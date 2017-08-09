Delphi Automotive (DLPH) Presents at Jefferies 2017 Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Delphi Automotive Plc (NYSE:DLPH)

Jefferies 2017 Industrials Conference Call

August 09, 2017

David Kelley

Good afternoon. Welcome to Day Three of Jefferies 13th Annual Global Industrials Conference. My name is David Kelley, I'm the Auto Tech Supplier here at Jefferies. And it's my pleasure to host the Delphi Automotive fireside chat this afternoon.

On stage, I have with me Delphi's CEO, Kevin Clark; as well as Chief Technology Officer, Glen De Vos. I think most of you are familiar with Delphi. They're the global leader in electrical architectural and strong in electronic safety and then powertrain as well and they're really working on fascinating things related to active safety and the electrification secular movements here. So, I'm going to really drive straight into Q&A and then towards the end of the slots here, we will have some time for audience questions as well.

So, gentlemen, thank you for joining me on stage here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Kelley

So, several questions. Longer term opportunities with secular shifts, things like active safety, electrification in the connected car movement. And then I'll hold off spin-off related questions given that we'll be covering at your Analyst Day next month here.

But I want to start with last week's earnings report and really looking to the second half of 2017 and next year, how should we think about the organic growth opportunity given the softening production environment and some of the puts and takes around things like Electrical Architecture?

Kevin Clark

Sure, sure. So, yes, our outlook -- and we should start with our outlook for the full year from a growth standpoint and then we can talk about first half, second half. So, we expect to grow roughly five points over market this year. That's on a market being vehicle production, the way we look at it, probably being down about half a point to one point on a year-over-year basis.

We had strong first half growth, roughly six points over market, driven by strong Powertrain growth, driven by very strong growth in our Electronics and Safety business principally as a result of growth in active safety, growth in infotainment, as well as others, I'd say respectable growth in our Electrical Architecture business.

In the back half of this year, absolutely based on -- we were six months over market first half, it's slightly less in the back half of the year. That's really the result of, I'd say, two primary things: Difficult year-over-year comps.

So, if you remember, fourth quarter last year in China was extremely robust from an industry standpoint. Our growth rate was extremely strong, so that's one; and then two, slower North America vehicle production, most specifically with General Motors as they bring down vehicle production schedules.

We want to retool for the SUV as well as just lower pass car schedule. So, I'd say, disproportionately for a short period of time, Q3 and Q4, that's affecting our E/EA business. So, our E/EA business revenues will be down, I believe about 3% on a year-over-year basis, Q3, Q4, flat for the full year. That affects growth rate in the back half of the year.

David Kelley

Great. And just to follow-up on the E/EA business, and maybe we have flat revenue growth this year, about 30 basis points, the margin expansion. How do we think about 2018 if we're seeing some projects come online here given your cost controls?

Kevin Clark

Yes, so in terms of our revenue growth, E/EA business last year grew 8% plus, so very strong growth. And I'd say the respectable growth in the first half of this year, affected by North America this year, and specific, vehicle programs. Launch activity is actually up significantly in 2017 and E/EA relative to prior year. So, we expect to see next year very respectable growth in the range of two to three points over market.

David Kelley

Okay, great. And then I guess jumping to one of your absolute favorite questions. How do we think about the price downs in the market? It's one you get a lot from investors, any changes there with the evolution of the production?

Kevin Clark

No, listen, not production effect. So, we see our price downs range in the area of 1.5% to 2%. In our E&S business, traditionally, that's where you've given the consumer products nature of that portfolio, especially in around areas like infotainment, you've seen more price downs on a regular basis.

I know some suppliers talk about it different points in the cycle, the pricing environment on being better or worse. I would -- to be candid with you, telling you pricing environment in automotive is always tough. And I haven't really seen a change over the last, quite frankly, several years.

David Kelley

Okay, great. And if we're had a lot of discussions around Electrical Architecture already. And maybe just bridging the gap to some of the secular trends we're starting to see play out in the market and starting really with the connected car. If we think about GM recently announcing plan to provide over their software updates by 2020. Tesla is ramping production in the Model 3. If we see a mass industry shift to connected car, how does that play into electronics and safety offering as well as your Architecture business?

