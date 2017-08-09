Genmab's (GNMSF) CEO Jan van de Winkel on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genmab A/S (OTCPK:GNMSF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Jan van de Winkel

Hello and welcome to the Genmab conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Joining me on today's call is David Eatwell, our CFO and our Chief Development Officer, Dr. Judith Klimovsky will also be available for questions during the Q&A.

Let's move to slide two. As already said, we will be making forward-looking statements, so please keep that in mind as we go through this call.

Let's move to slide three. In the second quarter of 2017, we continued the positive forward momentum we saw in the first quarter. DARZALEX was approved in new indications in Europe and in the US. In Europe DARZALEX is now approved in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone, or bortezomib and dexamethasone, for patients with multiple myeloma who received at least one prior therapy. This approval converted the previous condition of approval for DARXALEX in Europe to a standard approval. Genmab earned $48 million in milestones from Janssen following the first commercial sales of DARZALEX in the new indications.

In June DARZALEX was given an additional approval by the FDA for use in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor. Notably this approval was based on data from the Phase I study of daratumumab in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Genmab earned $25 million in milestones related to the approval and first commercial sale of DARZALEX in this new indication.

The number of clinical studies for daratumumab also continues to grow rapidly. The Phase III APOLLO study combining daratumumab with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma that we discussed on the Q1 call has since started. In May Janssen also announced plans to start Phase III studies in smoldering multiple myeloma and with the subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab in amyloidosis and multiple myeloma. A Phase III study comparing the subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab with the intravenous formulation, this could be used for registration purposes, was also announced.

In addition, a Phase III study of subcutaneous daratumumab in combination with cyclophosphamide, bortezomib and dexamethasone in newly diagnosed light-chain amyloidosis is also now on clinicaltrials.gov. Janssen also plans a Phase II study of the subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab in combination with various standard of care treatments in multiple myeloma. Other studies have also been announced recently via clinicaltrials.gov including two Phase III studies in the Asia-Pacific region including China, in the same treatment settings as the ALCYONE and CASTOR studies. And a Phase II study in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma run by Merck combining daratumumab, with the checkpoint inhibitor of lambrolizumab, this is marketed as KEYTRUDA.

DARZALEX has been launched in the US and 23 European countries and sales in marketed multiple myeloma indications continue to be strong with net sales reaching $554 million in the first six months of 2017, resulting in DKK454 million in royalties to Genmab. Other key highlights this quarter include encouraging preliminary cervical cancer data from the Phase I/II study of tisotumab vedotin in solid tumors. In part two of the study, 11 of 34 evaluable patients in the cervical cancer cohort achieved a response; with a median time of treatment of 4.9 months, and 7 responders are still ongoing or in follow up for progression.

The safety profile seen with tisotumab vedotin was consistent with known Monomethyl auristatin E or MMAE based antibody-drug conjugates. Conjunctivitis was identified as a toxicity specifically related to tisotumab vedotin. This led to the introduction of prophylactic management in the study. We are pleased with the results in the study so far and are discussing plans for further development in cervical cancer. This study continues and we very much look forward to presenting additional data at European Society for Medical Oncology 2017 Congress in Madrid in September.

In addition, a new DuoBody program developed by Janssen under our technology collaboration has entered the Phase I clinical study. This program targets BCMA and CD3 and is being investigated in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Finally as David will discuss in more detail, we continue to perform well financially and improved our revenues by DKK500 million in the first six months of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. I'm now pleased to turn the call over to David to describe our financial results for the first six months of this year. David?

David Eatwell

Thank you very much, Jan. Let's move to slide four. Over the next few slides, I'd like to discuss the results for the first six months of 2017 and our financial guidance for the full year. Revenue for the period came in at DKK1,024 million, that's an increase of DKK500 million or 95% compared to the first six months of 2016. The increase was primarily driven by higher royalty revenue and milestones related to our DARZALEX collaboration with Janssen.

Total royalties more than doubled year-on-year, and this year's H1 royalty income of DKK479 million exceeded the total expense base of DKK442 million. Those expenses of DKK442 million in 2017 compared to DKK366 million in 2016. The increase of DKK76 million or 21% was primarily related to additional pipeline investment in our key projects and a further strengthening of our management team, as well as adding additional headcount.

Moving to the operating results, we've an operating income of DKK582 million for 2017 compared to a DKK158 million in 2016. The increase of DKK424 million was driven by the higher revenue, which was partially offset by the increased operating expenses in 2017.

