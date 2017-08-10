General Motors (GM) Presents at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference (Transcript)

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

J.P. Morgan Auto Conference Call

August 9, 2017 1:40 PM ET

Executives

Chuck Stevens - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Ryan Brinkman

Okay, the webcast has started. So just like to welcome up to the stage, Chuck Stevens, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of General Motors, a true highlight of the conference. Chuck thanks for being here.

Chuck Stevens

Hey, thanks, Ryan. Thanks a lot Ryan, and thanks for the introduction and thanks everyone for being here today. As always and I have to start with this, the content of our presentation is governed by our forward-looking statements. So take a couple minutes to read this when I'm done with the presentation today.

I want to start by saying General Motors continues to believe that we are compelling investment opportunity even more so a post number of the actions we've taken over the last number of years culminating in the announced transaction selling Opel Vauxhall, the PSA as well as some others that I'll touch on later. Our strong execution has driven continuing earnings per share growth, continued EBIT growth, continued margin expansion. And frankly, we continue to expect to see strong performance going forward.

Second we have a very transparent and disciplined approach to capital allocation that we believe is best in industry and I'll share some proof points on that as we go through the material. We continue to focus on driving cost down really focused on maintaining and improving our investment grade balance sheet and that robust downside protection is going to enable us to perform well through the cycle.

And finally, we believe and I'll try to demonstrate later that we have a leadership position in the future of personal mobility. So a strong core business today, continuing improving core business today, but also an opportunity to participate in the future growth of the transportation business changes on a go forward basis.

I'll go deeper into each one of these pillars starting with earnings growth. I think the takeaway from our second quarter earnings and first half results another strong quarter capping off a record first half of the year. If you look at the middle column on this chart starting at revenue $74.3 billion in the first half of the year, up just under $4 billion or 5% on a year-over-year basis.

Importantly, profitability our EBIT adjusted $7.2 billion which was up $600 million about 8% so we're growing profit faster than we're growing the topline obviously that translates into improved margins first half of the year 9.7% of the total enterprise level up 40 basis points. EPS up $3.64, 16% so part of that incremental growth driven by improved earnings before interest and taxes, but also the benefit our share buyback program as we continue to buy back shares on the open market.

And then finally, free cash flow $2 billion better than the first half of 2016 by $300 million. So strong topline, strong profit and strong free cash flow generation. And I think from my perspective in our perspective it General Motors the strong first half is another proof point from around our commitment to price and cost discipline and the core business.

Our performance also really underscores the benefits of the strategic actions we've taken over the last number of years to exit and not participate in those markets and segments where we don't think we can earn an appropriate return on capital. And again, it's showing up in better topline and profitability results.

Importantly, if you think about the industry dynamics here in the United States we delivered a strong first half despite a more challenging environment and that was really led by strong price performance truck pricing and crossover pricing continue to be strong, but also focus on costs. In the first half of the year we had favorable cost performance on a year-over-year basis of $0.5 billion.

And if you step back and look at our last 12 months EBITDA adjusted margin performance on a continuing apps basis so this reflects the benefit of the Opel Vauxhall transaction. Our margins were 8.8% which we believe are the best in the world for full-line auto manufacturers. Again we believe that our continuing improved performance in a week an environment really demonstrates the resilience of our business model.

Heading into the second half we have a number of key trends that are going to drive performance. And I'll start on the left hand side of the chart because I think it's really important to understand while there are headwinds we also have a number of tailwinds that we think are going to be beneficial from a GM standpoint.

First and most importantly our product launches we've talked about this in the past, starting last year we are entering the heart of our product launch cadence. It continues this year and into 2018 and 2019 we will be launching in 2017 critical entries in the crossover segment the fast growing crossover segment.

We just launched the Equinox. We're in the process of launching the Terrain. We will be launching the Enclave and Traverse as we go into Q3 and Q4 and that's on top of the Cadillac XT5 and GMC Acadia that we launched last year. So really opportune timing when you think about our strong product launch cadence in crossovers and a growing segment in the U.S. and globally.

We also expect South America to improve in the second half versus the first half. We told you at the beginning of the year that we have repositioned that business down there to perform well at the bottom of the cycle. We continue to show year-over-year improvement and I think we have a chance to be profitable in the second half of the year and profitable overall in 2017 if we get a little bit of help from a macro perspective.

