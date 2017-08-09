Modeling A Low-Cost Stock And Bond ETF Portfolio

TDAmeritrade and Fidelity also offer a broad range of commission-free and low-expense ETFs. Investors with these (or other) brokerage firms can find equivalents to many of the ETFs featured here.

Note: My only connection to Schwab is that I use them as a broker; I did not receive any compensation, other than from Seeking Alpha, for writing this article.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) is one of the largest American brokerage firms in terms of both assets ($2.78 T) and active brokerage accounts (10.2 M). In recent years, Schwab has made an effort to lower the expenses associated with trading ETFs on their platform. To minimize the costs, they eliminated trading fees on many ETFs, along with developing numerous Schwab ETFs that carry low expense ratios. To date, Schwab offers over 200 ETFs on their commission-free platform, which is called OneSource. Additionally, many of their in-house ETFs have lower expenses than low-cost leaders Vanguard and Fidelity. As someone with a Schwab account, I have spent a good amount of time researching Schwab's ETF offerings and decided to write an article on the topic. I believe all of the ETFs featured in this article are good investment vehicles regardless of your brokerage firm, but they will be most beneficial to Schwab customers, as all trading fees are waived.

However, as a short aside, other major brokerage firms, such as Fidelity and TDAmeritrade, also offer a great selection of zero-commission ETFs. If you use one of these firms (or another) for your brokerage account, it would probably be best to use this article as a general guide, and to replace the Schwab suggestions with the commission-free equivalents available with your brokerage firm.

In sum, the overall goal of this article is to model a balanced, low-cost stock and bond ETF portfolio using only commission-free options, which for me means using Schwab's OneSource platform. Other factors I considered (in approximate order of importance) were the ETFs' past performance, expense ratio, holdings, liquidity, and yield. Though there are many good OneSource ETFs to choose from, I settled on the following 16 for the portfolio, which I grouped into three categories: Core Stocks, Growth Stocks, and Bonds.

Core Stocks

The idea of this grouping was simply to find ETFs chiefly comprised of mature, stable, profitable companies that pay solid dividends. In other words, the sort of companies that are typically considered core portfolio holdings -- e.g., Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Altria (NYSE:MO), etc. -- Schwab offers wonderful low-cost options for this, so I stuck to their offerings.

Name Ticker Cost (%) Number of Holdings Volume (10 day) Yield (%) Top Sectors Schwab US Broad SCHB 0.03 2,009 345K 1.71 Tech, Financials Schwab US Dividend SCHD 0.07 102 396K 2.84 Consumer Staples, Tech Schwab Int'l SCHF 0.06 1,266 1063K 2.19 Financials, Industrials Schwab US Mid-Cap SCHM 0.05 504 216K 1.42 Tech, Financials Schwab US Large-Cap Value SCHV 0.04 349 174K 2.52 Financials, Tech

Growth Stocks

I took a broad approach to the growth section. I attempted to blend a mix of ETFs providing exposure to secular trends, international markets, and smaller companies with long growth trajectories. Unfortunately some of these ETFs have fees significantly higher than those in the Core and Bond sections, though I believe the geographic diversity and exposure to growth makes them well worth the extra cost.

My favorite commission-free ETF is the Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index (NYSEARCA:CGW), which I've included in the table below. This ETF focuses on companies involved in the treatment, conveyance, and distribution of water. Water is my favorite investment motif, as demand is growing yet also very inelastic, meaning many of these companies offer both growth and stability. Additionally, over half of CGW's holdings are in foreign equities, which will help balance the fund's growth trajectory.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence fund (BOTZ) is another compelling ETF. It came onto my radar in July, when it was added to the OneSource platform. Like CGW, BOTZ is weighted toward foreign stocks, as only 30% of the fund is invested in American equities. The fund focuses on robotics and artificial intelligence, a domain I admittedly know little about. That said, automation and AI appear to have massive secular tailwinds. I like ETFs for these sorts of investments, where I want exposure to a trend, but do not have a deep enough understanding to justify picking individual stocks.

As a final note on the growth section, I would like to bring attention to the Guggenheim equal-weight ETFs offered on OneSource. As a general statement, American equal-weight funds outperform their cap-weight peers. To be exact, a general equal-weight index of American stocks outperformed their cap-weight counterparts by 110 basis points on an annualized basis from 1985-2013.

However, there is more to the story than meets the eye, as outperformance is highly dependent on the sector. In reality, it is a disadvantage to hold equal-weight funds for some rapidly growing industries, such as tech and healthcare-and this actually makes sense, especially in the context of tech. So much of the tech rally has been driven by a select number of stocks, particularly the FAANG group. If a tech ETF is equal-weight, they've been forced to constantly sell these outperformers -- and selling any of the FAANG stocks over the last decade has been about one of the worst investment decisions one could have made. Naturally, this leads to underperformance relative to cap-weighted tech ETFs, which have benefited fully from the high flyers.

