Edwards Lifesciences' (EW) Management on 37th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference - Transcript

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

37th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

August 09, 2017 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Scott Ullem – Chief Financial Officer

David Erickson – Head of Investor Relations

Analysts

Jason Mills – Canaccord

Jason Mills

Okay, great. Good afternoon everyone. Welcome to the Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference. My name is Jason Mills. I am the senior medical devices' analyst for Canaccord. And thank you again for coming. This is the first of my sessions from my coverage and really can't say of a better company to start out with than Edwards Lifesciences. We are fortunate to have both the Chief Financial Officer, Scott Ullem here today as well, the Head of Investor Relations and many other things at the company I am sure, David Erickson. Both of them will be going to a fireside chat. I don't think we have any slides. I think we're just going to chat.

Before we move on to that, there are obviously disclosures in your book, so take a look at those. And if you would like, grab me or the management team after for any questions. What I thought I would do today is try – I had three topics I wanted to get to and questions within those topics really taking a different approach then asking the same questions. Really trying to get at what the philosophy of the Company, first, and then maybe drilling down into structural heart and transcatheter valves where they've been clearly the leader for several years. I will try to stop about maybe 20 minutes and leave 5 minutes, so thinking about questions maybe you how that I don't ask because I'd like to engage with the audience as much as possible.

So, Scott and Dave thanks for coming.

Scott Ullem

My pleasure. Thanks very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jason Mills

And you just reported just another terrific quarter. So, let me give you a chance to put a level set us before I dive into question, about sort of where the business is today and then I think I'm going dive in just to give you a heads up of where we are going, maybe a little on the philosophy of the Company. How your philosophy on growth, margins, but we'll get to that. Just maybe level-set us where the Company is today and maybe remind folks where your guidance is and how you are thinking about the business for the second half of the year?

Scott Ullem

Sure. So, the Company is in a very stable spot today and we had an unusual quarter in a sense that all three of our business units; Transcatheter Heart Valve, Surgical Heart Valve Therapy and Critical Care performed better than expected, showed growth in all of our regions, so U.S., Europe, Japan and rest of world. In Transcatheter Heart Valves, the business has performed well. We saw a less of the competitive impact than we expected in the second quarter. As a result, we exceeded our expectations in Transcatheter Heart Valve.

In Surgical Heart Valve we've got one new product that's rolling out, another one to follow in the form of INTUITY Elite and INSPIRIS. And in Critical Care monitoring, we've got a really successful rollout strategy this year for our new HemoSphere monitoring platform as well as disposables that go along with that our EV1000 monitoring platform.

Beyond that we've made a lot of progress in our new therapies and specifically therapies around transcatheter tricuspid repair and transcatheter mitral repair and replacement. And we feel like go on track to achieve success in years ahead as a result of that aggressive investment in research and development. And maybe I'll pause there.

Jason Mills

That's perfect. It's good a set up. So, the first question is about your focus. First, you have two foci, Structural Heart and Critical Care monitoring, but really the former is I'd say a bigger focus for the Company. So, as you think about your dogged focus on Structural Heart more specifically, as opposed to a strategy of leveraging your call points, whether be it in average cardiologist in structural heart or cardiac surgeon perhaps in critical care monitoring. With acquisitions of synergistic products, I know investors who ask you about all the time, how can you leverage this call point? Other times you talked about what we're really focused. Maybe you can give us a little bit more insight into why you believe that focus is the right focus for the long – to augment the long term growth and margin expansion and earnings growth for the company?

Scott Ullem

You're right, Jason. We have different strategies on lot of our public medical device peers. We are intentionally not diversifying beyond Structural Heart and Critical Care Monitoring. We're intentionally laser-focused around structural heart therapies that can really change the way medicine is practiced. And by that I mean, developing and rolling out therapies that are novel that offer very different tools to physicians and very different paths and recoveries in qualities of life for patients.

And it's a riskier strategy in a sense that we don't have more diversification to depend upon. You will not see Edwards out purchasing orthopedics or specialty pharma companies to fold into a portfolio rather we are going to stay laser-focused in what we are doing today. The reason is not philosophical. The reason is from competency standpoint and from an economic standpoint. We think we are really good at Structural Heart innovation. We've had a long track record of success. We have deep relationships with physicians and hospitals, regulators, payors, and we are confident there is tremendous growth in those areas. If there were not growth, then we'd have to resort to thinking about broader strategic alternatives, but we just feel like growth for a long, long period of time, many years in the future is substantially higher than growth in other sectors of medical devices and that's the reason why we are really staying focused in our specialty earnings.

