Sanchez Energy Corporation's (SN) CEO Tony Sanchez on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good afternoon and welcome to the Sanchez Energy Corporation Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

Kevin Smith

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you everyone for joining us. Also on the call today are Tony Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer; Howard Thill, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Heinson, SVP and Chief Operating Officer.

Please note that we may make references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to their closest GAAP measure in the earnings press release.

Our discussion today will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our documents on file with the SEC, which are also available on our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Tony.

Tony Sanchez

Thank you, Kevin. Good afternoon everyone on the call and thank you for joining us. The highlight of our second quarter was the strong drilling results at Comanche with the recent Stumberg Ranch wells achieving record production rates. Even in the current oil price environment, wellhead rates of return are tremendous, which on a flow drilling and complete basis, we expect these wells will pay out in as little as 12 months. Additionally, it proved that we can efficiently complete longer lateral wells and achieve the higher rates of return associated with 10,000 foot lateral wells. To date, we have brought online 57 Comanche wells.

There are an additional 95 wells at Comanche that are currently being completed or awaiting on completion that will provide low cost production in the second half of 2017 and into early 2018. Given our active completion schedule, we're on pace to complete all of the 132 DUC wells within 12 months of having closed the acquisition. For the quarter, company’s average daily production rate was 73,341 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which is up approximately 43% over the first quarter’s production rate. While the team delivered strong results at Comanche, this quarter’s production is negatively impacted by completion results at Catarina, but we did not see the production response that was expected from upsides, completion designs.

As Chris will discuss in further detail, we have elected to revert back to our standard completion practice for the remaining 32 Catarina wells in the 2017 and 2018 capital budget. Given current market conditions, we continue to focus on financial liquidity. During the quarter, we completed several non-core divestitures, which raised approximately 67 million in cash. Liquidity at the end of the quarter remained strong at approximately 559 million, in line with the first quarter's level.

This includes approximately $128 million in cash and the undrawn Sanchez Energy credit facility with $300 million of available borrowing capacity and approximately $131 million available on subsidiary level bank credit facility. Additionally, we announced that in the current oil and gas price environment, we have elected to reduce our 2018 capital spending plans by approximately $75 million to $100 million. In this environment, it is prudent to maintain a high level of financial liquidity and the decision to reduce 2018 drilling activity was made to better align capital spending with operating cash flow. We expect to be able to provide more details about capital spending and production guidance after we have completed our formal capital budgeting process.

Before turning things over to Chris, I’d like to again say how proud I am of our team and their integration of the Comanche asset. It is no small feat to drive company’s production by over 40% on a net basis in such a short timeframe. Additionally, this accomplishment is even greater when you consider the gross operated production has increased by a factor of two to three times.

I’ll now turn over the call to Chris Heinson for an update on operations. Chris?

Chris Heinson

Thanks, Tony. During the second quarter, the company brought on line 63 gross and 27 net wells. As of June 30, we had a total of 1,075 gross producing wells online with 154 gross wells currently in the process of waiting on completion. Second quarter 2017 production averaged 73,341 barrels of oil equivalent per day, an increase of approximately 43% over the first quarter 2017 production. During the second quarter, we continued adding resources on the newly acquired Comanche asset. We are currently running a total of 7 gross rigs in the Eagle Ford, five of which are currently operating in Comanche and two operating in Catarina. Completions operations are ongoing in the total of five frac spreads operating across the Comanche, Catarina and Maverick assets.

In the second quarter operations update, we announced a reduction in 2017 production guidance. The reduction is primarily a result of three factors. During the second quarter, we closed the divestiture of our Marquis asset. Additionally, we closed additional minor interests in the Cotulla asset, which were excluded as part of the original divestiture that occurred during the fourth quarter of 2016. The combined production associated with these divestitures was approximately 2500 barrels of oil equivalent per day at the time of the divestment. Related to timing, we had delays with sourcing certain major resources in conjunction with the Comanche acquisition.

Additionally, due to the timing associated with the close of our Comanche acquisition, the 2017 Maverick development program was delayed. On average, these delays had an impact of nearly two months relative to our original guidance provided. Initial delays resulted in an approximate 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day impact to 2017. Despite the early delays, we successfully sourced all major resources needed early in the second quarter. Although we will not see the full production impact originally expected for the calendar year, with drilling and completion operations in full swing, we did not anticipate the impact of the timing delays to widen. Furthermore, we brought online 57 of the 132 Comanche DUCs online to date and still expect to bring all 132 DUCs online within 12 months of the start of operations.

Related to underperformance, at Catarina, we completed 25 wells in the first half of 2017. These wells are stimulated with our Gen 3 completion design that resulted in significant under performance. As compared to expectations, this factor resulted in a reduction of approximately 4000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2017. Earlier this year, we made the move to shift Catarina completions to our Gen 3 design, using approximately 3000 pounds per foot of profit. The 25 wells have positive early indications with respect to pressures in rates, but saw a higher water production and the subsequent decline was dramatically steeper than anything we've seen previously.

Results were surprising, considering prior tests of our Gen 3 design had resulted in shallower declines and an approximate 30% positive increase in EUR. In the areas where the 25 wells were brought online, we had strong historic performance from wells concluded with Gen 2 design and expected to see better performance on the new wells. After researching intently over the quarter, we believe we found an explanation for the performance difference. Postop forensic modeling indicates that the fracs grew significantly out of zone into the chalk. We went back to compare the Gen 2 completions and the offsets and did not observe any significant outer zone [ph] growth in our standard design. Based on the design concerns, we replaced all developments scheduled for Gen 3 completions with Gen 2 designs.

