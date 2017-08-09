Are VIX Futures Rewarding Volatility Sellers Adequately?

By Nick Cherney

The short volatility trade has been popular over the past several years. Volatility traders buy and sell options on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. As my colleague John Fujiwara recently pointed out (Lower Volatility Forever? Don't Bet on It), the non-options traders among us can understand selling an option as something similar to selling an insurance policy on the market.

The return on short volatility is up by approximately 100% year-to-date (assuming short a constant 30-day maturity VIX futures exposure). As a result, there has been plenty of chatter in the financial press about whether the trade has too many participants, or has become "crowded."

There are a lot of interesting ways to answer this question, related to things such as the net futures positioning in VIX Exchange Traded Products (which is not at an all-time peak-short magnitude), the notional size of the market relative to long equities (which is still small), etc.

But, ultimately, "too much" shorting of VIX futures should be evident from one thing: a flattening of the VIX curve. This, of course, would imply a decreased expected return to short volatility sellers and possibly an indication that the risk was not being adequately compensated.

A simple way to look at this is the price differential between first and second month futures, which, absent any other information, is the expected roll cost for holding a long VIX ETP for one month. The median price differential, as shown in the chart below, is -5.80%. On July 27th, this figure was -9.50%, which is in the 79th percentile of historical values, and the average for the last month has been -7.19%, which is 61st percentile. So, it is hard to argue that short volatility sellers have flattened the front of the VIX curve.

While the VIX futures market is clearly much larger, we can ask similar questions about European volatility. The U.S. ETP market for VSTOXX (Euro Stoxx Volatility Index) futures is still new, so there is less data there, but the futures markets tell a similar story. Although recent political turmoil has created some noise, the median daily reading on expected carry, as shown in the chart below, is -4.19% and the average over the last month has been -8.28%, which is 80th percentile (steeper than average). So again, in European volatility markets, sellers have not flattened the front of the curve.

The behavior of volatility futures curves suggest the expected return to shorting volatility has not been diminished, and of course, nor have the risks.

CBOE Volatility Index® or VIX® Index® shows the market's expectation of 30-day volatility. It is constructed using the implied volatilities of a wide range of S&P 500® Index options and is a widely used measure of market risk. The VIX Index methodology is the property of Chicago Board of Options Exchange, which is not affiliated with Janus Henderson.

Options (calls and puts) involve risks. Option trading can be speculative in nature and carries a substantial risk of loss.

Volatility management may result in underperformance during up markets, and may not mitigate losses as desired during down markets.

Any risk management process discussed includes an effort to monitor and manage risk which should not be confused with and does not imply low risk or the ability to control certain risk factors.

Correlation measures the degree to which two variables move in relation to each other. A value of 1.0 implies movement in parallel, -1.0 implies movement in opposite directions, and 0.0 implies no relationship.

Disclosure: Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

The views presented are as of the date published. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. The opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes, are not an indication of trading intent, and are subject to change at any time due to changes in market or economic conditions. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. It is not intended to indicate or imply in any manner that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any Janus Henderson portfolio, or that current or past results are indicative of future profitability or expectations. As with all investments, there are inherent risks to be considered.

Terms of Use

Janus Henderson Investors © 2001-2017. All rights reserved.