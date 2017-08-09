Valener's (VNRCF) CEO Sophie Brochu on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valener, Inc. (OTC:VNRCF) Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2017 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Mariem Elsayed - Senior Advisor, Investor Relations

Sophie Brochu - President & CEO

Pierre Despars - SVP, Corporate Affairs & CFO

Analysts

Avery Haw - TD Securities

Ben Pham - BMO

Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Jeremy Rosenfield - Industrial Alliance Securities

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome to Valener’s Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded today Wednesday, August 09th, 2017 at 1 O’clock Eastern Daylight Time.

I will now turn the call over to Ms. Mariem Elsayed, Senior Advisor, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Ms. Elsayed.

Mariem Elsayed

Thank you, Ruth. Good morning and welcome to Valener’s third quarter 2017 conference call. With me today from Gaz Metro are Sophie Brochu, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Pierre Despars, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Financial Officer, both acting as Managers of Valener.

This call is being webcast and I encourage you to download the supporting slides, which are available in the Investors section of Valener’s website under Events and Presentations.

As always certain subjects we will cover involve forward-looking information. Please refer to the Cautionary Notes section, which can be found on the second page of our presentation as well as in our quarterly MD&A, which was published earlier today and is available on our website and on SEDAR.

We may also refer to certain indicators that are non-US GAAP financial measures and should not be considered in isolation or as substitute for other performance measures that are in accordance with GAAP. I will now turn the call over to Sophie.

Sophie Brochu

Merci, Mariem. Bonjour a tous, and good afternoon everyone. Today, I’m pleased to announce that Gaz Metro will raising its quarterly distributions to its partners from $0.29 per unit to $0.30 per unit as of this coming October. The second distribution increase in two years is a direct result of the performance of our co-regulated activities and the success of our growth initiatives.

Accordingly, Valener will see the distribution its received from Gaz Met increased by approximately $0.5 million per quarter. This is extra cash that it can then return to its own shareholders. At such and in line with the extension of the 4% dividend CAGR announced on our last call, Valener will be increasing its quarterly dividend on common shares from $0.28 per share to $0.29 per share as of October. This will be Valener’s fourth dividend increase in three years and the first increase since the announcement of the extension of the growth target through 2022.

With high quality underlying assets, generating growing and predictable returns, counting on the pipeline of innovative projects and benefiting from a highly skilled and empowered team, Gaz Metro and Valener are both very well positioned to deliver value to their partners and shareholders.

Now, let’s turnover to Valener’s third quarter performance. I am now on slide four. Valener generated adjusted net income of $2.5 million during the third quarter up $800,000 from the same period last year. Adjusted net income per share was $0.06 up from $0.04 in the third quarter of 2016, as both Gaz Metro and the Seigneurie de Beaupre Wind Farm recorded stronger year-over-year earnings.

Normalized operating cash flow for the third quarter was $14.4 million, a $500,000 improvement from the third quarter of last year, that's $0.37 per share up $0.01 per share compared to Q3 of last year.

On to slide five, Gaz Metro generated net income of $11.1 million during the third quarter, up $1.3 million or 13% from last year. The third quarter is a seasonally softer quarter mainly as a result of warmer weather. Nonetheless, the company continued to deliver solid results. Pierre, will explain what drove these results when he walks you through Gaz Metro's segment results in a few minutes.

Let's now go through some of the more recent developments at Gaz Metro's. Last April, we completed the acquisition of Standard Solar, a leading U.S. based solar energy firm specializing in the development, installation, operation and maintenance of commercial solar electric systems across the United States. Since then we've been focusing on growing up business. We expect that Standard Solar will have its first 20 megawatts of capacity under construction by September 30th.

In May after obtaining the remaining regulatory approvals Green Mountain Power completed its acquisition of the hydroelectric power plant from NL. The 12-power plant are located mainly in the New England area, have a total capacity of 14 megawatts and were acquired for 16.3 million U.S.

And in Montreal we completed the construction and installation of the second liquefaction train design to triple production capacity at our natural gas liquefaction, storage and regasification plan. The new infrastructure is quite unique and is now been serviced and equipped to produce over 9 Bcf or LNG annually.

I'm now on slide six. Just two weeks ago in response to a request for proposal issued by the state of the Massachusetts for the supply of renewable energy, Gaz Metro and [Indiscernible] jointly submitted together with Hydro-Québec three separate proposals to supply that state with 1,000 megawatts of energy of which 300 is to come from SBx project firmed by Hydro-Québec. Should our bid be successful SBx would consists of the fourth phase of the Seigneurie de Beaupre Wind Farm and would be entirely developed, financed, built and operated by Boralex and Gaz Metro's bringing SBB total install capacity to over 600 megawatts.