And obviously, we've closed the European transaction at least on the article side. We expect to close the FinCo transaction early in the fourth quarter very much on track. Obviously, this gives us an opportunity to not only improve our topline results, but to focus our share of mind, our resources on growth opportunities and I'll talk more about that.

Turning to headwinds. We were very clear at the beginning of the year that the second half of the year was going to be more challenging than the first half of the year. We have significant downtime and starting in the third quarter related to our launch cadence. Part of it's the mid crossovers that I talked about, the Enclave and Traverse, part of it is downtime for the next generation trucks which is again a continuation of our product launch cadence, but frankly a part of it is aligning supply and demand and we have to address our passenger car inventory and we're committed to do that and I'll talk more about that on a further chart.

Obviously pricing continues to be a challenge. I just got the July results from an incentive spending perspective, industry incentive spend continues to ramp up. On the positive note, our incentive spending in the month of July was less than 100% of industry average, again demonstrating the strength of our product lineup. And pricing continues to be a challenge in China, but I'd also say that we earned a $0.5 billion of equity income in the second quarter, which shows that the focus in China and what I've talked about before. Focus on driving cost efficiency and the benefit of improved mix continues to flow through to the bottom line.

And clearly we're reaching a normalization stage from used car prices. We expect used car prices to drop about 7% for the year. We continue to expect that. We're planning for that. With that said, we still expect to see solid year-over-year improvement in GM financial earnings in 2017 versus 2016. So I'd say while there are pockets of challenges in the industry both here in the U.S. and globally and they're more challenging that what we expected at the beginning of the year, we are very much on track to deliver the guidance that we committed to earlier this year. And I'll be more specific and cover that again on the following chart.

Taking a look at our current view of the U.S. industry. At the beginning of the year, we thought 2017 in the U.S. the industry would be about equal to 2016 in the high $17 million total, U.S. saw mid $17 million from a retail perspective. We now expect and we talked about that in June and again in the second quarter earnings release. We expect the light vehicle SAAR to be in the low $17 million and total SAAR in the mid $17 million, so a 2% to 3% year-over-year reduction. And as we look at the year, we believe that's going to manifest itself in slightly reduced retail and slightly reduced fleet sales on a year-over-year basis from a SAAR standpoint.

However, specific to General Motors and really an industry dynamic as you saw on the first half chart, we continue to see strength in pricing and pricing where it matters, full size trucks and crossovers. We are very, very focused on addressing the industry softness by matching supply and demand and we've talked about this on a number of occasions. We are fully committed to driving our inventory levels down to about 70 days supply at the end of the year which was consistent with where we ended 2016.

As we said at the beginning the year, we expected to build inventory in the first half of the year and then drop down in the second half of the year with the production down time. I would say as of June 30, we were about 10 days over. We ended at 110 days and we wanted to be about 100. The biggest driver that was weakness in passenger cars, but again we're going to really focus on that and are committed to that 70 days at the end of the year.

Despite some of the challenges that we're facing in the U.S. industry, and again we provided this guidance during the second quarter earnings. We continue to expect another strong year in North America with EBIT adjusted margins greater than 10% that will be the third straight year we've achieved that are really driven by crossover launches in the strength of our product lineup, growth in adjacent businesses, we expect to see improvements in both after sales and OnStar from a profitability perspective in 2017 and continued cost efficiencies.

And I think that surprised a lot of investors in the sell side when you look at the cost performance in the first half of the year in North America and what they were able to achieve across the entire value chain of $0.5 billion given some of the investments that we're making in engineering, and brand building, and incremental D&A and we're going to continue that focus going forward.

Talking specifically about costs, this is a commitment that we made and we made it extremely and we made it transparently a couple of years ago and that was to drive costs down originally by $5.5 billion between 2014 and 2018. We were ahead of that pace last year, so we increased our commitment to $6.5 billion between 2014 and 2018.

And as this chart shows through the first half of 2017 we've achieved about $5 billion of run rate savings. We expect these savings, which are primarily related to material costs, logistics, SG&A in manufacturing to more than offset, the incremental investment that we need to make in engineering to support our product portfolio, technology costs related to compliance with the regulatory environment as well as incremental D&A.

Again through the first half of 2017, we've already surpassed our original 2017 yearend target of $4.7 billion and I would not be surprised at the appropriate time if we didn't come out and raise the $6.5 billion once again, and that just demonstrates our focus on driving cost efficiency in the business.

