Is Frontier Communications A Buy At The Current Price?

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) is attractive at current price levels as most of the negatives have been priced in and the downside is limited. I was worried about further downside due to the reverse stock split. However, the stock price has in fact behaved positively since the reverse stock split took effect. Normally, stock price falls after the reverse stock split comes into effect. Frontier certainly has had a lot of issues. However, the current price is ignoring the quality of assets the company possesses.

It is true that the company is still losing customers, which will continue to affect EBITDA and cash flows. However, the churn rate seems to be coming down. While customer losses are still there, it cannot be ignored that the company has an extremely attractive asset base. It has access to some of the most attractive markets in the US. The use of data has been growing at an astonishing pace. In order to meet this data demand, companies will need a network of cables and access points. At current price levels, Frontier is sure to attract either a buyer for its assets or a merger proposal.

The stock is trading at 68% of expected full-year EBITDA for 2017. I am taking (expected) full-year adjusted EBITDA figures for 2017. The stock is trading below its expected EBITDA per share for the full year. Adjusted EBITDA margin is close to 40%. An extremely attractive figure for a business in decline. This shows that the company is still generating healthy profits despite a decrease in subscriber base. Enterprise value/EBITDA multiple might be more appropriate for Frontier Communications as the company has a massive amount of debt on its balance sheet. Total enterprise value is $18.80 billion. Around $2.78 billion is the market cap and the remaining portion comes from the debt.

The reverse stock split has also had a positive effect on bonds. Frontier’s bonds have started to trade up (please follow this link to see the effect on all outstanding bonds) since the reverse stock split came into effect. Debt accounts for more than 85% of the total enterprise value. EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.5x based on forward EBITDA figures. This multiple also is extremely attractive and market will not be able to ignore it for long.

Frontier’s debt reshuffling efforts have resulted in reduced interest expense. The company had announced a new term loan when I last wrote about the stock. These proceeds were going to be used for repayment of some notes. However, at that time, the company did not announce which debt issues will be targeted for retirement. We now have the full results of this exercise and the company has retired $763 million worth of 8.875% notes due 2020 and $527 million worth of 8.5% notes due 2020. After the retirement of these notes, debt actually increased by $120 million. Some of the proceeds were used to pay a premium ($80 million) for early retirement of debt. Total debt retired was $1.29 billion. Around $15 million were paid in fees and the remaining proceeds resulted in increasing the debt by around $120 million. $1.5 billion was raised from the new term loan.

These changes will not affect the leverage as the total debt outstanding has not changed by a large amount. However, interest expense will certainly come down. The new term loan will carry a lower interest rate (explained in my previous article) than these two notes. As a result, interest coverage will increase. I was surprised by the management’s decision to put 2018 notes at priority level 6, in the tender offer. The image below shows the results of the tender offer.

Source: Press Release

Frontier had more than $582 million worth of notes maturing in 2018. However, these notes were placed at bottom when tender offer was extended. Instead, the focus was on 2020 notes as these notes were given priority level 1 and 2. All the proceeds from the term loan were used to redeem these notes. If the management’s focus was on eliminating near term maturities, then 2018 and 2019 maturities should have been prioritized. These two issues could have been paid in full through this tender offer. This would have reduced stress on cash flows in the short term. Total debt obligation in the next two years still stands at over $1 billion. This move suggests that the management is confident in the company’s ability to generate excess cash flows in the next two years to meet these debt obligations. Second quarter operating cash flow was over $829 million. Full year free cash flows are expected to be between $800-900 million, which suggests that Frontier should not have any trouble meeting these debt obligations.

The market is attaching a hefty discount to Frontier’s current stock price. This makes it an attractive bet in the medium term. As the company captures more synergies, profit margins will increase further. The market will not be able to ignore it for too long. At current price levels, I believe the upside is substantial and the downside is limited. It is a risk worth taking.