We anticipate continued Gen 2 designs until detailed Gen mechanical modeling and testing are performed for Catarina, Comanche and Maverick. In July, we completed 13 new wells in Catarina using our standard Gen 2 design. We recently started flowing back these pads, which are located in South Central Catarina, west of the E33 pad. The wells have been online for just over one week and are currently exhibiting typical pressures and are turning to gas in approximately seven days, which is typical of welding area. In Comanche, development planning started with an in-depth review of technical data in order to determine optimal lateral placements and spacing.

We've initiated a data collection program that focuses on the collection and analysis of core and pilot hole data located strategically across the acreage. During the quarter, we drilled the first of two -- of five pilot wells. The first pilot well was in the south for lease in the northern part of area 3. Preliminary core petrophysical and geomechanical analysis has identified five targets that are under evaluation for stacking, which includes two zones in the Lower Eagle Ford, two in the Upper Eagle Ford and one zone in the Lower Austin Chalk. Our second pilot is located in area 5 of the Cochina East lease. We’ve successfully obtained 300 feet of whole core in one run across the Lower Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford into the Buda formation.

Following coring, extensive wireline blogs, including oil based mud imaging tools will run across these zones of interest. The first phase core analysis is underway and has been integrated with the updated petrophysical model. Preliminary petrophysical analysis indicates approximately 110 feet of high porosity oil and gas saturated Lower Eagle Ford section, which supports dual zone stacking and up to 55 feet of pay in the Upper Eagle Ford section. The new pilot data along with favorable results from prior wells landed high in the Lower Eagle Ford have given us further confidence in the ability to have multiple Lower Eagle Ford targets. We are planning to develop both the Lower Eagle Ford targets simultaneously with a stacking pattern throughout the majority of area 5.

We are currently drilling the third pilot, which is located in the southern section of area 3. We plan to core and log the Lower Austin Chalk through the Eagle Ford sections. This pilot information will help finalize development planning in the southern portion of area 3, which has a significant number of remaining locations. We are currently running five drilling rigs in Comanche, primarily focused in areas 3 and 5. Early development drilling has focused on drilling infill wells on pads with existing DUC locations. We are using this opportunity to develop additional stack locations in the Upper and Lower Eagle Ford before fracking the infill and DUC simultaneously.

The stack targets are utilizing the appraisal pilot hole core and log data as well as our multi-zone stacking experience. Infill drilling in the Upper Eagle Ford prior to completion of the DUCs allows us to minimize future frac interference and completion mobilizations. As mentioned, during the quarter, we continue to add drilling and completion resources at Comanche. With the start of five drilling rigs, Sanchez has been able to meet early time drilling efficiency goals. Late in the second quarter, we moved onto our first grassroots development pad. Of the wells that have been drilled on the pad thus far, we are averaging 8.2 days spud to rig release on wells with lateral lengths averaging 7100 feet.

In the second quarter, our five contracted completion spreads exceeded their committed quarterly stage count, a testament to the consistency and operational efficiency in our organization. Generally, costs have remained flat and over the course of the year, we have managed to hold well costs to an approximately 15% increase. The goods and services that we secured during the first and early second quarter are now below current market rates and are contributing to an average savings of $400,000 per well. We expect these savings to continue through the life of the contracts, which run through the end of 2018. At Comanche, completions activity is occurring at a steady pace on the DUC wells. The company brought on line 42 horizontal wells in the second quarter, 57 wells to date, all part of the large inventory of drilled but uncompleted DUC wells acquired in the transaction.

Within 45 days of closing, nine DUCs with comparatively short lateral lengths of approximately 4400 feet had been completed and bought online in area 3. In the middle of the second quarter, four horizontal wells with an average lateral length of approximately 10,000 feet at the Stumberg Ranch were brought online in area 3. The Stumberg Lower Eagle Ford wells achieved an average 30-day production rate of approximately 1950 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which is approximately 20% above the type curve, after normalizing for lateral length. Sanchez brought online an additional 29 horizontal wells with an average lateral length of approximately 6200 feet at the Briscoe Catarina North lease, also in area 3.

The Briscoe Catarina North wells have exceeded type curve with one well reaching their 30-day peak production rate of 2397 barrels of oil equivalent and four other wells showing 30-day peak production rates that while still increasing during flow back, already have a per well average of over 1600 barrels of oil equivalent per day. We expect the average 30-day rates of the 29 wells to exceed the type curve. It should be noted that the lower producing wells on all of these pads are primarily related to a more conservative check management process. We believe our wells are exhibiting similar favorable performance in relation to our type curve expectations.

More significantly, as it pertains to revenue, the oil to gas ratio on a portion of the new area 3 wells is significantly higher than forecasted. 76% oil weighted as compared to the forecasted 50% oil weighting. It should be noted that the oil weighted production was not entirely surprising since it's in a relatively up-dip area of area 3. We expect that over the next year, type curves will be further refined by geographic area and results, as results are obtained. Since the end of the second quarter, an additional 15 DUC wells were bought online in area 5 at the Briscoe Cochina East Ranch that are currently in early time flow back.

We're very pleased with the flow back results of the 57 DUCs so far and the company is on pace to complete its 132 DUC inventory within 12 months closing the financial acquisition. In Maverick, we are currently in full development at our Hausser Ranch asset in Western Frio County. Completions activities on the 22 wells drilled to date began late in the second quarter and are expected to continue through the third quarter of 2017. The Hausser completion designs, wall spacing and lateral lengths are consistent with the 2016 program where initial 30-day rates outperformed the Maverick type curves by 10% to 15%.