Glen De Vos

Yes, so we are seeing a shift to connected cars. I mean, that is happening. So, we really wanted to accelerate that. OTA, for example, it really is a key enabler for the car becoming digital platform, managing all that software content.

And for us, it's a great opportunity. We require [Indiscernible] so we can participate indirectly in the OTA functionality in offering those services. But then it also creates and sets a stage for really recurring revenue models where an ongoing update to the software, ongoing support of that, whereas today, you basically build a car, you ship it and you try to forget about it, you don't ever to see it, again. This really changes that and really opens up some new revenue models.

On the connectivity side, that really is an enabler for data and monetization of data because it allows you to extract that data out of the car and then do some things. Our industry is really at the beginning of that -- of exploring how to monetize data. But with what we've done with control fact about year and a half ago and then autonomy recently, we think, we're positioned well to help the OEMs really monetize that data and join part of the value creation.

David Kelley

Sure. And if we think longer term, let's say, connected car implemented into the mass market, who owns the data? Is it OEM? Is it the consumer? I'm sure the insurance market would love to their hands as well as the supplier, so and so forth. Who owns it?

Glen De Vos

Where we look at it, it's ultimately years on consumer on your data. It's ultimately, the objective, the thinking. So, then it becomes a matter of who controls the data, who controls access to the data even if you, as the end consumer, grant access. And that's the OEM. They control that pipeline.

And so what we found was control tech was moving with otonomo is really creating value for the OEM and intangible value, then you get access to that data. And it's got be value not just for the OEM, but also for the end consumer. And so those models are developing now, but we see that. If you really are able to create value, save the OEM money, generate funds, revenue for them, create interesting services for the end consumer, then you'll get access to it.

Kevin Clark

Yes, listen, I'd see, we have a view. You'll hear there's value in big data. And our view is there's value in having the right data organized in the right way, right? There's literally -- the amount of data that comes off of a vehicle is staggering.

And the ability to identify the rate data that can be used, the ability than to categorize that in a particular way that I think can be monetized, the ability to do edge compute, what takes place on-car, off-car is extremely important. So, that's another thing.

To Glen's earlier point, with our control tech business, with our experience with otonomo, relative to the balance of the supply base, we think we're a few steps ahead and it's really one of our longer term focus area from a strategic standpoint.

How do we use data to lower the cost of our OEs, whether it be to accelerate product development, reduce warranty costs, how do we take data so that we can create additional monitory pools that are revenue-oriented? And that's something that from a strategic standpoint, again, we have a lot of focus on and hopefully, we have the opportunity to talk to you about in the future, more opportunities for pursuing.

David Kelley

Any thoughts on the potential profitability on the segment by connected car for you? I mean, there's ancillary revenue opportunities, whether it's selling to McDonald's who wants to know who is passing the local spots or the insurance industry as we mentioned? How do we think about potential revenue growth or margins or is it still way too early?

Kevin Clark

Well, in around data -- listen, I'd say, it's a mix -- I can give you a perspective on it today. So, our data business, although fairly small has a margin structure as you can imagine, that is a multiple of our margin structure today.

So, when you look at growth, growth is certainly higher than -- at the kind of top end of our growth rate within our E&S segment. But again, it's off of a small revenue base, but with a huge opportunity.

I think the third piece for you as investors and certainly, for us as a management team is, it's a capability that's leverageable, right? It's like software so the returns -- the return on an investment, the return on that incremental sale is really significant. And that's one of the aspects of this the most attractive.

David Kelley

Sure. And maybe following-in last week's announcement, I think, really interesting. The partnership with the city of Boston. They'll be providing vehicle infrastructure, fleet management solutions, working with AT&T as well.

Could you provide some color on; A, how that partnership works; B, what the smart city solutions means for you longer term, whether this is a burning opportunity or it's more about a recurring revenue stream? How do you think about smart cities longer term as well?

Glen De Vos

Sure, maybe I'll start.

Kevin Clark

Go ahead.

Glen De Vos

So, with regards to Boston, the team engagement, obviously, we provide the vehicles, so we provide the kind of the foundation for the service. AT&T provides for the carrier and the communication system and this is the data coming off the car, including locational of car, what the car is doing, all of the things that are interesting to us about the car actual it's control tech in the card that extracts that and then use AT&T to upload it.

