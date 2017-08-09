Introducing The Brown Bag Portfolio

Like many Americans, I awoke at age fifty to the realization that I had no retirement savings. Zip. Zero. Nada. The fact that this was due to a number of circumstances (a medical emergency, a failed business, and a vicious divorce that only enriched the attorneys on both sides) didn't matter. The end result was the same. I had no retirement savings and I was rapidly running out of time to correct that problem.

My first thought was to deny the problem. I'll just work longer, I thought. Although reality might dictate that I push my retirement off by a couple of years, I'd greatly prefer not to go this route. I've worked since I was 16. I shouldn't have to work until I'm 75 just to have a comfortable retirement, but what options did I have left?

This was the genesis of the Brown Bag Portfolio, and this is the subject of what I hope will be a number of interesting articles. Can I build a portfolio from ground zero to an endpoint that will enable me to live a comfortable retirement? I don't know, but I'm certainly going to try.

Small Beginnings

On July 5, 2016, I took the first step. I withdrew $150 from my checking account and opened a TD Ameritrade account. So far, so good, at least I'd taken a step in the right direction, but how was I going to fund this account? I don't make a tremendous amount of money (not anymore), but my needs aren't great either. My four children have all graduated from college and have decent jobs. I don't receive monthly phone calls pleading for a few extra dollars very often. For the most part, they are self-sufficient. But neither do I have a growing savings account, when I withdrew the money to open my TD Ameritrade account that was all I had left over from the month before.

What I did have was a budget that wasn't really a budget at all. I had an income that covered my expenses. So at least I wasn't going into debt. I carefully went through my bank statements trying to identify exactly where my money was spent. The first thing I realized was that I spent a fair amount of money every week on lunches out. I'm a field support technician. If your computers or servers are down and your company has outsourced its IT department, I'm the guy who shows up to put everything back together. I have an enormous territory I cover, larger than Rhode Island and I'm in my car every day. Eating my lunches out was easy and convenient and also expensive.

I bought an insulated lunch bag, reusable ice-packs and one of those wonderful vacuum thermoses that keep drinks cold for 12 hours and shifted the $10-$15 lunches (with tip) from my belly to my portfolio. It began to become a sort of game: How much could I save each day? Did I really need to stop and pick up some almonds for a snack or could I get by without?

Over the past year, I've been able to refine my cost-cutting further by identifying other areas of potential savings or redirecting income altogether. My reimbursement checks, which used to go back into my checking account without a second thought, are now mostly redistributed to my portfolio and my tax-returns this year were entirely invested. In this manner I was able to save just under $10,000.

Mistakes and Lessons

I've made several mistakes during the first year, most of which break down into two main categories: emotion and expenses. The first and greatest mistake is emotion, and it is the most difficult to resolve. It's easy to tell someone to keep their emotions in check while investing, but practicing it is much harder. Emotional problems are twofold: excitement and panic. I've learned that each one is detrimental. When I first started investing, I purchased shares in Smith & Wesson -- now American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) -- and was elated as the price kept going up. I bought more and more shares as they rocketed toward $30. After the election, the price plummeted and I sold out at $26 (as of today they sit at $19.28).

I also bought AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) in the low $5s and panicked and sold out when they hit the mid-$4s, only to have that stock soar to $11 before falling back to the low $5s again. Because of these experiences I resolved to build a portfolio of core dividend paying stocks where I am not as concerned with daily, weekly, or even monthly moves. As long as the fundamentals of the company are good and the dividend is safe, I try to keep my emotions in check and ride out the ups and downs. Over time we'll see how well this works out, but so far, so good.

The second biggest mistake I made during my first year was trading too much. Although TD Ameritrade has reduced its commissions from $9.99 to $6.95 a month, over-trading can and does eat up a considerable amount. In order to combat this problem, I first resolved not to trade in amounts less than $500 and have recently upped this to $1,000. For me, this is difficult to do. There are stocks that I want to purchase. I don't necessarily want to wait months to make these trades -- conditions might change, the price might rise above what I'm willing to pay, or I might miss out on a dividend payment. However, I think that making fewer and larger purchases will benefit me in the long run.

Strategy

After approximately six months of trading, I realized I needed a strategy if I were to become successful. I couldn't just pick stocks I thought might be winners and ride them to fame and fortune. I needed a reason to hold on to a boring stock or one that was experiencing temporary declines. I settled on dividend investing as the way to accomplish this. As long as the fundamentals of the company look good and the dividend appears safe, I am comfortable holding it and reinvesting the dividends through DRIP. My strategy over the next two years is to build a core portfolio of 10 dividend-paying companies that I can hold long term. Once this has been accomplished, I might try my hand at speculation, but we'll see. The immediate goal is to build a diversified portfolio of solid dividend players.

