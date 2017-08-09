Booz Allen Hamilton's (BAH) CEO Horacio Rozanski Presents at Jefferies Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Jefferies Industrials Conference Call

August 9, 2017 14:20 ET

Executives

Horacio Rozanski - President and Chief Executive Officer

Lloyd Howell - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Analysts

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Sheila Kahyaoglu, I am Senior Vice President of the Jefferies Aerospace and Defense team, along with Howard Rubel. And today, we are very lucky to have the Booz Allen team here with us, including Horacio Rozanski, President and CEO and Lloyd Howell, CFO and Treasurer. They will kick it off with a presentation and then we might have some time for Q&A. With that, I will let you take over.

Horacio Rozanski

Thank you. Hi, good afternoon. My name is Horacio Rozanski, I am CEO of Booz Allen. I just celebrated 25 years with the firm and we are glad to be here to share with you some of our story and where we are going as a firm. I will give you time to read the disclaimer. Let me know when you are ready. The very basic story of Booz Allen is we have been in business since 1914. We began serving the federal government in 1940. I will talk a little more about our history and we have a well-recognized brand and reputation for the work that we do largely for our federal clients and increasingly across the global marketplace. When you think about firms like ours, you have to ask the question of what’s different, because sometimes we all seem to use the same words and so the observables that you could see when you look at us.

First of all, we are the industry growth leader in organic growth. I will show you a chart in a moment that backs up this assertion, but we have a business model that is unique and that allows us to grow faster in the market and faster than our competitors year-over-year and through both periods of budget expansion for the federal government and periods of decline. Our differentiated business model is based on a partnership culture that ultimately lets us collaborate and integrate capabilities in ways that others can’t. We operate with a single P&L across the business, which gives us agility and the ability to respond to an uncertain environment, with more alacrity and more speed.

We have very diversified client base. We essentially serve the entirety of the United States federal government, which represents over 97% of our business and a very diverse contract base of about 5,000 open task orders at any point in time on a revenue base of close to $6 billion, which gives us both stability and the ability to work our way through a variety of client problems at lightning speed. And we are focused on delivering both near-term and long-term shareholder value through both acceleration of organic growth, margin improvement and the ability to disburse the considerable amount of cash that we generate on a regular basis.

Give you a bit of a sense of our history we are these days about 23,000 professionals serving a variety of clients, but with a large focus on the United States federal market. We are one of the inventors of the management consulting profession. Our Founder at Booz is one of the pioneers. He setup his shingle in Chicago in 1914 and we’ve been in business ever since as I said before in 1940. The Secretary of the Navy called at Booz and asked him to come, help, get the Navy ready for World War II and we have held the Navy as an uninterrupted client since 1940. Over time, we have expanded beyond the Navy to the Army, the Armed Forces in general, the intelligence community, civilian agencies and we have a very vast portfolio of both relationships of clients that allow us to target the key missions of the federal government, especially as missions change and during changes of administration.

We will see haven’t I talked about. There is about 70% of our staff hold security clearances and that provides us with again significant ability to serve the variety of missions of our clients and in particular, the most sensitive ones. About 5 years ago, we took a step back and we said as successful as we have been what is it that we need to do differently to position ourselves better for the market for the future. And we came up with a strategy we called it Vision 2020 and the key elements of our strategy have been and are as follows. First of all, we are focused on moving to the center of our client’s missions. What does that mean in layman’s terms? At the IRS, we want to help them with tax filing. When we worked with the Army, we held the Army defeat – to counter explosive devices. When we are working with the health agencies, we are helping them make sure that they provide best services to veterans if it’s the VA and to the population at large if it’s an entitlement agency.

The reason we want to be as close as possible to our client’s missions is multifold. First of all, the closer you are to the most important things your clients do, the more the differentiation is going to be on quality and not on price, because you just can’t afford to get it wrong. In periods of budget turbulence, we believe being closest to the mission gives us some degree of installation, because as clients prioritize, they are always going to find that things are most important even if the need to be fund other priorities to do so. And ultimately from the perspective of attracting talent, the work closest to the mission is the work that is most purposeful and that allows us to attract an increasingly better group of people into our firm.