AT&T had also has a big smart city initiative so working together, we'll work with the City of Boston to identify what the right way to implement those systems will be and for both AT&T and Delphi, we're interested in understanding, not just how you can make it work, but how come you monetize it success.

So, part of why we do these pilots whether it's Boston or Singapore, is for us to really understand the business models so that we're investing, and we're putting our focus on the right areas so that smart cities solution. It's a complex solution, but that's why those pilots like Boston are just so important to us.

David Kelley

And just thinking of your positioning yourselves in the connected market, kind of bridging the gap to the potential competitive landscape. I mean, what are you seeing as far as; A, what competition is out there, many are paying attention to the space yet from potential new competitors?

Kevin Clark

From smart city standpoint or--?

David Kelley

Just the connect -- vehicle the infrastructure connected car.

Kevin Clark

Yes. Listen, I think, an extension of the question you asked in Glen's answer. Listen, ultimately, everything we talk about from a vehicle connectivity and autonomy standpoint not to get too big picture fits into the whole concept of the Internet of Things, right?

And autonomy and vehicle connectivity is one of the solutions to solve some of the problems that are going on in the cities today, right? You think about mayors, city councils are dealing with park -- congestion, parking all of those sorts of activities and a more efficient fleet certainly helps to address that.

So, being a part of select areas, a smart city solution. And again, being part of it, so we partner with AT&T, we're partnering with Cisco. So, you won't see us in multiple cities across the globe, you'll see us in select cities, in actually very deep from an involvement standpoint.

So, to your earlier question, we learn a lot, we learned the value of the data in the car, the value of the autonomous fleet in the city, and where monitory pools can be derived based on benefits to city, municipalities, or quite frankly, to third-parties.

And partnering with folks like Transdev who are in the fleet management business, who contract with municipalities on a regular ongoing basis gives us access to capabilities that quite frankly, we don't have.

From a competitive standpoint, on the vehicle side, I'd say we're really not running into anybody quite frankly. But again, we're not making real big bets in that area. I don't want to leave you with the impression that you're going to hear about Delphi doing smart city initiatives in 100 cities across the globe. It's really about understanding the pace, how autonomy fits, how data fits, who benefits from that data, and how we can participate in those profit pools.

David Kelley

Sure. I think that effectively bridges the gap to autonomy, which you're discussing. And maybe as we move your active safety opportunity, you had significant growth for years now in that category, 11 customers online today, expected line incremental, I think through 2020. How should we think about active safety growth cadence to 2020? And at what point do you -- not to breadbox it, but if we start to size of the active safety revenue opportunity, call it, 2020?

Kevin Clark

Listen, I'd estimate we do about $500 million in active safety revenues today, and we think of active safety between Level 1 and kind of low Level 3. So, we separate it from autonomous driving.

In 2020, it should be a little bit north of $1 billion. In 2025, it should be close to $3 billion based on our current book of business and growth rates, directionally correct. I think it's also important to say as you think about vehicle autonomy, whether it's Level 4, Level 5, our approach to autonomous driving has always been it's on the spectrum of active safety. It's just it's advancing off of technologies that we've developed.

And the way we work with our traditional OE customers, it tends to be as an extension of that, leveraging our Level 2 capabilities or Level 3 capabilities that we're introducing today and that's one of the areas where we've had a lot of success from an OE standpoint.

So, the investment we've made in autonomous driving, which is very manageable today in assets and resources and people has an ancillary benefit quite frankly, in validating and presenting Level 1, Level 2 active safety opportunities that are near to our near-term revenue opportunities.

David Kelley

So, if we're thinking $1 billion plus active safety is this ADAS-only? Is there anything autonomous [Indiscernible]?

Kevin Clark

No, no that's ADAS-only. So, we'd say -- ballpark, if you took the $3 billion, $2.5 billion to $3 billion number that I gave you for 2025, we'd estimate that Level 4, Level 5 autonomous driving revenues in that point in time would be roughly $300 million and that would primarily be with mobility on demand customers.