North Eastern state has adopted ambitious renewable energy target and institute regulatory requirements that favor wind power which makes this market very appealing. Our bids will not only help Massachusetts achieve its goal in fighting climate change it would also generate significant direct and indirect economies benefits in the region of Québec.

Massachusetts is expected to announce selected projects at the beginning of 2018. Gaz Metro as thrilled at the possibility of expanding its partnership with Boralex yet again and in working with Massachusetts to foster a new relationship and to supply it with clean, stable and sustainable energy well into the future.

We've said on and on again that renewable energy is something that we deeply believe in. We've in fact talking about our partnership with the City of Saint-Hyacinthe, to inject our distribution network with renewable natural gas for a while now. The infrastructure required to connect the city's renewable energy output to our network is ready and we should begin injecting it with RNG very soon.

On another front, as of May an LNG supply solution from marine fuels is now available at the Port of Montreal. Groupe Desgagnes, the Port of Montreal and Gaz Metro joint efforts to develop an LNG supply system that is now being operated by Gaz Metro. The port is now LNG ready and the system is available to all ship owners in Quebec including the fleets passing through the Port of Montreal. This is an important milestone for the entire maritime transport sector as well as our own LNG development.

And finally, in July as part of its 2030 energy policy the Québec government announced that it will provide financial assistance of up to $27.4 million in order to carry out three distribution network extension projects. The government's contribution will allow us to connect the municipalities of Saint-Ephrem-de-Beauce, Saint-Marc located in the Portneuf regional county municipalities and different areas of the Appalaches regional county municipality. This extension will add over [60] [indiscernible] pipeline to our distribution network in Québec.

I will now turn the call over to Pierre who will walk you through segment performance.

Pierre Despars

Thank you, Sophie. On the slide 7, Gaz Metro generated net income of $11.1 million during the third quarter, up $1.3 million or 13% from the third quarter of last year. As a result of stronger results on a per unit basis, net income for the quarter was $0.06 unchanged from the third quarter of last year despite the 4.5 million units issued at the end of March.

The energy distribution segment was the driving force behind the company's solid performance this quarter. The segment generated adjusted net income of $11.9 million during the quarter compared to $7.9 million in the same quarter of last year up $4 million or 51% increase.

As you see on slide 8, natural gas distribution in Québec recorded a net loss of $500,000 during this typically warmer quarter. This is an improvement of $3.1 million over last year as a result of growing returns on investments and the favourable impact on Gaz Metro's $2.1 million share of overearnings recorded during the first quarter. Year to date we have recorded 4.9 million of over earnings for Gaz Metro's QDA and as a result we now expect to the end of the year about $5 million above the $136.3 million of net income prescribed for in the rate case.

Turning to slide 9; Gaz Metro's Vermont's operations generated adjusted net income of $12.4 million during the third quarter, up 8% from last year 11.5 million. The weaker Canadian dollar had a positive effect on earnings during the third quarter. As is the increase in Green Mountain Power average rate base. The segments results were partly offset by a timing difference between the recognition of sales and expenses.

On an unadjusted basis, the Vermont operations recorded a net loss of $5 million during the third quarter of last year as result of the $16.5 million impairment on non-recurring assets related to VGS' Addison projects.

In natural gas transportation, we generated $1.9 million of net income during the quarter, down from $3 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease stems mainly from the lower short-term volumes transported by PNGTS, a 500 kilometres pipeline which Gaz Metro has 38.3% interest that runs from Québec border to the suburbs of Boston and a make-whole payment related to the early extinguishment of TQM, $100 million debt as part of our refinancing.

In electricity production on slide 10, we recorded a $700,000 net loss during the quarter compared to $200,000 net loss in the third quarter of 2016.

Stronger wind and greater power production at the Seigneurie de Beaupre Wind Farms resulted in higher operating cash flows and higher distribution paid compared to the third quarter of last year. In total, the wind farm paid out $10.3 million in distribution to the partner compared to $9 million in the third quarter of last year.

Stronger results as the abate, were offset by business development cuts at standard solar as we continue to focus our efforts on implementing a new business model. We expect that standard solar will have its first 20 megawatt of capacity under construction by the end of the fiscal year of which half was already under construction as of the end of the third quarter.

In energy services, storage and other, we generated a net income of $600,000 during the third quarter down from $1.4 million in the third quarter of last year. With the production capacity at our LSR plant in Montreal now triple, we shipped 24.7 million cubic meters of LNG this quarter, that’s more than double what we shipped last year.