The second tenet of Vision 2020 was that we wanted to increase the technical content of our work. If you know anything about Booz Allen, maybe if you run into us in business school at one point in time, we were always the top tier management consulting firm for the federal government and there is no question about that. But our perspective is that as we go into the future, the real value that we can bring to our clients as we help them transform and accomplish their missions better is to use our management consulting expertise to allow them to insert technology in support of their missions. The world is changing as you know. I am not the first person to tell you that and you probably don’t need to be told that by me, but our clients need to use technology to deal with not just the efficiency, but the effectiveness side of what they need to do. And creating those transformations requires deep mission knowledge, real consulting process expertise and ultimately the technical skillsets whether its data science, cybersecurity, machine intelligence, directed energy engineering to be able to embed those new technologies into our clients do much more efficiently and effectively. Because we are closer to the mission and because of the variety of the work, we believe we can attract and retain a superior talent base.

I spent a lot of time visiting with clients and the one thing that they always tell me is, you guys have great people. And the reason for that is because we believe we give our people a real meaningful purpose to come to work for and a career that they can be proud of. And at the intersection of those two, we attract and retain talent that other people can’t. We have been focused in the last year on innovation. We built an innovation agenda and deployed about 2,000 professionals into what we call our Strategic Innovation Group. And these folks have been spending all of this time advancing the knowledge of Booz Allen and trying to get us in front of what’s next. We were one of the first people to bring agile development to the federal government, one of the first people to scale up a data science capability, one of the first people to worry not just about cybersecurity of networks, which is something we have been doing since the mid-90s, but cybersecurity of platforms where it’s IoT, weapons platforms or critical infrastructure.

And as a result of our innovation agenda, we have been able to differentiate ourselves and increase our win rates on existing procurements. We also recognized that as smart as our people are and as much as we are going to invest in innovation and drive our business, we are not going to have a very good idea. And so we have become a bit of a channel to market if you will for other great ideas in the private sector to our federal clients. Again, there is in some ways no difference for us whether we have a great idea and we use our consulting expertise to make that idea valuable to a client or one of our alliance partners that’s a great idea and we use the same skillset to bring their idea to the client. Ultimately, the client is successful, we all win.

And last but not least, we have been expanding back into our traditional market of global commercial, both in North America and the Middle East and now increasingly Southeast Asia with a base in Singapore. And we view that as a market that can give us both great expansion opportunity and we are very excited about, but also from a talent standpoint, the ability to move our people around from federal to commercial to international and back and forth enriching their careers and giving them new skills and new perspectives that different clients value. So for example, if you are helping a law enforcement agency figure out how to track flow of funds, listed flow of funds through the banking system, the fact that you just spend six months doing cyber security at a bank gives you a level of knowledge that is a real value to the client. By the same token if you have spent the last six months working on the harder cyber security problems in the country going to help the bank, solve their cyber security issue create – gives you an edge. And so both from a talent standpoint and the capability standpoint, we see both great value and great promise in our global commercial business.

The up-tick of all of that both in terms of Vision 2020 and going back into our history, as I said before is we are the organic growth leader in our sector. You can see the growth rate there. We don’t break out organic and inorganic, but over that time period from what is it ‘96 to ‘17, we might have made three or four acquisitions. So the vast majority of that is us growing our business the old fashioned way, doing great work for clients and having our clients ask for more. You see that in the period from FY ‘13 through FY ‘15 roughly there was some contraction in the business, but when you think about the fact that in our market those were the years when the sequestration process was more strongly in place and you compare that decline to the decline in both the overall budget and that of our competitors. Once again, we gain market share, because even though there is a little bit of contraction, we contracted much less than anybody else. And we returned to growth faster than our industry.

I talked a little bit earlier about the fact that it’s not just the strategy or the business system that makes us different, it’s actually our business model. To try to summarize with that is at our recent Investor Day, we said on five attributes that we believe are different. First and foremost is our culture, because this is a people based business. You need to have the right culture that attracts and retains the right talent. We went through a process over the last year of trying to really write-down and vocalize what is our purpose of an institution and the words that we love to use is that we empower people to change the world. When we help soldiers come home safe, when we prevent a terrorist attack by working with our clients on key intelligence missions, when we help bring – help our clients bring healthcare to people that don’t have it, we are changing their world. And in the context of doing that, we are enhancing both our own lives and the lives of the people around us. That purpose resonates extremely well inside of our organization and it’s been a real magnet for the talent that we need to continue to grow.

