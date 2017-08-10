Coffee Consolidation Around Technical Resistance Gives Way

I am no different than millions of other people on planet earth. One of the first things I do each morning is head down to my trusted coffee maker to grab a cup of hot java to jump start my day. Coffee is a staple part of many people’s daily diet. Coffee had been getting less expensive since last November when the price of nearby ICE coffee futures traded to a high of $1.76 per pound. Since then, the price has moved lower making a series of lower highs and lower lows. The sale on the price of coffee had been welcome news for consumers all over the world. Perhaps the most influential buyer of coffee, Starbucks, turned out to be a big winner as the price moved to the downside. SBUX reached its highest level ever in June 2017 at $64.87 per share. At just around that time, the price of coffee moved to its most recent low.

During a bear market cycle in a commodity market, lower highs and lower lows translated to a falling level of technical resistance. When coffee fell to $1.13 per pound in the middle of June, the technical level needed to launch a rally had dropped with the price.

Coffee rallies from $1.13 per pound

The prospects for the price of coffee looked ugly when the price of the soft commodity traded down to lows of $1.13 per pound on the active month ICE futures contract on June 22. On the now active September contract, the low was at $1.1550 per pound. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, coffee had been making lower highs since November 2016 and when the price fell to the mid-June lows, technical resistance had declined to the $1.3190 per pound level. One month after trading to the lowest price since February 2016, the price recovered to above the technical resistance level. Coffee futures had one last head fake move to the downside on June 25 and 26 where the price traded below $1.30 per pound, but since those coffee beans made it up to the next technical level where there was some price congestion.

Some technical congestion around the $1.40 level

Coffee first probed above $1.40 per pound at the beginning of August, and because the commodity had spent the first half of May at that level on the way down, the price stood as technical resistance. However, on Monday, August 7, coffee reached a high of $1.4280 per pound and closed the session at $1.4205, just below. The next day, it traded down to just over $1.40 and bounced right back. Coffee had broken out to the upside and has already taken out two critical technical resistance levels since July 14.

The coffee market had become very bearish after falling steadily since last November. The recent rally has caused many trend-following shorts to close their positions as the market ran out of steam on the downside, which has caused open interest to drop. However, it has also been fundamentals and another factor that has caused the price to rebound.

A crop problem in Brazil supports price

One of the reasons for the recovery rally in the coffee futures market on ICE has been reports that production in Brazil will come in below market expectations. An infestation of beetles on coffee bean plants and dry weather in Brazil at the flowering time has added some bullish fuel to the coffee market over recent weeks. The crop issue comes at a time when coffee is threatening to continue to move higher. On the demand side of the fundamental equation for java beans, growing population and the ever increasing number of coffee shops like Starbucks around the world continue to keep the pressure on demand. Each day, the addressable market for coffee consumption rises, so supplies must keep pace with rising demand. It now appears that a price below the $1.20 per pound level was too cheap and we are about to find out where the market believes the price is too expensive on the upside. Meanwhile, like many other commodities, the U.S. dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for coffee, and the dollar has been falling.

The weaker dollar helps coffee percolate

The inverse relationship between the dollar and commodities prices has supported the prices of many raw materials, including coffee, over recent weeks. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index highlights, the index had declined from the highest level since 2002 at 103.815 on January 3 to lows of 92.39 last week. The dollar has dropped by 11% and was trading at 93.309 on Monday, August 07. The weaker dollar has made the price of coffee cheaper in non-dollar terms which has provided support for the price of the staple commodity. Therefore, coffee has had a lot going for it over recent weeks. Fundamentals are looking good as the supply side has become questionable, technicals on the daily chart show a breakout to the upside, and the weak dollar which is the benchmark pricing mechanism for coffee beans around the world have all provided support for the price and coffee is once again percolating on the upside. Meanwhile, the weekly and monthly coffee charts are looking a lot better these days than they have in quite some time.

The upside potential for the java market- SBUX could be sending a signal

Coffee was in a bear market for eight months culminating in the June lows at $1.13 per pound. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the soft commodity has rallied for seven consecutive weeks since the June lows. While the trend continues to be higher, the momentum indicator has moved into overbought territory. Additionally, open interest has dropped from 224,734 on June 26 to 205,335 on August 8, a decline of 8.6%. Typically, falling open interest and rising price is not a validation of an emerging bullish trend. It appears that trend following shorts have closed positions leading the metric to drop. However, if coffee can climb above the next level of technical resistance at the $1.5695 per pound level on the weekly chart, the January 2017 highs, it is likely that longs will come flocking back to the futures market. On the short-term daily chart, the next level on the upside is at $1.4875 per pound, the April 19, highs. While the weekly chart has risen to an overbought condition, the monthly chart is just beginning to look positive. Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that the momentum metric is in the process of crossing to the upside. In 2013, a positive cross in momentum took the price from lows of $1.0095 in November 2013 to highs of $2.255 by October 2014. The next cross to the upside in February 2016 took the price from $1.1105 in January 2016 to highs of $1.76 last November. The path of least resistance for the price of coffee futures will depend on the weather in Brazil, damage from beetle infestation, demand for coffee from Asia where Starbucks is in the process of opening 5,000 new stores, and the dollar. The U.S. currency is close to critical support, and a break of the 91.88 level on the nearby dollar index futures contract could add additional upside pressure on the price of coffee in the weeks ahead. Conversely, a recovery rally in the greenback could bring selling to the market to temper the present rally.

The recent trajectory of the price of coffee futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange has been impressing. On the longer-term monthly chart, the true test for the commodity is now at the January highs of $1.5695 and the November peak at $1.76 per pound. Meanwhile, technical support is at the June lows at $1.13 per pound with short-term support at the $1.40 and $1.30 levels. Coffee is starting to look good again after scaling above the $1.40 per pound level. However, it is one of the most volatile commodities, and whichever way it is heading expect lots of price variance and more than a few head fake moves. Coffee looks a lot better than it has in a very long time on the monthly chart, but that is only one factor that will ultimately determine the path of least resistance for the price of the commodity that is an essential each morning for so many people around the world.

Meanwhile, the price of SBUX has been sliding since June 5. Source: Barchart

SBUX has declined from $64.87 at the beginning of June to $53.74 on August 9. Price action in Starbucks stock could be telling us that the rally in coffee is not over yet. The company depends on the commodity as its primary cost of goods sold input and coffee is threatening to move to the further to the upside. SBUX tends to have an inverse correlation with the price of coffee futures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.