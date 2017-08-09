Leoni's (LNNNF) CEO Dieter Belle on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Leoni AG (OTC:LNNNF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Good day and welcome to the LEONI AG Interim Report First Half 2017 Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. And at this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Mr. Dieter Belle. Please go ahead, sir.

Dieter Belle

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today’s conference call. During the next minutes, my colleague Karl Gadesmann and I will be presenting our half-year 2017 results. I will start with a short introduction of the group’s performance during the reporting period. After that, I’m going to walk you through the segment reporting. Then I will hand over to Karl Gadesmann, who will elaborate on our H1 results. We will close our presentation with an update on LEONI’s guidance for the current fiscal year.

Following our presentation, we will be happy to answer your question. Headlines first half 2017; consolidated sales grew 9% to €2.4 billion; sale of Business Group Electrical Appliance Assemblies drives EBIT increased to €136.8 million; dynamic order intake in the Wiring Systems division; foundation of the Factory of the Future and EBIT guidance for fiscal 2017 raised to €190 million to €210 million. Group figures; during the first half of fiscal year 2017 sales increased dynamically by slightly more than 9% year-on-year. Reported EBIT more than doubled during the first half and came in at €137 million. Here our operating income development benefited from the improved performance of our Wiring Systems division and the higher-than-anticipated positive disposal effect.

Adjusted for exceptional items such as PPA effect, positive disposal effect and insurance compensation, EBIT amounted to €140 million. Group sales, when taking over a closer look to our sales, increased year-on-year, on slide 3, you will see that the only positive top line development was mainly driven by organic sales growth of 5%. In addition, we also benefited from a more favorable copper price, which added another 4 percentage points to our sales growth. Let me now continue with the performance of our Wiring Systems division.

Our Wiring Systems division outperformed our expectations and increased its external sales by slightly more than 10% year-on-year to €1.5 billion. The Wiring Systems division substantially improved its EBIT in the first half of fiscal year 2017 from €22 million to €64 million; along with the additional profit contribution from the increased sales, this was also a clearly positive reflection of the successfully implemented measures to enhance performance. Wiring Systems business highlights; during the reported period, we succeeded in broadening our business with almost all customer groups.

The growth in sales to European carmakers was especially strong. We furthermore increased shipments to the international commercial vehicle industry and generated gains with cable harnesses and wiring systems for vehicles with electric and hybrid drive. LEONI started series production for several new customer projects in the second quarter of 2017. Among other products, we launched production of wiring systems and cable harnesses for various new models of Asian and European manufacturers.

Most of these vehicles involves premium cars, SUVs and vans. Our Wiring Systems division booked extensive new orders from the global motor vehicle industry in the second quarter of 2017. At the 30th June 2017, the divisions’ order backlog covering the next 5 years were up from €14 billion to €15.6 billion. There was a strong increase in order for wiring systems and cable harnesses for the cars with electric and hybrid drive. The order backlog in this segment grew to €628 million.

Now some comments on the Wire & Cable Solutions division. In the first half of 2017, external sales of the Wire & Cable Solutions division rose by almost 8% to €937 million. Growth was driven by the rise in the copper price year-on-year. The volume of the business in organic terms was down by around 2% or €19 million year-on-year keep the following in mind, closing of the sale of our Business Group Electrical Appliances was at the beginning of May.

That means the Business Group is only included for 4 months in our half year accounts, which corresponded to a missing sales contribution of roughly €22 million. With regard to our customer industry’s demand for automotive cables remained at a high level worldwide. The same applies for cables and system for robotics and automation engineering as well as our copper and glass fiber-based data cable. On the other hand, demand for our cables for the petrochemical industry suffered from down trends in the market.

A positive momentum for power and infrastructure cables was also missing. In H1 2017, the Wire & Cable Solutions division reported EBIT rose from €40 million to €36 million. Here the division benefited from the higher-than-anticipated positive disposal effect of roughly €25 million. On the other hand, the corresponding profit contributions from the sold BGES were absent from May.

