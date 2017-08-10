Lannett's (LCI) Management Presents at Canaccord Genuity 37th Annual Growth Conference 2017 - Brokers Conference Transcript

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LCI)

Vertical integrated and controlled substances, I know that tends to be a bad word these days. Nevertheless in that market there is about $31 billion market in controlled drugs. When it was about $3 billion in 2005 when we made the decision to vertically integrate.

The prescription [indiscernible] we generically account 88% of our prescriptions. The product approval process registered abbreviated version of a new drug application and we now have the distinction of knowing what it is like to put a new drug application together from scratch because we will be filing our C-Topical product next month and I'm going to get to that on another slide.

It was over a million documented 660 patient clinical study and it took a number of years and we've passed the Phase 2 study successfully of course, but it was a lot more worse than we anticipated, but we pulled it off successfully and then we filed a new drug application to get it approved we're hopping at the end of the PDUFA approval process we might have a new chemical designation as well.

The distribution mode for our products is very similar. We sell through the wholesalers the mail orders and the chain pharmacies. We have 99 products on the market currently. And most important is we have a very strong really strong financially too, but a strong compliance. We've never received any CGMP warning letters at any one of our subsidiaries or our parent company.

So for Lannett it has been 75 years, for Kremers it has been 115 years and for Silarx 33 years. Operating with food and drug is based without receiving any warning letter from the agency is really remarkable ability. Plus we don’t have any recalls of sorts so that we are a very good supplier to the marketplace when we sell a product and not taking them off the shelves.

We have 18 products pending at the agency currently. As you know, last month and the last quarter we received quite a number of approvals, none of those have been launched yet because we were closing down our facilities in Pennsylvania to move them to Seymour, Indiana pursuant to the synergies from the Kremers Urban acquisition.

The facilities in the United States, let's see, we don’t really show the map here, but basically oh I see the screen is a little difficult. As you can see we have a plant to come on the offside of the Silarx acquisition. We have five facilities in Philadelphia, we operate out of three of them, two of them are the IRS buildings we purchased a few years ago, one of them will be fitted out to contain our R&D deployment so all the R&D and research will be done in Philadelphia area.

In Seymour, Indiana we have 482,000 square feet plant campus where all the manufacturing will be done and we've already started to close down all packaging Philly. The manufacturing is on schedule to close down. So the synergies are working extremely well and we're achieving all the goals we set for ourselves when we made the acquisition.

In Cody Wyoming we have the unique situation will be one of the seven importers of concentrated poppy straw and that's the facility where we have the Cody plant. We also have an expansion going on there at Cody, $50 million expansion that started already on a site with the help of the City and the State of Wyoming we've been encouraged to expand in their state unlike some of the other states.

The management team is made of myself and I have 49 years experience in the generic drug industry alone. The rest of my colleagues as you see Marty Galvan, my CFO is here with me today has 37 years in the industry. Sam Israel just joined us as General Counsel. He has been our outside counsel for about 19 years, so he is intimately aware of this company, but now he knows what it's like working on the other side of the con instead of working from the outside law firm.

John Kozlowski is one of our veteran. We moved him from the chief operating role. He was previously the Corporate Controller and we wanted to be able to use his skills, he has had manufacturing background, but not necessarily within the pharma space to help really absorb the [indiscernible] ahead of these plants and operate them efficiently. You know when you are in the generic drug industry you really are in the commodity business and the real key is how well you manufacture your products and how well you keep the overhead in control.

So having someone like John get involved in the Seymour plant has been very helpful and he has the skill that didn’t have in that area previously. Rest of the team is made up of Kevin Smith. He is our Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing with 30 years in the industry; Bob Ehlinger, John Abt, Christie Stevens and Chris Donato [ph] round up the list. All of us as you could see have an extraordinary amount of industry experience and when we file applications we get them approved.

There isn’t much we've done at Lannett that we haven’t achieved in securing both approvals and the marketing success, of course the marketing success we owe to Kevin Smith. Our talented management is really what runs the company and nothing runs by itself and the skill of our management team and the success and the way they work together is really incredible when you want to be successful. There is no politicking that goes out of the company we all really have a goal to achieve and we're all working on individual areas to achieve it.