Turning to our disciplined capital allocation strategy, I'd like to just step back a bit - a minute and remind everybody of what we believe as a transparent and very disciplined capital allocation framework. As we've consistently said over the last number of years, we're going to invest in the business and make the tough tradeoff decisions to ensure that we can generate 20% plus return on invested capital through the cycle.

We're going to maintain an average $18 billion cash balance to ensure that we can invest through the cycle and in maintain our current dividend and I think that's really important when you think about investing through the cycle. We do not want to stop and start product programs or pull back from critical investments as we go through a downturn. We want to make sure that we can continue from a steady state perspective to invest in the future of the business.

We're also committed to a strong investment grade balance sheet that's critical to the finance company, but it's critical for a well-run, well capitalized company to make sure that we have access to capital when opportunities present themselves or as you're managing your way through challenges in the industry. And as we've demonstrated over the past number of years, we are returning all available free cash flow to our shareholders and I'll share specifics about that in a second.

While great products brands and technology are critical to our future, we've also taken significant steps to improve the quality of our business and earnings, where we do not see a path to an acceptable return, we've made tough decisions to exit or restructure our business. We recently announced that we were exiting the Indian, East African and South African markets.

As I said earlier, we've closed on the sale of Opel Vauxhall, the auto operations to PSA. As I said earlier as well we expect to close the finance company sale early in the fourth quarter. We believe these decisions along with actions we've taken over the last number of years including exiting Chevrolet in Europe, pulling out of Russia or the decision to cease manufacturing in Australia show that this management team and board is willing to make the tough decisions to set General Motors up to be successful in the long-term.

We have fundamentally derisk the enterprise and simplified our operations, which will enable us to focus on growth opportunities like you see on the right hand side of this chart. Transportation as a service and autonomous which we think is a significant opportunity, electrification, trucks and SUVs in North America, which are significant strong franchise. Cadillac, China and South America all growth opportunities and opportunities going forward, especially in the luxury market and especially in South America as we continue to improve our position there.

And then adjacent business, as we've talked about the earnings opportunities related to those businesses more than doubling over the next number of years. The impact of all of these decisions where we invest where we make our bets but just as importantly where we don't invest and where we don't place best bets is evident by looking at our track record return on invested capital improvement.

We've moved from the middle of the pack back in 2012 at 16% to about 30% in 2016 and 2017 and based on our benchmarking that's an industry leading position. So both improved operating performance and reduced investment where we don't earn money have driven significant improvements in invested capital and this is a focus that we're going to continue going forward.

Stepping back a second and looking at our product launch cadence, one of the benefits of our recently launch products including the Cruise, the Malibu, the compact crossovers the mid crossovers that will be launching. They're part of a global architecture strategy that's going to drive significant efficiency through the use of more common architectures. These architectures have also been engineered to be extremely efficient from a mass fuel economy and performance perspective, which will allow us to use these assets for longer periods than prior architectures.

Typically we were using our architecture for six years and then replacing it we believe we're going to be able to get two if not more life cycles out of the architectures that we just launched. By doing that we're going to create significant capital efficiency. So if you step back more efficient capital deployment in the core business not deploying capital in a number of markets where we can earn a return. When you step back and look at what that's going to drive and you see on this chart is a significant reduction in the capital that we have to deploy in the core operations of core auto side of the business.

In 2016 we spend about $9 billion. We expect 2017 to 2020 to be about $8 billion. The biggest driver of that is not investing money in Europe any longer. And then once we get through this product launch cadence and get all of these new architectures launch we expect that run rate to come down to $7 billion that will free up $2 billion a year to either deploy to better opportunities for our shareholders or to return to our shareholders for our capital allocation framework.

Again stepping back as part of our capital allocation framework after we invest in the business, after we maintain and investment grade balance sheet we've committed to return all available free cash for the shareholders. And I think if you look at this chart you'll see we've done that.

From 2012 through 2017 based on our expectations we expect to return $25 billion to our owners that's over 90% of the free cash flow we generated during that timeframe and 45% of our current market cap. This year alone we expect to return $7 billion, we've already returned just under $3 billion in the first half of the year and expect to return another $4 billion in the second half of the year.

Touching on downside protection I know that's topical from an investor perspective. First, let me set the stage by saying we do not foresee an imminent downturn. However, we are very much prepared for a downturn and I just wanted to cover that and what the implications would be so that you have a better understanding of what we think the performance will be.