David Kelley

And I think you mentioned the investment in autonomous and you're ramping up investment in that space, I think to the tone of $50 million to $60 million this year, about 60% of that was spent the back half of the year. How do we think about the impact, I guess; A, the second half margins but more importantly, the two to three year outlook? And obviously, you're going to have strong revenue growth in active safety to offset a lot of these investments. How do view the implication?

Kevin Clark

Listen, it starts with -- from a cost structure standpoint, I bet a number of you -- we have a lot of dialogue about growth initiatives, growth technologies. We don't talk a lot about our focus on enhancing our cost structure, improving it and creating more flexible cost structure.

So, as we talk about investments in certain areas, the reality from a DNA standpoint -- our DNA perspective is how do we self-fund these initiatives, right? How do we first take cost out of overhead, how do we improve quality, how do we reduce manufacturing and material costs so that we can fund activities and still drive margin enhancement? And then within the engineering factory, how do we make product development and launch more efficient factors.

So, if you go back pretty consistently, and David, we spent 7.5% engineering to sales. Five years ago, of that 7.5%, roughly 14 points were tied to what I'd call development spending new products, net research, new products. Today, that's 22%.

So, we figure out ways to reallocate resources and redirect versus just start with the baseline cost structure and okay, let's add more spending to it. And as a company, that is an inherent in our DNA. That's how we really, really start to focus.

David Kelley

Yes, I think that's fascinating. I guess could you provide some more color on -- as you're looking at projects one-by-one, investments in autonomy. When you're debating whether to green light it or not, what are the return metrics you're looking at? How do you value these sort of projects, whether to go forward with them or not?

Kevin Clark

Well, we look at a multiple different ways and maybe Glen can talk about from a product. As you can imagine, process ramp project development, project or process. But we also have that from a customer pursuit standpoint mirror each other in similar ways from our return standpoint.

So, at Delphi, any customer pursuit, so let's just say, it's an active safety pursuit. It can be an existing customer, it can be a new customer. and if it has lifetime revenues that are over $200 billion, so to black active safety program would be three to four years, that program needs to com e to myself and Joe Massaro and Glen for a review, and it has to hit certain financial metrics. Those financial metrics tend to be profit, profit margin, and return on capital oriented. So, what does it generates profitability and earnings growth, what does it generate due to margin structure, what does it do from an ROIC standpoint, what does it do from an IRR standpoint?

We do sensitivity analysis in terms of penetrations as well as vehicle adoption. There's some OEs who -- as you can imagine, initial for customer vehicle production or penetration rates, they're not great at, so those rates are significantly reduced. And they need to hit a certain threshold. And if they don't, we don't pursue those opportunities.

From a product development standpoint, because it's a customer and it's a new product, there's a higher risk threshold that's attached all this return numbers. It's like doing business in an emerging country that has a much higher risk profile. And Glen can talk to you about that?

Glen De Vos

Yes, -- and generally started an important part of it is as we think about, whether it's basic research on a new technology or a new product or pursuing business, one of the key things that we would look is how does this solve customer problems, how does this tie out to our customers roadmaps to increase the probability that when we're done with the project, development, we have a market to apply it.

And so that's a big part of looking very closely with customers. And we're doing this in active safety, we're doing this in automated driving, we're doing it in infotainment. And so those upfront almost a co-development activities become very important because what that does it say significantly derisk the risk adoption for those programs.

And then as Kevin mentioned, it's very clearly and quantitative financial performance metrics that are applied to that. The other thing is engineers are always created we can come up with 1 million more ideas than we can possibly implement. So, we also go through very structured process of prioritizing where do we want to focus, what are the returns on those investments. And we recognize that everyone is going to be -- not every project -- or project advanced project is known to be successful. So, we need to be thoughtful about how we allocate those resource dollars to our business and that's the other part of that discussion.

Kevin Clark

So, it's very stage gate, so if you're going to fail or decide not to pursue, decide it sooner rather than later?

Glen De Vos

Yes.