Moving to the net financial items, there was a loss of a DKK171 million in 2017 compared to a loss of DKK1 million in 2016. The net loss for the first six months of 2017 was driven by foreign exchange movements. These negatively impacted our US dollar denominated portfolio and our US dollar cash holdings. Corporation tax for the first six months of 2017 was an expense of DKK88 million at an effective tax rate of 21%. It was based on our estimated average effective corporation tax rate for the full year. There was minimal corporation -- to corporate tax expense in the first six months of 2016 as at that time the tax loss was projected for the full year.

That brings us to the net result which was a net income of DKK323 million for the first six months of 2017 compared to a net income of a DKK157 million in the same period of 2016. Finally on this slide our cash position increased by DKK1.3 billion during the first six months of 2017 and that was mainly due to positive working capital adjustments of DKK630 million related to the milestones achieved in the fourth quarter of 2016 which were then received in the first quarter of 2017. We also had the positive operating income of DKK582 million as well as proceeds from warrant exercises of a DKK194 million. All of this resulted in a cash position at June 30, 2017 of DKK5.2 billion.

Moving to slide five and the revenue; our revenue breakdown by category is shown on the left hand side of this slide. In the first six months of 2017, milestones were the largest portion of revenue at DKK489 million compared to DKK271 million in 2016. You'll see that royalty income came in a close second at DKK479 million in the first six months of 2017 compared to DKK202 million in H1 of 2016. The increase of DKK277 million was driven by higher DARZALEX royalties which were partially offset by lower Arzerra royalties.

Deferred revenue from our collaboration agreements was fairly stable year-on-year at DKK47 million in 2017 compared to a similar figure of DKK45 million in the same period of 2016. The graph on the right bridges the revenue between the two periods. DARZALEX royalties grew from DKK168 million in 2016 to DKK454 million in 2017, an increase of DKK286 million. As Jan mentioned earlier DARZALEX sales were $554 million in the first six months of 2017 compared to $209 million in the same period of 2016.

The increase in sales of $345 million was driven by the strong uptake following the regulatory approvals both in the US and in Europe. The increase in DARZALEX milestones was mainly related to the first commercial sales of DARZALEX in the second and third indications under the expanded label granted by the European Commission in April of this year.

Next let's move to the expenses and the operating income on slide six. The graph on the left compares the change in expenses between the first six months of 2016 and 2017. As you can see there was an increase in the operating expenses of DKK76 million which was driven by our decision to accelerate our product pipeline. Approximately 40% of the expense increase was due to additional investment in our product pipeline including the advancement of DuoBody-CD3xCD20, HexaBody-DR5/DR5 and tisotumab vedotin.

As I mentioned earlier FTE costs have also increased year-over-year as well as we're undergoing controlled expansion hiring key personnel to support our product pipeline growth and strengthening our management team. Looking at the chart on the right you can see the increase in the operating income going from a DKK158 million to DKK582 million. As previously discussed the increase was mainly due to the higher revenue partially offset by those increased expenses.

Now let's move on to the guidance for 2017. We are maintaining our 2017 guidance which was released on February the 22nd and reiterated on our Q1 call on May 10th. We expect our 2017 revenue to remain in the range of DKK1,950 million to DKK2,150 million. Our projected revenue for 2017 consists of the DARZALEX royalties of around DKK1 billion and that's based on Genmab's estimate of DARZALEX net sales of 1.1 billion to 1.3 billion. We also project the DARZALEX milestones of DKK800 million in 2017. The remainder revenue mainly consists of Arzerra royalties, DuoBody milestones, as well as deferred revenue.

Overall the quality of revenue continues to improve and with the DARZALEX royalty income stream doubling year-over-year, it will nearly cover all of the total operating expenses in 2017, again getting us closer to our aim of being a sustainably profitable company where the royalty from products covers our total expense base.

In 2017 we expect our operating expenses to be in the range of DKK1 billion to DKK1.1 billion. This mainly consists of the advancement and continued investment in our pipeline of products, including tisotumab vedotin, HuMax-AXL-ADC, as well as our new IND DR5/DR5 and CD3xCD20, as well as advancing various products in our pre-clinical pipeline.

In total we still expect to spend about DKK440 million on our eight key projects. That's approximately 42% of the total expense base. That means we still expect the operating income in 2017 to be in the range of DKK900 million to DKK1.1 billion and we project a cash position of more than DKK4.5 billion at the end of 2017. Also note that as usual the 2017 guidance does not include any new potential deals or potential proceeds from future warrant exercises.