My advice would be to avoid the zero-commission Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology (RYT) and Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight healthcare (RYH) ETFs. It would probably be better to simply pay the trading fee and gain exposure to these industries through low-cost providers such as Vanguard or SPDR. In the meantime, I included the Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples (RHS). While consumer staples are typically considered to be a more mature industry, their equal-weight ETFs have traditionally done well. Over the past decade, RHS is up 153%, outperforming the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) by 40% and the S&P 500 (SPY) by 84%.

Name Ticker Cost (%) Number of Holdings Volume (10 day) Yield (%) Top Sectors Global X Robotics & AI BOTZ 0.68 31 572K 0.001 Industrials, Tech Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index CGW 0.64 50 77K 1.41 Industrials, Utilities SPDR Global Natural Resources GNR 0.4 103 93K 2.11 Materials, Energy Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples RHS 0.40 36 28K 1.76 Consumer Staples Schwab US Small-Cap SCHA 0.05 1,716 279K 1.44 Tech, Financials Schwab Emerging Markets SCHE 0.13 851 656K 1.86 Financials, Tech

Bonds

Lastly, Schwab also offers a variety of zero-commission bond funds, some in-house and others from more familiar names, such as PIMCO and SPDR. It is also worth noting that the SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK) can be traded for free on Schwab. Since it's not actually a bond, I've omitted it from the table, but investors willing to assume more risk may be interested in this high yielding (5.41%) ETF.

The Schwab TIPS ETF (SCHP), which is including in the below chart, is another vehicle worth pointing out. For those unfamiliar with TIPS, it stands for Treasury Inflation Protected Securities. These treasuries are offered in terms of 5, 10, and 30 years, and have a built-in mechanism to adjust for inflation (measured through the Consumer Price Index). Therefore, if inflation were to somehow spike 5% overnight, SCHP would still offer a real interest rate of 1.96%, same as it does today. Of course, investors pay a premium for this protection, though due to low inflation expectations, the current premium is relatively modest.

The most recent data show a 10-year TIPS yielding 0.46%, while the 10-year fixed Treasury is 2.26%, for a TIPS premium of 1.8% -- right around current inflation readings. Despite the low yield, I would suggest investors looking to build a bond portfolio include some TIPS, as it would help cushion the inevitable bond sell off if inflation data were to surprise on the upside. As a last note on TIPS, they are also susceptible to deflation, though I gauge this as a risk worth taking. This is because in a deflationary environment the fixed bonds in your portfolio would outperform, which would more than compensate for the falling yield on the TIPS.

Name Ticker Cost (%) Number of Holdings Volume (10 day) Yield (%) Top Holdings PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bonds CORP 0.20 438 40K 2.93 Variety of corporate debt Schwab US TIPS SCHP 0.05 39 579 1.96 TIPS, varied terms Schwab Intermediate US Treasury SCHR 0.06 117 103K 1.48 US Treasuries, 3-10 years Schwab US Aggregate Bonds SCHZ 0.04 3267 314K 2.34 US corporate debt and Treasuries, varied terms SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Long-Term Treasury TLO 0.10 48 84K 2.45 30-Year US Treasuries

Conclusion

Altogether, I believe a portfolio of these 16 commission-free ETFs to be a great combination of growth, income, and stability. Assuming an equal allocation to each ETF (69% stocks and 31% bonds), it would result in an average portfolio expense ratio of 0.19% and an average yield of 1.90%. Similarly, if one assumes a classic 60% stock and 40% bond portfolio, with each respective allocation evenly distributed among the ETFs in each category, the expense ratio would tick down to 0.175%, while the yield would rise slightly to 1.94%. In terms of a $10K investment for the 60/40 allocation, the proposed portfolio would result in annual dividends of $194 at a cost of $17.50.

Given the diversity of investments in the fund, I was pleasantly surprised to see how low the fees came out. However, the true beauty of zero-commission ETFs extends beyond the expense ratio. The free trades allow investors to steadily put modest amounts of money into a broad range of asset classes without racking up high trading fees. Investors can legitimately purchase (or divest) equities by the share, which lowers the volatility and stress that are inherent with a large buy or sell. Of course, most of us here on Seeking Alpha are focused on trying to find winning stocks. Nonetheless, there is something to be said for a simple, risk-averse approach for at least some of our investments, and I believe commission-free ETFs, regardless of the brokerage firm, offer an ideal method for making these sorts of purchases.

Thank you for reading, and please feel free to comment, especially if there are any ETFs that you believe would fit in well with the model portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGW, SCHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.