Note, that as of April 24, the official in-service day of the site second liquification train, we are now reflecting 58% of the facility's LNG results in our financial statement as opposed to 100% as it was previously the case. This reflect our interest in these activities as [indiscernible] Quebec now owns the remaining 42%. The segment was negatively impacted by higher financing customer during the third quarter of this year as a result of our growth in activities.

Onto slide 11, Gaz Metro invested almost $380 million in CapEx during the first nine months of the year, of which $126 million was spent during the third quarter. The third quarter's capital expenditure included investment in the LSR facility to complete its capacity expansion. And investment in standard solar tower the development of solar parts as well as the usual maintenance capital expenditures.

We continue to expect that we will deploy approximately $510 million by the end of the fiscal year. Gaz Metro, Green Mountain Power and TQM each raise funds during the third quarter.

In May, Gaz Metro completed a private placement of $200 million first mortgage bond, the bond bear interest at the rate of 3.53% per year and will mature in 2047. The proceed were used to repay existent indebtness and for the general corporate purposes.

Green Mountain Power completed two private placement of mortgage bond in April and June for $50 and $65 nearly in the US dollars. These bonds bearing risk at 4.17% and 3.45% and will mature in 2047 and 2029 respectively.

Finally, TQM proceeded to the early extinguishment of $100 million debt bearing interest at 4.25% and maturing this year and refinance this with a net debt at 2.57% and maturing in 2021.

Clearly, this was another strong quarter. The gradual yet concrete realization of our growth initiatives is taking shape and it has already started delivering value. Gaz Metro's [Indiscernible] is and has always been to distribute a large portion of its adjusted net income to its partner which includes Valener.

To that effect as Sophie mentioned, at the start the of the call Gaz Metro is increasing its quarterly distribution to partner from $0.29 per unit to $0.30 per unit as of October thereby continuing to ensure that Valener can rely on a predictable stream of distributions from its main investments. And while Valener's strategy is to maintain its financial flexibility its objective is to pay out a majority of its cash flow to its shareholders. As such and in in line with the extension of the 4% dividend CAGR on common dividend announced last quarter, Valener is raising its dividend from $0.28 per share to 0.29 per share.

Finally, before closing the call I'd like to remind you that Valener currently has 4 million Series A preferred shares outstanding which have a redemption option coming up on October 15. Based on the condition applicable we have affirmed that this is not in our best interest to exercise the redemption option in October. Accordingly, shareholders of Series A record shares will have the option on October 15 to convert part or all of their shares into an equal numbers of Series B preferred shares. Series A shareholders, who do not convert to Series B shares will be granted a new option to convert on October 15, 2022 and then again, every five years after that.

The Series A preferred shares have a fixed rate dividend for a period of five years and corresponding to the rate applicable to a five years government of Canada bond plus 2.81%. This rate will be kept on September of 15, 2017 for five years starting October 15. Series B preferred share will have a floating rate dividend corresponding to the average annual return on 90 days government of Canada bond plus 2.81%.

This rate will also be calculated on September 16th for the period starting up October of the same year and the dividends payables January 15, 2018 and will be calculated quarterly thereafter.

So that concludes the call, operator will now open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Avery Haw with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Avery Haw

Just on Standard Solar and the solar capacity under construction. Can you give a bit more color on these projects just in terms of geography TPA duration and what the expected returns are like?

Pierre Despars

The target of market is commercial and institutional. We seek returns in the teens for those project at a project level and the actual focus of the geography of Standard Solar in the east coast and south of the states. So, this is in solar where the strategy of Standard Solar.

Avery Haw

Alright thanks for the color and when can we start seeing contributions on these projects?

Pierre Despars

As soon as we are in operation, so there are projects under construction at this moment, we expect to have like 20 megawatts in operation by the end of this fiscal year. So, we're growing the business, and this is contract -- this is project that are built and owned by Standard solar with long-term PPA so 20-year PPA so the impact will be seen over the years, so it's going to be gradual but we will see the impact on the results of Gaz Metro, but at the beginning its going to be marginal.

Avery Haw

Okay thank you and just with respect to your SBx, what are your expected project returns for that project and are they expected to be similar to the previous phases or better?

Pierre Despars

If you see we're in a competitive bid at this moment, so we will keep that information for our self at this point.

Avery Haw

Okay understood and can you just confirm the structure of the project, will Valener have an ability to directly invest alongside Gaz Metro more or like?

Pierre Despars

For any project on [indiscernible] Valener has an option to participate in the same proportion that they had in as we did two, three and four.

Operator

Your next question is from Ben Pham with BMO. Please go ahead.

Ben Pham

Just on the last question on SBx, is there anything to think about in terms of, if you were to win that project, your percent of non-reg is going to move around, and you talked about some threshold at investor day. Does that hit any sort of threshold as you kind of think building up solar two, is that impact plans from that perspective?