These new wells will come online late in the third quarter and we expect full production impact to be seen prior to year-end. In our previous operation update, company announced that it will reduce its 2018 capital budget. Looking into our 2018 capital budgeting process and anticipating this reduction, we are preparing for a reduction in activity in the Maverick asset, allowing for continued development in Comanche and Catarina, focusing our highest rates of return projects.

And with those updates, I'll turn the call back over to Howard.

Howard Thill

Thanks, Chris. Our second quarter revenues were approximately $176 million, a 31% increase over the first quarter. Adjusted revenues, which include our hedge settlement gains were approximately $183 million for the quarter. Our revenues were comprised of approximately $91 million from oil sales, $37 million from the sale of NGLs, and $48 million from natural gas sales. During the quarter, our realized prices, including a hedge settlement gain of $7.2 million amounted to $47.79 per barrel of oil and $3.16 per Mcf of natural gas. For NGLs, which we do not hedge, we realized $17.31 per barrel. Our wellhead oil prices were a bit weaker this quarter, reflecting the oil market pullback during the period. However, on a realized price basis, we saw a slight price improvement sequentially, thanks to our hedges.

We continue to believe the fundamentals are indicative of higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids and we will continue our policy of being opportunistic hedgers. To that end, we were able to recently execute 2000 barrels of 2018 oil hedges at $51.35 and $51.40. We have more to accomplish before we are satisfied with our 2018 oil hedge book, but given drawing global inventories in the flattened forward curve among other indicators, we anticipate opportunities to execute more hedges in the coming months. On the natural gas side, we are well hedged in 2018 and beyond.

And I would point you to our 10-Q filed just this morning for a complete rundown of our hedge book. As expected, our cash cost for LOE and ad valorem taxes, exclusive of certain noncash items, increased this quarter. Total cash costs for LOE and ad valorem taxes, exclusive of certain noncash items, amounted to $10.27 per BOE during the quarter. This quarter's production expense was incrementally higher due to increased water volumes moving through the system. Looking to next quarter, we anticipate our cash production cost to be between $9.50 and $10.50 per BOE. As our production volumes increase in the fourth quarter, we remain confident that the cost per BOE will decrease, coming back within the range of $9 to $10 per BOE.

Our cash G&A expense decreased approximately $30 million sequentially this quarter. The largest component of that decrease was the first quarter's $21 million of fees, primarily related to the Comanche acquisition not being repeated in the second quarter. We incurred $3 million of expenses this quarter associated with the phantom shares, which are equity linked performance awards. The expense for the phantom shares is based on our stock price performance and it is therefore difficult to model or guide to. These awards are typically granted at the beginning of the year and based on Sanchez's current stock price, we would expect the expense related to the phantom shares to be relatively minimal in the second half of this year.

And we expect our recurring base G&A to be roughly $20 million per quarter for the third and fourth quarter of this year. On the CapEx front, through the first six months, we had spent approximately 200, through the first six months, our capital expenditures have been approximately $218 million with drilling completions and G&G work accounting for approximately 89% of that total. We now anticipate our total spending for the full year 2017 to be at the high end of guidance or around $475 million.

As we previously mentioned, we plan to slow down drilling activity moving from 7 rigs currently to roughly 5 rigs in September. As Tony mentioned, we expect our 2018 capital budget to be approximately 75 million to 100 million less than the approximately 500 million we had previously estimated for 2018. This will help us better align capital spending with our cash flows. And also as Tony mentioned earlier, we exited the quarter with strong liquidity of $559 million, including about 128 million in cash. We also remain in compliance with our financial covenants with significant headroom on both the leverage ratio and current ratio.

And with that, I'll turn it back to Tony for some closing remarks.

Tony Sanchez

Thank you, Howard. We are excited about all the opportunities that are in front of us. We are especially excited about the opportunity to bring updated completion methods combined with our industry knowledge to our Comanche assets. We’re focused on increasing drilling rates of return, both through well costs, lower well costs and higher production rates. We believe that we have been successful in the area of driving operational efficiencies and currently operate with the best in class cost structure in our area of focus. We've developed a robust drilling inventory in a substantial number of locations that show positive rates of return, even at today's lower commodity prices.

And we are continuously working to high grade this opportunity set. As always, we strive to be good stewards of capital as we carefully monitor how we use our liquidity in this environment with an eye towards delivering the kind of value performance our shareholders come to expect, continue to believe that our asset base core competencies and strong liquidity provide us the key competitive advantages related to future development or other opportunities that may emerge.

Operator, that finishes our prepared comments. So we’re now ready to start taking questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Brad Heffern with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Brad Heffern

On the Catarina frac issues, I was just wondering if there's anything unique about that particular area that you are drilling in that led the frac up to the chalk. Obviously, you’ve had some success with the enhanced fracs elsewhere. So how does that make you think about using those in areas outside of this?

Chris Heinson

This is Chris. Geology in Central Catarina is it little bit unusual. If you go back the last couple of years, the original thought was, there were some questions at the time of the acquisition to whether or not we even be able to drill in Central Catarina. Well, those questions have been sort of resoundingly answered over the last several years with this success that's come out of the middle of Eagle Ford. Central area is a little bit unusual in that it had some unique deposition. There is no lower Eagle Ford present over Central Catarina, but we get this phenomenally productive Middle Eagle Ford section that we've now mapped and it extends over much of the central area.