Second is our strategy and our strategy more broadly speaks to our capacity for reinvention. I described to you what Vision 2020 is about, but we are not going to rest on those laurels, we are going to continue to rethink our business on an ongoing basis and make sure that we never fall behind. Our channels are a key part of our success. We really have deep and better relationships across the federal government based on years and years of just doing good work for clients. And that gives us access to clients an understanding of the problems and the ability to serve them better than others. And the breadth of our channels actually allows us to shift from mission to mission as the priorities of the country change, thus ensuring that our business continues to thrive especially in times of change. Our ability to integrate is key, because we sell to our clients is not a capability, but a result and to really help them deliver their results, we don’t silo ourselves into here is a cyber security person, here is the data scientist and here is a consultant. We feel the team where everybody may have an expert – specific area of expertise, but it’s in combination that they create value for the client. And our clients will see that and believe that that’s a real source of difference.

And ultimately they talked about our agility. We run their entire business with a single P&L and a single compensation system. And the real power in that is that therefore we can move resources around from one place to another completely seamlessly. I can assemble the team of hundred people in an afternoon to go to the right thing for a client without having to worry about how to rebalance, everybody’s obligations and P&Ls and everybody’s compensation for the year and that speed to market has proven time and time again extremely effective.

And with that Lloyd, over to you?

Lloyd Howell

Thank you, Horacio and good afternoon. Let me touch on some of the financial highlights of Q1 and give you an indication of who we see the rest of the fiscal year playing out. We really were off to a very strong start financially as indicated by our Q1 performance. You have heard Horacio and I in previous one on ones and Investor Days talk about acceleration in growth, in particular revenue ex-billables and indeed we are seeing that play out in FY ‘18. We are off to 5.2% growth in revenue ex-billables. This time last year it was at 2%. So we believe we are on strategy and performing the way we wanted to perform. We are also seeing our backlog grow to the tune of 17% compared to prior years quarter and we have experienced our strongest Q1 book to bill since our IPO at 1.3x. This is all driven by headcount, demand driven headcount and our improved labor productivity. So from that perspective we think the key performance metrics or indicators are in line with what we wanted to do.

In terms of indicators and outlook, we are on track. The trend line remains strong from Q1 going forward for us to remain our sector’s organic growth leader. Our new award activity and pipeline growth is occurring across our portfolio as so many of you may be aware, we are in the midst of our heaviest selling season and that activity is at a pretty robust level. Our defense and intelligence business is becoming a more significant part of our growth engine. We experienced over the last couple of years the civil market which I formerly led turning before defense and intelligence and now we are pleased to see that the intelligence and defense portions of our portfolio are now following in suit.

In terms of demand from our clients, it remains high. We are investing in advanced capabilities in alignment with our Vision 2020 strategy, most principally in analytics, digital solutions, engineering and cyber security. A few comments about defense and intelligence, FY ‘16 was the point where we began to see a return to growth an inflection point in our business. In that year we pivoted from a contraction that you saw in Horacio’s previous slide to one of revenue growth. It did not happen by market forces alone. We feel that we created that demand in large part through our Vision 2020 strategy. In most cases talking to our clients even when there wasn’t an immediate procurement talking to them about their agendas what their prioritizations need to be. We felt that eventually when there was more confidence in the overall environment things would start to come our way.

Since 2016, we think that our strategy and business is a reflection or a result of that. Our federal civil business, particularly in health, veteran affairs, treasury, transportation and homeland security have been performing strong and remain doing so this fiscal year. We are also happy and pleased to see that our global commercial business continues to do strong and over the past couple years we are seeing double digit revenue growth. We now see the same opportunity occurring in our defense and intelligence markets. The market has contained a single demand, we are established, well positioned for augmenting a substantial part of what our clients are pursuing, we are closer to their missions and our capabilities around analytics, digital solutions, engineering and cyber are certainly being in demand and we are providing that to our defense intelligence clients. Pricing from our perspective is more rational. It’s not solely a low-priced technically acceptable award decision. We are seeing more instances where awards are based on value and our backlog and growth in the backlog is a reflection of that.