In summary, the increased royalties from DARZALEX in 2017 are enabling Genmab to increase the investment to selectively advance our pipeline and create even more value. Now, I'd like to hand back to Jan to discuss our goals for 2017. Jan?

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks, David. Let's move to slide eight. We're making excellent progress towards achieving this year's goals. In addition to the label expansion for DARZALEX in the European Union in April, we had the third approval in the US in June for DARZALEX in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone. We also hope to receive a regulatory approval in Japan, this could bring product to more patients around the world. Multiple new daratumumab trials and a variety of new blood cancer and solid tumor indications as well as and to the subcutaneous formulation have been announced this year. And a number of these have started recruiting patients.

We also anticipate key data from the Phase III ALCYONE study. This evaluates daratumumab in combination with Velcade, Melphalan and Prednisone or VMP versus CMP alone in frontline multiple myeloma this year. Finally, for daratumumab we expect to report data from studies and indications other than multiple myeloma in 2017.

Turning to the rest of the pipeline, we expect to see Phase III results for ofatumumab in follicular lymphoma. As mentioned earlier we reported preliminary clinical data from cervical cancer arm of the Phase I/II tisotumab vedotin trial in solid tumors in June and are excited to present additional information on the study at ESMO in a novel presentation scheduled at early September. We're progressing the HuMax-AXL-ADC Phase I/II trial and plan to submit new INDs for HexaBody and DuoBody projects in 2017. We plan to continue to build a robust and innovative portfolio by entering new DuoBody and HexaBody collaborations and focusing upon those programs.

Finally, we will continue to focus on disciplined financial management that controls company growth and smart selective investments in the most exciting and highest potential programs. Let's move to slide nine. That ends our presentation of Genmab's Q2 2017 financial results.

Operator, please open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instruction] And we'll take our first question from the line of Thomas Bowers from Danske Bank. Please go ahead.

Thomas Bowers

Yes, thank you very much. A couple of questions from me. Just firstly on tisotumab what sort of timelines are we looking at in terms of possible pivotal trials following the cervical cancer data? And then also maybe -- are you maybe more focused on the IO combination once you've got better understanding on the safety profile and maybe also the dosing range there? And then my second question, maybe just if you can give us some color on the abstracts submitted for the ASH Conference, I believe the deadline was there last week?

And then maybe a more scientific question here, just on the IO-IO combination started, we've seen the failure of this PFS for the MYSTIC trials and maybe also generally some de novo progress for the next generation at least for the OX40. So any thoughts on your bispecific IO programs or are you already more focused on you can say too much risk targets combined with [indiscernible] IO, so maybe just on the IO-IO, so any thoughts on this would be much appreciated? Yes I think I will stop myself there. Thanks.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks, Thomas for the questions. Let's start with the tisotumab vedotin question. We're at this moment interacting with regulators, about plans for tisotumab vedotin going forward. So it's a little bit difficult, before we've concluded those discussions Thomas to give you timelines but it could be very quick. We think we've very strong preliminary data. We hope to present a fuller picture actually on September the 8th in an presentation at ESMO and parallel we're interacting with regulators. So I don't want to discuss too much about timelines but it could be a faster -- fast-track if the regulators support the data to be strong and convincing like we believe right now. I should probably park it like that.

And then the IO combinations, we're very excited about immuno-oncology combinations in bispecifics and we're doing actually both Thomas, we're doing combinations of different checkpoint targets. And we also combined checkpoint blockers or even antagonists, the tumor specific targets and we've very strong proof-of-concept for both of these concepts. So we'll likely bring both of these towards the clinic and the first possible INDs could be already in next year in 2018 for one or more of these IO combinations and we're going to definitely give you further information Thomas once we think that we've selected the candidates to move into the clinic. And that we're still a bit from that, but that we're super excited about some of these new combinations and the preclinical date speak for itself.

And then as it relates to the ASH Conference I don't know -- I don't have the exact overview Thomas of all the abstracts submitted, but we'll definitely have a number of abstracts on daratumumab studies as also, and now ofatumumab abstracts and also preclinical abstracts submitted, but I don't have a complete overview at this moment. We hope to be able to tell you that soon. But it will be I think a very full ASH Conference with Genmab products this year.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Novod from Nordea Group. Please go ahead.