The Brown Bag Portfolio

So now, without further ado, here is the Brown Bag Portfolio as it currently stands:

Symbol Shares Value Cost Basis Return % Return Div/Share Annual Dividend 2017 Div Paid KEY 100.85 $1,855.64 $1,597.20 $258.44 16.18% $0.38 $38.32 $11.44 ARCC 105.25 $1,729.26 $1,791.93 -$62.67 -3.50% $1.52 $159.98 $88.76 APLE* 110.00 $1,979.10 $1,991.00 -$11.90 -0.60% $1.20 $132.00 EPD 175.21 $4,572.93 $4,724.61 -$151.68 -3.21% $1.68 $294.35 $134.72 Total $10,136.93 $32.19 0.32% $624.66 $234.92 * New Position

Reasons for Inclusion

Before I break down some of the problems with my portfolio as it stands (and there are several), I'd like to mention why I chose these particular stocks. Three out of four sport dividend ratios of greater than 6%, and that was a strong factor. I also monitored each of these stocks for several months before initiating a position and liked what I saw. Each was either holding it's place or the stock was growing gradually.

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) is the easiest to explain. I originally chose this stock due to my belief that interest rates were going to rise and banks would be a beneficiary of that raise. I liked KEY as a regional bank in that I felt (rightly or wrongly) that it wouldn't be as exposed to potential international issues, and it's balance sheet looked strong. It was still digesting its acquisition of First Niagara, and once that was complete I felt it would be additive to the stock. I bought 50 shares in the high $12s. The only mistake I might have made with KEY was that I added more shares after the price had risen above $18, expecting continued success. So far, that has done little but raise my average share price. However, KEY has raised its dividend to $0.38 a share (from $0.34) and is expected to raise it again to $0.42 before the end of the year.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is a BDC (business development corporation) with a history of strong returns, and is currently paying a very strong dividend of 9.29%. Out of all of my holdings it's the one I am most concerned about. I wasn't pleased with the last two quarterly reports where it missed expectations. However, during the latest conference call Kipp deVeer announced that they were keeping the current dividend of $1.52 a share, and insider buys (although small) are still occurring. I will continue to hold my position for at least another quarter and see if performance has improved.

Enterprise Partners (NYSE:EPD) is a master limited partnership (MLP) in the energy sector primarily engaged in the transportation of NGL (natural gas liquids) and petrochemicals. It is also heavily involved in the fractionalization and refining of a number of the related components of these gasses. Currently paying a distribution of $1.68 a share (although technically these are distribution payments to unitholders, not dividends to shareholders), it has a 50-plus quarterly history of raising its distribution every quarter.

Finally, we come to Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE). APLE is a new position for me and, although the almost immediate drop in share price does give me some heartburn, it is somewhat mitigated by its monthly dividend ($0.10/share a month for $1.20 a share yearly) and the fact that it is also showing nothing but insider buys over the past two years. I will be watching it closely over the next several quarters before adjusting my position up or down.

Each of these companies appears to have conservative leadership that is both aware of and addressing any issues they might have. Also, the very strong dividends in Ares, Enterprise, and Apple REIT do provide some cushion to current down prices.

Problems With the Brown Bag Portfolio

There are two immediate problems with my current portfolio: overinvestment and diversification. I'm overinvested in EPD, but I'm hesitant to cut my investment for two simple reasons. The first is that EPD's stock price frequently fluctuates. A week ago this was a positive position, now it's negative. In fact, I got into my current position by buying additional shares each time it came close to its current price ($26.12 as of the time of this writing) in order to reduce my overall cost per share. In addition, EPD's drip program allows reinvestment at a discount to the market price (currently 5% below market). Due to the strength of the company and where I believe it's going, I've decided not to purchase any more until it accounts for less than 20% of my portfolio.

The other issue with the Brown Bag Portfolio as it currently stands is diversification. It's not diversified. Not yet. Over the next 12 months I plan on adding four new positions, and the first of these is most likely to be in the tech or healthcare sectors. However, I first need to raise cash and continue doing my homework, so I'm probably waiting until October before initiating any new positions.

In Conclusion

During my first year of investing I made a number of mistakes. That's OK as I was working with relatively small amounts of money, and I'd prefer to make mistakes early as long as I learn from them and refine my process going forward. My plan is to confront the diversification issue I've identified with my portfolio over the next 12 to 24 months, and broaden my core holdings substantially. During this time, I will be keeping an eye on my current holdings and will make adjustments as needed. However, my preference is to keep these core holdings and reinvest the dividends through DRIP, and reap the rewards of compounding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KEY, ARCC, APLE, EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.