Jason Mills

Okay. To get into Structural Heart and TAVR, maybe in a little bit, but sticking on sort of the theme of philosophy. Talking about the P&L. Talking about your philosophy and how you balance, what has been for the majority in the last several quarters upside to your TAVR expectation in the street? It seems like that carries with it a [indiscernible] with it, really great margin. We can see that flow through. At the same time, this time last year you were engaging in a build out – further build out your sales force in manufacturing. So you had to make a decision to spend some of that gross profitability that came to you and that continues to come to you. So, what's your philosophy on letting margins go up vis-à-vis the stronger that you've seen in Structural Heart? And spending on mitral and three other things that may not bring top line materiality in the near term, but you feel good about longer term. How you think about trying to manage that operating margin line?

Scott Ullem

So, the way we think about the P&L starts with investing aggressively for long-term top-line organic growth. And so, some companies focus on the expense lines in order to cut down and drive bottom-line growth. We focus on the expense lines to invest in them and drive top-line growth, and as a result get the bottom-line growth. So for example, in the second quarter, earnings per share grew 42%, but it's really stemming from the investments we've made over many, many years in novel therapies that are growing quickly on a top-line and fueling ultimate bottom-line growth and cash flow.

In the second quarter it's numbers behind it, we grew 23% in TAVR and 28% in TAVR in the U.S. We grew substantially in Surgical Heart Valve therapies and Critical Care that yielded overall of 15% consolidated underlying growth rate on the top-line, so then excluding FX and acquisitions.

Over the long term, we do expect that we'll be able to get some leverage out of our gross profit line. And recently, we've been investing significantly and increasing our manufacturing capacity, and that has provided a headwind to gross margin expansion. And in the second quarter, for the first time in a while, we saw the mix improvement coming from TAVR, which is a relatively high gross margin product inside of Edwards. Not being offset by operational investment until we saw almost 150 basis point expansion in gross margin just as a result of that mix shift.

Over time we are going to continue to invest in operations, and so there will be some natural resistance or headwinds to getting that same kind of mix improvement period-over-period. And in addition as we rollout new products, oftentimes new products come at a lower gross margin until we get to sufficient scale, we'll start getting the operating efficiencies.

But over time, we expect to get some lift in gross margins. When you get down to the expense lines, SG&A and R&D as I mentioned, our real focus is on investing to drive top line growth. And while we are disciplined, especially in selling, general and administrative expense growth, we are also making sure that we put in place the right kinds of technologies in the R&D pipeline, as well as the right level of field support as we rollout – continue to rollout TAVR and rollout in the future our new transcatheter, tricuspid and mitral innovations.

Jason Mills

That's helpful. Going to TAVR for a second and speaking with the theme of philosophy. The market has been competitive in Europe, increasingly competitive in Europe for several years. So you had an opportunity to compete in Europe differently than you've had an opportunity to create in U.S. We are excited to partner with one other player, we got another one. We know it's planning to come to the U.S. market. So, again on philosophy, talk about your philosophy as it relates to driving the top line growth in a competitive market, TAVR specifically juxtaposed to maintaining the pricing power that you had. Of course in some ways that pricing is responsive to reimbursement, which has being quite good. But in lieu of any changes in reimbursement, one might think competition maybe a bit more price competition. You talked about gross margin as you see long term upward perhaps in that over the long term. Talk about your philosophy in competing in TAVR, maintaining your price, not giving in perhaps to anything you might see on price competitive front.

Scott Ullem

So there are lots of elements to that question. Let me try to take it apart and take them one by one. First, in terms of our competitive philosophy, we are competing against the disease, first and foremost, more so than competing it to other competitors. And in this – at this early stage in the adoption of this important new therapy, we think that expansion in the overall treatment of these patients is worth a lot more than expansion of our market share. We've seen in Europe, actually there has been a lot of competitors in Europe. For a numbers of years, we had about seven different competing product lines, two of which represented about 85% of the total procedural volume. Edwards has maintained a leading position in Europe as well as in the other regions.

Our pricing strategy has been fairly consistent which is that we priced our products in line with what we think the value is what they provide and I think generally Edwards has been trading at a price premium in Europe sometimes in the neighborhood of 20% depending upon the country. So, I think having the leading position as well as having a substantial price premium reflects the fact that our real strategy stems from having products that are differentiated based upon scientific results in clinical trials. And we're going to continue to invest in new technologies new products and clinical trials to support that differentiation.

