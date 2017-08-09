Nvidia Earnings: Brace Yourself

Nvidia (NVDA) is set to report earnings after the market close Thursday, and while I still think the stock is overvalued at current price levels, shares could get a boost in the short term after what I expect will be a strong Q2 and 2H 2018. NVDA is trading at a valuation that surpasses what I consider to be reasonable earnings growth expectations, but the upward momentum could continue over the next couple of quarters due to the crypto currency price boom and the lackluster performance/price ratio of RX Vega.

I'll start by examining Nvidia's prospects for Q2 and then look at what might propel shares higher over the next few months.

Q2 Expectations

Nvidia seems set for strong quarter due to the ongoing demand from crypto currency mining and the results from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in its latest quarter.

The current crypto currency boom has been driven primarily by Ethereum, a relatively new entrant to the scene that was launched in 2014. Its rapid rise in price has been the result of increased adoption and recognition from large corporations, indicated by the growing number of members in the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, interest from governments, and applications in smart contracts. This has been the result:

The rapid rise in price and relatively low difficulty of mining Ether has precipitated a boom in GPU shipments, which has lifted sales, ASPs, and margins for Nvidia by keeping supply tight and allowing the graphics cards in the channel to sell for inflated prices. This has the dual effect of keeping margins high (while sacrificing some added sales) and keeping risk of oversupply low should crypto currency prices see a 2014-esque bust.

The current increase in GPU demand can be seen in the inflated prices for Nvidia's product offerings. The GTX 1070 got a price cut down to $349 in March but is selling on Amazon for $430 at the cheapest and the GTX 1080 got a price cut to $499 and can be bought for about the same price of $499 at the cheapest but with most offerings going for around $550-$650. A similar premium can be seen on AMD's graphics cards, which are sold out in many locations and are selling at prices significantly higher than MSRP when they can be found.

The crypto currency boom came at a perfect time for Nvidia in my opinion because it is allowing the company to reap high margins off its Pascal-based GPUs even in their twilight months with consumer Volta-based cards around the corner in late 2017 or early 2018 (I'm partial to the latter) to take up the baton. I think the inflated GPU prices caused by mining demand will push Nvidia to a hefty EPS beat in Q2 and a likely sales beat as well.

A second source of information that indicates Nvidia is headed for a strong Q2 is the earnings report of rival AMD. I covered that earnings report in full in an article that can be read here, with the main takeaways for this article being that mining and gaming demand helped propel the company to Q2 beats on EPS and revenue. These catalysts will likely benefit Nvidia as well as we have seen no indication that AMD took market share in Q2, which would otherwise benefit AMD to the detriment of Nvidia.

Perhaps even more promising is not AMD's Q2 results but its Q3 guidance, which came in well above consensus and indicated strong GPU demand even when projecting conservatively in regards to mining-derived demand. CEO Lisa Su explicitly stated that AMD recognizes the potentially "temporal" nature of some GPU demand and is issuing guidance that takes the risks into account. This implies that Nvidia's guidance for Q3 will be strong as well and might even end up low-balling true results should crypto currency-driven GPU demand continue into the third quarter.

Beyond Q2

There are a few important points I'd like to note with regard to my outlook on Nvidia beyond Thursday's Q2 report. First, I'll discuss RX Vega and what NVDA shareholders can expect here in terms of competition. I'll summarize the salient details, but for a more in-depth analysis readers can check out the article I wrote on RX Vega here.

The high-level takeaway from RX Vega appears to be, from the specs and price points available, that the cards are nothing special or groundbreaking. The Vega 64 is likely comparable to the GTX 1080 and the Vega 56 is likely comparable to the 1070, which is a disappointment considering the 1080 and 1070 were released in mid-2016 and all AMD has done is provided similar performance for much greater power usage. While Vega has its competitors beat in raw compute power and has the advantage of HBM2 memory, it remains to be seen how this will translate to gaming performance.

Further, AMD's usual price advantage is lessened in this instance because Nvidia can be so flexible with pricing on the aging GTX 10 series with Volta on the horizon. Vega is set to retail for less than Nvidia's comparable offerings, but depending on how mining demand for Vega and AMD's inventory strategy shape up, AMD's offerings could end up selling for similar if not higher prices than Nvidia's. The lackluster performance of RX Vega should allay any concerns NVDA shareholders might have had and will allow Nvidia to maintain higher margins for the GTX 10 series and for Volta than might have been expected should RX Vega have turned out to be more competitive.