Certainly, as we've grown the company from $12 million, when Kevin Smith and I joined in 2002 to the roughly $700 million we are today. It took a lot of growth and a lot of additional staff. We've been able to do it with a very strong track record of success, growing the business dramatically as Marty will attest to in his slide.

The sales mix of products, we don’t particularly think of area of or modality of medical practice, we really go where the process can be. We can make just about anything and sell just about anything. So we tend to make just about everything. As you can see from his pie chart with the addition of Silarx the oral solutions company required in Carmel New York in 2015 of June and then the Kremers acquisition in November 2015 we've expanded the offering of our products to the marketplace.

We have 18 products pending at the agency and as I said 19 are on the market. We also have an additional 11 products that are at the agency from our HEC Chinese partners. Those applications will be approved we will be responding in September. They are getting the infected in September we're fairly comfortable we have those products on the market as well. One of their products will address the shortage with and existence in the United States right now.

The controlled drug market in 2005 I represented to my Board of Directors that we really didn't have much of a future of the company very, very small, not a lot of money, no ability to challenge patents and eventually we will just out of business. We needed to find something different, a different avenue.

I happened to choose that the product control substance and convinced my board that this was the area that would probably save Lannett and give us the opportunity to be on the level playing field because 1, I did not have to worry about any offshore competition whatsoever. And getting a normal import license, I didn’t think we would succeed out of 35 [ph]. The company was founded, the gentleman that founded Cody Laboratories is a former Navy Seal, well he does not believe in the word no obviously, he will even be Seal and he was able to fight for an import license and achieved one.

So in my let's see roughly 38 years that I saw four people with import license, some of these three people have got import licenses and one of them was Cody Labs. Of course that was in 2008 and by then we owned them. There are high barriers to entry. There is a lot of DEA difficulties to get license. It is also difficult to get through coders. It is difficult to continue to monitor your quota system. You need to have an overhead and an infrastructure and it feels DEA issues because the DEA inspections are different than the FDA inspections.

So vertically integrating paralegal one or two companies that actually are ready for integrating, but the other company has more products vertically integrated than we do, but with the approval of our hydrocodone tablets both 300 mg of Acetaminophen and the 325 mg of Acetaminophen gives me an opportunity adds to the concentration of vertical integrated products that we are offering the marketplace and it means additional profits for us.

This is a plant and the people who first saw me going through this probably wondered how can a little company do all of this without the experience of making APIs for example. Well, if you take a look at the opium plant and what you do is really extracting from it. You can go as far as say you are extracting tea from a tea leaf or coffee from a coffee bean, it is an extraction. Of course some of the differences are the DEA and the FDA is watching every step of the way.

Nevertheless out of this one plant you get quite a number of products. You get four alkaloids, 13 APIs, 80 different products over 232 strains. So in one product you can offer a lot of products to the marketplace and it's really instructions. I'm not doing recombinant DNA. It is not influence or biosimilar or anything like that. And it's something that really did fall right into our abilities and we've been very successful in getting patents for new technologies and the way we deliver the extraction process.

So we are not using the old methods that were on the books for 100s of years you might say. The vertical integration is the higher margins. Using in the control drug stage for products the APIs as we call them active pharmaceutical ingredients are not [indiscernible] so the generally higher margins than most API will material in the marketplace. So we currently have two products that are vertically integrated. So the generally higher margins than most API raw material in the marketplace.

So we currently have two products that are vertically integrated; our hydromorphone and our cocaine hydrochloride. The cocaine is made from [indiscernible] facility. We now are adding the hydrocodone at the bottom and to fully develop because we now have the product approved. We have the DM [ph] mapping file for that raw material and eventually we will transfer the production to our own products. We tend to like to have two sources supplied through in the coder world, you never know when you are going to run out of quota and having two sources of inventory always give you an edge.

What are the successes we've had as a small company and when we realized that some of the sales we do for example, I believe over 80% of our products are in the top 3 in the market. For a company our sized that's an extraordinary benefit. When does that comes about because we bother to verify, I mean to certify two raw material sources, get them approved through the FDA. So if one of my raw material supplier cannot supply I don’t have anything with no raw material available, I now can go to one of these other sources and so a lot of extra work because you really essentially duplicating the work you did for the first and by doing that you end up having more opportunities in the marketplace.