In terms of financial results, we believe we are off to a strong start, top and bottom line. We are seeing 5% in terms of gross revenue and 5.2% in terms of revenue ex billables. We do not from an internal perspective we focus on revenue ex billables. It’s a truer representation of the productivity of our people. And when we refer to accelerating growth that metric in particular is what we are emphasizing. Net income, up little over 17%, adjusted net income 15.4% from an adjusted EBITDA up 7.7% increase, diluted EPS 17.8% increase and adjusted diluted EPS 15.2%. And again, our backlog saw growth in the area of just over 17%.

In terms of capital allocation, we believe we have a correct good capital allocation strategy that’s committed to creating near and long-term value for our investors through revenue growth which you saw in the previous pages, operational excellence and effective deployment of our capital. Our plan for FY ‘18 remains unchanged. We are on track to convert approximately 100% of our adjusted net income to free cash flow and deploy at least 100% of the free cash flow to support acquisitions, share repurchases and incremental dividends as the opportunities warrants. How we deploy that capital will largely depend on broad economic conditions, availability options to create value and the strength of our balance sheet. I have made reference today and in previous sessions that we have multiple levers to pull and the flexibility to do so. That remains as a part of our strategy this year and we expect to execute on that. During our first quarter, we paid approximately $25 million in dividends and repurchased about a 1 million in shares. We have a little over $220 million as a part of our share repurchase authorization that occurred as a request to our Board early in the calendar year and that’s what we have as of August 7.

In terms of financial outlook, we adopted a new accounting standard, which changed the accounting for certain aspect of employee equity awards. That resulted in an income tax benefit of just under $7 million and at the bottom line contributed $0.04 to our adjusted diluted EPS range. The revenue range for the year remains unchanged 4% to 7%. Diluted EPS in $1.80 to $1.90 and ADEPS is $1.83 to $1.93.

This concludes the formal part of the presentation. And at this time, we are happy to take on any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Sheila Kahyaoglu

I am always the one with all the questions. So, I guess, this one is for either one of you. You mentioned Vision 2020, how do you think about the current portfolio and what percentage of it achieved that 2020 goal currently?

Lloyd Howell

It’s – the nice thing about our portfolio is that it’s a very integrated business. And so we aren’t trying to break it out between what work is this and what work is that, because we really are much more focused and are we delivering a real solution to a client and are we capable of integrating all of these things. Look, anybody can do agile development in a vacuum, but to actually deliver a meaningful working system to a client, you have to understand the mission, you have to understand the process of change and you have to understand agile development. And when you look at our portfolio, it is much more significantly driven by these integrated capabilities certainly than it was 5 or even 3 years ago. And when you look at what we are selling now, the technical content of our work is much more significant than it was before.

Horacio Rozanski

Okay. We are in the fifth year of our Vision 2020 strategy. I think 5 years ago, it tilted much more heavily towards program management in large part, because that was the support that our clients were seeking, but today more than 50% of it is tilting more toward the capabilities that I highlighted – we highlighted in the presentation, your cyber, your digital analytics engineering and that we expect to continue going forward.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

How do your competitors – you continue to distinguish yourself from your competitors, who do you see when you come up against the contract and how do they sort of react to your more solutions based offering?

Horacio Rozanski

No, this is a fragmented market. So I am not sure that there is a reaction. And as you know, as procurements get large, you end up sometimes teaming with our competitors, sometimes competing against them. And everybody has their approach. What I think distinguishes us is our ability to translate new technology into a real solution. And more and more that is their ability to insert new technology into a government mission is what’s becoming a biggest differentiator for Booz Allen. We see it across the – really we see it across the portfolio. That is something that I am not sure our competitors are focused on. I think everybody pursues a different strategy. But I – it’s certainly something that works for us and the whole concept of bringing innovation to the government whether it’s something that we are doing or whether it’s something that somebody else is doing that we think is a really powerful technology that the client needs to take advantage of. All of those things are leading to industry – top of the industry win rates are win rates are – win rates on – Lloyd Howell you can talk about our win rates.