Adjusted for the positive disposal effect of other items such as PPA effect, EBIT was up almost 4% year-on-year to €43 million. Wire & Cable Solutions highlights; in the first half of 2017 the Wire & Cable Solutions division, order bookings rose to €954 million and thus exceeded sales during the period under report. The foundation laying ceremony for the Factory of the Future in Roth, Germany took place in June.

Our new plant will underpin both our core cable production business and function as laboratory as well as development center for innovative products and solutions. The plan for the factory is to gradually take over production from the existing plant in Roth from 2019 onwards. The focus of the Wire & Cable Solutions division’s digital transformation in the first half of 2017 was on digitalization of its product range, especially on developing intelligent cables.

Key progress was also made with respect to the organization among others, by making staff more aware of the importance of our digital transformation and strategic repositioning as a leading provider of secure and intelligent power transmission and data management system solutions. So far my comments on the Wire & Cable Solutions division, now would like to hand over to Karl Gadesmann, who will elaborate on the financials.

Karl Gadesmann

Thank you very much, Dieter Belle. Dear ladies and gentlemen, Karl Gardesman speaking. A very warm welcome also from my side. We have already heard from Dieter Belle that LEONI’s top line grew dynamically in the first half of the current fiscal year. Consolidated sales of LEONI grew by slightly more than 9% or €204 million to €2.44 billion, mainly driven by organic sales growth and the increased copper price helped too.

All our regions contributed positively to this development. We generated the biggest increase of nearly 17% to €360 million in Asia. In the Americas, our sales were up by around 9% to €375 million and in the EMEA region they rose by almost 8% to €1.71 billion, Due mainly to the improvement in our Wiring Systems division, cost of sales rose at a slightly lower rate than business volume and increased by 8.7% to €2.01 billion.

As a consequence, gross profit for the first half of 2017 grew by more than 11% to €428 million. Our gross margin at group level improved slightly from 17.2% to 17.5%. SG&A, selling, general and administration expenses, increased by around 6% year-on-year and came in at €259 million due mainly to higher projects and IT expenses for performance improvement measures.

Spending on research and development was down by 3.5% to €64 million due to project phase-related reasons. In H1 2017, other operating income and expenses was positive and came in at roughly €22 million. Above all, this reflected the positive disposal effect of roughly €25 million from the sale of our former Business Group ES, which was completed at the beginning of May.

In addition, the €5 million insurance compensation associated with the fraud case, which was already recognized in Q1 2017 is also included in this figure. Income from associated companies and joint ventures, which comprise the pro- rata earnings of our successful joint venture in Langfang, China, rose from €5 million to slightly more than €9 million Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes, the EBIT number, were up from €62 million in H1 2016 to €137 million for the first half of 2017. Correspondingly, the EBIT margin improved from 2.8 % to 5.6%. Adjusted for the impact of purchase price allocation, restructuring, positive disposal effect and the insurance compensation, EBIT rose from €90 million to €140 million, an increase of 26% year-on-year.

Our financial result including other investment income came to a negative balance of €12.8 million, due to the increased borrowing requirements for business expansion. As the proceeds from the disposal of Business Group ES are largely tax-exempt, the tax rate for the period under report was a disproportionately low 25.6%. Consolidated net income more than doubled from €36 million to €92 million

When compared to the end of December 2016, LEONO’s group balance sheet grew by roughly 5% to €3.10 billion at the end of June. On the asset side, there was an increase in current assets by nearly 8% to €1.71 billion, due mainly to the increased inventories and trade receivables Trade receivables rose by around 12% to €628 million because of our dynamic business in the month May and June. Inventories were up by around 60% to €681 million due to a portion of increased copper price among other reasons.