Where we know less of is what the other complications are associated with it and what it appears on sort of our forensic modeling is there may be a sort of a pretty sudden pool pressure change in the Austin Chalk, just outside. So if you end up getting too aggressive over in this area, you have a tendency as we think that just happened to us, if you go out there with these massive fracs that grow, the fracs high pretty significantly, you can blow out in to the Austin Chalk. And that's what we think has happened. We've not seen anything like this on any of our standard jobs and we think with a little bit of constraint over in this area, we will never want to cross this problem again.

Other areas where we've done this in Catarina even with the larger jobs, we've not seen the same sort of out of frac or out of zone height growth. So I've mentioned that we're going to be studying sort of the petrophysics and the geomechanics within our areas, just because we've had issues in Central Catarina doesn't mean these larger jobs will not end up working elsewhere on our other assets. It may just be a function of sort of the geology within this particular region that limits our frac size.

Brad Heffern

And then you guys talked a lot about the various zones in the Eagle Ford and sort of comingled development. Can you just talk about what percentage of your overall acreage or what specific areas in the acreage you guys feel like you've proven that you can do both Upper Eagle Ford and Lower Eagle Ford or some sort of combination wells at the Eagle Ford zone?

Chris Heinson

Right. So in Catarina, the work over the last two years has basically derisked somewhere between two and three zones over roughly about two-thirds of the acreage. In the sort of the north western quarter of the acreage, we have three zones that have been developed simultaneously over that region, over the last year and a half. We do believe that that thickening that happens in the sort of central area of Catarina extends to the north and west of that acreage position and on to our Comanche block, which is part of the reason why we're so excited to have the opportunity to acquire that asset.

Now, on the Comanche block, you don't see a defending of the Lower Eagle Ford, but you see a subsequently thickening and increasing of the quality of the Upper Eagle Ford sections. So with our pilot wells, we're now confirming that that both the Lower Eagle Ford and the Upper Eagle Ford are some of the richest, thickest out here in the western part of the basin and our hope is that you can take the three benches that we've done in the northwest part and push that over to four, potentially five benches as you get into the heart of area 3.

Area 5, we're in the process of evaluating that. That was an area at the time of this acquisition only a couple of months ago, we looked at as being a single to double bench area. The pilot well that came out this quarter, it definitely was a very positive surprise for us. If you go look back at our material, I think we were only characterizing one Lower Eagle Ford zone over much of area 5. The core work is now shelling that there is potential for two zones and the area 5 has some of the best for, I would say, the highest weighting of oil. So that is a very positive new development that we had not expected and really didn't know that was there until we got the results of this pilot. So that is a big positive change for us as well.

Our next question comes from Ron Mills with Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Ron Mills

Just a follow-up on Catarina. Chris, in terms of those wells that underperformed, was it a fairly equal underperformance, was it in one particular area or did you have some better results on part of it? I guess I'm getting to drive at is just confirmation that this is really just an overstimulation impact and has nothing to do with quality of rock as you move west?

Chris Heinson

Yeah. So these wells were on the eastern half of the south central Catarina area. So at some point, when you get away from central Catarina, the target that we've been shooting for does stand and go away. We felt quite comfortable that these locations had been adequately de-risked from the presence of the Middle Eagle Ford as they were bounded on three sides to the west, south and east with only the north being sort of unappraised. So we had fairly high confidence that the geology was pretty consistent and adequately thick across the section. In fact, now if you could -- as you went through and actually look at how these wells were performing on a pad by pad basis, generally, if there would have been a geology trend, we would have expected the lowest performer to be in the east and the highest performer to be in the west.

What we actually found was the highest performer was actually in the east and lower in the west, meaning and not to read anything into the implication about geology other than to conclude, there was -- we believe there was adequate reservoir development across the whole section and little variances and the actual completions and perhaps completion mechanics that ended up causing the differentiation on the pads rather than sort of the thickness of the middle Eagle Ford across that section.

Ron Mills

Great. And then on Comanche, the remaining DUCs that you have, I know you highlighted the four 10,000 foot laterals, if you look at the remaining DUCs that you have, which I guess is a combination of both acquired and things that you have drilled since taking over operations, what is the average lateral length of those and as you think about your base development program, what is your targeted well design?

Chris Heinson

The average DUC is about $62.50. So the average remaining locations are going to be a little bit shorter than how we plan on developing going through the remainder on grassroots wells for the remainder of 2017 and into 2018. That being said, the original set of type curves that we put out earlier this year in conjunction with this acquisition were based upon the assumption that we’d be working with them similar lateral length and footprints, see what Anadarko was going previously. So the DUCs are very consistent to our original set of assumptions and forecasts. There is potential for additional upside, as we move our grassroots, drilling closer to that ideal 10,000 mark. The average lateral length that we have next year I think is going to be in excess of 7,000 feet. So we’re definitely making progress in lengthening our overall program.

Ron Mills

Great. And then lastly I know you have enough to chew on with Comanche, there seems to be a lot of smaller pieces coming up around people's positions and/or swaps going on. Can you just give us an idea, in your western Eagle Ford focus area, what the opportunity to kind of bolt-on depositions are, are you really more focused on the drill bit execution?