You know we were a small company and we did not have a lot of money to do acquisitions, but as we got bigger and bigger that certainly became an option for us and we've certainly gone done the path of M&A. While the first acquisition we made the Silarx Company was an extraordinarily successful one in the sense that we integrated it quickly and effectively, the products that they had at the agency got approved, they got launched quickly. Everything, worked like clockwork.

Kremers was a little more difficult. Of course it was a much bigger acquisition. It was 10 times the size of Silarx, so it took a little more work. But the synergies are all on target. The product is still doing well. We've had some additional competition on that product line because they had a very attractive product that people would go after and when we acquired them we lost one of the biggest customers.

Literally a month before we closed the transaction they lost their biggest customer representing $87 million of the $417 million they did. And we overcame that product just like we told the shareholders, yes sometimes you run into struggles and difficulties in the business, the key is how well you overcome that. that same customer is now doing $20 million on an annual basis for this – and then the other difficulties we are going through which have to do with the financing, things like the Valium and Concordia around the fall of 2015 and you will get a flavor for what we have to deal with.

Nevertheless we pulled up the acquisition are successfully integrating the company and it is a good acquisition and we're very happy and proud that we’ve done. The [indiscernible] deal really just gave us more space. We have very good relations with the FDA locally, but one of the issues was we were producing over 40 products out of the building 31,000 square feet in size, versus at the time Kremers making 18 products in over 400,000 square feet. Actually their facility is 11 times larger than our manufacturing facility and we knew we had to move.

We had a plan to expand into the IRS buildings, it would have meant $180 million investment; take two years to finish that investment and then wait for the FDA to allow you to use the plant product by product essentially. Well this acquisition has eliminated that concern and we were able to jump into these products right away. We also diversified our product line. There is always the concern with some of products were too concentrated or some of the revenue was too concentrated in a few products and where we were 50% of our revenue was coming from one of the products that dropped to 26%. So it’s solved one of the concerns everybody had that we had too much concentration in one product.

The cost saving and restructuring plan, January to May we paid down $125 million of the debt which people thought we couldn’t do. We've done everything, people some people anyway thought we couldn’t achieve, so we reduced debt, we continued to operate the business, continue to synergize. We refinanced the $250 million, 12% note when some people said it couldn't be done, we were able to do that in 2016. The cost savings in restructuring is on target to achieve all its goals. The synergies are turning out to be everything we said they would and then some. We’ve actually exceeded the numbers we gave to the Street and all the synergies. So we really have done a great job even though there was a lot of concern that we transformed Lannett and doubling our size, but we certainly didn't stop doing that.

Now the growth strategy, we have a base generic business what we call the base is really older generic a year after they are approved and on the market and that really builds the value of business that looks essentially paced for all the older head in the operations in the plant, any new products you add to the market or bring to the market are all above and beyond that.

So we looked to acquire Ambis [ph], but most of the things we've sold we've made ourselves. I could say that all of the ANDAs that we own are made in the United States, all the production is here. Nevertheless offshore we have Darmantest Laboratory, which is a pharmacokinetic lab, it took about five years to set it up. The first time FDA inspection was passed. The second followup a few weeks later without notice was to look at the data. There was one minor observation and today we have two facilities, the Darmantest Laboratory and an outsourced pharma company that has FDA approved in the Caucasus region.

The only two people that are approved in the Caucasus region were gotten approved by us. That was one of the things we do well has helped some of our partners in the case of firm place or in the case of us putting up our new pharmacokinetics laboratory where we can do bio clinical studies and reduce our cost, it was something that we achieved and the reason we did it is because the cost of producing studies there is much cheaper than the United States, China or even in India.

And as a result we need to be where we're always in the commodity business and reducing our cost to bring products to the market is important. We also looked to expanding to Europe and Europe unfortunately was more profitable let’s say in 2005 timeframe and it became less profitable as more generics entered the market and more competition entered.