Non-current assets accumulated by around 2% to €1.39 billion as a result mainly of our investments. On the equity and liability side, current liabilities rose by 7% to €1.38 billion, there were in particular increases in the current financial liabilities from €150 million to €170 million and in trade liabilities by about 16% to €897 million, due to the growth of our business. Non- current liabilities decreased by about 1% to €733 million. Non-current financial liabilities of €462 million were roughly at the previous year level. Thus net financial liabilities amounted to €438 million on June 30, 2017, as opposed to €404 million at the end of 2016 and €479 million at the end of Q1 2017. Due to the good results, LEONI Group’s equity grew by more than 8% to €290 million. Consequently, our equity ratio was 31 9% at the end of June 2017. LEONI Group’s cash flows from operating activities increased from €50 million to €57 million in the first half of 2017.

Our positive bottom line development was offset by a larger amount of funds tied in working capital for business-related and copper price-induced reasons. Our cash flow for investments was €190 million while the previous year’s figure was €105 million. As a consequence, free cash flow was negative €62 million following negative €90 million in H1 2016.

In total, cash and cash equivalents amounted to roughly €194 million at the end of the first half of 2017. So far my comments at this point on the financials, I would now like to assign the word back to Dieter Belle.

Dieter Belle

Thank you very much, Mr. Gadesmann. Ladies and gentlemen, according to the release of our preliminary results for the first half of 2017 on 27th July, we increased EBIT guidance for our group due to the good business performance during the reporting period. However, please allow me to say a few words on our performance for the remainder of the year. First, we reaffirm our sales forecast for fiscal 2017.

From today’s perspective, consolidated sales will be up by approximately 4.5% to about €4.6 billion. If the copper price remains at the level of the first 6 months of 2017, full year sales will probably exceed the budget target of €4.6 billion. Based on LEONI’s good performance in the first half of 2017, we forecast growth in consolidated EBIT from €78 million in 2016 to between €190 million and €210 million in 2017. Together with additional profit contributions from more sales and operational improvements in the Wiring Systems Division, we benefited from the two exceptional factors in the first half of 2017.

First, the sale of Business Group Electrical Appliance Assemblies and second, the insurance compensation. Compared with the previous year, there are no longer such restructuring expenses or charges arising from the fraud case. On the other hand, however, there will be spending on various group-wide optimization and future-oriented projects among others covering such areas of strategy, digitalization and IT. Having said that, we are finished with our presentation about the H1 results, the relevant business highlights and our guidance for fiscal year 2017. Now we would like to ask you for your questions and comments.

We will now take our first question from Marc Tonn from Warburg Research. Please go ahead sir.

Marc Tonn

Just a couple of question from my side. One would be, I think when I remember it right, second quarter last year experienced quite a number of positive effects from something which happened to foreign exchange, thus the increase in adjusted operating profits appearing to be a bit more limited for the second quarter, this year perhaps you could give us some indication whether anything similar has happened this year as well over the years given some headwinds from these topics? Second question would be at the Wire & Cable Solutions Division, we see that the adjusted EBIT is down slightly, partly due to the, let’s say, omitted contribution from electrical appliances.

But apart from that also some weaker businesses the petrochemical industry, how much of the, let’s say, weaker development you would regard as being more cyclical or are there any structural measures plan to bring up profitability? And thirdly, perhaps with regard to the strong order situation in the Wiring Systems Division, is it just, let’s say, bigger order from one customer, or is it let’s say a broad number of new contracts, which has driven this number up so largely in the third quarter? Thank you.

Karl Gadesmann

Okay. So regarding your question about the Q2, 2016, you can call it one-off or extraordinary item, is there any similar in 2017, we can confirm that there’s not a comparable amount. I mean, if you look at our income, in total a number of €35 million, if you deduct €25 billion the disposal and €5 million insurance as a kind of a ground layer of €5 million, there’s nothing extraordinary in just the ground motion as we say. Similar on the cost side, other cost came in with minus €13 million for the first half. This includes by far in the amount of €7 million negative currency impact and the rest there’s nothing special or exciting to report on.