We've delivered record results in 2015, 2016 and 2017 we expect that to continue in 2017 we expect to have another strong year in 2018, but we're also very well aware that we operate in a cyclical high operating leverage business and we manage the business day-to-day accordingly.

I talked about cost efficiency I talked about our tough capital deployment decisions. All of those have lowered our global breakeven point and helped us maintain a U.S. breakeven point at a SAAR level of 10 million to 11 million units which is a critical component of our IPO commitments that we made back in 2010. We have a much more flexible workforce here in the U.S. compared to the previous cycles which will enable us to react much more aggressively and quickly to market dynamics.

Already talked about our strong balance sheet that's to ensure that we can continue to invest through the cycle. We've taken these actions to ensure that we can outperform through the cycle and deliver better than poor results and we believe we're positioned to do that.

Stepping back again and looking at how a downturn might play itself out. We believe the likely scenario based on looking at the last six or seven downturns is a 25% decline in the U.S. are in the first year is a downturn. The largest individual impact profitability will be volume.

The SAAR is going to drop and dealer inventory is going to unwind. Again this is by far the largest impact and the largest driver of reduced earnings. Mix is also likely to shift and we've modeled a moderate impact to trucks and crossover, so overall about a four point shift from trucks and crossovers over to cars. And I'd say this is the most uncertain variable.

We believe pricing will be another headwind and we've modeled about 1% incremental carryover price headwind associated with that. However, to mitigate these kind of at the market impacts, we believe we have significant cost levers that we can pull whether it's manufacturing or other efficiencies, marketing that will offset between 30% and 40% of the volume related headwinds and the other headwinds that I talked about. We would expect the first year profit impact to be about $6 billion to $8 billion versus run rate, so think about that. Last year we earned just over $12 billion. First year of the downturn is $6 billion to $8 billion impact which means we're going to be solidly profitable.

From a cash flow standpoint, a couple of impacts, one, we will see a manage working capital on line, second you'll have the profit impact, both of those will be fairly significant headwinds. Again versus run rate, we would expect the impact to be about $9 billion to $11 billion. So net-net in the first year of a downturn, we'd expect to burn about $5 billion roughly of free cash flow. Obviously, that risk is factored into our $18 billion target cash to ensure that we can continue to invest through the downturn and maintain our current dividend.

So in summary under a 25% scenario, again highly assumption driven, but informed by what's happened in past downturns, will be profitable at enterprise level, will be profitable in North America. Importantly, we continue to have the financial flexibility to invest in the business and critical products and technologies. That's how we've positioned the business. That's how we've been running the business over the last six or seven years and how we manage it on a day to day basis to ensure that we can perform and perform well through the cycle and through the downturn.

And then our final strategic pillar touches on technology and innovation. We're in the midst of a significant change in the industry and we are taking actions to lead in this evolving environment because of the growth opportunities we see in the future. In connectivity, our 20 years of OnStar experience and more than 12 million connected vehicles make us the clear industry leader in this field. The Chevrolet Volt electric vehicle is a pure battery electric vehicle that is a great architecture for deployment in a high volume autonomous vehicle opportunity of your business model.

Our work with Cruise Automation has accelerated our autonomous technology development and you might have seen some articles and/or videos in the Wall Street Journal about the deployment of an app yesterday called Cruise Anywhere that's available to Cruise employees through an app called an autonomous Bolt EV in San Francisco for rides around San Francisco. And that's building upon the Cruise work app for transportation to and from more. This is just another step in our quick evolution and development of AV technology and the testing of it in a very, very difficult environment in San Francisco.

We've launched car sharing programs under our Maven brand to be in a position to lead in the shared mobility space which we think will grow to 25 million people by 2020. We also have - our strategic alliance with Lyft, which is the fastest growing ride-share company in the U.S.

And as we think about all of this, we believe the first commercial application bringing these advanced technologies together will be in an autonomous electric ride-sharing fleet and we truly believe we have all the elements in place to lead in this space. And I would say stay tuned more to come on that as we go through the following months and quarters.

Talking about our guidance for the year that I alluded to earlier. We've established a very, very consistent track record of meeting our financial commitment. We made commitments again to deliver strong 2017 results and we expect to deliver on those results based on our performance in the first half of the year and how we see the second half of the year unfolding.