Pierre Despars

Let me do the calculation rapidly. Even the fact that there is going to be a higher leverage on those projects, so the impact shouldn’t have been material, so we can do the math but leveraging those projects at 80% of debt, 300 megawatts so the impact will not be significant on that trigger, on that governance.

Ben Pham

Okay so to refresh the memory so it's based on net income then?

Pierre Despars

No, the trigger is the percentage of investment we own in non-regulated activity, so it will be really quickly invested in those projects, so when you compare the total -- and you have to compare that to the total equity of Gaz Metro.

Ben Pham

Directly, and as you are working at the Gaz Metro share, right, so it’s a quarter of the total project.

Sophie Brochu

Yes.

Ben Pham

Okay all right, and then so financing similar to the past then and how tiers [ph] finance win projects in general.

Pierre Despars

Yes, but we will see at that point. What will be the market condition and what will be the debt interest for all the partners.

Ben Pham

Okay and then so like on equity side its more looking at your preferred share room, can you talk about the room for that, you accomplish either[ph].

Pierre Despars

So, you're talking at Valener level?

Ben Pham

Yes, at Valener level, now I'm sorry.

Pierre Despars

Yes, we have margin there as, yes, we have.

Ben Pham

So, a 100 million or more?

Pierre Despars

I don’t remember it, its lower than that.

Ben Pham

Okay. All right. And then [keep just going off question what Chuck] [ph] is the over earnings on Gaz Metro QDA is that -- can you talk what’s driving that specifically. And then do you think that could be sustainable over the long run or is that more of a short-term situation?

Pierre Despars

You always have to remember that over earnings in a year when we’re in a cost of service is a one-year thing, because you reset everything with the next fiscal year. So, this year, the economic activity in Quebec is higher, we see higher than what we had forecasted in terms of throughput for commercial and smaller industrial customers and that is the main driver behind the good performance of the QBA.

Ben Pham

Okay. So, it gets harder each year then?

Pierre Despars

Yeah.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Robert Kwan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Robert Kwan

Great. Thank you. Just coming back to Standard Solar, the low teens returns that you put out was that levered equity or is that a number of return?

Pierre Despars

Sorry, can you repeat the question I missed the beginning.

Robert Kwan

Sure. Just the low teens return comment that you made on the investments in Standard Solar. Was the levered equity or an unlevered return?

Pierre Despars

It’s a levered.

Robert Kwan

Okay. And then just on the contract, you mentioned the 20-year PPAs, are those at fixed prices?

Pierre Despars

It depends, it can vary from one customer to another one. So, there is lot of [indiscernible].

Sophie Brochu

And those would be mostly with investment grade counterparts.

Robert Kwan

Got it. So, where you don’t have fixed pricing what’s the pricing mechanism, is that avoided cost of the grid or?

Pierre Despars

I said not fixed pricing, because in some cases they are indexes and in some other cases they are not. So, it’s fixed price that can be index or not.

Robert Kwan

Okay. Understood. Okay. Just kind of couple of...

Pierre Despars

There is no market risk or price -- market price risk associated with those PPA.

Robert Kwan

Yeah. Understood. Okay. Just finish with a couple of cleaner questions on the quarter. On the Valener utility side you mentioned some timing around revenue recognition and cost. I’m just wondering what the nature of that is and did you have like to quantify the dollar impact during the quarter?

Pierre Despars

This is not -- this is, I would say the nature of those expenses usually is related to maintenance depending when you do the maintenance activity that is not kept alive, some maintenance is capitalized, some other are not, so it’s just a matter of that kind of displacement of those activities during the year, it’s mainly that. It’s not that significant, but it has, it an impact on the quarter, because as you know this quarter has really low level of benefit.

Robert Kwan

Okay. That’s great. And then just last, I assume it’s not huge, but how much was the make-whole payment on at TQM?

Pierre Despars

It was close to a $1 million.

Robert Kwan

It was at no impact to you?

Pierre Despars

No, net TQM so 50% of that.

Robert Kwan

Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jeremy Rosenfield with Industrial Alliance Securities. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Just one clean-up question. On the projects that the Québec government announced funding for Québec distribution network expansion. Given that’s fit for what Gaz Metro forward is investing alongside the province or is the capital being deployed all the province of capital?

Sophie Brochu

No there is a small portion of the capital that is deployed by Gaz Metro that’s roughly about $5 million. So mostly the very large part of those projects is need to be financed by the Québec government because we cannot support themselves.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to the presenters.

Sophie Brochu

Thank you very much and we wish you a great end of summer.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.