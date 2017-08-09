Vishay Precision Group: With Activist On Board, Catalysts Now On The Horizon To Tip The Scales Of This Weighing Systems Manufacturer

While Nokomis has made headway, the founders still hold sway via Class B shares. Additional risks include under-performance of acquisition strategy and changes in US corporate tax policy.

Even if a strategic buyer does not emerge, with an aggressive yet disciplined acquisition strategy of their own, Vishay could improve their own margins, helping to close the valuation gap.

Selling at a discount to its larger peers, the company would make an accretive acquisition to a strategic buyer who could bring up operating margins.

In the 7 years since former parent company Vishay Intertechnology decided to spin off the company to focus on discrete electronics, shares of Vishay Precision Group (VPG) have languished as other high-end industrial companies have seen both profit increases and multiple expansion. But with an activist making headway with the current management, the stock selling at a discount to peers, and the company's own acquisition strategy helping to improve margins, Vishay is finally getting the catalysts it needs to build shareholder value.



Company Overview

Vishay Precision Group was the legacy business of Vishay Intertechnology: in 1962 Vishay founder Dr. Felix Zandman started the business to manufacture foil resistors and foil resistance strain products. As the company grew Vishay diversified into other electronic components, including semiconductors, capacitors, resistors, and other passive components.



After growing into a broad-line electronic components manufacturer, Vishay decided to spin off the original foil technologies unit in order to focus on semiconductors and passive components.



Since the spin-off, Vishay has been on an acquisition streak: purchases include measure and control maker George Kelk (in 2012), precision sensor company Stress-Tek (2015), and Pacific Instruments (2016).



Vishay Precision Group owns several manufacturers of foil technology, force sensors, and weighing/control systems. Below is a break down of annual revenue: foil technology makes up the bulk of revenue (45% of 2016 revenue), with Force Sensors (27%) and Weighing & Control Systems (28%) making up the rest.

Sales are global, with only 44% of sales in the Americas. Europe makes up 35% of annual sales, with Asia making up the balance at 21%.

Vishay's products are components primarily sold to OEMs (48% of sales).

Source: Vishay Precision Group Presentation (Marcum 2017 MicroCap Conference), June 2017

Foil Technology

Vishay's Foil Technology segment consists of companies that manufacture foil resistors and foil strain gages. These products are used for a myriad of end users, including the electronics, aerospace, and oil & gas industries. Vishay's foil technology products are sold under the Vishay Foil Resistors, Powertron, Alpha Electronics, Micro Measurements, and Pacific Instruments brand names.

Force Sensors

The Force Sensors unit includes manufacturing of transducers, load cells, and weighing indicators used by a variety of industries (medical devices, agricultural equipment, construction machinery, and precision weighing). Force sensors are sold under the VPG Transducers,VPG Transducers, Celtron, Revere Transducers, Sensortronics, and Tedea Huntleigh brands.

Weighing & Control Systems

Weighing & Control Systems consists of products used for process weighing, vehicle weighing, overload monitoring, weight force/process optimization in heavy manufacturing, and force measurement for offshore oil and gas exploration. Brands include BLH Nobel, Vulcan, VPG Onboard Weighing, and Kelk.



Recent Performance

Since the spin-off, Vishay Precision's stock market performance has been mediocre relative to the market:



Between 2010 and 2016, shares zig-zagged between lows around $11-$12 a share and highs between $17 and $19/share.

After falling from $17 at the beginning of 2015 to a low of around $11 in 2016, shares rebounded, reaching $19 in at the beginning of 2017, as the the post-election "Trump rally" in industrial names enhanced the rebound from earlier in the year.



After the honeymoon was over, interest in VPG dissipated, and shares began to fall back towards $15. Shares rebounded again, and as of today are around $18.

The recent rally on 8/8/17 was the result of a fantastic quarter that showed both increased revenues and improved earnings:

7.5% revenue increase YOY ($62.3m vs. $58m)

Gross margins up 200 basis points to 39.7% (from 37.7% last year)

Quarterly earnings up near 100% ($0.27 vs. $0.14 YOY)

Foil technology sales up 15.6% on increased demand by aerospace industry for the Pacific Instruments line of resistor products.