Tony Sanchez

It’s tony. I’ll take this one. I think it's a combination of both. As we've shown over the last couple of years, we’re more than willing to sell non-core assets and given that we're a single basin company, non-core for us would be companies, would be assets that are not in our drilling plans for the next few years or small or have been drilled up like we've done in the past. So we both go out and do some organic leasing that the leasing that we've done over the last year I think has been under the radar in building our position at Maverick and at [indiscernible].

As we look forward, we’ll continue to divest of non-core assets, rebuild our cash position and just hold that cash or use that cash to invest in larger acquisitions, just the way we did it at Comanche. So we continue to look at assets, as of yet, haven't really found anything that matches some of the assets that we've already got in our portfolio, but we also are cognizant of the fact that we need to digest. Financially, there is more work to do. So I would say that's priority number one, but we're in the process of raising liquidity, so that we can move on our next acquisition if and when it presents itself.

Our next question comes from Jason Gilbert with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Jason Gilbert

The Stumberg Ranch well is obviously very impressive, but it's a small set. I was just wondering are those the only 10,000 foot laterals you completed in Comanche and then I guess the follow-up is, if you look at the body of wells in Comanche, not just these four, how are they collectively performing versus the type curve.

Tony Sanchez

Hey Jason, it’s Tony. I heard most of your questions. So the Stumbergs that we completed that were 10,000 foot those were DUCs and those are the only DUCs that we've completed of that length thus far. So the rest of the DUCs know we’re bound by what Anadarko had drilled from a lateral length perspective. I don't think there's any 10,000 footers left, right. So we completed the long ones. There's a few more here that are 8,000 feet, so longer than our historical average, but not quite as long as the 10s. The variability around performance, so we had some really high performance and then we had really good performers but they weren’t 3,000 plus barrels a day on a 30-day IP rate. That was largely due to choke-management strategy and we are testing choke-management strategy here as a tool to manage working capital. So get more out of the well faster, get payback faster.

What we're surprised to see is that the wells sort of hold up a lot longer than we had expected. They're performing much better than we had originally expected, hence the increases in type curves for that that particular area. So we already, the data that we've gotten thus far and it's not only at Stumberg but at our other areas where we're testing choke-management strategies we're combining that with tweaks in our completion designs are leading us in a very positive direction. That will govern future drilling and future drilling and completion designs. So what that means from a financial perspective so far is that we can shorten that time to pay out, which at sub-$50 oil is a big deal because it lessens the working capital burden provides more cash for us to recycle back into the drilling program.

So one of the reasons we're willing and we preempted and moved a little bit quicker to a capital reduction program was because we think we could be more efficient with that capital next year with some of the things that we've already learned. And so that lower capital may not necessarily result in a proportionally lower production rate in fact it will probably go the other way and enable us to continue growing. But I don't really have a precise number on the expected good rates from the lower capital yet. But I think ultimately it's going to be being able to do more with less. So that in a nutshell is I think addressing your question as to longer laterals and the differences in production rates here.

Jason Gilbert

I guess a follow-up, you just mentioned a minute ago in your comments Tony, you guys were in the process or considering raising liquid. At the Analyst Day you talked a lot about leverage reduction and trying to get I think three times or so over time. I mean that the growth base has slowed a little bit, how do you think about debt reduction and specifically there is SSP a key part of that and then maybe you can just elaborate on your earlier comments.

Tony Sanchez

So SPP hence that's been changed to SNMP Sanchez Midstream Partners now as it's largely almost entirely a midstream company at this point. That continues to factor in. So we sold marquee and sold a couple other non-core assets and raised cash. We’re looking at what we can do from a midstream perspective here to both monetize existing assets such as water distribution or water management across all of our assets. You’ve seen that model in a variety of other companies in different basins work very effectively. The other thing it also does is it takes capital burden off of us and as things like additional lines are needed from a midstream and gathering perspective, additional compression, water knockout facility stuff like that that you know may not be huge capital costs on a standalone basis individually but collectively they add up to something every year.

So if we could shift that over to the midstream company that frees up more capital for us to invest in and driving production growth. That's really no different than the models you've seen with Western and Anadarko and some of the Appalachian companies we’ve seen in the Permian Basin as well. We're kind of headed in that direction. We will - the fact that we've got so much running room and a large inventory of DUCs at Comanche is organically going to, we expect will increase our cash flow and our production rates and effectively delever the company. What we talked about back at Analyst Day was largely based on growing into the debt level by ramping our production volumes. That continues to be the case. Clearly back then I think we’re always in $55 range, now its sub-50, but we have been layering in hedges when oil bumps up above $50 and I think we’ll continue to do that.

So you'll see a combination of de-levering by raising the liquidity and cash through the sale of non-core assets both on the E&P side and continue to do so on the midstream side, shifting capital, midstream capital away from SN to SNMP when appropriate and driving organic production growth through the integration of our Comanche asset which all combined will continue to have an effect. Now clearly $55 is a bit different than $50, so there's that Delta, which you could calculate. And all that really does is it pushes it out probably six months at any given targeted level of debt to EBITDA. Did I address your question?

Jason Gilbert

Yeah it does and if I may just one for Howard and then I’ll turn it over. Looks like in the Q you guys had 64 million I think in cash at UnSub at quarter end. How do you think about the amount of cash that needs to be held there because you've also got the revolver? And can you just refresh us on how cash circulates out of that entity?

Howard Thill

We're trying to manage across all the cash balances and from the UnSub we have 131 million I think it is drawn on the revolver. Is that right?

Tony Sanchez

No it’s a little higher, it’s 191.

Howard Thill

191.

Tony Sanchez

[indiscernible]

Howard Thill

Go ahead.