The next option was of course Asia, but Asia had 48 different countries which meant 48 different ANDAs. So, we were lucky to meet up with HEC Group in 2005 and this alliance is now got pending application at the agency where we are already distributing one of their products here in the U.S. The developing products for us in Europe, actually in China and the Influence Project is something where it is possible to do the Phase III study with them. The product is already developed. That market alone is $23 billion. We're going after one of the products initially that's $6 billion.

And even on the worst case scenario we think we will be one of four people to enter the market generically. So picking a good partner is sometimes important and also having a strategic alliance. Ironically the Chinese don't want to buy 22 products from us for the Chinese market. What's happening there is a there's a big demand to U.S. made products in China within a segment of the Chinese market. So, this alliance will turn out to give me an opportunity to export products. It looks like the first product we export will be to China and there is a huge market there.

Getting involved in a market is really an opportunity of a lifetime because you're dealing with one FDA. Now the alliance was so good that the Chinese at HEC helped us pass the Chinese FDA inspection at our Seymour plant for a brand drug we make for a brand company that's exported to China and we're helping them get their FDA act together for USFDA inspections, so it's a good alliance between the two of us.

The growth strategy for our first brand products that are going to file next month this is a product we have been working on for a number of years. We have a unique situation where we're marketing the product as the Phase III study is completed. The applications are being assembled as we speak and it is over a million pages of documents that my staff has had to examine and assemble and now we're doing our own publishing in-house to submit to the agency, when this products approved we believe will do at least $200 million annually it's already doing about $25 million as an unapproved drugs.

We've also been doing some market research to see what the areas this product could be used for and we now know that in ophthalmology in the veterinary field this product has some value. The report will get back by the end of this month or early September will indicate what the potential market is for this product. We do think it's going to be quite big. This new slide that’s on the - your left, of course 1965 version of me. This is an example of what our product and our company looks like. You will think of Lannett is a farm and you come to the farm and when you come to the farm you see a few plants growing and you see a lot of dirt.

But you don't realize what's underneath all that dirt. Those little pods, those seed pods show you the size of the potential market. The bigger the seed pod, the bigger the potential for this company. We did all of this work because when we realized the pricing operation was going to come to an end and we will be back to the commodity mentality. We needed to be able to survive that. So, we started planting these seeds. The closer you see they come to the surface the more likely they'll be launched within a short period of time. So, the goal here is to try to diversify some of our interests are staying within the farm or field nevertheless, but the plants you see at the top of course over the products already on the market and better to getting what's going to be coming up from the ground is the value.

So if you when you see dirt in a farm to a farmer know what he has planted in that dirt has a different value. The farmer knows what’s there, you see dirt. Hopefully, you realize that when the spring comes the spouting will start and this example gives you the long term value of some of the products that we're working on. So Cody's working on innovative APIs which our APIs that you don't exist currently or aren't being made, not necessarily brand new products they might be available let’s say some place in the world, but not sold in the United States.

Midterm we're going after addiction treatment, because not only are we going to be vertically integrated control drugs, but we realize there's a serious addiction problem in the United States and we want to be involved in the treatment of it. So, we're looking to make improvements in the way the treatments are delivered to the patients. So, there are a lot of changes we're trying to make, the tale of those seeds into something real in the way of revenue.

Short term revenue we have some of the products that as we said HEC has the 11 applications at the agency. So you are going to start to see some revenue coming in into this fiscal year and of course the current revenue from the products we already have when we turn to call our base generic products would be the current revenue. So there is always an opportunity for us to continue to add products to the market without commoditizing all the other products.

And now to the financial section I'm going to turn it off to my Chief Financial Officer, Marty Galvan. Marty?

Marty Galvan

Thank you, Arthur and good afternoon everyone. So as many of you may know yesterday morning we issued a press release of our results for the fiscal fourth quarter. So, I know pretty much by those numbers. But first I'll start with this slide which reflects the let's look at the history of Lannett. You can see going back to 2001 a 29% CAGR couple of the points here is that first of all if we look at the period before fiscal 2015 there are only two acquisitions that affect our numbers. They are both starting up in fiscal 2016. So, previous there are two acquisitions. Thank you back there. Previous to the two acquisitions the CAGR was 28%.