Q3 Guidance of $60-$65m in quarterly revenue

SG&A increase only 2% despite 7.5% revenue bump, indicating scaling of business.

6-Mo Revenues $122.1m vs. $114.6m last year



Valuation

With TTM EBITDA of $28.2m and EBIT and $17.4m, VPG is selling at an EV/EBITDA of 7.2x, and EV/EBIT of 12 (EV calculated using cash and debt figures from most recent earnings release, current EV of ~$202m)

Vishay is selling at a large discount to peers in the industrial instruments space:

Company

EV/Revenue

EV/EBITDA

EV/EBIT

P/E Electro-Sensors 0.8 18.1 NM NM Fortive 3.9 16.75 18.9 26.5 Roper Technologies 6.9 20.6 26.3 35.4 Rudolph Technologies 2.4 12.4 14.1 22.4 Teledyne 2.5 14.1 18.7 27 Vishay Precision 0.9 7.2 11.6 24.8 Median 2.5 15.4 18.7 26.5

(All figures TTM; Vishay Precision Data TTM as of Q2 2017 data released 8/8/17)

Using the median EV/EBITDA valuation, VPG would have an enterprise valuation of $435m, or a market value of $464.6m (or $35.20/share). Using the median EV/EBIT valuation, VPG would have an EV of $325.4m, market value of $355m, and be worth $26.90/share.

There is plenty of justification for the discount to their larger peers: besides having the benefit of index inclusion and wider analyst coverage (Sidoti and B. Riley, well known in micro-cap land but not exactly household names, provide the only analyst coverage for VPG), the larger companies have much higher operating margins. Fortive (a spin-off of Danaher) has operating margins of 23%. Roper Technologies (which owns VPG competitors Roper Industries and Hardy Industries) has operating margins of 33.5%. Even small/mid-cap names like Rudolph Technologies and Teledyne have operating margins of 19.4% and 17.7%, respectively. Vishay Precision's operating margins are only 12%.

While the much lower operating margin and higher depreciation relative to EBITDA justify the lower multiple, this demonstrates how a larger strategic buyer could acquire Vishay Precision, wring out cost savings, and generate income that would be accretive to earnings.

If a strategic buyer does not emerge, with their own acquisition strategy (see more below), Vishay themselves could engage in additional acquisitions, slowly improving their operating margins and justifying a valuation similar to the larger names.

To value VPG I gave the company a "private market valuation", i.e. what a larger company would be willing to pay for VPG.

I estimate a buyer would pay around $25/share for VPG. At this price level the purchase price would be around $300m (net of cash), or EV/EBITDA of 10.6; even if a buyer could only bring up EBITDA margins to 15% ($35.4m), their effective purchase price would be just 8.47x EBITDA, nearly half the median of 15.4. Add the ~$7.2m in cost savings to the $17.4m in EBIT ($24.6m), and deduct 35% for corporate income taxes, and the effective purchase price is just 18.8 times earnings (assuming net income of ~$16m).

Even at a nearly 40% premium to the current trading price Vishay Precision would be an accretive acquisition for Roper, Fortive, or many other industrial instruments manufacturers.

Catalysts

Activism by Nokomis Capital Results in Exploration of Strategic Alternatives

Hedge fund Nokomis Capital has become VPG's largest outside shareholder. Starting in 2015, Nokomis built up what was originally a passive (13-G) 10.1% stake. However, after acquiring more shares throughout 2016, Nokomis changed their filing to 13-D and began negotiating with VPG for board representation. Nokomis now holds 15.94% of shares, and has one of their senior analysts (Wesley Cummins) on the board.

Nokomis has successfully made headway with VPG by getting board representation. While VPG has made some strategic decisions to increase shareholder value (including a cost-savings plan initiated in 2015), an outsider who does not have any attachments to the business (Chairman Mark Zandman is the son of the late founder; CEO Ziv Shoshani is the founder's nephew) will more likely make waves to pursue a sale. In addition, the large stake held by Nokomis indicates their exit strategy will have to be a sale of the company.

Potential Strategic Acquirers

As mentioned in the "Valuation" section, Roper Technologies owns both Roper Industries and Hardy Instruments (both are listed in the 10-K as direct competitors of VPG). Fortive could also build on their existing test & measurement equipment businesses via a VPG acquisition.

