings report, census is soft in a lot of markets.

And so if you've got census in your referral sources, you're going to have - it's is going to affect you, so while there's - it's down slightly. We're cognizant of it. We stay in touch with our operators and we feel good about it. And we also have strong guarantors, corporate guarantees on each of these - we are not dependent on one individual facility at any point in time.

Brian Hawthorne

Okay. Thanks. And then, are there any MSAs that you guys are looking at, particularly harder that you want to avoid?

Jeffery Walraven

No, we haven't from a - call it from a prospecting perspective. We don't focus first on states or MSAs that way. We start with the operators, we've got operators that we have current relationships with whether we actually have current transactions with them or not. There are a depth the bench of operators that we know and are in regular discussions with. And then, we continue to add to that bench really very specifically and target is based on as we get to know them introduce ourselves, they get to know us.

And so from a development perspective, we really don't focus on a specific MSA or state and say we have to be there. It always starts with the operator - a good operator as we described in the past that we're trying to make sure that we pick the winners, who know how to be able to handle the cycles, because these are long-term leases, these are long-term assets. And there are operating cycles that they all have to go through and picking the management teams and know how to be able to navigate through both the ups and the downs of that is where we stay focused.

Brian Hawthorne

Okay. Thanks for taking my question.

And this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to John McRoberts for any closing remarks.

John McRoberts

I don't have - well, I will say the only closing remark is that, as we said in the prepared remarks we've got about $70 million to go from where we said we would be by the end of the year. So as indicated, we've got a very nice pipeline, we've got a lot of work to do. So we will be busy doing that, and as far as just following up with any of you as we've done in the past and as always we're available for follow-up questions you might have so just give us a call. And thanks to everybody who's joined on the call today.

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines. Have a great day.

