Egalet's (EGLT) CEO Bob Radie on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bob Radie

Thanks, Blair. Good afternoon everyone. Welcome to our conference call to discuss our second quarter financial results and some important expense reduction plans aligned to our corporate priority of driving towards profitability.

Before Stan reviews our second quarter results, I would like to clearly outline our path forward. We are focused on continued revenue growth, relentless expense management, and opportunistic business development activities.

We're making real progress on the revenue side. In the second quarter, we grew net revenues 81% over the second quarter of 2016 and 15% over the first quarter of 2017 to $6.3 million our highest net revenue quarter-to-date.

Total prescriptions generated for all three of our marketed products were almost 14,000, a 30% increase over the first quarter of this year. This growth is being driven by expanding the breadth of our prescriber base, going from 2,731 total writers in Q1 to 3,194 writers in Q2, a 17% increase. In addition, we are seeing prescribers sticking this once they write. The average SPRIX writer prescribed over four prescriptions and the average OXAYDO writer prescribed five prescriptions in the second quarter. These are all-time highs for both products.

As expected, most of our revenue in the second quarter is attributable to SPRIX and OXAYDO, as ARYMO ER was recently launched. We had $4.9 million in net revenue of SPRIX, our nasal spray form of Ketorolac, and $1.3 million in net revenue of OXAYDO, our immediate release Oxycodone designed to discourage in for nasal abuse. Second quarter gross sales of ARYMO ER were $528,000 generated from 1.1 I'm sorry from 1,124 prescriptions resulting in net revenues of less than $100,000.

If you were to analyze our second quarter net revenue not considering any growth, we are on a $25 million annual run rate. Over the last six quarters, we have demonstrated average net revenue growth of 21% quarter-over-quarter.

Having received the approval of ARYMO ER, our abuse deterrent extended release morphine and the first product developed using our proprietary Guardian Technology in the first quarter, we spent the second quarter introducing ARYMO ER to our target healthcare providers. We now have over 340 healthcare providers who have written ARYMO ER.

In addition to healthcare provider education, our commercial team has been working to ensure pull-through at the pharmacy level and focusing on payer coverage. In the second quarter, we had a substantial payer win. We ensured coverage for ARYMO ER from one of the largest payers in the United States resulting in coverage for over 24 million member lives.

This is a major step in the early phase of our efforts to increase access to ARYMO ER for healthcare providers and the patients they treat. Since we launched ARYMO ER, our coverage has increased to 57% of commercially insured lives according to the payer audits that track formulary status.

For the remainder of the year, our goal is to continue to educate our target healthcare providers work towards gaining additional payer coverage among commercial lives and take the necessary steps to secure future coverage with Medicare and Medicaid insured patients. We do not expect to see government insured patient access until 2018 and beyond.

While everyone is aware of the headwinds associated with opioid prescribing, we believe there are some important tailwinds that continue to support the development and adoption of abuse deterrent opioids. I would like to highlight three of these tailwinds. First, increased education of payers and healthcare professionals on the benefits and the risks of ADS. Second, I'll comment on the adoption of ADS related payer legislation. And third, regulatory support of ADS.

Historically healthcare providers that have limited knowledge and understanding of abuse deterrent opioids, however we believe that is beginning to change. The education of healthcare providers around the features, advantages, benefits and risks of ADS has increased over the last 12 months with the introduction of Xtampza and ARYMO ER. In the coming months, we expect increased education with the introduction of approved ADS products Troxyca, Ventralla, RoxyBond and MorphaBond.

On the payer front, the last pact in 2016 in five states that were all in effect in early 2017 relating to the transition to ADS prescriptions are starting to take hold. Specifically in Massachusetts, it is expected by this fall all non-ADS ER prescriptions will need to be switched to a formulary approved ADS drug at the pharmacy level. Additionally more attention is being paid at the federal legislative and regulatory levels on payer resistance to make ADS readily acceptable to patients.

And lastly FDA commissioner Dr. Califf recently commented on the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine Report and said "The FDA strongly supports the transition from the current market dominated by conventional opioids to one in which the majority of opioids have meaningful abuse deterrent properties".

To maximize the commercial opportunities for all three of our products, we are focusing our resources on support of these products. We have restructured our organization to align with our key objective. With the reprioritization of internal projects, we are reducing our expenses that do not directly support the growth of our commercial business. We do not believe that any of these changes will have an impact on our ability to grow our commercial products. While we have had to make some tough decisions, we believe these are the right steps and are aligned to our corporate objectives. Therefore, we are reducing our workforce excluding the sales force by nearly 40%.

This initiative, along with the elimination of certain other expenditures and non-repeating expenses from 2017, is expected to reduce adjusted costs and expenses between $25 million and $35 million bringing our annual adjusted costs and expenses to a total of between $55 million and $60 million in 2018. This restructuring is expected to have minimal impact on 2017 operating expenses with adjusted costs and expenses expected to be between $85 million and $90 million.