Tony Sanchez

So the cash that builds up at UnSub for the next couple of years will go to pay down the UnSub resolver. We own 100% of that common equity in UnSub. So the strategy is simply to build cash at UnSub, it’s generating excess cash flows even with the existing capital program. That cash as we've already started to do is applied to the resolver facility. Eventual we will consolidate UnSub up into the parent company at SN. We do have because of because of the way we finance the acquisition, we've got UnSub with a separate financing structure, a separate set of banks that finance that asset base and we also have our joint interest accounts with our working interest partner. So as cash moves in and out of the company as a whole, it does so within different buckets and each of those buckets has its own set of restrictions and latitude as to what you could do with the cash win. So we're carrying on a consolidated basis a large amount of cash, but at a unconsolidated basis that cash is dispersed in different amounts across different subsidiaries where we own but that we have certain limitations on what we could do with that cash at any given time. Does that address your question?

Our next question is from Neal Dingmann with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Neal Dingmann

The first one for Chris, just on the pumping drilling contracts you have. What are those roll or what are the sort of terms of those?

Chris Heinson

I'm sorry, I didn't catch the question.

Neal Dingmann

On the drilling, the pumping contracts, when do those rollover, when do those expire?

Chris Heinson

They expire at the end of ’18.

Neal Dingmann

And what would - I’m trying to figure out sort of Comanche versus Catarina well cost. What would a mark to market well cost in ’18 in Catarina as the PUDs are exhausted versus Comanche well just maybe Chris in rough terms?

Chris Heinson

Yeah, they're pretty close. Right now we've been sort of in the last quarter we gave some updates on well cost and basically we stayed flat quarter of a quarter. I think last quarter we were saying our typical lateral at Catarina and Comanche was right around that $3.43 million, $3.4 million range. It's held pretty flat quarter over quarter. The one change that you'll continue to probably see and we haven't really updated you on what to expect is, we are gradually shifting to longer laterals that sort of that 3.3, 3.4 kind of assumes our standard 6,500 foot lateral. I think I mentioned a few minutes ago in my comments that we're looking at ’18 as being the average lateral being significantly over 7,000 feet. We’ll provide you some updates, there is some efficiency gains that you get by getting that lateral longer. You are got to be expecting to see kind of the move from that 3.3, 3.4 as we go to 7,500 plus kind of averages kind of move into the higher 3s, 3.8 or so. But we’ll provide additional details as we work through the entirety of the ’18 budget.

Neal Dingmann

And then just two more quickies, Chris, you mentioned on geologic challenges that you had around those 11 wells that were over stimulated. How do you think about these in terms of spacing in this area or guess what I’m asking, did A&D’s wells exhibit properties that would suggest that they were drilled to close to existing producers or to each other?

Chris Heinson

No, they really didn't. In fact if anything we saw it normally low well to well frac interference from the wells which also kind of supports the thought, our belief that the fracs largely grew out of zone, out of the Eagle Ford that is. The E33 wells which were immediately offset from these pads are best wells that we talked about for a long time. They've shown essentially no negative production impacts at all over the history of this year. So that's largely been unaffected from a fracture hit or from a sort of well to well depletion effect.

Tony Sanchez

And I'll add to that Neal, what's interesting here on the eastern most pad in southern Catarina that was over stimulated. The easternmost well on that eastern most pad which is kind of moving over into away from the established production is actually is an okay well. It does exhibit signs of overstimulation but it's not as bad as the ones that are in the middle of the pad itself. So we're getting a lot of - there's plenty of indications that are leading to overstimulation and away from rock quality. In fact I think the rock quality is just fine, it's just we over fracked. This part of the asset is middle Eagle Ford. Our prior, as Chris mentioned in his prepared comments, our prior large completion job tests were done in areas where the Lower Eagle Ford was present and productive and substantially thick enough to contain the frac. Here we moved and we fracked the middle Eagle Ford, in some cases the upper Eagle Ford and it just didn't work out.

Neal Dingmann

Just one other thing, Tony, I'm not sure you said this before just on non-core sales. You obviously had sales recently. You’ve identified, do you still have other things sort of in the portfolio, you've identified or maybe you can just talk around that?

Tony Sanchez

Yeah we've got a few that we've identified. I don't have any specifics for you at this time. But we're always working to raise liquidity and then redeploy it where we think we can get better returns. So areas where we feel, Marquis for instance that we've already sold, the rationale behind that was there was an asset quality, it was just there we were not going to get back to it for the foreseeable future in few years at a minimum. So we figured that somebody else might want that asset and it's a good fit for Lonestar and we're willing to take stock for a portion of that consideration. I think they're going to do a great job.

That thinking kind of continues to prevail. If there are assets, if you remember, Alexander Ranch, we largely felt like we drilled it up. So we packaged it and sold it. As we continue to develop our positions, some of the smaller ones as we continue to drill them up, we’ll package them and sell them, leave some meat on the bones for the buyer, hopefully get a good price and then take that cash and redeploy it into the areas like Catarina and Comanche where we've got largely a continuous 400,000 acre position. So it's continuing to follow on the concepts of recycling cash. And putting that cash flow we could generate substantial rates of return.

Our next question comes from Sean Sneeden with Guggenheim. Please go ahead.

Sean Sneeden

Maybe just to start off, could you give us a sense of what leverage at the UnSub entity looks like at this point?

Tony Sanchez

Leverage at the UnSub entity it's basically what one times levered right now. Cam George is here. So chime in if I'm not exact with these numbers, but we've got roughly $185 million outstanding on the revolver and $131 million of undrawn, is that more or less right?

