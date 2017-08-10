Some Thoughts About Tesla's Latest Bond Offering

This week came the news that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has set about raising $1.5 billion of unsecured debt by issuing bonds with an eight-year maturity.

I haven’t seen any offering materials or (obviously) participated in any of the “road show” meetings the Tesla team is having with potential investors. I only know what I read in the press reports and the SEC filings.

With those caveats, I’ll offer a few observations:

I’m Surprised by the Bond Offering



As I wrote recently, I expected Tesla would need to raise capital before year-end. I continued to believe that after Elon Musk denied it during the most recent “earnings” conference call.

However, I am surprised Tesla is issuing bonds rather than stock. Why? Because, as The Wall Street Journal’s Charley Grant has written, Tesla’s stratospheric share price “is arguably its greatest asset at the moment.”

At current prices, Tesla could raise $1.5 billion by increasing total shares outstanding by less than 3% and without further balance sheet strain.

I agree with Grant that Tesla is almost certain to return the capital markets for billions more. And I agree with him that, when that happens, Tesla may look back on this episode as a “missed opportunity.”

The Terms of the Bonds



The bonds will be so-called “high yield” or “junk bonds.” Standard & Poor’s has rated them B- and Moody’s B3. So, obviously, bond buyers are on notice that the new Tesla bonds are risky.

How much interest will Tesla pay on the new bonds? That remains to be determined, as it will depend on the strength of investor demand.

I have read reports Tesla will pay between 5% and 5.5% per annum for the debt, and that sounds about right. We’ll know more once the bonds are actually sold and can compare the coupon rate with the proceeds raised.

The New Bonds Come at the End of a Long Train



The eight-year term means the bonds will mature in August of 2025. In other words, they will mature after the maturity dates of all of the presently outstanding Tesla and SolarCity recourse debt, including (among other flavors of debt) the various convertible bonds and the revolving debt under Tesla’s Asset-Based Lending (ABL) Credit Agreement.

The total amount of the outstanding recourse debt was, as of the end of Q2, $5.6 billion. However, because only about $900 million was outstanding under the $2 billion ABL Agreement, the debt to be paid before the new bonds mature could swell to $6.5 billion.

The New Bonds Will Help Tesla Pay the Debts of its Insolvent Merger Partner



Obviously, the new bonds carry more risk than the other recourse debt that will mature in the meantime.

There is another, subtler, risk to the new debt. The ABL Agreement prohibits Tesla from guaranteeing any of SolarCity’s debt (recourse or non-recourse). However, Tesla remains free to “downstream” funds to SolarCity to pay SolarCity debt.

Tesla’s down-streaming of funds is how, in effect, SolarCity has repaid the Solar Bonds to SpaceX and other holders. And it is how SolarCity will repay Elon Musk and the Rive brothers the $100 million that comes due in February of 2018 (plus interest at 6.5% per annum on that amount).

It’s a fair assumption that, had the merger not occurred, SolarCity would have been unable to pay much, if any, of the Solar Bond debt that has been repaid since the merger. And, it’s a fair assumption that the money to pay the remainder of SolarCity’s recourse debt will have to come from Tesla.

That includes the $100 million due by SolarCity to Musk and the Rive brothers next February, and $230 million of SolarCity convertible bonds that also come due next year, and another $566 million of SolarCity convertible bonds that come due the following year, and $103 million in SolarCity zero coupon bonds that mature in 2020.

Can Tesla allow SolarCity to default on these obligations? While it might make good business sense to do so, there are a variety of reasons why Musk won’t allow it to happen, including his famous tweet promising that Tesla (and, if it came to that, him, personally) would pay all SolarCity’s debts.

So, the new bonds Tesla will be issuing will have the added risk that Tesla will be committing lots of future cash to paying off the obligations of its scarcely solvent subsidiary.

Junk Bond Investing in Age of QE: Large Risks and Small Rewards



The new bonds also will carry the types of risks associated with any fixed rate debt instrument. Because of their relatively long duration, the bonds are exposed to the risk that rising interest rates, or inflation, or both, will reduce their value.