Michael Novod

A few questions, first of all with regards to subQ data, it seems like a lot [of that] is going on and one more getting started. Should we assume that the final strategy will be to run the big Phase III and then get approvals much more broadly based on all the Phase II trials? As I recall that was the strategy that J&J used for subQ Velcade as well? And then secondly also on tisotumab, so what about the timelines regarding Seattle Genetics opt-in opt-out? What have you -- will that be communicated in connection with the say regulatory and clinical trial strategy or when should we expect something there? And then lastly regards to net financials and tax, is the current tax rate, is that -- or reported tax rate is that what we should expect for the full year as well? And could you try to guide us a bit on net financials at least just for '17?

Jan van de Winkel

That's actually four questions I think the last two for David. But let me start with subQ data. The plans are indeed to have a large Phase III [indiscernible] study Michael. It'll be very, very soon I think you'll hear more news from that front and then in parallel a Phase II study, where we actually combine daratumumab with various standard of care regimens and frontline, second line and so on, in order to get the potentially broader label than we get from the Phase III. And I think the discussions with the regulators have finished now, the plan is rock solid, as it'll be rolled out to the [military posts] pretty soon. So, we're moving aggressively forward together with Janssen there. And that's probably all I can say at this moment. And then for tisotumab vedotin, we keep Seattle Genetics very well informed about all the data and also the recent data and I think it's very likely that a potential decision from Seattle Genetics on the potential opt-in could come in parallel that having more feedback from the regulator as I said to in answer to Thomas' question. We're really speaking with regulators as we speak on the programs and Seattle is following that actively and it's of course up to them Michael to see what they will do with their opt-in. But that could come quite quickly and then having said that I'll probably need to leave at that Michael. I will hand over to tax question to our tax specialist David and then David you can also give a little bit more color on potentially the financials for the whole year.

David Eatwell

I think I'll have to get a disclaimer on being a tax specialist Jan. But, yes, the tax for H1 was purely just using a weighted average rate 21% that gave us a tax charge of DKK88 million. As you know from looking at year end financials for 2016, we've got quite a lot of NOLs and therefore quite a large deferred tax assets that is not being recognized on the balance sheet because we've a deferred tax valuation allowance. Now remember in 2016 we did release some of that allowance at the end of year, and that gave us a credit to the P&L. Now we haven't released any further allowances, insofar in H1 2017, but we'll continue to monitor that. It'll somewhat depend looking at 2018 and beyond profitability, particularly looking at that royalty income and how it covers the total expense. Of course we do expect our expenses to rise in 2018, particularly if we are able to go into pivotal trials for tisotumab vedotin. But we'll continue to monitor and it's quite possible, you could probably say reasonably likelihood that we'll be able to recognize additional deferred tax asset in 2017, if we are able to do that and we'll decrease that valuation allowance. In other words that will create a credit potentially to the P&L tax line later in 2017.

In terms of looking at the net financial items, as I said that is just because the US dollar, Danish kroner exchange rate will bounce around, we had a very high rate at the end of 2016, 17.05 between the dollar and the kroner and that gave us a fairly large credit in Q4 of 2016, at the end of June. It was a range of 6.51 hence we get a loss. But remember this is not a realized loss and most of this is unrealized because we're holding those cash balances in multiple securities in US dollars. So in terms of where it'll go for the rest of the year, it's going to depend on where that exchange rate goes. They said today it's around the 6.30, 6.33 and so we've still got a further debit at this point in time, but I think the expectation is that the dollar could strengthen again later in the year somewhat depending on policies and interest rates.

But we don't need to convert that cash into Danish kroner at any point. We've got plenty of cash balance. And then finally I'd like to sort of say is that we expect our US dollar expenses to grow. You know obviously as we build out the clinical development team and further skill sets here in Princeton, but also if we start going into the larger Phase IIs and Phase III trials. Many of those trials will also be in US centers so we're likely to pick up in the future a higher amount of US dollar cost. So at that point we got some more natural heading as well, we've got US dollars cash and multiple securities that can be used for future US dollar expenses. I believe that answers your question.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Yan Li from Citi. Please go ahead.