Kevin Clark

I'd tell you the other thing for those of you don't you, listen, compensation plans are appropriately designed drive the right behavior right, down to the organization. So, when you look at the senior management team in the next couple of layers down, we have a comp structure where from a long-term incentive standpoint, 25% of that is based on time, 75% is based on performance. Of that 75%, half of it is based on expanding return on [Indiscernible] as a metric, return on net assets that way we can push it down and communicate to our operating people in the field. And then the other half is based on cash flow growth or earnings growth rather in TSR equally weighted.

So, we make sure that we capture the -- you're going to drive the appropriate returns on capital in addition to earnings growth and the appropriate stock market. So, we try to get all those lines that people are thinking about doing things in the right way and having an investor's perspective on allocation of resources, people in dollars.

David Kelley

Sure. And if I collect, we like to spend a lot of time talking about the longer term opportunity here, but there are concrete examples autonomy in ADAS, in the market today. And I guess, a question and one, in particular, about the E/EA [Indiscernible] zFAS system or the Sensor Fusion supplier you're supplying that multi-domain controller.

Can you talk about the value add that Delphi has in providing Sensor Fusion with the architecture background? We hear from some of the investors and other supplies that are trying to pitch themselves that Sensor Fusion provider in the future, how does Delphi fit in today's competitive landscape as this stuff starts to ramp?

Kevin Clark

Yes. So, obviously, I was involved, Glen, intimately involved in the zFAS program, so I'll let Glen touch on it. I would tell you, as we've been talking to people today and really over the last 12 months or so, we think in today's market, in the demand I always have for software-driven solutions, whether they be infotainment solutions or active safety solutions or autonomous driving solution, our experience in architecture of the vehicle is a huge competitive advantage, huge.

Because in order to put all those content on the car, have it operate the way it needs to be operated, near and medium term, we can continue to vehicle architecture the way we've done it. Medium to longer term, you need to complete the rearchitect the vehicle.

And we are increasingly having conversations with our customers about, all right, we've made progress on solving the autonomous driving solution, level, let's say, today is Level 3-plus or Level 4, but the real challenge is we have to rearchitect the vehicle in order to enable this, how do we do that?

And we're really the only player out there that has experienced in both. And I think that's what ultimately led to the program and the project that we have with the Audi on zFAS was the only company with an ability to bring both our architecture resources and in this particular case, our active safety resources together to develop a solution with Audi. So, Glen?

Glen De Vos

Yes, I think the zFAS for us was really a significant milestone because it is a great example of intelligent architecture in the vehicle, where you basically take all the processing out of all of these remote sensors and everything else, you strip them down, decentralize that all to one compute platform, and we did most of the sensors that we then integrate that the whole compute platform and that means content from Bosch, content from NVIDIA, content from Intel, Infineon, Valeo, Audi, TTTech, ourselves, we brought all of that together and enabled that.

Sensor Fusion is one piece of that if you think about what I just mentioned, it's a huge amount of processing and Sensor Fusion is an important part of that and the role we play is we make it all work together, we integrate it, we manage it through a development process and then now, we launch and then continue to manage that over the life of the program.

And as Audi deploys that system into other platforms, we manage the adoption into those other platforms. So for us, there's a real validation of what we saw coming about probably five years ago, but we said, the architecture is going to change where it gets centralization of computing, centralization of software, we need to be prepared for that. And by working with our E/EA teams and E&S teams at the time that's really helped Audi come up with that approach. And now looking forward, we see that just accelerating.

Kevin Clark

Yes, the thing with that zFAS solution, our multi-domain controller as content from Delphi, from Audi, from Mobileye, from NVIDIA, from Intel, from Continental, from Bosch, from Valeo and TTTech, and I'm sure I'm missing one or two others. So, the ability to bring that all together and operate, I think, is important.

I think the other example I'd give all of you, I encourage you, if you're focused on long-term direction of the automotive industry to attend CES in 2018. And I'm sure you'll hear a lot of discussion about autonomous driving, a lot of suppliers and OEs define autonomous driving differently, whereas, several vehicles. You'll more than welcome to ride in our vehicle.

But before you're having a vehicle, I'd ask you, open up the trunk of the car and see how much physical architecture sits in there to enable it. And if you ask us, we'll probably show you, here's what it is. I think there's a lot of other players that won't open the trunk of the car, and you'll see a stack that's bigger than whatever that is that time clock is on over there, that has fans running and smoke. So, the ability to actually do that is important, really important and it's a differentiator.