And, of course, if Tesla becomes insolvent, the bondholders will join Tesla’s other unsecured creditors at the back of the line.

So, isn’t 5% or 5.5% a low rate for bond buyers to accept? Yes, it is, but we are in a strange financial environment. The “spread” between U.S. Treasury yields and junk bonds is about as low as it has ever been:

Now, more than at any time I can remember, investors seem willing to accept greater risk with less return as they reach for yield. This, from a recent Bloomberg report, captures the zeitgeist well:

In a market where investors willingly gobble up whatever new debt is on offer, the terms probably won’t hamper the bond sale, according to debt analysts. Junk-rated companies have taken advantage of insatiable appetite for yield by stripping protections that investors would have insisted upon in another era, and buyers may not bother amid the buzz that surrounds Musk’s clean-energy ventures. The stock is up more than 1,000 percent in five years.

The Bonds Are "Covenant-Lite"

What will the bonds be used for? I have seen no description of bond covenants that would require the use of the bonds for any particular purpose. (Indeed, the only reporting I have seen describes the covenants as “permissive” in a typical “covenant-lite” fashion.)

Donn Bailey, in a recent article, notes that Tesla is now offering car buyers 72-month financing at 0.99%. Donn scratches his head at the idea of borrowing at 5% to lend at 0.99%. As we all know by now, though, the “deliveries” metric is far more important to Tesla than the bottom line.

Obviously, despite its $3 billion in cash on hand at the end of Q2, Tesla has big bills that will be coming due for its capital needs. Cash is fungible, and it’s safe to say Tesla will use the bond proceeds for a variety of operating expenses and capital expenditures.

The Gigafactory News Does Not Surprise Me...

There are reports that the bond covenants will not restrict Tesla from placing liens on the Gigafactory:

Typically, a bond offering will flag the company’s most important asset and cap the amount of secured debt that can be tied to it, according to Diaz-Matos. In this case, Tesla has done the opposite, he said, giving the Palo Alto, California-based company flexibility to raise more money using Gigafactory 1 as collateral, which would push previous creditors lower in the pecking order to get repaid in case of default.

While the bond analysts claim to be stunned by this, I’m not. Why not? Because I’ve now read the Sixth Amendment to the ABL Agreement, which was filed with the latest 10-Q.

Before the Sixth Amendment, Tesla was permitted to grant liens against the Nevada Gigafactory to other lenders. The Sixth Amendment, though, takes that right away. Tesla can grant a lien in the Nevada Gigafactory only to the ABL lenders.

To me, the Gigafactory carve-out in the new bond offering is much ado about nothing. That’s because the Gigafactory has very little collateral value.

When one examines the economic reality, the Nevada Gigafactory really belongs to Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), not Tesla. Given Panasonic’s broad rights under its Factory Lease, it’s doubtful any lender would ever extend to Tesla much, if any, money against the Gigafactory.

Significantly, it appears the ABL lenders give Tesla zero “Borrowing Base” credit for either the Gigafactory or the Fremont factory.

...But the News About Samsung Batteries Certainly Does

From electrek.co comes the news that, in its South Australia energy storage project, Tesla will be using batteries from Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY) rather than Panasonic.

I call electrek Tesla's Pravda, because it always gives a reliable pro-Tesla spin to every development. Indeed, it seems many Tesla stories are leaked first to electrek precisely for that purpose. Here's the spin on the batteries:

Since Tesla is buying all of Panasonic’s output at Gigafactory 1, it would make sense to focus production on Model 3 battery cells during the production ramp.

Hey, wait. Wasn't this Gigafactory supposed to have Tesla swimming in 2170 cells? Aren't those cells emerging at machine-gun rates right now? Wasn't the whole idea that Tesla's batteries would be cheaper because of all the Gigafactory economies of scale and vertical integration?

With Tesla building only a few Model 3 cars each day, do you believe Panasonic simply is unable to manufacture enough cells for Tesla to use in South Australia? I certainly don't.

It may be that the Panasonic cells are, as commenters such as Acculader have pointed out, unsuited for an energy storage project such as that in South Australia. It may be that there are other factors at work.

The South Australia project already has many curious features, and you can now add another one.