Based on our operating plan including net revenue, operating expense, and debt service, we anticipate that our existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities will enable us to fund our operations into 2020. With the $28.6 million in net proceeds from the July 6 public offering of our common stock and warrants, we have pro forma cash and cash equivalents of $116.5 million.

With established commercial expertise and our current cash position, we continue to evaluate business development opportunities to broaden our commercial portfolio. We are also looking at opportunities to leverage our Guardian technology platform including partnering EG-002 -- EG-003, our stimulant program, and EG-004, our hydrocodone program, and may consider partnerships at EG-002 going forward.

In addition, we will look to enhance the commercial reach of our existing portfolio and look for partnerships like the one we announced with ASCEND Therapeutics. ASCEND will begin their promotional efforts around SPRIX nasal sprays this quarter targeting women's healthcare providers. This is an attractive fit for SPRIX because these healthcare providers manage patients with acute short-term pain as well as post-procedural pain. The agreement leverages ASCEND's 37% sales team to educate 9,000 target healthcare providers about the benefits and risks of SPRIX nasal spray.

This collaboration is a good example of the type of partnership we will continue to pursue to target other specialists who are interested in non-opioid treatments that address short-term pain at the opioid level.

With our growing revenues, our reprioritization of projects and associated decreased expense, and our ongoing business development activities, we believe we are well positioned to drive towards profitability.

Now I will turn the call over to Stan Musial, our CFO, who will provide the financial update on the quarter. Stan?

Stan Musial

Thanks Bob. As Bob stated, as of June 30, 2017 the company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $87.9 million. This amount or balance excludes approximately $28.6 million in net proceeds from Egalet's July 6, 2017, equity offering.

Net product revenue was $6.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to $3.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2016.

Cost of sales was $1.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to $784,000 for the same period in 2016. Cost of sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, reflected the average cost of inventory produced and dispensed to patients.

General and administrative expenses increased to $12.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, from $8.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. The increase was primarily attributable to the post-marketing costs required with the FDA approval of ARYMO ER.

Sales and marketing expenses increased to $9.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, from $6.3 million in the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily attributable to the expansion of our commercial organization and launch expenses related to ARYMO ER.

Research and development expenses decreased to $4.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, from $8.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2015. The decline was driven primarily by decreased costs for the development of EG-002, ARYMO ER, and OXAYDO.

Interest expense increased to $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, from $2.3 million for the same period in 2016. Interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, was attributable to the payments made on the 13% senior secured notes issued in August 2016, in January 2017. The interest expense of $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, includes non-cash interest and amortization of debt discount totalling $1.5 million.

The net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, was $26.5 million or $1.04 per share compared to a net loss of $23.8 million or $0.97 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2016.

Now I will turn the call back over to Bob. Bob?

Bob Radie

Thanks Stan. Our path forward to profitability will come from our continued commercial execution, our relentless focus on expense management, and our broad business development activities. We believe with our three marketed products our business operations realigned with expenses significantly reduced and our ongoing business development efforts; we have positioned ourselves for growth and differentiate ourselves from others.

At this time, we are happy to take questions. Phil, can you please open the line for questions.

Troy Jensen

Hi guys, it’s Troy in for Jason. Thanks for taking the question. I want to see if I get your sense of the comment about more attention on the federal and regulatory level towards payer resistance onto ADS. Just wondering if you think we might see some meaningful activity this year may be some impact next year and do you think that's more of a next year thing?

Bob Radie

Yes, good question. I think from our view, we’re encouraged what we've seen at the state level. I think we've commented on that in the opening of the call that we have five states that enacted legislation this year, we're starting to see some real traction especially in Massachusetts.

I think on the federal side we’re at least recognizing and seeing is that there is an awareness that patients are having difficulty accessing ADS products and in fact we were made aware recently of some key individuals wanting actually meet with members of the payer community to try to understand better, what their position is around ADS and why that is. So it’s difficult to report on this year event or a next year event but I would say for the first time, it appears to us that members of this administration and this group of regulators are I believe talking openly about the fact that payers are creating or putting up barriers to ADS and that's the first step in anything right is awareness and recognition, so.

Troy Jensen

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you and then the ARYMO coverage, when was 24 million lives how much of that is unrestricted, how much requires prior-authorized step, thanks.

Bob Radie

Yes, the vast majority of that put us in a position to be unrestricted without step that is in prior-auth, I don't -- can't give an exact number but I'm comfortable saying the vast majority of that is without any of those steps.

Annabel Samimy

See you guys know me. Anyway thanks for taking my questions, had a few just back on the legislation, you had mentioned that you were getting some critical mass interest getting some more ADS products out there and at which point maybe the FDA would start thinking about removing the ADS, the non-ADS off the market. Do you have a sense of I guess that the steps and how long that might stay with the progression is actually gets to that point where they remove ADS from the market or non-ADS from the market.