And clearly at least in our minds that proves on that stability to grow sales organically is not so much that we need to do acquisitions to, to achieve the growth that we have achieved. There were three years of down sales and we've noted those with products at the bottom of the each of those years, these sales these years of decreasing sales are related to particular regulatory issues related to the product that we've noted there, but then you can see in the following year we saw the return of strong sales growth.

And as I said, there are two acquisitions impacting our 2016 numbers and as least from our perspective the combination of a strong ability to grow sales organically coupled with a couple of very selective acquisitions we think this is a formula for success for Lannett for the future. So this is a look at the preliminary results that were issued yesterday morning. Sales are down 18% versus last year's fourth quarter that 18% is almost all price reflecting the trends in our space and I'm sure you are all aware of.

The EPS $0.37 to $0.40 we' e pointed out in our prerelease yesterday morning that there's about $0.24 of non recurring items or one-off items it's affecting our EPS in the fourth quarter so from our perspective you would take the $0.40 let's say add $0.24 to it so you get a sort of a normalized run rate for the fourth quarter of about $0.64. And lastly our adjusted sales is on the top right side adjusted sales are up 13% year-on –year. The 13% is driven pretty much by the acquisition of Kremers Urban that deal annualized in November of this past year. So of the 13% change that we have here, KU contributed about 16% of growth, volume was up 4% and then on a full year basis we saw a price decrease impacting us for about 7 percentage points.

This is the balance sheet and I have the balance sheet here at March 31 we have not yet released our balance sheet numbers for our June 30 quarter close. The balance year has not changed dramatically as you would think from March to June, but the few insights I’ll provide is that there were two transactions of the balance sheet nature that occurred in our fourth quarter; one was that we made a payment on our remaining revolver for about $25 million. That payment was made in the fourth quarter and also we made a $13 million mandatory payment on our term loans.

So our cash has come down to that $145 million as a result of those two transactions plus then on the cash that we've generated from operations. The debt number came down to just above $900 million; the one number that increased that was stockholders equity by about $10 million. We also provided yesterday morning some thoughts on our outlook for fiscal 2018. We will provide guidance when we release our fourth quarter earnings, this will be on right now it is targeted tAugust all the right now is targeted for August 23, so, I'll provide for guidance at that point in time but at least for now these are some thoughts in our outlook for the next fiscal year.

We see our sales increasing what we characterizes a solid growth versus fiscal 2017. Our adjusted gross margins obviously sensitive point with the prices, with the price trends in the industry, but we see ourselves continuing to be about 50% in our fiscal 2018. The rest of this slide addresses some clarifications we wanted to make sure people are aware of them all, but does include as Arthur mentioned, you referred to products that have been approved but not yet launched those are in our outlook for fiscal 2018, but we do not include in our outlook anything which is not yet been approved.

And with that, I'll turn it back to Arthur.

Arthur Bedrosian

Okay, thank you very much everyone because we really have to run upstairs quickly. So you know there's a lot of achievements we’ve done, certainly getting a lot of products approved, so we've never having difficulty getting around is approved. The launching has been delayed primarily because we're causing the state road Philadelphia plant and moving things to Seymour the synergies are more valuable than the launching of the products so we've been disciplined to make sure that we meet our synergy targets and transferring those products but we are getting those things approved.

We will point to them our experience and visual to our Board of Directors, Patrick LePore, some of you may have known from his par days. And on February we announced plans for $50 million expansion of the pain management facilities in Cody Wyoming. The support of that community is overwhelming of course everybody wants pharma business in their backyard, but most people don't want API manufacturers in their backyard.

In Cody Wyoming, they see the value of moving away from their economy which is based on oil and gas into the healthcare field. And they've been extremely helpful to us in that area. So, we expect to have a very successful year this year. We've talked about it being a strong year even though we know there's a lot of headwinds everybody talks about. I'd like to be more prepared for those headwinds than most people are.

We don't seem to have as much competition on all of our products. It's usually focused on a handful of them. So I don’t see the reason to be negative about our prospects for this year, plus we know there are a lot of other things that are happening this year. The launching of the products and the numbers we are giving a conservative so, we have plenty of room to grow this fiscal year that we're in now.

