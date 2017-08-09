Blue Apron - The Company That Wants Some Love

Thesis:

I view Blue Apron (APRN) as more of a mix of a fine dining and casual dining restaurant than as an upscale grocery store. Taking into consideration this point of view, I calculate what I believe will be their future gross margin in 2021. I did this by averaging the gross margins of Whole Foods (WFM) and Fogo de Chao (FOGO) over the past four years. I picked Whole Foods because the products that they offer their customers are quality, all-natural foods, similar to what Blue Apron. I believe that Fogo de Chao is a good comparison to Blue Apron because they both offer their customers a unique dining experience. Also, I feel that Blue Apron will follow in the footsteps of their tech brethren and sacrifice current profit in order to grow their customer base by increasing marketing and SG&A expenses. At this time I do not feel that there will be a Corporate Tax break in the United States and I will use the marginal tax rate of 29%. This sentiment can be confirmed in the article "Fewer S&P 500 Companies Discussing “Trump” on Earnings Calls for Q2" by John Butters. Lastly, I feel that the Price to Sales Multiple better reflects the true value of Blue Apron than the Implied Share Price from the Free Cash Flow calculations does. The P/S Multiple of 1.04x is an average of the P/S multiples of a select group of comparable companies in the fine/casual Dining Industry plus Whole Foods. In this analysis, I do not include the Muskness principle which I will explain later on.

Establishing the Blue Apron Comparable Companies Idea:

An excerpt from Reuters' Description of Blue Apron: "The Company provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters." I began my research by studying the customers that Blue Apron is targeting. Why? Because I almost never invest in a company without trying their product at least once. So, I use my little sister as a guinea pig like any good older brother would do. She is a recent college graduate, married and has a new born baby girl. They fit the description of the company's target customer. One important point to mention is that they live in a small city in Rural America and their package arrived on time. In this youtube video, you will hear the host say that the package arrived one day late but the food remained cold. So thumbs up for the logistic department at Blue Apron because one day late is not bad. So, back to my little sister. They enjoyed both meals for the following reasons: The meals were made from high-quality ingredients. The meals were easy to cook (as they are not good cooks, this is important). The portion size of both meals was enough.

Next, the following text is from Blue Apron's IR website, "Blue Apron was founded in 2012 premised on a simple desire—our founders wanted to cook at home with their families, but they found grocery shopping and menu planning burdensome, time-consuming, and expensive". This sentence is Blue Apron's attempt in saying that they are a substitute for grocery shopping but I feel that this is a very lofty goal at the moment. Before my sister and her husband even knew the price of their meals, they already informed me that they would not mind substituting a meal at a nice restaurant for a Blue Apron meal but could not see themselves eating a Blue Apron meal twice a week.

Source: Ratios and Per Share data are calculated from data in Prospectus.

Establishing Blue Apron's Sales Growth and Gross Margin:

Blue Apron meals are pretty close to the same price when compared to supermarket prices of the similar items as seen in this video on youtube Blue Apron Cheaper than the Grocery Store??! (Review & Price Comparison). If you watch this whole video you will see that the host brings up the same point as my sister, which is that she does not often eat such elaborate meals. Blue Apron is basically offering a fine dining experience at a lower cost and in a more convenient fashion. I feel that until they increase their product mix, they will only have access to the fine dining and casual dining industries. The fine dining industry had $6.9 billion in annual sales during the period of April 2016 until the end of March of 2017, according to CHD Expert's Fine Dining Restaurant Landscape Infographic. The casual dining industry's sales are expected to reach $66.9 billion by 2020, according to the research company Technavio. So if the fine dining industry remains at around $7 billion and the casual dining industry reaches the $66.9 billion by 2020, the total value of both industries in 2020 should be around $73.9 billion. I feel that Blue Apron's market share of the combined total of these two industries will be 2.25% in 2020, this is my Base Case Scenario. Blue Apron's Best Case and Worst Case Market Share scenarios are 3.43% and 1.72%, respectively.

The gross margin estimates were derived from the below table. In the Base Case Scenario, I estimate that Blue Apron will achieve the gross margin of 41.9% by the end of 2021. 41.9% is the average margin of Fogo de Chao and Whole Foods. Best Case Scenario is the average gross margin for Fogo de Chao and the Worst Case is the Gross Margin of Whole Foods, both margins will be achieved, smoothly, in five years.

Source: Fogo do Chão and Whole Foods

Source: "Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Blue Apron's Prospectus

Source: "Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Blue Apron's Prospectus

Establishing a Forward P/S Multiple:

As mentioned in the thesis paragraph, I believe that Blue Apron's "public" competitors are in the Fine Dining and Casual Dining Segment of the restaurant industry, plus Whole Foods (Amazon). The P/S Multiple used in the Best Case, Base Case, and Worst Case are 1.74x, 1.03 and 0.54x, respectively.

Diluted shares guidance can be found on page 134 of the Company's Prospectus, "2017 Equity Incentive Plan".

My target price for Blue Apron is around $8.00 based on the forward P/S Multiple in my Base Case Scenario above.

Food For Thought:

1. There are several privately held companies that directly compete with Blue Apron. For example: HelloFresh, Plated, and Home Chef. Right now, I feel that HelloFresh is Blue Apron's strongest competitor. That is until Amazon gets into the game. I feel this way because Hello Fresh has operations in over five countries and their customer reviews are just as positive as those of Blue Apron.

2. I believe that any Free Cash Flow estimates are irrelevant at this point due to the fact that it is still a relatively new company.

3. I advise future investors to closely monitor the financials of the company, especially the Total Debt and Cash and Cash Equivalents items of Blue Apron's balance sheet. In the unlikely event that Blue Apron becomes profitable in the next three to four quarters, I estimate that they will have to issue debt in less than two years or worse they could raise equity capital. Most of the money raised in the IPO will be used for Capital Expenditures as seen from this excerpt on page 84 of the Prospectus "As of March 31, 2017, our projected remaining capital expenditures are expected to amount to approximately $100.0 million to $180.0 million in the aggregate for 2017 and 2018." The stock price is very volatile and the market is negatively over reacting to any news just like it did with the employee layoffs that was actually employee relocation with some layoffs. In my mind, this is good news since it will eventually reduce costs and increase automation and productivity.

4. Muskness principle: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) currently has a P/S multiple of over 20x while its peers do not have a P/S multiple of 1x. Why this phenomenon exists, I still do not know but it does. If the CEO Matthew Salzberg can rally the market and convince us that our money will be put to good use, we should definitely see better P/S multiples for Blue Apron.

5. Remember that Facebook fell almost 52% from its IPO price in its first month of being publicly traded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.