In terms of price realization, in Europe we've seen consistently over the years low-single digit percentage price declines – average selling price declines as different hospitals achieve higher thresholds for receiving rebates and incentives. In the U.S. in terms of pricing, the average selling price has been pretty constant since we've been commercialized and overall globally, that's the case as well.

The reason in the U.S. is because as new centers come online, typically those new centers purchase products at the – at the full prices as centers that are more experienced and planting these valves longer are reaching higher volumes and achieving those same volume thresholds that entire incentives for rebates has been the case in Europe. And so, globally average selling prices have been stable in transcatheter heart valves and we expect to maintain discipline and make sure that we're getting fair value for the investments that we're making in this important therapy.

Jason Mills

That makes sense. On TAVR in the U.S., working our way down a little bit into more specific questions, but staying somewhat 10,000 feet with respect to the patient population, you mentioned the diseases as you are competitor at this point. Maybe talk about the updated targeted vessel market that you updated at your last Investor Meeting increased it as a matter of fact, quite significantly and the components of that where we are in the penetration cycle.

And I guess the second part of that question is how we – how you go after that market relative to the way the FDA allows you to in terms of making you get approvals for various risk profile as investors know you got high and intermediate risk, and anything above that, anything more risky than that and you are waiting on investing in a trial for low risk. I'll get to more specific question on low-risk later, but talk about the market and how much you are able to target today and what I guess ultimate low risk may mean for you in the way you attack the market differently once you have it.

Scott Ullem

Sure. So, right now the patients that are eligible for receiving TAVR are patients who have severe aortic stenosis with symptoms. And within that population of patients with severe symptomatic AS we are eligible to offer the therapy to patients who are at high risk and intermediate risk of undergoing traditional open heart surgery. As you mentioned, Jason, we've got a trial underway, our PARTNER III trial which is studying this valve in patients who are at low risk of undergoing traditional open heart surgery.

We expect that that trial will be fully enrolled around the end of this year and will lead to ultimate approval for this therapy for all patients regardless of risk of undergoing traditional open heart surgery somewhere in the 2019 time frame. At that point we believe that's going to lead to a market size for TAVR by 2021 of $5 billion plus and growing. So, that's a milestone along the way to a market that we believe is…

Jason Mills

Relative to half of that today.

Scott Ullem

Relative to half of that today in 2016, 2017 run rate. Now keep in mind, that's just for patients who have severe symptomatic AS. There is an additional population of patients that is not included in our $5 billion plus number which is patients who have severe aortic stenosis that are not demonstrating symptoms. And we are just in the early stages of undertaking a trial to study that patient population. The name of that trail is EARLY-TAVR.

And the patients who have severe AS will be evaluated for symptoms and patients who continue not to demonstrate symptoms will be randomized either to receive TAVR or to be watched and to receive medical management during that time period, and we'll see which patient population performs better. There will be some patients who under that trial, who undergo stress test, who then do demonstrate symptoms, they will not be eligible for this trial and instead will be referred to get treated commercially with TAVR. We will pause there and see if that addressed where you were going.

Jason Mills

It did. Couple of things there to tackle, low risk and then asymptomatic, very different markets. With respect to low risk, I think what investors grapple with obviously, all of us do, because there is a really good literature that tells okay, 25% of the market is high-risk, 10% high-risk and 40% is intermediate. So, we're all grappling with that. What part of the market do you have access to, and you get that question a lot. I guess my question isn't that, it's what does low-risk approval do, assuming the data shows good results relative to primary endpoint? What does it do in terms of your development of the market, the care pathway channel, how does it change? How your customers, the physicians interact with the population whether it be through market or billboards or outreach. Is it a potential massive catalyst to market development?

Scott Ullem

We think it is a catalyst to market development and let's just take it back in time a little bit. Historically, this is a therapy that's been offered to a very small segment of the population. Those patients who were not eligible for surgery, so either inoperable or at high risk of undergoing surgery and did not have another options.

Now as of last August, patients who were at intermediate risk or surgery also have the option of getting TAVR therapy, but there is still a large segment of the population that does not have this therapy available to them. As we've experienced different events over the last several years, what we've seen is that label expansion, there is some high risk to intermediate risk, both denominated risk to low risk has a meaningful influence on the total population patients who end up getting treated. But there are other endpoints as well that's tough to isolate the impact of those label expansion from new technologies, new clinical trial results, new competitor technologies and trial results, and so all of those are influencing growth in this market and we continue to believe that they will influence the growth in the years ahead as well.