Yan Li

Hi thanks for the question. I have two please. So first now that Merck has launched a KEYTRUDA-DARZALEX combination study in multiple myeloma patients can we expect a formal collaboration agreement to be established in the future? I'm guessing they would need one if they wanted to run studies involving DARZALEX in solid tumor settings. Number two thinking about potential competitors, Sanofi last week announced that they are also combining the CD38 Isatuximab with an internal anti PD1. So the question is do you think they will be too late or do you think maybe by owning the two assets in-house they could establish a competitive pricing strategy if successful? Thank you.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks, Yan, Merck indeed has started a multiple myeloma study combining KEYTRUDA with DARA and I can tell you that Merck is of course in interaction with Janssen and it's up to Janssen and Merck to decide on what level of collaboration and [intensity] that will get. So I cannot comment on that further Yan. I think it's -- you need to ask Janssen to see how they feel about a broader more strategic agreement with Merck and that's where I should probably leave the comments at. And then with relationship to your second question with Sanofi, I mean they have an internal PD1 as you say and probably formed with Regeneron and then of course Isatuximab. And the same situation actually holds for Janssen because they also have their own PD1 and is also passed out together with daratumumab. But as we know, we're also testing out DARA in combination with four other checkpoints or blockers from other companies. So I think Yan's potential combinations studies maybe applied here by both Sanofi and by Janssen, so there's not necessarily an advantage for Sanofi there and we're aggressively pushing the combination studies with checkpoints or blockers. We fully believe that the data supports DARA to be a recognizing a checkpoint molecule itself and that to be potential super synergistic related with different checkpoint blockers. So what we hope is that DARA would become the universal combination partner and so let's hope that we're quicker than Sanofi for this is clearly a good strategy.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of James Quigley from JPMorgan.

James Quigley

DARZALEX sales in the second quarter were around 300 million, let me just [indiscernible] 71 million in April, and 81 million in May in the US and suggesting around about 60 million in the US in June, is there anything from your discussions with Janssen and the Steering Committee, that could explain this drop or is just potentially holding [indiscernible] the data? Secondly in Europe DARZALEX sales have been very strong, is that still given by Germany? I know that you've been in the market for about a year in Germany, what's your expectation for pricing going forward in Europe, especially Germany and can the kind of strong growth rate in Germany or in Europe be maintained? And then finally on ALCYONE previously you said late summer, early autumn for interim readout, I think Jan you were saying late 2017 for a readout. Are you still confident or should we expect a late summer readout?

Jan van de Winkel

I will donate the first two to David to give you further perspectives on the sales numbers, Symphony versus Janssen numbers. But let me start with the third question first, the ALCYONE readout question. I can confirm again that we expect that in autumn and immediately after the summer and that's fully on schedule. As I understood it from the development team and so in the coming months we fully expect the ALCYONE interim readouts to happen. Then having said that, probably David maybe you can answer James' first two questions and then comment a little bit further on the Symphony versus Janssen numbers and also on the European sales for Germany and put that in perspective, that would be great.

David Eatwell

Sure, yes, I think there was some confusion when the Q2 sales number came out from Janssen for the US. I think it wasn't a decline in the Symphony data when you look to the month of June, I think what it was is that because Janssen's sales number came before the June Symphony number, people were looking at the net sales numbers for Janssen of $212 million for Q2 comparing it to Symphony for April and May and they do see what June would be, and puzzled why June seemed to be declining. A few days later the Symphony number came out and the June number was quite healthy. So then people were a little confused at what this difference was between Symphony and Janssen's number. Now remember the Symphony number is an estimate and that's an estimate of reading what is being used in the marketplace. Janssen's sales number and Janssen's net sales number and also there could be timing differences between quarter ends because it's what Janssen is selling into the market rather than Symphony is what is being used. However I think we've got used to it like in Q4 Symphony was a $155 million and Janssen was a $151 million, very close together. Same in Q1 2017, Symphony $203 million, Janssen $201 million, so I think we were getting into the habit of thinking, oh, Symphony is a good market, they're about the same. But I think there were some timing differences in there, because when you look at Q2 of 2017, Symphony $233 million, Janssen $212 million net, so whilst it was only 1% or 2% variance in Q4 and Q1, there was a 9% difference in the Q2 number. Now, I think some of that is probably as I say timing between sales and usage within the market. But also there would be some small discounts.

Now if you look at it for H1 and look at the half year data, maybe that takes out some of the sort of monthly and the quarterly seasonality or movements on these numbers. Symphony was 436 for the half year, Janssen was 413. That's $23 million or around 5% variance. So there is a pretty small difference between the two. So I think Symphony's still a good market, but remember it is a gross number and there could still be inventory holding and stocking differences between those. Now 5% is fairly small difference and Janssen did [sound] their sales on their quarterly earnings call when they were asked about level of discounts and pressure on discounts, but they said it wasn't to relevant to a product like DARZALEX, because it is a new product, a differentiated new product, an unmet medical need and therefore they didn't see discounts in the US market as being a significant issue for DARZALEX. So I think all the numbers tie up, I think it's some of the challenges when we're looking at finite data, looking at weekly or monthly data and try not to read too much into their role; but if you look at the half year, very similar, very compatible, no concerns where we're going with the DARZALEX number.

