Scana: Priced For Perfection Despite Massive Uncertainty

The situation around Scana’s (SCG) abandonment of its nuclear plant under construction is enormously complicated with many potential outcomes. Given the multitude of unknowns, I am going to keep this article at higher level than I normally do. The crux of the matter is that I believe SCG is trading at a high multiple of a best possible e.p.s. scenario despite many risks involving the abandonment. A cherry on top of this short thesis is that the core business is not particularly healthy. Therefore, I see material downside to the stock with very little upside with the stock at $64.

The Nuclear Mess

In 2006, the South Carolina legislature passed the BLRA (Base Load Review Act). The BLRA was an amazing piece of legislation for Scana. Basically, it allowed Scana to raise electricity rates to pay for the construction of a nuclear plant way before the plant opened. Moreover, as long as any expenditures were “prudent” the utility had the right to recover its cost on developing a nuclear project plus an 11% on the equity portion regardless of whether the project is completed. Pretty sweet deal right?

Since 2009, South Carolina rate payers have had 9 increases, paying $1.1 billion extra to pay for this plant and the higher rates represent 18% of the average electric bill. It was therefore not a happy day in South Carolina when Scana announced that it and its 45% partner on the V.C. Summer plant were abandoning construction largely due to cost overruns which had led partly to the bankruptcy of the contractor, Westinghouse Electric, which was owned by Toshiba.

I was surprised that Scana would choose abandonment. Of all the options I thought they had after Westinghouse’s bankruptcy I thought abandonment was the highest risk one for them. The reasons behind that were:

They had made no indication that they were considering abandonment. Even the Regulators were taken by surprise. In fact, the Chairman of the Public Service Commission of South Carolina was quoted as asking senior management at an ex parte briefing " are the three of you aware that this Commission was blindsided yesterday by this news?”

They have incurred $1.5billion of costs since their last BLRA filing. The company’s view is that those expenditures will be determined “prudent” and therefore due a return of capital and an 11% return on the equity portion of that expense (roughly 50%). The company is required to provide regular construction cost schedules. They have not done so since March of 2016.

analyst presentation they made when they announced the abandonment they made the following disclosure. Moreover, even the company highlights some risk in recovering all of their risk. In page 6 of thethey made when they announced the abandonment they made the following disclosure.

Where a plant is abandoned after a base load review order approving rate recovery has been issued, the capital costs and AFUDC related to the plant shall nonetheless be recoverable under this article provided that the utility shall bear the burden of proving by a preponderance of the evidence that the decision to abandon construction of the plant was prudent...

The company, however, seems to be hanging on this

recovery of capital costs and the utility's cost of capital associated with them may be disallowed only to the extent that the failure by the utility to anticipate or avoid the allegedly imprudent costs, or to minimize the magnitude of the costs, was imprudent considering the information available at the time.

The question therefore stands, are all costs since March 2016 going to be proven prudent?

The Company’s Rosy View

The company clearly thinks that all costs to date will be judged prudent and it will collect the full benefits to them outlined in the BLRA. After the surprise announcement (importantly a surprise to the regulatory commission), Scana management reaffirmed guidance for this year’s eps of $4.25 and for annual eps growth over the next four years of 4-6%. I find this guidance remarkable for several reasons:

It is the most aggressive guidance they could make.

They are treating the $1.5billion spent since the last BLRA filing as money good and that they will be allowed to recover 11% ROE on that money, not a potentially lower cost of debt of 4%.

Much of the earnings hole of not completing the plant will be filled by $1 billion of buybacks over the next 4 years including an incremental $250mm of buybacks completed over the next 2 years.

This assumes a $1.5billion tax refund will be received and can be used for share buybacks. They ignore that their main business of providing regulated electricity is not particularly healthy. Weather adjusted kilowatt hour sales are only up 0.8% over the trailing 12 months, which is an improvement over the trend in the previous q but still hardly a sign of healthy demand.

The company was briefly successful in convincing some sell side analysts that their guidance was a very likely outcome. A combination of this gullibility and perhaps some tourists/quants who shorted the stock into the rumor and covered on the news popped the stock from around $61 to over $67. It is important to note that at $67, SCG was trading at 16x earnings. The long term median p/e is 14x and the low is under 10. I realize that multiples have increased for utilities over the past 2 years (something I think is a good thing to bet on reversing in its own right) but for SCG to be trading well above its historical multiple right now seems particularly ludicrous. I’ll discuss why below.

Risks to the Company’s View

I think there are a number of risks to this company.

Abandoning the nuclear project without discussing it with the regulatory commission first is an unnecessarily bad course of action in my opinion. Whatever protection they think they might have under the BLRA, in a highly regulated industry, you don’t “blindside” your regulators. Regulators might or might not have the ability to put the kibosh on the $1.5billion that the company is assuming they will get included under the BLRA prudency provision, but there are other ways the regulators could press the company. They could block rate increases or mess with the regulated rates the company is getting on its other assets.

This matter has become a big political football in South Carolina and it seems every politician (the Governor, the heads of the Senate and House, and the state Attorney General) is coming out against the company. It is easy pickings for a politician to come out against.

every politician (the Governor, the heads of the Senate and House, and the state Attorney General) is coming out against the company. It is easy pickings for a politician to come out against. Almost 20% of rate payers’ electric bill goes to something they’ll get no benefit from, but the company thinks it should get a benefit from a tax refund and a return on capital? Keep in mind there are some large industrial companies that are electricity customers such as Boeing and BMW who I imagine will not be shy voicing their displeasure over electricity rates Over 5,000 people working on this plant lost their job with no notice The company is rubbing this mess in everyone’s face by maintaining and even increasing the dividend and buying back almost $1billion of stock. The newspapers are jumping all over this. Here’s a sample



The rough numbers are from what the company provided on page 7 in its analyst briefing. There is about $2.9 billion dollars that they will get credit for having deployed for this project (you have to add the $2.2billion number plus the $700mm they will be getting from Toshiba net of tax). They will get an 11% return on 55% of that and about 4% on 45% (55%/45% equity/debt mix). That works out to about $225mm pre-tax or around $1/share after tax. Again these are really rough numbers and it is a very complicated situation but from what I have been able to piece together that is the ballpark. If the $1.5billion is disallowed by the commission or the permitted return is altered, you could very quickly see the $4.25/share baseline earnings that the company has guided to come down to $3.50 or below. Even applying the company’s currently elevated 16x multiple to $3.50, gets you to $56 on the stock. A return to the historic median multiple of 14 gets you to $49. I think earnings could be even lower, but I’m trying to be conservative here.

On the flipside, for the stock to materially outperform here, you need further multiple expansion above already historically high numbers. The company itself isn’t predicting runaway earnings growth (4-6%). Your downside to the short is maybe $70 and your upside is $49 or lower. There is the dividend to contend with but I think this story gets uglier or plays out in entirety over the next 6 months so you are only swallowing a sub 4% dividend yield for a short time.

Conclusion

This situation is unusual in its risk reward profile. The company is not some hyper growth entity that can run you over on the short side. There is material risk to earnings that the company has chosen to take a super aggressive stance on.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.