In addition to this label expansion, we expect for the low-risk trail. We also intend to continue rolling out innovation, and so for example we're going to be introducing our Ultra delivery system in Europe later this year, in the U.S. next year. We're also introducing new products and late this year we expect to introduce our CENTERA self-expanding valve in Europe and we're enthusiastic about the prospects it has for continuing to grow Edward sales.

Jason Mills

That's helpful. Last one on low-risk. There has been, it hasn't enrolled as expeditiously as some of the other trials. It hasn't been slowly. I think some investors ask the question, why didn't it just enroll faster than anything else? Is there seemingly more patients in the low-risk population. How would you address that? And what would you say to your investors and what does that imply anything about what the market growth maybe in low-risk population once you are commercial there?

Scott Ullem

We don't think it has any implications for what the ultimate adoption curve looks like once TAVR is available to all risk category patients. Rather, often times when new trials start, it takes a while for them to get to really start to ramp especially in the case of a randomized trial. So, keep in mind, this is low-risk trial studies, patients who get TAVR as compared to patients who are randomized to get traditional surgical aortic valve replacement, and so randomized trial sometimes take longer to enroll than in a registry trial for example which is what some of the past trials have looked like.

And so, we're still very enthusiastic and optimistic about the prospects for getting this low-risk indication. We believe that this trial will be enrolled around the end of this year. Remember, this is a trail with a one-year endpoint, and so once the last patient enrolls around the end of this year, at 12-months with that, and then when one year follow-up period is concluded, we will assemble the data and prepare to submit at FDA for approval.

Jason Mills

Early 2019, some of that range?

Scott Ullem

Sometime during the course of 2019. It's tough to predict what the pipeline is going to be like or what the timeline may look like, but 2019 is a good modeling assumption.

Jason Mills

Of course there is never enough time, but let me be remised, if it didn't touch on the transcatheter efforts you have in mitral and tricuspid. Ask in a more provocative way, if I were to think in – frankly in my model out at least a couple of years and frankly as I think about what I would model over the next five years, it wouldn't have mitral or tricuspid wouldn't be material in my model. Why would that be wrong? Or maybe within the context of that question, talk about the differences in developing the mitral market versus the tricuspid?

Scott Ullem

Sure. So, we do think there will be meaningful revenue opportunities over time, although you're right, over the next couple of years we're still early on in clinical trials and in getting approvals and starting to launch these therapies. But let's just maybe we take through some of the different programs we have underway.

In the tricuspid space, we just recently concluded the enrollment of our CE Mark trial for Cardioband tricuspid and we've also been trialing our FORMA spacer device for tricuspid repair in patients. So, between the two we've got – we treated over a 100 patients and we are optimistic about developing a strategy for introducing a tricuspid repair therapy in 2018.

In mitral space, we already have commercial approval for Cardioband mitral in Europe and we are pleased with the initial results that we've seen. We have approval for IDE in U.S. for Cardioband mitral, and while our start in Europe for Cardioband mitral is slower than we expected. We are forecasting $2 million to $3 million in sales by the fourth quarter and continuing to grow beyond that.

In addition, we've got our PASCAL mitral valve repair device and we are pleased with the reception that PASCAL has gotten from clinician to embedded opportunity to trial that device. And we are optimistic that it's going to be a very valuable therapeutic alternative for a market that are already is $400 million plus in size with one other competitor or only one competitor participating in that market.

In terms of mitral valve replacement, we've started treating patients again with our transseptal approach CardiAQ device. And we're focused very carefully on this less invasive approach than transapical implant patient. And so, while the road ahead is going to be long, we expect that we could get approval for transcatheter mitral replacement device in the 2019 time frame.

So overall, we got a very robust portfolio in this unusual position where we have a lot of different programs that are being offered to patients today. And we also have some tough decisions to make it, maybe the case that not all these programs get commercialized and that we may combine programs or take programs in a different direction, but we've got a really good problem demand until over the next couple of years.

Jason Mills

And I've got to get better doing this job up here moderating, because I didn't leave any time for audience questions. So you'll have to catch Scott and David on the way out. Although, I am sure you are running to another meeting. Your schedule is pretty good. So, please join me in thanking Scott and David.