Dieter Belle

Regarding your questions to the WCS performance in the second half, at first, I’ll have to say that the automotive cable business and robotics business remains dynamic and further we acquired on our budget. We are weaker than expected within the business of the petrochemical industry and also energy and data infrastructure. Here we see in comparison to our estimations last year for the second half minus of some million. There are structural measures foreseen and in action. So we are really convinced to come up with a better performance on the one hand next year in these fields and maybe on the other hand, the general demand will help also next year.

Regarding your questions in term of order intake, the €2.9 billion, we did achieve in the Wiring Systems division, mainly from some big German OEMs.

We will now take our next question from Florian Treisch from MainFirst. Please go ahead sir.

Florian Treisch

I also have some questions here. The first is on Wiring Systems. If you look through your quarterly reporting, you have increased your EBIT guidance here by €5 million. The question is, is it only reflecting a better performance in Q2, as Belle said. Or is it also implying that you are more optimistic going into the second half for Wiring Systems. The second question is basically a follow-up to that.

If your H1 margin of 4.3%, if you compare that to the new high-end of the EBIT range for Wiring, the high end is 3.6%, I would say the implied H2 margin is below 3% for Wiring Systems. My question is, why are you so cautious here or are you simply still conservative rating a volatile H2 and then maybe I have a follow-up thereafter.

Dieter Belle

It’s really a fair question. I think there are some arguments. On the one hand, we have to see in the second half, if we are only on budget in total with our €2.9 billion in sales, we are missing more than €100 million in sales. This would mean a lower dimension of contribution in any case, €15 million to €20 million. Also on the other hand, we have to see – seeing our strong investments in the first half, and also second half, we have to cope with some more depreciation and more R&D costs, which will come up. But at the end, it’s clear we are furthermore coming up with a more conservative guidance.

Florian Treisch

And then maybe a follow-up, as you have highlighted this nice 25% quarter-on-quarter increase for the order intake for recent hybrids. Can you give us some details here? Is it coming from China or from Europe from different clients and one probably a question, I’ve never asked before, but if you get one of these orders awarded, does it also mean that you are -- or that you have to deliver the Wiring Solutions also for the combustion engines, i.e. is it the EV or something like an Eaton the traditional order or are these awarded completely separate from each other.

Karl Gadesmann

When we are discussing about electromobility sales, then we are meaning 100% only electomobility including hybrid. It could also be that we have additional than normal volume for the combustion engine car. But when we are discussing about eMO then we are meaning only eMO. The order intake did come up from mainly from two customers, one from overseas and one from Germany.

Dieter Belle

I mean, maybe just to add some comments here, I mean, what we see with the European customer base really is that the major platform for e-mobility will be distributed in 2017 and they started already in 2016, 2017 will be better year for order intake, I would say, 2018 may be. And then the future plateau of production will be around 2020/21. So that basically is the timeline and we see here, maybe, that it’s not, let’s say, -- or it’s different from customer to customer, whether there’s a combination who’s supplying the high voltage [cables] and who is supplying the low voltage cables , but in general, we see that as kind of a trend that the nomination is preferred to based on one hand. Because in the end, it’s managing a more complex system with by far different voltages in a car, so I think it’s exactly the competence to be here as the system develop and design of these new architecture for EV cars.

Florian Treisch

Okay. Thank you very much.

We will now take our next question from Christian Ludwig from Bankhaus Lampe. Please go ahead.

Christian Ludwig

Yes, good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. My first question basically a follow-on on Florian’s, again on the Wiring Systems division guidance. I mean, Mr. Belle, you mentioned a couple of negative figures that will impact earnings in the second half, but still the 5.3% margin you showed in Q2, were there any one-offs included there, any unusual items whatever that makes this margin not a sustainable one going forward.