Howard Thill

That’s right.

Tony Sanchez

Okay. Right. And it's roughly 1 to 1.5 times leverage. And it is getting paid down. So leverage is very low at UnSub.

Sean Sneeden

Just for the covenant purposes there, I know it’s only four times tested UnSub. That doesn't include the preferred shares or anything, I just – what’s strong on the revolver, is that how to think about it?

Tony Sanchez

Yeah that's correct. And if you think about the way we've set it up, we put all of the PDP in UnSub, we hedged 80% of PDP for three years at roughly $55.60 or so on a blended basis. So it is well covered. And that's projected PDP, right or existing PDP? So the undeveloped is split 60/40, with 40% going to UnSub. So a portion of the development does accrue to UnSub which basically keeps cash flows or production flat but increasing marginally and all of that excess cash then goes to pay down the revolver. We expect that resolver on a hedged basis to be paid out within two years to two and a half years call it, hence we're already at a pretty low, 1.2 times leverage profile UnSub. And if you can let that play out, you can see where easily within the next three years we would be looking to consolidate UnSub up and bring it into the collateral pool of the parent. And on a blended combined basis that would provide a meaningful and accelerated deleveraging effect for SN.

Sean Sneeden

And then just remind me, but I think it is but the UnSub resolver that goes through semiannual pre-determination just like Sanchez like corporate side right?

Tony Sanchez

Yes that's correct.

Sean Sneeden

And then I guess under kind of your longer term plans there, sort of you fully pay off the UnSub revolver, do you have to take out the preferred or do they convert to equity based on certain thresholds or just remind me how that structure works?

Tony Sanchez

No, we do not have to take out the preferred and there are no conversion provisions that convert to equity. In fact if you just run the models out five to seven years depending on prices, the preferreds will sell redeem through that entity’s own cash flows. Now the profile of it will be basically a fully unlevered entity. We expect other ways to be able to buy that in, maybe sell other non-core assets and then just redeem them out for cash at our discretion in whole or in part. But if you did nothing and you just kind of ran it out the development program in the excess cash flow generated at UnSub first goes to pay down the revolver that I’ve already described and that excess cash that effectively you can redeem out the preferred over time just through the excess cash generated at that entity level. Now we could bring that all forward by using other sources of liquidity to redeem out the preferred. The preferred holder themselves has no conversion rights into SN stock.

Sean Sneeden

Maybe I just kind of overarching comments and I think you touch a little bit upon this in some of the previous questions. But when we get through a lot of the Comanche DUCs at some point next year, how are you thinking about the return profile or perhaps the payback periods of what you've seen in Comanche thus far versus your kind of, call it the older completion design at Catarina that you guys are going back to. Do you feel it is still pretty comparable or does Comanche probably still get more capital in that sense?

Tony Sanchez

Well I think you know we’d look at it from a portfolio standpoint. The payback example that we gave on Stumbergs that assumed that we drilled the well, right, even though it was DUC, we added back capital under that hypothetical scenario that we had drilled and cased the well and then done and completed it. And those paybacks are tracking 12 months. That's an exceptionally good well, instead of wells frankly. The ones that were on a more conservative choke strategy I are exhibiting similar EURs but since we’ve choked it back, they’re not 12 months payout, so it would be something a bit longer than that, but about two years let's just say. So what we're trying to do is figure out where that optimal point is. I think having on the outer end two year paybacks on well at sub-$50 oil is pretty good.

I mean that generates IRRs well north of 50%, in some cases 100%. So as we get into drilling our own wells, which we're already doing, we're in-fill drilling some and then we're taking cores and we're going to be drilling our own wells in virgin areas of Comanche. I think the profile is going to be diverse across the asset, it's a very large asset, 330,000 acres that goes across various contours of depth and geology. So some of it's going to gassier and some of it's going to be oiler. We've already gotten a lot more detail in subdividing the asset into EUR areas. And you'll see our capital going to where the highest rate of return areas are because there's plenty of it to do, you're talking about thousands of locations just at Comanche alone.

And then we will focus as oil - if oil and gas prices remain suppressed, Catarina - the areas of Catarina that generate the highest rates of return within Catarina are going to attract that capital. And so we’ll balance it because at Catarina we've got 100% working interest and so positive well results to Catarina are especially impactful just like negative well results are as we saw in the last quarter. At Comanche where we've got a 25% working interest on average across the leases, you need to run more rigs in order for it to have a similar type impact on a net basis. But we'll continue to focus on those highest rates of return areas while we develop out and continue to run some R&D across the asset.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel

Just want to circle back to some of the previous questions in terms of you being in the process of raising liquidity for potential acquisitions. It sounds like the primary driver would be asset sales. So just want to confirm if that's the right takeaway and if so what the ballpark range of proceeds you're thinking about and what other leverage you're looking at to raise liquidity?

Tony Sanchez

What was the first part of your question, Jacob, was it raising liquidity, cut out there. We don't have any specifics right now. I mean I think you guys take it on a case by case basis, but I would look at the way we've done it historically. So leading up to Comanche, clearly we didn't know if Comanche was going to happen or not, but at some of point in time we knew we were in the running. We started to raise and actually well before that we were raising cash. So going into Comanche we had upwards of $0.5 billion in cash that we were raised through sale of non-core assets which we then combined with a unique financing structure and little bit of equity and a little bit of debt and funded the acquisition.