On a continuing operations basis to be clear, we expect to maintain or grow our revenues, EBIT and EBIT margins, once again deliver 10% plus margins in North America, deliver earnings per share in the $6.00 to $6.50 range, deliver free cash flow about $6 billion net of the cash burn from Europe in the first seven months that we still have responsibility for that operation continue to generate return on invested capital greater than 25%. And we're committed to returning up to $7 billion of capital to our shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2017.

In conclusion, General Motors today is stronger and more resilient than ever and we believe we're well positioned for the future. We've built a strong track record of financial performance and expect another strong year in 2017. We have a very disciplined capital allocation strategy, which is driving improve financial returns and return of capital to our owners. We work very hard to build a company with robust downside protection, which will allows us to perform well through the cycle and we're very, very well positioned to lead in the future of personal mobility.

With that I thank you for your attention and Ryan, time to open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ryan Brinkman

Great. Thanks for that excellent presentation Chuck. Let me just kick it off with a couple and the first would really be you alluded to do the surprise, the capital markets has relative to your 10% margin guidance in North America. Obviously, the first half was extremely strong after a good start. But still I get the questions from the investors from these people, how can GM continue to guide to what many would consider a top of the cycle, auto margin in a cycle that appears to be receding? Talk about of your profit centers positioned differently relative to the weakness in SAAR or are you cutting costs faster? What's the offset to it?

Chuck Stevens

Yes, let me just start with a data point because you talked about our strong performance. First half of the year, North America earned 12.2% EBIT margins. And I think if you look at that EBIT bridges that I provided, it gives a bit of insight. Number one, the strength of the product launch cadence, right.

We are launching products into the growing segments of the market in their great products and that's showing up in the pricing associated with that. So first product launch cadence, second pricing associated with that launch cadence, and continued strength the trucks. Truck pricing has been very favorable in the first half of the year.

But importantly one of the key drivers of that improvement in the first half of the year at least in enterprise level was cost performance of $0.5 billion. That's North America. So North America continues to be very, very efficient from a cost performance and I talked a bit about adjacencies, we expect to see year-over-year improvement in North America earnings being driven by OnStar and being driven by after sales.

So again you take that in total, I understand and we all understand the market dynamics are more challenging. But we're quite constructive and confident that the business model in North America is resilient and will generate those 10% plus margins based on that.

Ryan Brinkman

Okay, thanks. And then just other week, as you mentioned you completed the sale of your European operations. There is a slight up there that talks about the cash flow impact, $1 billion improvement based upon discontinued operations this year that's important. Can you talk though about the more intangible benefits, just the greater management time focus and attention on profit centers and then also you made an allusion, I think at the last office hours, maybe two office hours ago, about the ability for the sale of Europe to drive further simplification.

Chuck Stevens

Sure. Let me just start out by highlighting the benefits of that Opel Vauxhall transaction on a number of dimensions and I think it informs an answer in the rest of the question. Obviously first and foremost, there is immediate improvement in our overall financial results, which fundamentally manifests itself in about $1 billion a year of improved free cash flow.

Primarily because of reduced capital spend, so that's for second it derisks the business. There's a lot of volatility in Europe and the breaking point obviously was a SAAR level. We broke even last year set aside and breaks in the SAAR level of 19 million units in Europe, so a very fragile, very volatile business that we don't have to deal with anymore. So that lowers our overall company breakeven point and derisks the business.

Third and I think this is a critical and tangible. It really provides us share of mind and ability to focus on growth opportunities and frankly we've been spending a lot of time over the last number of years dealing with challenged markets. We've taken a number of actions to improve upon that and now we can take the time that I and Mary, and Dan, and other spent trying to resolve these to really focus on growth like Cadillac, like GM Financial, like the future of the industry and mobility and the assets that we bring to bear. And I think that's going to be a real catalyst for continued growth on a go forward basis.

Speaking of cost and that's why I kind of indicated that that $6.5 billion likely to increase by carving off a significant piece of the business there is opportunities to simplify the rest of the business whether it's the corporate bureaucracy and activity that supports the world because it's a much simpler business to product portfolio simplification from a product portfolio standpoint engineering efficiencies.

And that's an exercise that we started to go through obviously once we signed the deal and I would expect to see that $6.5 billion to meaningfully increase as we identify those and start to put in the actions to execute towards that. So much simpler derisked, less volatile business that's generating better business results and allows us to focus on the future I think it's when, when you think about your overall impact.