In terms of your second question really on the European number, of course, great growth $54 million in Q1, the rest of world sales jumping to 87 million, so really nice sort of 60% increase in Q2 versus Q1, which is great news. Majority of sales are still coming and it's really driven by two countries; Germany and France. And those two combined their supply is slightly more than half of the rest of world sales at this point. Good news is as we go back last year and Germany was sort of more like 80% of the total rest of world sales. So that does mean a lot more countries are coming on stream both within Europe and rest of world and they -- as Janssen said on their call now available in 23 different countries.

Final part of your question was in terms of the German price. Because that's something we did highlight on launch. A great thing in Germany you come through and come through with a price which is pretty much at the price you want to launch at. We know of course that Janssen launched in Germany at a price that was quite a bit higher than the US price. But we also highlighted that after the first year the product came on the market you can expect a price negotiation and indeed that has happened. That is now being announced. The price has been reduced in Germany in June by about 25%, 26%. The good news for today's current exchange rate that does mean the current German price if you convert it to today's dollar exchange rate is just under $2,000. Now if you compare that to the current US price, which is just under $1,900. So the German price today after its first anniversary of price reduction, to-date still sits at about 4.5% to 5% higher than the US price, which is not always typical for a drug pricing comparison between Europe and the US. So we're pretty pleased with that German price that we have currently got there.

Operator

Our next question comes from Peter Welford from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Peter Welford

Quick financial one for David, which is, there is a large increase in payables at the end of June. I probably just about missed the discussion about [indiscernible] what that related to on the balance sheet that is? And then just you came onto sort of the pipeline, and just seemed like [indiscernible] at ESMO. What sort of update should we anticipate, I don't appreciate you are going to give us the data but what sort of these updates with effect beyond what you've already disclosed in June in the cervical cancer setting? What is it in particular that we should be focusing on? And then just with KEYTRUDA, can you confirm that the DARZALEX pembro study, is that still set to -- have you actually started it rolling yet? I guess we remember that that it's been on hold, I'm just curious as to whether that study is still definitely recruiting and on track to look forward in multiple myeloma?

Jan van de Winkel

I think David can probably first discuss -- the first question and then I will -- we'll take the second one and I will ask Judith to give further color on KEYTRUDA and multiple myeloma study data.

David Eatwell

It's purely a cut off at the end of the quarter. So if we sort of cut off three days later then that payables would have gone down. It actually related to warrant exercises, we did have a warrant exercise right at the end of the quarter, employees can exercise warrants and they can still what we call a cash less exercise, simply we receive the cash in from the bank that was doing the warrant exercises for us right at the very end of the month and it was really the next day very early July that that cash went back out again so purely a timing difference to do with cash received and cash going out to employees on warrant exercises.

Jan van de Winkel

Then the second question on tisotumab vedotin, you're going to?

Judith Klimovsky

I will kind of take this one then.

Jan van de Winkel

Okay why don't do you do it Judith.

Judith Klimovsky

Yeah, thanks, Jan. So, for -- what we released in the press release, a high level kind of qualitative on OIR and safety that for ESMO we will present the full set of data, Phase III and efficacy and patients demographic. We're just keen to put things in perspective. So this as you know is [environmental] and will be presented already this month.

Jan van de Winkel

And then maybe the KEYTRUDA trial, Judith do you know whether it's actively recruiting at this moment?

Judith Klimovsky

So, KEYTRUDA, I mean it's sponsored by Merck, so we don't have specifics on how recruitment for the trial are active, we can get readings by asking them and get back to you.

Jan van de Winkel

All right Peter so we probably cannot tell you whether that's actively recruiting at this time and for tisotumab you'll get a full update over the data and the 34 patients at ESMO in the overall presentation.

Operator

Our next question comes from Richard Parkes from Deutsche Bank.