Other potential buyers include British precision/controls company Spectris, Japanese strain-gauge concern Tokyo Sokki Kenkyujo, or other global industrial players such as ITW (owners of weighing-machine maker Avery Weigh-Tronix), ABB, and Siemens.

Multiple Expansion via Improved Operating Performance

Exploring strategic alternatives is not VPG's only path to increasing shareholder value: instead of selling themselves to a serial acquirer such as Fortive, VPG themselves could become the next Danaher or Fortive by continuing to pursue a serial acquisition strategy:

As seen in the Marcum presentation, VPG is aware of the importance of an acquisition strategy to build shareholder value. By acquiring additional small companies in their realm of expertise, VPG is setting the stages to improve operating margins and enhance the bottom line.

By focusing on small acquisitions with a high IRR hurdle, that are accretive within 12 months, and have scalable business models, long term VPG can bring their operating margins closer to their larger competitors. As VPG's operating margins improve, multiple expansion will occur, bringing VPG's valuation closer to peers.

Risks

Control By Zandman Family

Vishay Precision Group, like it's former parent Vishay Intertechnology, has a dual share structure: Class B shares hold 10 times the voting power of Class A shares. However, unlike in most dual class arrangements, the founding family does not hold majority voting control: the Zandmans (Dr. Zandman's widow Ruta Zandman, son Mark, and nephew Shoshani) own or hold proxy voting control over 76.8% of the Class B shares, or just 35.1% of the voting power (even with 10 times the votes Class B shares only make up 45.8% of the total votes).

The Ancora MicroCap Fund proposed an elimination of the dual-class structure at the 2017 shareholder meeting, but this proposal was defeated by a nearly 2 to 1 margin.

For the time being the Zandmans will hold a disproportionate voting interest in the company.

Because of the Class B shares, Vishay does not have a staggered board. In theory an activist could win a proxy fight, but after the results of the dual-class elimination it is unlikely an activist could get the super-majority of the Class A shareholders needed to outweigh the Class B shares.

While Nokomis Capital may succeed in compelling the Zandmans to consider a sale of the company, for the time being the ball is in their court.

Acquisition Strategy Does Not Pan Out

While the acquisition strategy to drive growth offers VPG the most certainty, there is still the risk future acquisitions fail to be accretive. For example, when VPG acquired Stress-Tek, they paid an effective EBITDA multiple of 18 (although the purchase price included real estate assets). The high multiple was paid on the expectation cost savings could be generated, with EBITDA projected to increase to $3m within 2 years.

While it is understandable to pay a substantial premium for businesses you can expect to wring out material cost savings, this could be a double-edged sword if Vishay begins to chase good money after bad.

Changes in Tax Policy

While Vishay has a strong balance sheet (with $63.2m in cash against $33.6m in debt), most of this cash is overseas. In light of the recent talk in Washington regarding "corporate tax reform", there is a risk a "repatriation tax" could be implemented in order to pay for a reduced domestic corporate income tax rate. While Congressional gridlock has dissipated these fears, the risk remains.

Vishay has also utilized transfer pricing as part of their tax strategy, which could also be materially affected if US corporate tax policy is overhauled.

Bottom Line

After years of a stagnant share price, Vishay finally has some catalysts on the horizon to increase shareholder value: with Nokomis Capital now having board representation, the Zandman's family is beginning to cede control, improving the chances of a sale. Even if a strategic buyer does not emerge to acquire Vishay Precision, their own acquisition strategy could start bringing their margins closer to competitors, enabling them to attain a higher valuation.

While these catalysts have been a game changer for what was for years a dead money stock, the company's existing risks remain: the Zandman family continues to have disproportionate influence over the company, and after the vote on Ancora's proposal it seems unlikely another activist could come in and win a proxy fight. With a substantial amount of operations and cash overseas, and the company maximizing their use of transfer pricing, the company is exposed to changes in US corporate tax policy. And while the acquisition strategy offers promise for an independent VPG, the company could begin to lose discipline and start rationalizing overpaying for bolt-on acquisitions.

With the recent rally due to the earnings release, it may be prudent to wait for the excitement to dissipate before accumulating a position. While I believe material changes will occur in Vishay Precision within the next year, the wheels are still being set in motion.