Lloyd Howell

Sure I mean to Horacio’s point in the civilian federal market, it’s the most fragmented large part due to the various barriers t entries just not being that high. And we see the big four CSRA, Accenture, strategy management consulting firms and as well as boutiques depending upon the nature of the support the client is seeking. Defense and intel you have more overlap of SAIC not so much CSRA, but Leidos. Man Tech [indiscernible]. Those does tend to be that we see the most but. Again to the capabilities we he invested in the solution , technical solutions will trend that we believe are on. It varies but that tends to be who is he.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

And you mentioned market channels and going to market now you have stopped some of this from the Investor Day when you have the divisional leaders saying that they lover getting text messages at 3 AM when somebody has an issue. I guess how do you go to market, does each customer have a base that they – that each divisional leader have a customer base that they target?

Horacio Rozanski

I think one of the interesting parts of being a consultant firm is that our heritage is you sell the work you are going to sell with your clients and then you deliver on the work that you sold. So for the most part while we do have experienced business development people, we would focus on are the client relationships and the expansion of that client relationships day-in and day-out through the quality of the work that’s what leads to a very fragmented volume which we think is the strength. But it also leads to higher quality work, because it’s one thing to sell something and walk away and hope that the person that’s coming to deliver it knows what they are doing is another thing to sell something, commit to it personally and have to be there through execution and that – whether that execution then gives you the opportunity to do more work or gets you kicked out of the door. So we really believe in this sort of and retaining that consulting heritage as part of our model and our go to market strategy and to be focused on the client’s mission not on the contract vehicle.

Lloyd Howell

We have what you might expect in terms of market leaders and the associated account leadership. But that’s just on the surface our one P&L facilitates integration, agility and fluidity of moving resources or if I an in the morning what I would offer is we can swarming around an opportunity or a problem probably quicker than most. And I think that then allows us to be as competitive as we are and to get the result that we have gotten so far.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Is the federal government shift to the cloud, how does Booz fit into that picture?

Horacio Rozanski

Do you want to start…?

Lloyd Howell

Sure, I mean as a part of our Vision 2020 strategy we were winning that with an aging information technology infrastructure with procurement process that was largely based on waterfall approach that the government was going to have to do things differently. And the cloud was one of those solutions, destination that I think most of our clients wanted to get to. Now due to budget constraints and what not some have progressed faster than others due to security considerations some have been able to progress faster than others. But it has always been a part of our digital approach. It serves as a guide to submitting to the partnerships that we formed as a part of our innovation group. And going forward, we believe we will be competitive in support of those opportunities.

Horacio Rozanski

And a lot of private sector, the dynamics are the movement of the cloud have been around either cost efficiency or scalability. What we see in the federal sector is actually a much more focused on effectiveness, mission effectiveness and therefore the question how do you do analytics in the cloud for example becomes a bigger issue from the get-go. They don’t get to first let’s move to the cloud and then let’s figure out if that’s valuable analytics platform. And in that sense, we are uniquely positioned, because again we integrate a very strong digital practice with the largest concentration of beta scientists that least I know of that are working together to make those transitions be both seamless and valuable at the same time. And as a result, we find ourselves more and more engaged in those types of things and then we are seeing the move into the cloud accelerate.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Go ahead...

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible] Am I right in saying that given contract could have a lot of task orders underneath it, could you tell me on this site is – in relation to obviously the DOJ investigation and to the extent you can’t comment, is the contract cost accounting done at the task order level or the main contract level.

Horacio Rozanski

It’s a difficult question to answer. The right answer is all of the above. You measure cost from the hourly level, to the task order level, to the contract level, to the enterprise level.

Unidentified Analyst

I mean I guess the reason I asked is because obviously if it is at the task order level, it seems unfathomable, but the DOJ could have any impacts to grow into here, because there are so many different task orders that you would have to have so many different people engaging in the listed activity, so unless the entire organization is engaging in such activity, it’s seems impossible that – anyway that’s just me sounding from my sounding word?

Horacio Rozanski

Okay.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

No comments.

Lloyd Howell

We have consistently said that at this early stage in the process, we don’t have a tremendous amount to share differently than what we have already shared. And we don’t want to be in a position where we are speculating. And I know your question is and the questions we have received today aren’t trying to get us to do that. But we are sharing what we can, what we know and we have made a commitment to do that and so we are going to leave it there.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Okay. I guess we will finish it on that notice, that’s okay. Thank you very much for being here.

Lloyd Howell

Alright. Thank you.

Horacio Rozanski

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.