David Kelley

Sure. And last one for me, and I'll open it up to the floor. I'm sure there's some questions there as well. If architecture is the secret sauce, is there an inflection point approaching? Or let's say we're looking at architecture organic growth, kind of detaching from production as we start to see the evolution really turn itself up, so to speak?

Kevin Clark

Yes, listen, our outlook on architecture really hasn't changed, it will grow a couple of points over market. There'll be particular quarters where you'll see it accelerates upward declined but given our market share position, it will grow two to three points over market over the long-term.

E&S is where you'll see the solid double-digit, sort of growth rate. But I will tell you, I'm convinced of this. That electrical architecture capability and the discussions we're having with our customers enables us to get and win business in electronics and safety business.

David Kelley

All right, great. Thank you. Any questions in the audience? I can push forward with one on electrification. I think there's a question at front.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe can you talk about just how you see sort of your software component growing or not growing in the electric -- or just generally in the car?

Kevin Clark

How we -- I'm sorry?

Unidentified Analyst

If you plan on increasing the software component of just the value add you bring as well?

Kevin Clark

Yes, it's really when you think about perception systems and going to active safety systems or infotainment or user experience solution, really, the advancements there, really, tend to be in and around software, right?

So when you look at our growth rate in our electronics and safety segments, in our high growth product areas like active safety at 50%; infotainment, north of 20%, a big portion of that is vehicle growth and a big portion of that overall growth is software-related, right?

Unidentified Analyst

All right.

David Kelley

We haven't spent a ton of time, I guess, on the electrification of the powertrain and implications there. But just quickly, last couple of minutes here, if you could touch on may be your opportunity in the architecture business versus powertrain. And if we shift to hybridization or full electric vehicles, what's the content per vehicle growth from today's primarily ICE world?

Glen De Vos

So, maybe I'll talk about from a technology perspective and as we look at electrification from a content per vehicle, that's just a great scenario for us as you go from mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and you kind of move out that curve, it just additional content, specifically in the high power area on top of all of the content you have forged internal commission engine components. And then ultimately, that growth continues until you get to a full battery electric vehicle and so that's where you guys strip out the content associated with ICE.

So, for us -- and really for quite a while, the vast majority of the market will continue to have internal commission engines and then the hybridization penetration will grow rapidly and that's where we are with respect to 48-volt and the system on the power -- electrification of the powertrain side and then where we are on the electrical architectural side, including the connection systems. Really, we're going to enjoy that progression.

Kevin Clark

Yes, so you look at growth rates both in power electronics that's in powertrain as well as high-voltage architecture, which sits in the electrical architecture. I think for the foreseeable future, I think [Indiscernible], correct me if I'm wrong, you're going to see roughly 40% growth rates in those areas. So, architecture enables that powertrain electrification, it actually enables it.

The other thing I should say just it's may be in the, past we weren't as clear as we needed to be. Within powertrain, that power electronic portfolio, portfolio, that's a portfolio we've had for close to 10 years. And for those of you know as well, the reality was five or six years ago, we were a bit disappointed with the growth in electrification relative to where -- especially North America OEs said it was going to be. It's a different time now.

I will tell you in Europe, in China, the demand for power electronics or vehicle electrification is real, and it's accelerating. But within that Powertrain business, we have the capability for a long time, so it's not as though we need to build capabilities to meet the demand for that product.

David Kelley

Okay. And then last one for me. Question in the back here.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

Kevin Clark

For electrification specific?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Kevin Clark

So, when you look at -- by 2025, 95%, 94% of powertrains will be internal combustion engines, but there's going to be a significant amount of those that will be electrified. The biggest demand, and frankly, 80% of the demand for electrification will come from Europe and China.

Slightly more demand in China so new energy vehicle we're seeing, a lot of demand there, but strong demand in, I would say, increasing in Europe just given the light-duty diesel declines, OEs need an alternative to replace diesel to meet CO2 standards. So, it's about 80% of the opportunity.

David Kelley

All right, great. Gentlemen, thanks for joining me today. Thanks everyone.