Trying to get a little better understanding what kind of underlying profitability is possible. And the second question would be on your basically Chinese joint ventures. Again a very strong quarterly contribution of almost €5 million. What do you expect there for the second half? Thank you.

Karl Gadesmann

Again, one issue is comparing the second quarter with the upcoming quarter in the WSD sales was more than it will be in the next two quarters. And this means lower contribution. And again, seen special one-off, no, not that much, maybe €1 million, €2 million, but not more extraordinary issues are included. So at the end, it’s the influence of the lower sales and some more cost regarding R&D depreciation

Dieter Belle

Regarding the joint venture in Langfang, so far we see no indication that the positive development of H1 will change in H2 2017. So we expect pretty much the same momentum there.

Christian Ludwig

Okay, thank you. Maybe just one quick follow-on question on R&D, I think, Mr. Belle, you mentioned R&D will increase a little bit, it was down after 6 months, was this despite earnings, new order intake and top line growth, was it just basically a timing issue, or why did R&D decline in the first 6 months of the year?

Dieter Belle

I mean, as you rightly said, it’s more a timing issue when project customer driven starts and how they proceed. But what we will clearly see that this line item will increase over the next couple of months, what we see with the new projects taking [indiscernible].

Christian Ludwig

For the year, and could you give us roughly in any case what do you expect for R&D?

Karl Gadesmann

I think we will come up to the same percentage as last year, that means absolutely a little bit more than previous year.

Christian Ludwig

Okay, thank you.

We will now take our next question from Christian Breitsprecher from Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Christian Breitsprecher

Hi, good morning. I have two questions. One on the revenue number for the current year, you said if the copper price stays where it is now, you would reach more than the targeted number. Can you give us an idea a number of what the revenue would be if the copper price stayed at the current level? Second question on the order backlog, I think you said that order backlog is covering the next five years. Can you give us a bit of an idea when or what the profile will be when this order backlog actually transfers into sales?

Karl Gadesmann

Okay. So I’ll start with the copper price development, I mean since last November, the copper price is on a quite high really, you could say and you follow-up is like messages in the press that China industrial production is picking up and the price jumps up. So far, I mean, today, it’s about €5.50 something. It has an impact, as you see year-on-year, if you compare this as roughly €1 per kilogram difference on the copper price. So clearly when this level of the first six months continues through the second half of this fiscal year then there would be at the end higher revenue number than the projected €4.6 billion.

Dieter Belle

Regarding the order backlog from €14 billion to €15.6 billion, which the increase in the second quarter, we will see the positive impact in sales also seeing the first €14 billion first time with a bigger indication in 2019 and then 2020/21. Next year, also serious growth we should see but a bigger chunk we should achieve first time in 2019.

Christian Breitsprecher

Okay, thank you.

We will now take our next question from Tim Schuldt from Equinet Bank, please go ahead.

Tim Schuldt

Yes, thank you. I have 2 questions, one is following up on what Christian just asked, what is your planned copper price in your budget for the second half? Maybe that makes it easier for us to calculate the difference. And if you would provide us with an information of how much €1 makes a difference in a year or in a half year, that would also be helpful. And then just a housekeeping question, in your cash flow statement you had, I think, a positive contribution -- a negative contribution from change in other provisions in the second quarter. I see that this is not restructuring because that is in a different line. Maybe you can just remind me what that might be.

Dieter Belle

The budgeted copper price so far is around €4.50 what we has said in the budget. So you see the current level is well ahead of this, but again let’s see how the development will come.

Tim Schuldt

Maybe a follow-up on that is that the budget for the second half or is this the budget for the average in the full year?

Dieter Belle

It’s the budget for the second half.

Tim Schuldt

Okay. Thank you.

Dieter Belle

Can you, sorry, repeat your question?