In the consumer gaming GPU market, it doesn't appear as if Nvidia has anything to worry about from RX Vega. Of course we'll have to wait for benchmarks and reviews, which should coincide with Vega's launch on August 12th, to be certain, but the current indication is that AMD is still far behind in matching Nvidia's GPU offerings.

Another point I'd like to address is the concerns by some analysts and investors that a crypto currency price bust could severely hurt NVDA shares if GPU pricing collapses similarly to what transpired in 2014. In my opinion, these fears are overblown.

First, this time around is a very different situation than in 2014. Ethereum specifically, which recall is the main driver of the current boom, has seen demand driven by fundamental factors and not just by speculation. I mentioned these factors earlier in the article, chief among them being the formation and growth of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, which includes companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Intel (INTC), Cisco (CSCO), and many more. This provides some protection against a massive price bust like the one we saw in 2014 since that bubble was most spurred by Bitcoin speculation despite little change in the crypto currency's overall viability or fundamental value.

Second, Nvidia and AMD are taking a cautious and measured approach to the crypto currency boom which will insulate both companies should a bust occur. Both companies are keeping supply tight despite the increase in demand in order to keep ASPs and margins high, yes, but also to lower the risk of oversupply should a bust occur. Prices will drop from their current lofty levels, but as long as inventory is kept under control, GPU prices should quickly rebound into normal ranges. This conservative approach should reduce investors' fears that operating results and margins will be significantly hurt by a slowdown in crypto currency-driven GPU demand.

Third, Nvidia has taken steps to segment the consumer GPU market into mining and non-mining applications by offering mining-specific graphics cards. This will allow the company to more effectively and efficiently control its GPU inventory because gaming and mining demand can be managed separately. Of course, under-supplying the mining GPU channel in order to reduce the risk of a price bust could cause demand to spill over into the gaming GPU channel, causing price inflation and making demand harder to control. But this situation is still preferable to the current one where GPUs for all applications are sold in the same channel.

Fourth, and last, the graphics cards currently being used for mining are Nvidia's aging GTX 10 series, which will soon be replaced by Volta-based GPUs. Nvidia is essentially playing with house money in regards to the high margins the company is still reaping from Pascal and so a crypto currency bust, if one does occur, will do little to hurt the overall value of the GPU business because Volta cards will still retain most of their value as the new entrant to the market. Volta also will have no significant competition for the foreseeable future, which should help the cards maintain high ASPs even if a GPU pricing bust were to occur.

In sum, I think crypto currency fears are overblown and I think RX Vega's lackluster debut should help Nvidia maintain higher-than-expected margins going into the coming quarters. Due to these factors and my expectations for a strong Q2, NVDA appears to have bright prospects in the short term.

Investor Takeaway

While I have laid out the short-term picture for NVDA, which appears bullish, I still have qualms about the long-term viability of the stock's current price. The earnings growth that will be required to grow into the valuation seems unattainable in my opinion. I made this argument in a previous article on Nvidia that can be read here, and this is a table I presented in the piece, updated here for current share price:

Scenario Base EPS* CAGR of Earnings Ending FY2022 EPS FY2022 P/E Hyper-conservative $2.57 10% 4.14 41 Moderately-conservative $2.57 15% 5.17 33 Middle-of-the-road $2.57 20% 6.40 27 Moderately-bullish $2.57 25% 7.84 22 Hyper-bullish $2.57 30% 9.54 18

*$2.57 base EPS is for FY2017

From this sensitivity analysis, I remain skeptical of Nvidia's ability to grow into its valuation and therefore cannot recommend buying shares for the long haul. Even at a hyper-bullish 30% CAGR of earnings through FY2022, NVDA is trading at 18 times earnings, which indicates to me that shares don't offer sufficient upside potential to compensate for the downside risk. With that said, for the reasons I have stated in this article and my bullish outlook on Q2 and the rest of FY2018, I think NVDA shares could continue to move higher and maintain their upward momentum in the short-term.

Best of luck!

Thanks for reading!