Bob Radie

Yes, so I think we were -- Annabel, thanks for the question. We were highlighting the number of recent approvals and anticipated product launches more in this case to sort of talk about the critical mass of education that is beginning to happen out there with healthcare providers. I think we talked about this during our Analyst Day back in May where if you really look historically there haven't been a lot of companies even with approved ADS products who had to spend a lot of time educating physicians around those products because essentially they were the only products available and I don't use Oxycodone as an example.

Obviously with the -- with the re-launch of Embeda with the approval and launch of high singular we begin to see some efforts with how healthcare providers by companies to educate and we believe that with the recent launch of Xtampza, with our launch of ARYMO we're getting more sales force out there, more efforts to educate physicians around the benefits and risks of those products. And then of course as we highlighted on the call, the recent approvals of Troxyca and Ventralla and MorphaBond and Roxybond we would anticipate those products will come to market sometime which will bring further education so that was really the reasons we highlighted all of that.

In terms of what they're going to take to get the legislation or regulations to move these products over I mean obviously that is -- that’s a difficult one to answer I think that there does appear to be more focus being paid to this issue -- that the attention and focus being paid to this issue by this administration than perhaps we saw previously. We saw the very aggressive move by this group of regulators to remove OPANA from the market where the determination was made that the risks of that product started to outweigh the benefits and of course OPANA is a non-ADS but nonetheless it did at least highlight the fact that a lot of attention is being paid to benefits versus risks in this class.

We are getting some wide but generic guidance is on the horizon finalized generic guidance could occur this fall. I think that is going to be a key step before any sort of potential mandate to push the market toward ADS. I think the government would like to provide guidance to the generic companies on how to develop abuse-deterrent ADS I think that would be important and of course we're all aware there was a meeting July 10 and 11 FDA held to get a better understanding of ways that the impact of ADS had been measured and ways that they could be measured going forward.

We also know that there was a citizens petition that became public knowledge by the group called CLAG where they at least put forward some proposed ways or maybe suggestions as to when the regulations should come into effect for example when there's at least three abuse-deterrent options for a single moiety in a given class with that be an opportunity for there to be some sort of regulation or legislation that would require that -- for that particular moiety product to go and become required to have some abuse-deterrent property. So, difficult to prognosticate but I definitely think that there are some tailwinds moving in that direction.

Annabel Samimy

But no specific path forward from FDA laying out the steps to get up necessary.

Bob Radie

No, not at this point, no specific clear path outside of the very bold statements of the quote that we read from Dr. Gottlieb as well as just to us these meetings and all this attention being paid to it. I think is a positive sign.

Annabel Samimy

Okay. And I guess where would you make -- and I guess we have to take this with grand assault, where would you make us on I guess - -few sort of the administration's to clear of opioid crisis like a medical emergency does that have any I guess regulatory bearing or a legislative bearing any kind of impact on how may or may not help you to going forward or may or may not help the whole transition to ADS?

Bob Radie

We didn't necessarily have a read through of that no declaration on off from my view. It's impossible for anyone to refute the magnitude of the epidemic and the problem. And in fact goes away with a declaration or without a declaration and so, I would -- it's very clear to us that this is administration sees this as a top priority and we would continue to expect a lot of focus and attention to be paid to it and again credit be speaking, we always have said that abuse-deterrent opioids are one piece of what is a very complex solution to a very complex problem, it is not the end of be all just an important piece of the solution to this problem.

Annabel Samimy

Okay. And maybe if I can ask something more specific with regard to the cuts to the workforce, it's not going to be from the sales team that you made that clear, how where are you going to be making the cuts and they're going to be on any of the marketing efforts you're doing clearly I think you're putting some R&D programs on hold but if you can give us a little bit more clarity on where do you see them?

Bob Radie

No, yes, great question and again just to be really clear, as we stated, we really were looking and all started with reprioritization of projects and everything became for us about how do we maximize revenue going forward. And so we work really hard to knock out these changes affect the revenue ramp and potential for our products, the good percentage of these reductions came from our research organization as well as our clinical development organizations. I would like to stress that we have even with these cuts retained core capabilities and core knowledge in each of these areas. So we still have the ability to scale back up at any point in time in our research organization and in our clinical development.

And in some areas, we did look for efficiencies. I think it’s just good leadership on our part and a good process to go through to look for efficiencies in other areas, but I would suggest and say that the commercial organization was maintained and the resource needed to support commercial well maintained and all of these reductions.

Annabel Samimy

Nothing on the manufacturing side?

Bob Radie

No, no.

Annabel Samimy

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Bob Radie

Thank you, Phil, and thanks everyone for joining this afternoon. We appreciate your interest in Egalet. We look forward to updating you on our third quarter earnings call.