Ryan Brinkman

Great. Just one more for me and I'll turn it over to the audience. And that's about being more selective with capital allocation I mean clearly the sale of GM Europe is the biggest example of being more selective and disciplined and allocating capital, but there been a lot of other moves right Russia, Indonesia most recently India and South Africa.

Maybe just walk us through philosophically how the approach has changed in terms of which geographies you want to compete and then maybe looking forward given that a lot of the geographical stuff most probably behind you how you might apply this same logic the same rationale to different products segments for example full-size vans, compact cars and the U.S. where maybe the market has moved away from.

Chuck Stevens

Yes, I'd say first and foremost the idea that you needed to be in every market. It was evident to us that wasn't a good strategy right. Once you plan a flag hoist, you need to maintain your presence of those markets despite the challenges or whether you ever going to make any money or return.

And I think the lens that we look through was is there an opportunity for us to have a winning position in the market. How much investment would it take in order to get to a winning position whether that's your market share or the strength of the brand or importantly financial returns? What's the length of time to do that? And then how strategic is that market? Is it going to be a critical market in the future?

And as you start to look through a number of the places that we did business through that lens, it was clear that either the market was not strategic or the amount of investment that we're going to have to deploy in order to put ourselves in a winning position. I'd say the risk associated with the payback even over a longer period time was pretty significant. And made the decisions I think easier to make when you look at it through that lens versus we have to be everywhere and therefore we're going to support it from a capital perspective or a resource perspective.

I would say that same philosophy applies to segments and passenger cars or other areas of the business. And I'll give you a real live example. We served a lot of our developing markets through global legacy architectures that were challenged from a scale perspective and a profitability perspective.

We stepped back and said that that's not a winning long-term strategy and that's why we're co-developing the next generation of global emerging market products with our partnership in China take advantage of a low cost base get 2 million units of scale. Deploy those architectures in places like South America and Mexico and fundamentally change the profit dynamics associated with passenger cars in those markets. That's one example where we have taken an approach to change our traditional strategy.

I'd also say if you look at the current developments in passenger car versus crossover and the segment shift, frankly, we think that's largely permanent. We will step back and look at how do we best deploy assets in critical passenger car segments to ensure we're getting a return, part of it's the architectures that we just launched, the Cruise and the Malibu are compact and crossovers, very efficient, we were not going to have to deploy as much capital in the next-generation.

What we need to do now in this changing world is execute a industrialization strategy and a footprint strategy that will enable us to make money with those dynamics and we're very, very focused on that. And it gets back to the Europe discussion. Now we've got share of mind focus to be able to go do that and really solve the passenger car challenge that we've had for the last number of years.

Ryan Brinkman

Great. I think we probably take one from the audience. It's like one.

Unidentified Analyst

Chuck, can you share with us in the downside scenario, do you think GM could continue to pay the dividend if you had both, the 25% downturn and some unforeseen major product recall? Do you think - you keep the dividend and at the same time still keep investment grade ratings without having the bar on your revolver?

Chuck Stevens

Yes, our intent if we went through a moderate downturn would be to ensure that we have the financial flexibility to maintain the dividend and that's how we've built our target cash balance. That's how we're trying to run the business. I would say depending on the scope and magnitude of the unforeseen event, the revolver is an emergency backstop in a downturn.

It's hard to answer the question because it depends on the event, but certainly our baseline planning assumption in a moderate downturn scenario would be to maintain the dividend through that downturn. That's how we've set it up and obviously we've had these kinds of discussions with the rating agencies, they understand the cyclicality of our business, they understand the balance sheet, the target cash balance and I would suggest we would maintain our investment grade rating through that kind of dynamic.

Ryan Brinkman

We have time for just one last question.

Unidentified Analyst

To the most durable profit pools and autos have been obviously trucks and then the other being the luxury. Can you give us an update on where you guys are in the progress of advancing Cadillac and given the fact that you freed up some of the resources in capital, how do you redeploy that in Cadillac in other growth segments?

Chuck Stevens

Yes, I think Cadillac broadly speaking from a global perspective is largely on track. There are some puts and takes market-to-market, but you think about Cadillac, it's a long journey. So we have to address the portfolio and you've probably seen some communication we've had in the past. But today we only compete about 40%, 50% of the luxury segment.

[Ends abruptly]

