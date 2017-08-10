Illinois Tool Works: 20% Dividend Increase For This Dividend Aristocrat

ITW might not entice high-yield investors, but it is a tried-and-true dividend growth stock.

ITW has increased its dividend for more than 50 years in a row. It is a Dividend Aristocrat, and a Dividend King.

At Sure Dividend, we often discuss why the Dividend Aristocrats are among the best stocks for dividend growth investors.

The Dividend Aristocrats are a group of 51 stocks in the S&P 500 Index, with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

In short, their strong brands and long-lasting competitive advantages allow them to raise their shareholder payouts reliably each year, even during recessions.

Take Illinois Tool Works (ITW) for example.

ITW is not a household name, so it might fly under the radar for dividend growth investors. But ITW has a remarkable dividend history.

Not only is ITW a Dividend Aristocrat, it is also a Dividend King, a group of stocks with 50+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see all 19 Dividend Kings here.

On August 4th, ITW increased its dividend by 20%.

ITW has a strong business model, durable competitive advantages, and a clear commitment to building shareholder wealth over time.

Business Overview

Illinois Tool Works was founded all the way back in 1902. Today, it is a multinational industrial manufacturer. Its products are used in a variety of industry groups, which are listed below:

Automotive (23% of revenue)

Food Equipment (15% of revenue)

Test & Measurement, and Electronics (14% of revenue)

Welding (11% of revenue)

Specialty Products (14% of revenue)

Polymers & Fluids (12% of revenue)

Construction Products (11% of revenue)

As you can see, the company has a highly diversified business model. This has served the company extremely well over the years.

ITW’s core business strategy is to make the best products and exercise laser-like cost discipline. Among the company’s financial goals are to generate a 25%+ operating margin, and a 20%+ after-tax return on invested capital.

2016 was the most profitable year in ITW’s history. The company had earnings per share of $5.70, up 11% from the previous year. Going forward, there is plenty more growth in store for ITW.

Growth Prospects

ITW has very good growth prospects. It is off to a great start in 2017. Over the first six months, total revenue and diluted earnings per share increased 5.4% and 17%, respectively, from the same period last year.

In that time, ITW generated organic revenue growth from all seven of its operating segments.

ITW expects full-year revenue of $14.1 billion-14.2 billion for 2017, which would represent 3.7-4.4% growth.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 10

Continued cost cuts are expected to result in a 150-basis point expansion in operating margin for the year. Cost controls are a major driver of ITW's earnings growth.

In 2012, ITW launched a strategic program called the Enterprise Strategy. One of the most important principles of the Enterprise Strategy is to maintain best-in-class margins.

An example of the Enterprise Strategy in action is in strategic sourcing. Over the past four years, ITW's strategic sourcing has delivered more than $345 million in company-wide procurement cost savings.

These efforts have significantly increased ITW's profit margins. From 2012-2016, ITW’s operating margin expanded from 15.9-22.5%.

Last quarter, ITW generated a record operating margin of 24.3%, up 110 basis points from the same quarter last year.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 4

Continued revenue growth combined with cost cuts, mean 2017 is likely to be another record year for ITW.

Full-year earnings per share are expected in a range of $6.32-6.52, which would represent 13% growth at the midpoint.

Competitive Advantages & Recession Performance

ITW’s biggest competitive advantages are its intellectual property, strong industry position, and global scale.

The company places great emphasis on innovation. ITW has over 17,000 granted and pending patents. It filed more than 1,000 new patent applications in 2016 alone.

This is how it retains its position as an industry leader.

To be sure, ITW suffers during recessionary periods. As an industrial manufacturer, ITW’s fortunes are correlated with the global economy.

The company’s earnings per share during the Great Recession are below:

2007 earnings per share of $3.36

2008 earnings per share of $3.05 (9% decline)

2009 earnings per share of $1.93 (37% decline)

2010 earnings per share of $3.03 (57% increase)

2011 earnings per share of $3.74 (23% increase)

ITW’s earnings declined significantly in 2008 and 2009, which should come as no surprise. That said, ITW remained profitable throughout, which allowed it to continue raising its dividend each year.

And, ITW’s strong business strategy lifted it out of the recession, and by 2011, earnings per share eclipsed 2007 levels.

Dividend Analysis

As previously mentioned, ITW's dividend growth history is very impressive. More recently, ITW has achieved a 15.5% compound annual dividend growth rate over the past five years.

ITW Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

Now that ITW has raised its dividend, it will pay a new annual dividend rate of $3.12 per share.

Based on ITW’s current share price, it has a 2.2% dividend yield. This is right on par with the S&P 500 Index average yield.

Income investors may be disappointed by ITW’s dividend yield, which is barely more than the S&P 500 average. Those looking for higher yields may gloss over ITW as a result.

While it is true that ITW does not have the highest yield around, this is through no fault of its own.

ITW’s sub-3% dividend yield is due to the prolonged rally in its share price over the past several years. ITW stock has returned 154% in the past five years, nearly double the S&P 500 return in the same period.

This has caused ITW’s current dividend yield to shrink down to its present level. Fortunately, investors can see the dividend yield rise significantly over time, thanks to its high rate of dividend growth.

For example, if ITW were to raise its dividend by 15% per year going forward, the stock would generate a yield on cost of 4.4% after five years.

The forward dividend rate of $3.12 per share constitutes a payout ratio of 49%, based on ITW’s projected 2017 earnings per share.

A payout ratio below 50% gives ITW plenty of room for double-digit dividend growth, especially since earnings per share will grow as well.

Final Thoughts

ITW has been in business for over 100 years and has raised its dividend consecutively for more than 50 years. This demonstrates the strength of ITW’s business strategy and brands.

One would not normally expect this kind of dividend growth track record from an industrial manufacturer, which is typically cyclical and prone to deep downturns during recessions.

However, ITW is no ordinary stock. It may not have a high current dividend yield, but it is an attractive holding for long-term dividend growth investors.