Richard Parkes

Firstly on DARZALEX, I just wondered if you could give us an update on the patient share data and their relapse [saturating] and how that's developed over the quarter maybe in the US in particular? And then tisotumab, you're obviously looking at multiple tumor types and we have seen the headlines also from the cervical cancer cohort. Is that simply the most mature cohort or is that the one where you're seeing the most evidence of activity? That's the first question. And then in the data you outlined, there are a couple of grade 3 bleeding events, so I'm just wondering whether there was any thinking on over the etiology of that given that bleeding was an obvious possible safety risk with this target. I'm just wondering if maybe cervical cancer patients have an underlying bleeding risk associated with the tumors that might explain that or any other clarity would be helpful. Thanks very much.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks Richard for the questions. I will definitely ask David to comment on the usage -- the three lines of treatment in the US and the brand impact data in a sec. But for tisotumab vedotin I can tell you that the cervical cancer cohort is the most mature cohort. We are looking at other cancers, six other types of solid tumors and we will progress this with also in other rare cancers, but this is simply the most mature cohort Richard. And then I will ask Judith right now to maybe give you a little bit further color on the bleeding risk with this target tissue factor and the safety aspects of tisotumab vedotin as we see them right now. Judith?

Judith Klimovsky

Thank you Jan. So with regards to the bleeding, the worse is grade 4 bleeding event that was in a patient in a different cohort having a cancer and as you know cervical cancer tend to bleed and with in depth assessed by the [DMC] and was considered not related. And so the -- as we monitor aPTT, [indiscernible] that is related to bleeding and we didn't see any increased risk of bleeding. And the bleeding that we have seen is mostly related to [indiscernible].

Richard Parkes

Okay, great, thank you.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks Judith, and then maybe David, maybe some of the brand impact data in the US.

David Eatwell

Yes this is brand impact data and this is the June 2017 latest numbers, so first off in the second line setting we're in the high teens now in terms of market share for DARZALEX containing regimes. Revlimed of course is still the market leader in that particular setting but you can see with the sort of trends over the last few months that DARZALEX is taking share and growing share. Nice thing for us to duly remember is this is relatively small survey data, but overall DARZALEX surpassed Velcade in the second line setting and is now in terms of market share in the second spot and we could also see from the data that DRd is used more than DVd. And moving to the third line setting, overall in the third line setting DARZALEX containing regimes are now about a third of market share and that's very close to -- very similar to the market share of Revlimed. So each month it's sort of now we are beginning to sort of swap over you know Revlimed gets the one month, DARZALEX the next so that they're pretty equal at about a third each. Also seeing in the third line as you would expect that the combinations, DARZALEX combination is used more than the DARZALEX monotherapy in that third line setting. And then finally with the fourth line setting DARZALEX continues to hold its number one spot. And overall if you look at the mixture about half of the DARZALEX is in the mono usage and roughly half is in the combination setting and you got combinations there, of course with Revlimed with Velcade but also beginning also to see now the pickup of the -- probably also the combination with DARZALEX given the expanded label in the US; so quite nice figures to look at, quite nice trends going up on a monthly basis as you look at 2017.

Operator

Our next question comes from Andrew Carlsen from ABG.

Andrew Carlsen

Hello, this is Andrew from ABG, just an overview question with regard to DARA and all the trials and different indications. Could you kind of give an overview of what are the indications that you think are most promising and I am especially thinking outside of multiple myeloma and when we will say have any indications of what DARA can outside of multiple myeloma? It's on your target list of '17 but what and by how much information we will disclose? Thank you.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks Andrew. There is a lot of studies now ongoing. There is actually 55 studies announced ongoing, involving roughly 8,000 to 8,500 patients in total and there are several indications outside of multiple myeloma. I think amyloidosis is really promising indication. We already started a Phase III trial there that is sponsored by Janssen, but also there's more and more solid tumors now being tested for data. It was great I think preclinical data in [ALO] and [PALO]. This was presented Andrew at AACR this year, so there we have fantastic preclinical data. So, I would say I think it's difficult to point out a indication outside of multiple myeloma. This is the highest chance that I believe that solid tumors have a pretty good chance good chance to work because of very strong preclinical data from Janssen and also from MD Anderson, from [indiscernible] in Zurich and Europe and from Sloan Kettering. So it's very difficult to predict what the most likely indications outside of multiple myeloma will be [indiscernible] Andrew but I think 2018 will be I think the year that you will see probably the most robust data sets but there could be data before that already.

Andrew Carlsen

Okay. So the data that you have that will be presented -- obviously the target milestone of non-MM clinical data that we should only say expect preclinical data at the medical conference or what was that to see?

