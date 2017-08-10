Grains And The Coming August WASDE Report

Each month, the United States Department of Agriculture releases its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report and the August report will come out on Thursday, August 10 at noon EST. In the report, the USDA provides the market with a combination of projections and hard data when it comes to the supplies of and demand for agricultural commodities like soybeans, corn, wheat, and many other products that grow in the fertile soil in the United States and around the world.

The August report that will come out this week is one of the most important reports of the year because crops are deep into their growing season and estimates on acreage yields are beginning to take shape. Moreover, at the end of June and beginning of July, a drought in the Dakotas and Montana caused the price of wheat to explode to the upside with corn, soybeans, and other agricultural commodities following the rally. While weather conditions have improved, the WASDE is likely to provide some data on the damage done at the start of the growing season.

Over recent weeks, the prices of all grains have declined dramatically from highs reached at the start of July. Going into the August WASDE report, it could be that the selling that took the prices to current levels is running out of steam and any surprises in the report could cause some fireworks in the agricultural markets on August 10 and 11.

The August WASDE will offer some concrete data

Grains will limp into today’s WASDE report after seeing little but selling since the early July highs. The price action since the release of the July 12 report has been one-way traffic to the downside in the wheat, corn, and soybean futures markets. The expectations for new crops this season have improved dramatically over recent weeks as the weather has cooperated during the bulk of the 2017 growing season. However, with expectations for a price rally so low, it is possible that the downside is extremely limited after the release of the report and the upside could be interesting if there are any surprises about crop progress, demand, or inventories from the USDA today. Remember, the dollar has been moving to the downside through most of the past month, reaching a low of 92.39 on the dollar index on August 2. The United States is the world’s leading producer of corn and beans and a major exporter of wheat. The lower value of the dollar has increased the attractiveness and competitive nature of U.S. agricultural exports and the lower prices of the grains over recent weeks have certainly helped.

Soybeans going into the USDA report

Before the release of the July WASDE, new crop November soybeans traded to a high of $10.47 per bushel on July 11. Source: CQG

In the aftermath of the July report, beans have traded down to a low of $9.5550 on August 3 and were at the $9.72 level as of the close of business on Wednesday, August 9. At the same time, open interest or the number of open long and short positions in the futures market has declined from 668,200 contracts on July 12 to 619,352 as of August 8, a drop of 7.3%. Falling price and open interest are typically not a sign of an emerging bearish trend for a futures market. At the same time, soybeans have descended into oversold territory on the daily chart.

Corn pre-WASDE

New crop December corn futures reached its most recent high at $4.1725 on July 11 the day before the USDA’s last WASDE report. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, corn fell to lows of $3.75 per bushel on August 3 and will go into today’s WASDE report around the $3.85 level. Momentum recently turned higher in the corn futures market as the price has recovered a bit from the lows. However, open interest in corn has held steady moving from 1.394 million contracts on July 12 to 1.391 million on August 8. The metric has moved lower on August 7 and 8 likely because of the upcoming WADSE report. Corn open interest increased as the price of the grain moved to the downside which tends to indicate a bearish price trend. However, the move lower on August 8 may have corrected that technical situation.

Wheat had an amazing ride up and down- WASDE will dictate the path of least resistance

Since the late June drought was in the Dakotas and Montana, it was the wheat market that led the charge on the upside, and as the old-saying goes what goes up must come down. The price of wheat has come down the most of all of the grain markets over the past month. Source: CQG

The price of CBOT September wheat futures has declined from $5.745 on July 3 to lows of $4.535 on August 4. Wheat was already on its way lower after the July WASDE as it closed at $5.3675 on July 12, but the bulk of the move has come since the last USDA report. The CBOT wheat chart displays a deeply oversold condition, and open interest has increased from 439,606 contracts on July 12 to 445,752 on August 8, a rise of 1.4% over the past month. Like corn, open interest dropped over recent days in anticipation of the WASDE report. September wheat will go into the report at just under the $4.60 per bushel level.

All grains going into the USDA report in oversold territory and the demand constant in the report will remain a steady influence

The prices of grains will face the August WASDE report at a lot lower levels than they did the July missive. Soybean, corn, and wheat prices have all declined dramatically over the past month as weekly crop reports have indicated a healthy growing season which alleviated many of the fears that hit the market in late June and early July as a short-lived drought panic hit the market.

Many grain prices tend to bottom during August, however, this year they have all declined to lows and are in oversold territory after the price action over the past four weeks. I believe that the low level of the U.S. dollar is likely to dominate the data that flows from the USDA and that export demand from the U.S. could be even higher than market expectations. Meanwhile, demand for food continues to grow alongside population in the world, and that has been one of the constants in the monthly WASDE report over past years. It will likely be the export numbers and inventory levels that dictate the path of least resistance for grain prices in the aftermath of the release on Thursday and during Friday’s trading session in the agricultural markets. I will return next week with a report on the WASDE and its impact on the markets.