Tim Schuldt

Yes, sure. In the cash flow statement, there is the line change in other provisions and that is in the second quarter a positive contribution to the cash flow statement €2.6 million and in the previous year you had a pretty strong negative contribution there. This is not – there is a separate line said restructuring provisions. So this seems to be not the same. This seems to be not the reason why it was negative last year. And so just what is the change and what was it last year? What is it this year?

Karl Gadesmann

But there’s not any special item to report. I mean, that’s basically in the other provisions there’s a mixture of price provision for future cost increases and so on. That’s more the normal stuff, so there’s nothing special to report on.

Tim Schuldt

Okay. I just saw that the number was relatively substantial in the first half last year and also in the second quarter last year that was negative. So I was just curious. Thank you.

Karl Gadesmann

Okay.

Tim Schuldt

Thank you.

We will now take our next question from Henning Kaufmann from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Henning Kaufmann

Hi good morning, thank you. I was just hoping we could discuss the order intake or the book to bill ratio a little bit more, in the auto business, you obviously had a very nice out performance in line or even better than some of your larger cap competitors, but they tend to have the sort of mid to longer-term revenue development supported by higher book to bill numbers. You seem to be eating or not eating into but basically maintaining a stable ratio there going into the order backlog.

Could you please discuss that a little bit? How you see that going forward and if you anticipate a similar growth rates to be backed up by increasing book to bill going forward? Thank you.

Karl Gadesmann

Okay. I mean, in the automotive industry, the order placement is based on the model cycle. So it’s not continuously quarter-by-quarter coming to the market, it’s more about lifecycle management. And here, I mean there we had a – so we don’t, let’s say, follow a pure book to bill ratio on this. Yes, I mean we are fine on this with our – if we compare order intake in H1 and revenues H1, but that I think not the right view on this because it’s in relation with the launching of lifecycle projects.

So here we clearly see that big car lines like the one into Q2, they do not come Q-by-Q so there’s quite a competition on that and we’re still positive that we – for Q2 of 2017, we have a good chance for having a Q3 to Q4 maybe a strong order intake too.

Henning Kaufmann

Thank you. If I can just clarify that, are you saying your order intake pattern is any particular reason different from Valeo or Conti or Schaeffler, for example, who don’t appear to be talking so much about model cycle dependency of order intake?

Karl Gadesmann

It is depending on special projects we have gained and we are furthermore optimistic in the second half as Mr. Gardesman did mention to surpass our sales volume by getting more order intake than sales in the second half also so we are coming up in total for the whole group is a quite nice order intake for the whole year. And it’s an issue model by model and this is.

Henning Kaufmann

That’s very clear, thank you very much.

And now we have a follow-up question from Florian Treisch from MainFirst. Please go ahead, sir.

Florian Treisch

Thank you very much for taking a follow-up question. I would like to come back to Wire & Cable Solutions and the margin in Q2. If I just had a closer look, we are only seeing €13 million lower, lower revenues and if you look at the €7 million lower EBIT, it’s just the quarter-on-quarter, I would say, lower revenues cannot really explain this, I’m just asking because in the end, if you look at H2, should we base our expectations more on the 4% margin level for H2, given the fact that lower contribution from the sold business plus the weaker mix is contributing here or how are you explaining the €7 million lower EBIT in Q2 over Q1 to us? Thank you.

Karl Gadesmann

Basically, as you rightly said, 2 reasons, first, is that there’s a missing profit and compensation of fixed cost for the second half due to the disposal of our business and furthermore, as Dieter Belle mentioned in the beginning, as of today we do not see improvement from market indication coming back to some of our industry areas, which we think will be challenging in the second half of 2017 too.

Florian Treisch

Okay, thank you.

Thank you, Mr. Belle and Gardesman, we have no further question at this time. So I'd like to turn the call back to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Dieter Belle

Okay. Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for your attention. We are looking forward to talking to you again. If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to get in touch with our Investor Relations team. Thank you again and have a nice day.

Thank you. And once again, ladies and gentlemen, that will now conclude today's conference call. Thank you very much for your participation today.