Jan van de Winkel

Could be early clinical data, it could be early clinical data like on an individual patient, it's very difficult to say right now Andrew, but the more robust data sets like with larger cohorts of patients will definitely be next year. But it could be in a few patients, select data in a few patients and there have already been some fantastic blood papers in amyloidosis probably that is outside of multiple myeloma this year in blood and then both papers have been great data. And NKT-cell lymphoma last year in the New England Journal of Medicine and in an individual patient in Milwaukee in the United States with great clinical responses. So NKT-cell lymphoma is clearly an indication Andrew where we think the product is very likely to work and Janssen is also going to progress clinical work and data indications, but it will not be very large patient cohorts it will be a few patients here and there with different indications. That you actually could potentially see initial promising data that is what you should expect for 2017 Andrew.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Anastasia Karpova from Kempen.

Anastasia Karpova

Good afternoon and thank you for taking my questions. I have two quick ones. Appreciating that you have limited visibility, but if you could share any information on how the enrollment is ongoing on the TECENTRIQ daratumumab trial in non small cell lung cancer and if you hear anything from Roche on that one? And secondly during the course of summer there was a number of meetings on CD38 patent discussion. If you can share some flavor or color on how this discussion is ongoing and what is Janssen's and Genmab's view on the potential outcome next year? Thank you.

Jan van de Winkel

Anastasia you know -- let me address both questions. So the TECENTRIQ enrollment and non-small cell lung cancer, we've very limited visibility there. But positive feedback, I think Roche has already flagged that they don't see any safety [voiced] in the trial and that the trial is recruiting. That's what we also hear from Janssen that there is not a lot of visibility on how many patients are in that study and Janssen said that 2018 would be the time to that's what we believe we have said that the most recent update would be the time to expect data there. And then the second question as it relates to the litigation, this is ongoing we cannot give any further comments. There's definitely a lot of activity, we still believe we have a strong position, but I cannot comment on that any further Anastasia.

Anastasia Karpova

Thank you for taking the question.

David Eatwell

Just one small addition to that, Jan, just to point out that the TECENTRIQ non-small cell lung cancer trial is actually run by Janssen and not by Roche. Roche is running the combination in multiple myeloma and also interesting on clinicaltrials.gov, that trial from Janssen was changed from a Phase I/II to Phase II.

Operator

Our final question comes from Carsten Madsen from SEB.

Carsten Madsen

Carsten from SEB and I only one question left. The BCMA program with J&J that is now in a Phase I, the DuoBody program and just considering the progress we have seen with BCMA [indiscernible]. Could you reiterate how economics looks for you whenever there's progress under this program both in terms of milestones, in royalties and also if you have any insight into clinical development for this compound going forward? Thanks.

Jan van de Winkel

This is a program DuoBody collaboration with Janssen. We get royalties, single-digit royalties, I think for this one. And milestones, I don't know about the total amount of milestones there will be, I need to look at the deal, maybe David can give you the total milestone number.

David Eatwell

Yeah. That's sort of $180 million to $200 million depending, which, whether it's in the first 10 or second 10 of the program. So it's under $200 million of milestones and single-digit royalties.

Jan van de Winkel

And we do get the regular updates, Carsten like, I think quarterly update of the team on clinical progress, about this saying that the trial is active and is progressing, but we don't get like detailed insight on an ongoing basis on the trial.

Carsten Madsen

And maybe I could just have a follow-up question to David on the data you shared with DARZALEX and each of the lines on multiple myeloma. If you look at the overall market, can you see any signs of the market being expanded in terms of how a patient's duration of treatment is long, et cetera, or is that too early to see in the data you're looking at?

David Eatwell

Carsten on the first one, starting to really look forward to in future, I think it's fairly early days since we've been and particularly into the second line area. We've been of course if they follow through in real life with patients other than the trials then we would expect patients to live longer for a longer PFS and then longer overall survival, which means that patients will be taking more drug for longer period which should increase the total market for a multiple myeloma and total dollar value over time. But I haven't seen any data that shows. That's probably a bit too early at this stage.

Operator

As there are no further questions in the queue that will conclude today's Q&A session and I'd like to turn the call back to Mr. van de Winkel for any additional or closing remarks.

Jan van de Winkel

Well thank you for calling in today to discuss Genmab's financial results for the first six months of 2017. And we look forward to speaking with you all again soon.

Operator

That does conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. Ladies and gentlemen, you may now disconnect.

