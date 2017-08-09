Williams-Sonoma: Great Dividend On Sale

We made a 41.76% gain on WSM call options back in March, and I thought it was time to re-visit the shares for a new trade opportunity. Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) are down about 13% over the past four months, and in my view that creates an excellent buying opportunity for people interested in picking up a high quality company with an excellent dividend history. I’ll go through my bullish reasoning below by focusing on the financial history of the company, and by modeling what I consider to be a reasonable price based on the dividend history here. I’ll conclude with a short discussion of the stock, suggesting that this is a growth company that trades as a deep value company.

Financial Snapshot

There’s a great deal to like about Williams-Sonoma’s financial performance over the past 7 years. Revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 5.5% since 2010, reflecting an increase in selling square footage. Although net income has faltered somewhat recently, it has trended higher, growing at a CAGR of about 6.2%, suggesting that the firm is somewhat scalable. At the same time, international sales have doubled, suggesting the company is increasingly diversified globally, which reduces the risk considerably in my view.

The net income has grown at a CAGR of about 6%, but EPS is up about 9.5% because of a relatively aggressive reduction in share count. In addition, the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 14%. The combination of rising dividends per share and reduced share count is critical in my view, as it indicates that management is shareholder friendly. Shareholder friendly management is an absolutely necessary precondition to make a bullish call in my view, and I can say that Williams-Sonoma’s management is quite shareholder friendly.

Not everything is excellent here, though. Although the debt load is relatively inconsequential, fully 44% of the company’s operating lease and purchase obligations are due in 2017. This is about $1.24 billion, which is obviously a material amount. Although the firm is capable of meeting this obligation, it is noteworthy.

Modeling The Future

The financial history of Williams-Sonoma may be interesting to some, but investors are more concerned about what’s likely to happen in future. Predicting the future is obviously a difficult task, but I will take a stab at it by engaging in a ceteris paribus assumption. I’ll hold all variables constant, except for the one that I consider to be the most important. In this case, I think the dividend is the most important variable, so I’ll move it, while holding everything else constant.

As I mentioned earlier, the dividend here has grown at a CAGR of about 14% over the past seven years. In my analysis I want to be conservative, as I prefer my surprises to be pleasant ones. I’ll therefore reduce this growth rate somewhat to 9% from these levels. Although reducing the growth rate by 35% may be a bit severe, it’s better to be pleasantly surprised than the opposite. When I perform that forecast on these shares, I infer a CAGR return of just over 9% from now until 2021. Given the relatively low risk present, I consider this to be a very reasonable return. In addition, about 1/3 of the total return I’m modeling comes from the dividends, which are obviously a more reliable source of return relative to the capricious stock price.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for WSM turned bullish when it closed above $46.50 on August 7. This signaled a bullish breakout from a falling wedge pattern on the daily charts which began on June 12. From here, we see the shares rising to $52.00 over the next three months.

Today, we may buy WSM call options, which will provide us with approximately 12x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $46.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $52.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe WSM is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

For better or worse, investors most frequently access the future cash flows of a business via the public markets. That can be a blessing or a curse. It’s a curse when the market is particularly manic about the future of a particular company because in that circumstance, the risk-reward for a particular stock is negatively skewed. If the company achieves the lofty expectations the market has placed upon it, there’s little upside in the stock, as the business will have simply met expectations. On the other hand, if growing competition from other firms, a miscalculation about the direction of the market, a poorly timed acquisition or a host of other problems conspire to cause the company to misstep, the shares will be punished severely. It’s potentially a blessing when the shares are priced with very low expectations. In that circumstance, if the company surprises on the upside, the shares will eventually rise as the market re-calibrates its expectations.

At the moment, shares of Williams-Sonoma trade at a significant (50%) discount to the overall market. In addition, they trade at a discount relative to their own recent history. To my mind, this discount doesn’t make sense, and I recommend that investors buy this growth company that’s trading like a deep value company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WSM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.