So we were able to basically take. For an asset the size of Comanche, the Anadarko portion was $2.4 billion. When we started, we had a $400 million market. However, we were able to speak for 50% of that 2.3 billion, so 1.15 billion net to our interest with starting up a $400 million market cap and we achieved that acquisition without unduly diluting our shareholders or over-levering the company on the back of that acquisition. So ultimately that kind of comes back. I think the execution of how we finance that deal is going to really benefit the company in the long term because all of that production once we pay off the UnSub revolver cash flow out or redeem the preferred is ultimately all going to true-back up to a collateral pool at SN, which is incredibly beneficial.

I think some version of that is what we would do going forward for the next acquisition. I can't get too specific because frankly there is no acquisition right now that we certainly announced. But we are looking at our asset base, high grading it by focusing on the higher rates of return , monetizing or would look to monetize non- core assets and then use that cash either to drive our organic growth or use that cash to finance the next acquisition or a combination of both.

Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel

So you have a sense of the scale of what you consider to be non-core?

Tony Sanchez

I mean you're getting to a level of specificity, which I don't think we even know yet. I think $100 million would be on the low end and just off the top of my head, I can point to several assets that are probably worth several hundred million dollars. And these are good assets. Assets that we’re you know we’ll focus, we had been focused on drilling for a few years, they’re maybe ready for sale and a different kind of company may want those because we then would take our capital and reinvest it in the areas where we've got this large contiguous position. But I mean, where you take that I mean we could turn around and sell a large asset and it could be north of a billion. But I would think about it in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel

And then I guess just the reason in terms of asking for specificity is I'm just trying to think about how maybe you balance, if you build that kind of a cash position and you see something attractive, how you balance that against your goals of reducing debt levels, particularly with bonds trading in the 70s. How do you kind of think about?

Tony Sanchez

I just look at our look at our near term past. Our bonds I think - when our market cap was at 400, our bonds was trading at $0.60 on a dollar and we had $0.5 billion in cash. It was extremely tempting to take that cash and go try to buy those bonds back. Now I don't know if we could have executed a large amount that really made a difference at $0.60 on the dollar. Now we also knew that we had the potential to make a large acquisition like Comanche. So I just think we would probably look at it the same way. Now if you kind of follow that through we started on Comanche in August of last year. So a year ago we started, our bonds were depressed, our stock was depressed. In retrospect, as word sort of leaked out at some point because we were talking to a large number of capital providers to participate, our bonds rallied. So before we knew they were in the 90s. So whether we can execute on that theoretical strategy again or not, I don't know, but it worked once in terms of using that capital to make an acquisition. If there's no acquisition, we could buy our bonds back on the cheap, it certainly would.

Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel

And then last question just more of a housekeeping one, and happy to take it offline if that's better, but you mentioned you've been adding hedges. So I know you think about it, you don't think about it as two separate entities, but wanted to get a sense of whether those hedges are more focused at Sub or UnSub or if it's a mix and how to get a sense of that breakup.

Tony Sanchez

Well, we've been hedging at the parent level. UnSub hedges are placed; they were done prior to closing on the acquisition. So all subsequent hedges have largely been focused on SN parent. We may layer on some more hedges if we get some good prices at UnSub. But the focus would be at SN parent. What we talk about in our prepared statements is on a consolidated basis, but what the hedges that we've added is at the parent.

Our next question comes from Joshua Gale with Nomura Securities. Please go ahead.

Joshua Gale

Sorry to focus again on the UnSub structure, it's probably more interesting to a bond guy like me than the equity story. But over time I'm just wondering if you'd be able to provide the volumes at Comanche associated with the UnSub structure. Flipping through the 10-Q I see that you can kind of follow the consolidating financials and go to the non-guarantor subsidiaries to get a summary. But just two specific questions, one, if you could provide the volumes in the UnSub. Out of the gate it was pretty easy with 1Q because it's pretty much all of the PDP and none of the DUCs and PUDs that really started hitting at. And then number two, the G&A allocation, if you could provide like a summary breakout of what hits the restricted box versus what is allocated to the UnSub. Thanks.

Tony Sanchez

I’ve got to direct you to the Qs there. You're right, starting out a 100% of PDP, ended up at UnSub. So that’s just an easy subtraction from the consolidated number. 40% of the developmental accrues to UnSub at Comanche. I don't have the numbers here in front of me. So I can't tell you, we could take that offline if you want, there's some guys here who could help out. The G&A allocation probably the same way. I think there's a cap that we agreed to, which is a norm. It's a reasonable cap of the allocated G&A that pertains to the changing level of production that accrues to UnSub.

I don't remember what the number is off the top of my head, but it's you know I just look at it really on a consolidated basis mostly. We do get capital G&A reimbursements from our working interest partners in the form of field level focus and G&A reimbursement from Blackstone. So the numbers you see disclosed and that we talk about in our prepared statements are a net number. But I wouldn't just - call back offline and we could figure out what the production is that [indiscernible] I just don’t have it at the tip of my fingers right now.

Joshua Gale

Okay that's fine and I can go through the contract if that cap is in there and just pull it myself. Thanks a lot.

Tony Sanchez

I mean it's efficient. I mean it's a significant amount of production. The way we designed it as I've stated is this was - UnSub was designed to basically warehouse adequate levels of financing to warehouse the asset such that some point within the next three to five years really utilizing just the cash flows generated in that entity, it would be easy to consolidate up. So if you fast forward, what we look like in 2019, 2020 is on a consolidated basis very attractive.

